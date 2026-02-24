7 Secrets of Global EMF Warfare: How Nazi Tech Rules the World Today [Leuren Moret /w Alfred Lambremont Webre]

Do you feel like global events are moving toward a singular, unavoidable conclusion? From synthetic terror in Europe to a coordinated shift in world religions, the “New World Order” is signaling a massive consolidation of power that most are unprepared to handle.
High-level meetings between the Pope, the Russian Patriarch, and political figureheads like Obama and Castro are more than mere diplomacy—they are the “handoff.” Engineered refugee crises and false flag events are being used as political necessities to dismantle the old Western economy and usher in a centralized, mind-controlled global society.
In this deep-dive, independent scientist Leuren Moret joins Alfred Lambremont Webre to reveal the hidden mechanics behind this transition. We explore the ancient Iranian bloodlines helming global affairs, the real purpose of the “One World Religion” movement, and how a new trade model is emerging as a peaceful alternative to the West’s system of plunder.
Key Topics Covered:
322 & The Occult: Why the Spring Equinox is a primary window for false flags.
The Silk Road Reset: How Russia and China are bypassing Western banks.
The Jesuit Blueprint: Infiltrating Buddhism and the path to a singular global faith.
Castro’s Secret Lineage: The Farnese connection to the Vatican nobility.
The 13 Zoroastrian/Persian Bloodlines (Precursors to Modern Bloodlines) [Pastor James Carner]
Timestamps
00:00:00 Intro: The Apparent EMF & Mind Control War
00:03:30 Raytheon Patents: Weaponizing Radio Frequency (RFDE)
00:12:44 Project Paperclip: The Nazi Science Handoff in 1945
00:17:03 The Human Battery: Bio-Electricity & Behavioral Interference
00:28:47 Laser Weapons (LAWS) & The Disappearance of MH370
00:33:55 Smart Meters: Building the Global Fire & Surveillance Grid
00:50:10 Institutional Theft: Academic Corruption at UC Berkeley
01:05:06 Ancient Bloodlines: The 5,000-Year Rule of the Silk Road Tribes
01:21:46 Tectonic Warfare: HARP, CERN, and the Ionospheric Mirror
01:38:20 Satellite Control: The Endgame for Global Connectivity
01:51:30 Final Synthesis: Survival Strategies for the Great Awakening