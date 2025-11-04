Urban Odyssey

PAGOSA’S MOST IMPORTANT TWO-MINUTE VIDEO TO WATCH

Check out the work of Rachel Sunshine, she's battling it out in Pagosa, Colorado with unintelligent city council. Shout out to Roger Sanchez of @unitedforfreedom1881 on YT for the video.
Rachel Sunshine Suh
Nov 04, 2025

https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/black-flag

Original Post on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1CWXGzFwMj/

My apologies to everyone for being late to posting these videos (I did give Rachel a copy of a clip that has been published already, and it’s on my ‘United for Freedom’ YouTube page if you’d like to watch it).

HERE ARE ALL THE YOUTUBE LINKS FOR THIS EVENT:

https://archive.ph/gwu78

Full meeting:

Rachel‘s entire exchange:

The MOST IMPORTANT two-minutes for everyone to watch:

This is an important video to watch; Rachel is doing her best here of informing the commissioners and James Dickhoff that the process for the project is invalid and prevent costly decisions that harm Pagosa.

Dickhoff motions his hands across his neck - twice, and that’s just odd (I also find it troubling that Rachel received alleged threats from Kisco, LLC’s partner Scott Tarbet via e-mail).

Some people REALLY want this project to move forward at the expense of the constituents.

There seems to be a lot of intimidation going on to silence the locals.

PLEASE, IF YOU ARE CONCERNED AS WELL, SIGN THE PETITION TO STOP THE PAGOSA WEST PROJECT:

https://www.change.org/p/revoke-1-9-million-dola-grant-for-proposed-pagosa-west-development-project

