The Palmerston Zoo (Final Pts 7-9): Young Turks, Freud, and the War on America

The final installment of the 1994 Schiller Institute exposé on Lord Palmerston’s global subversion. Discover how the “Empire of the Mind” transitioned from 19th-century territorial battles to 20th-century psychological and cultural warfare.

In this episode, we explore:

The Young Turks: How British-Masonic networks orchestrated the dismemberment of the Ottoman Empire.

The Priesthood of Psychoanalysis: The role of B’nai B’rith and Sigmund Freud in redefining the human mind as a bundle of irrational drives.

The Frankfurt School: How identity politics and multiculturalism were designed to replace universal values with “high-tech stereotyping”.

The Subversion of America: The British hand behind the KKK, Jim Crow, and the destruction of Lincoln’s Reconstruction.

Part(s) 7-9 Include

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Part(s) 7-9

07: THE OTTOMAN ANNIHILATION AND THE ‘YOUNG TURK’ DECEPTION

Under the clandestine directives of British intelligence, the Ottoman Empire was systematically dismantled by a front organization masquerading as a grassroots revolution. The so-called “Young Turks” were not an organic Turkish movement; their founder was Emmanuel Carasso, an Italian B’nai B’rith official and Masonic grand master operating out of a Salonika lodge. Carasso acted as a geopolitical hitman, placing the Ottoman sultan under house arrest, running espionage networks across the Balkans, and controlling the empire’s food supplies during World War I. Britain deliberately engineered irreconcilable ideologies to trigger internal collapse: the doctrine of Pan-Turkism was fabricated by British agent Arminius Vambery, while the call for a Pan-Islamic state was concocted by British intelligence official Wilfred Blunt.

The resulting bloodbath was a meticulously calculated imperial operation. British operatives promised overlapping territories to rival factions, backing a “Greater Armenia” for Armenians while simultaneously promising a “Greater Kurdistan” to the Kurds. This deliberate double-cross incited the 1915 genocide, wherein one million Armenians were slaughtered by Kurds acting under the Young Turks’ command, providing Britain and France with the ultimate moral pretext to annihilate and carve up the Ottoman state. The Young Turk propaganda apparatus, including the newspaper The Young Turk, was managed by Russian Zionist Vladimir Jabotinsky and funded by B’nai B’rith and European bankers. Meanwhile, Alexander Helphand (Parvus)—the financier of the Russian revolutions—profited massively as an arms supplier. The entire theater of death was orchestrated by its true controller, top British spymaster Aubrey Herbert, from the shadows.

08: THE PSYCHOLOGICAL CASTRATION OF HUMANITY (FREUD & THE FRANKFURT SCHOOL)

The assault on human reason was codified by Sigmund Freud, a charlatan, cabbalist, and loyal member of the B’nai B’rith lodge in Vienna. Freud’s psychoanalysis was deployed as a fraudulent, secular religion designed to convince humanity that it is driven entirely by base, mechanical, and sexual urges, stripping mankind of all divine or creative purpose. Freud weaponized Darwinian pessimism to assert that even the highest scientific and artistic achievements, such as those of Leonardo da Vinci, were nothing but the sublimated sexual perversions of a narcissist.

This psychological degradation was amplified by the Frankfurt School, founded by Georg Lukacs to merge Marxist subversion with Freudian depravity. Lukacs studied medieval heresies and cabbalistic cults to design a new “messianic” movement without God, intending to plunge populations into absolute pessimism and despair. The Frankfurt School sought to annihilate the concept of universal truth, replacing it with relative values meant to destroy the patriarchal family structure. Their most destructive payload was the engineering of modern “identity politics”: redefining Jewish existence almost entirely around the trauma of the Holocaust, and African-American identity around the trauma of slavery. Modern multiculturalism was explicitly engineered by these psycho-terrorists to fracture society into hostile, easily manipulated factions bound only by fear, hatred, and a demand for historical revenge.

09: CULTURAL ENSLAVEMENT AND THE ‘JIM CROW’ MYTHOS

Following the American Civil War, the Scottish Rite of Freemasons and the Ku Klux Klan launched a devastating irregular cultural war to destroy Abraham Lincoln’s constitutional republic. Unable to win on the battlefield, the Confederacy’s ideological heirs created “Jim Crow”—not merely as a set of segregation laws, but as an absolute weapon of cultural subjugation. The myth of the lazy, degenerate black citizen was institutionalized via minstrel shows and formalized by elites pushing “race science”. The American Museum of Natural History literally caged a pygmy, Ota Benga, alongside apes to publicly enforce a fraudulent racial hierarchy of human evolution.

This pseudo-science was championed by the highest levels of power, including U.S. Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson, the latter using his office to actively promote the Confederate-Klan mythos. Today, this cultural enslavement continues unabated under the guise of multiculturalism, which operates as a system of “high-tech stereotyping”. It psychologically forces African-American males into degrading caricatures—the “super-athlete,” the “thug,” or the “hustler”—demanding they conform to their assigned cages in the “multicultural zoo” or face societal erasure as “invisible men”. The ultimate goal of this ongoing psychological warfare is to eradicate true intellectual independence, which is precisely why integrated, transcendent leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X were systematically targeted and eliminated by the system.

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