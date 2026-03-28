The Palmerston Zoo (Pts #4-6): The Venetian Takeover of the English Mind (1994)

In Part(s) 4 through 6 of this 1994 Schiller Institute exposé, we delve into the cultural and philosophical subversion of England and the United States.

Explore how the “Venetian Party” transplanted its oligarchical system to London, utilizing figures like John Locke and Jeremy Bentham to redefine man as a “mere beast” driven by pain and pleasure.

Lecture Notes Archive

Part(s) #4-6 Include

How The Venetian Virus Infected and Took Over England—H. Graham Lowry British Intelligence Subversion: Shelburne and Bentham—Jeffrey Steinberg America's 'Young America' movement: slaveholders and the B'nai B'rith—Anton Chaitkin

Key Revelations:

The Bank of England Swindle: How the 1694 “Venetian swindle” created a national debt to finance perpetual wars.

Leibniz vs. Newton: The battle between the “Science of Happiness” and the “Empire of the Senses”.

The Shelburne Plot: How the British Foreign Office bankrolled the Jacobin Terror to dismantle France.

The Confederate Secret Service: The “mystery” of B’nai B’rith’s ties to secessionist movements and the KKK.

Summary / Overview

The takeover of England by the “Venetian Party” was cemented during the 1688 usurpation of the British throne by the Dutch Prince William of Orange. This event, commonly referred to as the “Glorious Revolution,” was orchestrated by Venetian-aligned oligarchs who utilized figures like John Locke as propagandists for foisting the Bank of England on the country in 1694. Locke defended usury and posited that the human mind was a passive tabula rasa, advancing a “social contract” theory to justify William’s assumption of power and to reduce human motivation to the pursuit of property. In response to this onslaught, a republican opposition emerged, led by the German scientist Gottfried Wilhelm von Leibniz, who championed the pursuit of happiness based on man’s creation in the image of God. Leibniz, alongside his primary ally in Britain, Jonathan Swift, waged a cultural war against the bestial empiricism of Locke, Francis Bacon, and Thomas Hobbes. Swift successfully marginalized the Venetian-aligned Duke of Marlborough’s influence over Queen Anne and helped appoint pro-republican governors in the American colonies, which laid early groundwork for the American Republic. However, following Queen Anne’s death in 1714, George I assumed power, Leibniz was dismissed, and Britain descended into a culture of financial speculation and hedonism, epitomized by the rise of Satan-worshipping “Hell-Fire Clubs” and Bernard Mandeville’s philosophy that private vices yield public benefits.

The plan hatched in the 1850s by Palmerston, Mazzini and Pike is coming to its ultimate conclusion today in 2026 with Albert Pike’s 1871 Letter to Mazzini stating that WW3 would be one between the Muslims and the Zionists in which both would destroy each other and in the process “destroy both Christianity and Atheism”

In the late eighteenth century, British intelligence and foreign policy were dominated by William Petty, Lord Shelburne, who aimed to establish a new Roman Empire headquartered in London. Shelburne employed Jeremy Bentham as a leading intelligence agent and philosopher. Bentham explicitly rejected the American Declaration of Independence and its assertion of unalienable rights, instead arguing that mankind is governed solely by the hedonistic masters of pain and pleasure. Working for the British East India Company and the Foreign Office, Shelburne and Bentham launched extensive subversion operations, including the orchestration of the 1780 Gordon Riots to consolidate Shelburne’s political power. To economically subjugate the newly independent United States, Shelburne commissioned Adam Smith to write The Wealth of Nations, establishing an apologia for unbridled free trade and usury. Across the English Channel, the Shelburne-Bentham faction actively orchestrated the Jacobin Terror during the French Revolution to destroy France’s scientific elite and military capacity. Bentham’s brutal philosophies also extended to the design of the “Panopticon,” a slave-labor prison powered by the physical exertions of inmates and their children, and to an essay defending pederasty and bestiality against the constraints of Christian morality.

According to the sources, British Foreign Minister Lord Palmerston established modern Zionism in 1840 to create a geopolitical foothold in the Middle East and Russia. Concurrently, B’nai B’rith was established in 1843 in New York as a secret society meant to serve as a permanent intelligence tool for British imperial interests. B’nai B’rith’s leadership aligned with the pro-slavery “Young America” movement, an initiative inspired by Scottish Rite Freemason Edwin DeLeon, which sought to expand slavery by force into Latin America and the American West, ultimately aiming to fracture the United States. Leading up to the American Civil War, B’nai B’rith figures like Isaac M. Wise collaborated with Scottish Rite Masons to build a secessionist-terrorist network known as the Knights of the Golden Circle. This project was financed by August Belmont, a representative of the Rothschild banks who also employed B’nai B’rith leaders Simon Wolf and Benjamin Peixotto as political agents. During the Civil War, B’nai B’rith functioned as a Confederate intelligence front, leading U.S. Army Counterintelligence to arrest its Washington representative, Simon Wolf. The sources claim that John Wilkes Booth, a friend of B’nai B’rith international president Benjamin Peixotto, met with Wolf for drinks mere hours before assassinating President Abraham Lincoln, and that Booth’s actions were funded by Confederate Secret Service head Judah Benjamin. Following the war, B’nai B’rith leaders continued their collaboration with Confederate networks; for instance, Memphis B’nai B’rith leader Abraham Frankland worked intimately with Albert Pike, the founder of the Ku Klux Klan, sharing cabbalistic research, espionage ciphers, and pagan rituals.

Watch Part(s) #1-3

Download the Compiled Notes

I have compiled the notes from all 9 parts into a single downloadable PDF document along with an additional article by Webster Tarpley at the end:

Palmerston Zoo Schiller Institute (feb 1994) 2.77MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

See Also

Narcodollars & Mechanics of the Global Money Laundering Racket: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/narcodollars.html Essential Facts on American Banking System: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/shared/unknown-laws.html

To manage and obscure these massive financial flows, the elite architected a “hidden system of finance” driven by distinct loopholes and institutional mechanisms designed to bypass the Constitution. Fitts identifies four primary pillars of this black budget apparatus: 1. The Exchange Stabilization Fund: Fitts identifies this entity, managed by the New York Federal Reserve for the Secretary of the Treasury, as the “mother of all slush funds”. It originated from the massive seizure of assets during World War II, creating a monumental, off-the-books pool of money available exclusively for covert operations, such as rigging foreign elections. 2. The CIA Act of 1949: This legislation dealt a devastating blow to government transparency. The CIA Act authorized the intelligence community to appropriate money to various overt agencies, only to secretly “claw it back” into a black budget. This system functions with virtually no congressional oversight, save for a single, highly restricted committee, ensuring that standard appropriations committees never see where the money actually goes. 3. The 1981 Executive Order: Under the influence of the Bush apparatus in 1981, an executive order was implemented that allowed secret black budget money to be used to hire corporate contractors for highly classified projects. As Fitts explains, this created a financial pipeline directly from the U.S. Treasury into private corporations, allowing them to secretly develop and own powerful technologies, thereby driving their stock prices “to the moon” at the taxpayers’ expense. 4. FASB 56 (Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board Statement 56): The most brazen loophole was implemented to obscure the fact that $21 trillion had gone missing from federal accounts (following an earlier disappearance of $4 trillion from agencies like HUD and the DOD). In October 2018, the House, the Senate, and the White House jointly published an administrative policy known as FASB 56. Fitts points out that this policy explicitly violates the U.S. Constitution and federal financial management laws by allowing a secret group of individuals to pull line items out of the government’s financial statements and keep them entirely secret. Because of FASB 56, the published federal budget is totally meaningless, and the financial disclosures of large-cap contractors and banks working with the government are effectively nullified.

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