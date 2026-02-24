Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

7 Secrets of Global EMF Warfare: How Nazi Tech Rules the World Today [Leuren Moret /w Alfred Lambremont Webre]

In this deep-dive, independent scientist Leuren Moret joins Alfred Lambremont Webre to explore the ancient Iranian bloodlines helming global affairs + the real purpose of the One World Religion.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Feb 24, 2026

Do you feel like global events are moving toward a singular, unavoidable conclusion? From synthetic terror in Europe to a coordinated shift in world religions, the “New World Order” is signaling a massive consolidation of power that most are unprepared to handle.

High-level meetings between the Pope, the Russian Patriarch, and political figureheads like Obama and Castro are more than mere diplomacy—they are the “handoff.” Engineered refugee crises and false flag events are being used as political necessities to dismantle the old Western economy and usher in a centralized, mind-controlled global society.

In this deep-dive, independent scientist Leuren Moret joins Alfred Lambremont Webre to reveal the hidden mechanics behind this transition. We explore the ancient Iranian bloodlines helming global affairs, the real purpose of the “One World Religion” movement, and how a new trade model is emerging as a peaceful alternative to the West’s system of plunder.

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share Urban Odyssey

Key Topics Covered:

  • 322 & The Occult: Why the Spring Equinox is a primary window for false flags.

  • The Silk Road Reset: How Russia and China are bypassing Western banks.

  • The Jesuit Blueprint: Infiltrating Buddhism and the path to a singular global faith.

  • Castro’s Secret Lineage: The Farnese connection to the Vatican nobility.

YouTube Source Video

Playlist(s)

See more content from Leuren Moret on Substack or one of the other platforms: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret

  1. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHewvv47idEvOPvYSobBsIkCz

  2. Rumble: https://rumble.com/playlists/RCZtv-d0wL0

  3. Odysee: https://odysee.com/$/playlist/d803b5ca4ccd8b29230707a69e45366cd0f915ba

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share posts to earn free referral rewards!

Share

James Carner’s Series on the 13 Zoroastrian Bloodlines

James Carner’s One-of-a-kind series (the only I know of) that offers a full one-by-one breakdown of each of the 13 Zoroastrian / Papal Bloodlines (along with a summary at the end) - https://rumble.com/playlists/L_hDckLnEdI?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl

The 13 Zoroastrian/Persian Bloodlines (Precursors to Modern Bloodlines) [Pastor James Carner]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 16, 2025
Read full story

Other Videos with Leuren Moret

Timestamps

00:00:00 Intro: The Apparent EMF & Mind Control War 
00:03:30 Raytheon Patents: Weaponizing Radio Frequency (RFDE) 
00:12:44 Project Paperclip: The Nazi Science Handoff in 1945 
00:17:03 The Human Battery: Bio-Electricity & Behavioral Interference 
00:28:47 Laser Weapons (LAWS) & The Disappearance of MH370 
00:33:55 Smart Meters: Building the Global Fire & Surveillance Grid 
00:50:10 Institutional Theft: Academic Corruption at UC Berkeley 
01:05:06 Ancient Bloodlines: The 5,000-Year Rule of the Silk Road Tribes 
01:21:46 Tectonic Warfare: HARP, CERN, and the Ionospheric Mirror 
01:38:20 Satellite Control: The Endgame for Global Connectivity 
01:51:30 Final Synthesis: Survival Strategies for the Great Awakening

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 theofficialurban · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture