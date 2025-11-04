PAGOSA’S MOST IMPORTANT TWO-MINUTE VIDEO TO WATCH

Special Shout out to Mr. Roger Sanchez

My apologies to everyone for being late to posting these videos (I did give Rachel a copy of a clip that has been published already, and it’s on my ‘United for Freedom’ YouTube page if you’d like to watch it).

This is an important video to watch; Rachel is doing her best here of informing the commissioners and James Dickhoff that the process for the project is invalid and prevent costly decisions that harm Pagosa.

Dickhoff motions his hands across his neck - twice, and that’s just odd (I also find it troubling that Rachel received alleged threats from Kisco, LLC’s partner Scott Tarbet via e-mail).

Some people REALLY want this project to move forward at the expense of the constituents.

There seems to be a lot of intimidation going on to silence the locals.

PLEASE, IF YOU ARE CONCERNED AS WELL, SIGN THE PETITION TO STOP THE PAGOSA WEST PROJECT:

https://www.change.org/p/revoke-1-9-million-dola-grant-for-proposed-pagosa-west-development-project