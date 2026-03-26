The provided sources detail a 1994 Schiller Institute conference entitled “The Palmerston Zoo,” which argues that the British Empire maintained global dominance by manipulating a “multicultural human zoo” of ethnic and political movements. Central to this narrative is Lord Palmerston, described as an aristocratic mastermind who utilized a “triumvirate of stooges”—Giuseppe Mazzini, David Urquhart, and Napoleon III [Albert Pike too based on the 1871 Letter to Mazzini]—to destabilize rival nations through manufactured revolutions and subversion. The text asserts that British power is rooted in a Venetian oligarchical model, prioritizing the control of culture and ideas over mere military force. Various presentations examine how this influence allegedly sparked the American Civil War, the Crimean War, and the rise of radical ideologies like communism and fascism. Ultimately, the authors promote a Platonic method of intelligence to uncover the “anti-human axioms” they believe have steered world history for centuries.

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I have compiled all of the different parts into a single PDF document that you can download for easy access. This article is Part(s) #1-3 out of 9 , I will upload 4-6 and 7-9 for a total of three episodes.

This source provides a comprehensive overview of a 1994 Schiller Institute conference entitled “The Palmerston Zoo,” which presents an unconventional analysis of British imperial history and its modern legacy. Through an introductory essay by Nancy Spannaus and a dramatic historical tour by Webster Tarpley, the text argues that current global events are shaped by an oligarchical method of control inherited from Venetian models of subversion. The primary theme explores how Lord Palmerston utilized a “menagerie” of radical ethnic movements—managed by agents like Giuseppe Mazzini and David Urquhart—to destabilize rival nations and establish a new Roman Empire centered in London. Ultimately, the document serves as a lesson in strategic intelligence, urging readers to look beyond isolated historical facts to understand the philosophical and methodological axioms that drive the intentional fragmentation of global civilization.

Palmerston Zoo Schiller Institute - Full Notes (Feb 1994) 2.77MB ∙ PDF file Download Full compilation of 9 Parts Lecture Notes + Article by Webster Tarpley Download

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The Venetian Virus: From the Rialto to the British Empire

This is a good idea of what the Palmerston / Mazzini / Pike plot was doing during the Civil War

Introduction: The Paradox of History and the Power of Ideas

To master the art of strategic intelligence, the student must first discard the “many”—the incoherent jumble of dates, names, and battlefields that comprise standard historiography. We must instead solve the Parmenides Paradox: the relationship between the “One” and the “Many.” As Plato demonstrated, the causal reality of any historical period lies not within the events themselves, but in the underlying axioms that bound them.

The “One” we are isolating is the Venetian Virus. This is not a biological pathogen, but a persistent cultural infection—a set of anti-human axioms designed to stifle human creativity and enforce oligarchical rule. When we look at the shifts from the 16th to the 19th centuries, we are observing a single, continuous method of control. To understand why the British Empire dominates the world today, we must look past its ships to its “causal reality”: the Venetian method of destroying the human mind’s ability to perceive universal truths.

The British Empire was never primarily an empire of geographical conquest; it was, and remains, an empire of the senses. By promoting empiricism—the doctrine that knowledge is limited to sensory perception—the oligarchy “bestializes” the subject. If a man believes he is merely a clever animal, he can be managed like livestock. This is the ultimate “Empire of the Mind,” where mental chains are far more effective than physical ones.

We must now trace the “One” back to its source: the desperate lagoons of Venice and its existential war against the Renaissance.

The Venetian Root: The War on the Renaissance

Modern history begins with a collision of two irreconcilable ideas. The Italian High Renaissance, spearheaded by Nicolaus of Cusa, defined man as imago Dei (the image of God), endowed with a divine spark of creativity. The Venetian oligarchy, whose wealth was built on usury and the slave trade, recognized that a population of creative individuals is ungovernable.

The catalyst for the “Venetian Virus” was the War of the League of Cambrai (1509). When the powers of Europe briefly united to crush the Venetian “Republic of Usury,” the oligarchy realized their island home was vulnerable. They survived through treachery, but the experience triggered a strategic metastasis. Meeting in the Ridotto Morosini, the “Youngsters” (Giovani) planned the relocation of their family fortunes (fondi) and their anti-human epistemology to a more defensible maritime base: the North Atlantic.

Phase I: The Tudor Infection and the “Sex Advisers”

The first phase of the Venetian cancer’s relocation targeted the English court. The goal was to break England’s alliance with Spain and the Church, effectively creating a northern fortress for Venetian interests.

The “causal agent” in this takeover was King Henry VIII’s raging libido. The Venetians deployed Francesco Zorzi, a Cabbalist and “sex adviser,” who provided the theological pretext for Henry’s divorce from Catherine of Aragon by claiming the Pope lacked authority over the marriage. Zorzi remained at court for life, building the nucleus of the “Venetian Party” in England.

Henry was managed by Thomas Cromwell, a ruthless technocrat who had served as an accountant for the Venetian-controlled Spirituali under Reginald Pole (a Plantagenet with a claim to the throne). While Pole initially advised the Tudors, Cromwell’s Venetian-trained efficiency ensured the total break with Rome, opening England to a “virus” carried by a specific set of aristocratic bloodlines:

The Howards: The primary carriers who provided the “sexual bait” (Anne Boleyn) to snare Henry.

The Russells, Cecils, and Cavendishes: Families that became the permanent vessels for the Venetian virus, later establishing the “little Padua” at Cambridge to train the oligarchy’s next generation.

Phase II: Paolo Sarpi and the Invention of Empiricism

By 1600, the “metastasis” entered its most radical phase under Paolo Sarpi. A nominally Catholic monk but actually a radical atheist, Sarpi was the strategic gamemaster who realized that to destroy Christianity, one must destroy the human mind’s capacity to know God.

Sarpi created the myth that the “Pope is the Anti-Christ” to fuel the fires of the Thirty Years’ War, while simultaneously training Francis Bacon in the “scientific method” of empiricism. This method insists that man can only know what he sees, touches, and smells. By denying the existence of universal ideas, Sarpi “bestialized” human reason.

Sarpi’s Three Fronts of Cultural Warfare:

The Merchant Battering Ram: Establishing the Levant Company and East India Company (1600) to create a Venetian-controlled class of merchant-oligarchs. The Enlightenment Shell Game: Promoting radical nominalism to replace Renaissance science with sensory-based “Modernism.” The Syncretic Cults: Launching the Rosicrucian and Freemasonic networks as an inner sanctum for the elite. This included the use of “false messiahs” like Sabbatai Zevi, whose movement was supported by English Puritan merchants to destabilize rival powers.

The “ Glorious Revolution ” and the Birth of “New Rome”

The takeover was finalized in the 1688 “Glorious Revolution.” The oligarchy invited William of Orange to seize the throne, formally establishing what Benjamin Disraeli called the “Venetian Constitution.” Under this system, the King was reduced to a “Doge”—a figurehead—while the true power resided in a Senate of Whig Magnificoes.

In 1694, the oligarchy established the Bank of England. This was not a financial institution but a gargantuan Venetian swindle. By creating national debt to finance perpetual wars of attrition, the Bank allowed the oligarchy to loot the nation’s tax revenue. To manage the “swindle,” the Venetian Party deployed Isaac Newton, who oversaw the “recoinage” of the currency while prostituting his own niece to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Charles Montagu.

The Global Pivot (1702–1763)

The Resistance: Leibniz vs. The Hell-Fire Clubs

The Venetian takeover did not go unchallenged. A “Humanist Resistance” led by Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz fought to save England. Leibniz defined the “Science of Happiness” as universal benevolence—the habit of regarding another’s happiness as one’s own, rooted in the idea of man as imago Dei.

Leibniz’s allies, including Jonathan Swift and later Benjamin Franklin, fought against the “bestialization” of the mind promoted by John Locke. Locke argued the mind was a tabula rasa (blank slate) capable only of registering animal sensations. To Locke, “liberty” was merely the hedonistic pursuit of property.

While the resistance fought for the “Science of Happiness,” the British elite retreated into the Hell-Fire Clubs. These were the inner sanctums of the degenerate elite, where the cabinet of the King practiced mock-Satanic rituals. Their depravity was captured in their dining menus, which featured items like “Holy Ghost Pie,” “Devil’s Loins,” and “Breast of Venus” (garnished with cherries for nipples). This was the cultural reality of the new “Roman Empire.”

Central Metaphor: Lord Palmerston’s Multicultural Human Zoo

By 1850, under Lord Palmerston, the Empire reached its peak efficiency. Palmerston understood that the British army was third-rate and the fleet was vulnerable. The true force of empire was the control of culture.

He managed the world as a Multicultural Human Zoo. In this zoo, different ethnic groups were kept in “theme parks” of aggressive, racial chauvinism. Palmerston’s strategy of “National Liberation” was actually a tool for universal ethnic cleansing, designed to break up rival empires (Austria, Russia, Ottoman) into warring, manageable pawns.

To prevent any group from uniting against the Empire, the British “Zookeepers” promoted the belief that race is destiny. By keeping the “animals” focused on blood-and-soil hatreds, the oligarchy ensured that the “zoo” would never have to worry about a human revolt.

The “Three Stooges” of Palmerston’s Zoo:

Giuseppe Mazzini: The “Zookeeper” of ethnic chauvinism. He assigned racial “missions”: the British would take care of Industry , the Poles would lead the Slavic world, and the Russians would “civilize” Asia. He taught that there are no inalienable rights—only the “Duty” to the racial collective.

David Urquhart: The handler of Karl Marx . Urquhart promoted “bucolic medieval myths” and convinced the working class that technological progress was an evil Russian plot, successfully retarding industrial development.

Napoléon III: Palmerston’s “strategic catamite.” An inflatable British agent used to provide a land army for British wars (like the Crimean War) and the prototype for the 20th-century fascist dictator.

This network was used to launch the American Civil War and the global conflagrations of the 20th century.

Conclusion: The Empire of the Senses

The British Empire is not a country; it is a method. It is the continuation of the Venetian Virus, a system that seeks to reduce humanity to a collection of beasts fighting over “blood and soil” in a managed zoo. Its power lies entirely in its ability to control how people think—to trap them within the limits of their five senses and their immediate pleasures and pains.

Note the unique variation of the Fasces with a Trident instead of an Axe Head.

Intelligence-Oriented Student Action List:

Isolate the Causal Axioms: Do not look at what a politician says; look at their view of man. Do they treat people as creative sparks or as sensory animals to be managed? Analyze the “Zoo” Dynamics: Watch for modern “NGOs” and movements that promote ethnic chauvinism or “blood and soil” identities. These are the modern iterations of Mazzini’s theme parks. Identify the Attack on Progress: Recognize that movements which mock scientific and technological advancement are often carrying the “Urquhart” strain of the virus, designed to return humanity to feudal simplicity. Reject Sense-Certainty: Recognize that the “information overload” of the senses is a distraction. Causal reality—the “One”—is found in universal principles, not the “Many” of the news cycle.

The oligarchy’s greatest weapon is the “price” it places on every man. They believe that every human soul can be bought with pleasure or cowed with pain. To defeat the empire, one must simply refuse to be an animal. We must not pay the price.