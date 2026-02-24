7 Secrets of Global EMF Warfare: How Nazi Tech Rules the World Today [Leuren Moret /w Alfred Lambremont Webre]

Do you feel like global events are moving toward a singular, unavoidable conclusion? From synthetic terror in Europe to a coordinated shift in world religions, the “New World Order” is signaling a massive consolidation of power that most are unprepared to handle.

High-level meetings between the Pope, the Russian Patriarch, and political figureheads like Obama and Castro are more than mere diplomacy—they are the “handoff.” Engineered refugee crises and false flag events are being used as political necessities to dismantle the old Western economy and usher in a centralized, mind-controlled global society.

In this deep-dive, independent scientist Leuren Moret joins Alfred Lambremont Webre to reveal the hidden mechanics behind this transition. We explore the ancient Iranian bloodlines helming global affairs, the real purpose of the “One World Religion” movement, and how a new trade model is emerging as a peaceful alternative to the West’s system of plunder.

Share Urban Odyssey

Key Topics Covered:

322 & The Occult : Why the Spring Equinox is a primary window for false flags.

The Silk Road Reset : How Russia and China are bypassing Western banks.

The Jesuit Blueprint : Infiltrating Buddhism and the path to a singular global faith.

Castro’s Secret Lineage: The Farnese connection to the Vatican nobility.

YouTube Source Video

Playlist(s)

See more content from Leuren Moret on Substack or one of the other platforms: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share posts to earn free referral rewards! Share

James Carner’s Series on the 13 Zoroastrian Bloodlines

James Carner’s One-of-a-kind series (the only I know of) that offers a full one-by-one breakdown of each of the 13 Zoroastrian / Papal Bloodlines (along with a summary at the end) - https://rumble.com/playlists/L_hDckLnEdI?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl

Other Videos with Leuren Moret

Timestamps