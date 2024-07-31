Article Source

Source: Final Wakeup Call | By Peter B. Meyer

The Papal Hierarchy

Mind Boggling Historical Truth

Jesuitism is the most absolute kind of despotism

The Knights of Malta and the Jesuits work together!

Hegelian synthesis of Communism versus Capitalism

The One Thing That Truly Matters

The Jesuits are in control of most of the multinationals

Who Controls the World?

Many may think they are pretty well informed about all of the main players in the “conspiracy” playing field, concerning the various elements of society that control our world from behind the scenes. Nonetheless, readers will be stunned when the truth is revealed in the coming time.

The Jesuits and the Roman Catholic Church have altered history and hidden the rest of it by fabricating fairy tales about the Earth’s true history. One such lie was about Mary Magdalene, who was in truth, the wife of Jesus, and bore him two sons with the names Jesus II Justus, and Joseph, along with a daughter named Tamar. This knowledge has been suppressed by the Roman Catholic Church. The Church began their modus operandi by killing scientists in 1600, to change the narrative to serve their objectives.

Major changes are happening now, to restore our standing, and teach people about what has been done to us by the Crime Cabal, who includes Draco Reptilians, Grays, and other entities from a universe that has been intentionally hidden from us by these dark beings. Pope Francis is a Jesuit and preached that his god is Lucifer, implicating, the Pope is worshipping Satan.

The light workers have restored much of the truth, and have rectified the Sangreal treaty of 300 A.D. which proclaims that all of earth’s people are sovereign, and should be treated as such. This will be the end of the Phony El-ites and their Slave-Scam that they have been running to the detriment of the people of the world for many centuries. Scientists know that there were nuclear wars ten thousands of years ago, and that radiation still exists in small quantities in the Middle East as result thereof.

The Roman Pontiff and all his war criminals, some pretending to be Jews, who are in reality Khazarian Mafioso, as well as all European Royalties, are Nazis and Pedophiles, being true Satanists. They hold office in the Vatican, the City of London, Washington District of Columbia, and the United Nations City State – located in New York City. This information was received from an insider who, for obvious reasons, wishes to remain anonymous:

All those in positions of absolute power like the Queen of England, the Royal family of Queen Beatrix, the Rothschilds, Bushes, Clintons, Rockefellers, Pope Francis, the hidden Jesuit Hierarchy, etc. they are all one big happy Archon bloodline family. They are all cousins, nephews, uncles and nieces to each other. Some of these people are personally known by this insider, so don’t let them fool you!

But, the most powerful man in this grand conspiracy suppressing the people of our planet, is the Grey Pope named Pepe Orsini, who is a descendant of the powerful ancient Roman Papal Bloodline family Maximus.

There is no one more powerful than the Grey Pope. The Papal Bloodlines are the secret shadow hierarchy of the Jesuit Order, that controls the Black Pope touted as being the number one. Other powerful Papal bloodline families are the Breakspear, Somaglia, Farnese and Aldobrandini. For instance; David Rothschild married into the Aldobrandini family with his marriage to Princess Olimpia Aldobrandini. Another influential head is Henry Breakspear who resides in Macau in China. Most of the Papal Bloodline family heads live in Asia and India. Both the Black Pope and the white Pope aren’t of the Papal Bloodline, they are commoners. But, it is portrayed for the outside that the Black Pope is the ‘Commander in chief of the World’.

He is, after the Grey Pope the most powerful man on Earth, who rules over Maritime Laws on business and the populace. He controls the banking system, Freemasonry and the Secret Services – CIA, FBI, NSA, SIS, MI6, Scotland Yard, Mossad, CSIS, DGSE, FSB. The Vatican owns 60% of all of Israel land, that has been stolen from the Palestinians, with the Land of the Temple Mount for their Third Temple of Solomon, where they want their throne.

The Grey pope is a part of the Arcana Arcanorum, controlled by the Papal Bloodlines within the I-Mori. These bloodlines form the omega point of control.

The Arcana Arcanorum is an esoteric system, hidden away from prying eyes, composed of Masons, Rosicrucians, Martinists, Mystics and scholars who generally concern themselves with the laws of God and the Universe.

The Black Pope Adolfo Nicolas Pachón, is the Superior General of the Society of Jesus Diabolical Plan for a New World Order. The present Black Pope and Superior General of the Jesuits, is Arturo Marcelino Sosa Abascal who controls with his 6 generals the “Arcana Arcanorum which is an esoteric system,” that comprises Pope Francis, the Vatican, Illuminati, Zionists, globalist Elites, Council on Foreign Relations, Bilderberg group, Freemasons, Council of 300 and the evil Council of Trent.

Jesuitism is the most absolute kind of despotism

The Jesuit controlled Vatican, is the sole owner of all western corporate countries: Satan, through the Freemasons, owns the Vatican, while the Pope is his slave. Catholicism will be eradicated forever, probably sooner than later in the course of this decennium. Throughout history, the Satanic Luciferian Jesuit Order has been tied together with war and genocide. The Jesuits were formally removed from many countries, including France and England, but are still widely present in Spain and Italy.

‘Superior General’ of the Society of Jesus is the official title of the leader of the Roman Catholic religious order, the Jesuits. He is generally addressed as Father General. The position frequently carries the derogatory nickname of the Black Pope. The current Superior General is the Reverend Father Arturo Marcelino Sosa Abascal.

The Holy Grail or Sangreal (Grail) is all about the blood of Jesus, and about the truth of who is a descendant of whom. Many have made false claims to certain Bloodlines, including the Rothschilds and the Monarchs.

The Jesuits have infiltrated all governments and their leaders like Obama, Malcolm Turnbull, Theresa May, Angela Merkel, Emanuel Macron, Mariano Rajoy, Sanchez, Mark Rutte, Benjamin Netanyahu, who are only some of the many puppets that carry out Jesuit orders.

Superior Generals are elected by the General Congregation of the Jesuit Society, summoned upon the resignation, retirement or death of an incumbent. Superior Generals are elected for life and have almost all served life terms, with a few exceptions. One of the exceptions was Father Peter Hans Kolvenbach, who’s resignation was announced in February 2006. The General Congregation elected his successor, Father Adolfo Nicolás, who was succeeded by Arturo Marcelino Sosa Abascal as the present Superior General of the Jesuit Society. Read More about here.

Napoleon Bonaparte described in his Memoirs, accurately his Jesuit masters, as follows:

The Jesuits are a military organisation, and not a religious order. Their chief is a general of an army, not the mere father abbot of a monastery. And the aim of this organisation is: POWER. Power in its most despotic form. Absolute power, universal power, power to control the world by the volition of a single man. Jesuitism is the most absolute of despotisms: and at the same time the most horrifying initiators of enormous abuses…. The general of the Jesuits insists on being master, sovereign, over the sovereigns. Wherever the Jesuits are admitted, they will be masters, cost what it may. Their society is by nature dictatorial, and therefore it is the most irreconcilable enemy of all constituted authority. Every act, every crime, however atrocious, is a meritorious work, if committed for the interest of the Society of the Jesuits, or by the order of the general.



~ Napoleon Bonaparte, Memoirs

The Knights of Malta and the Jesuits work together!

It is important to know the connection: The Knights financed Lenin and Hitler from Wall Street, also using their Federal Reserve Bank headed by Masonic Jews, Warburg in particular. The Knights negotiated the Concordat – a Papal treaty – between the Pope and Hitler in the person of Franz von Papen. They also helped top Nazis to escape to North and South America after World War II – under the ‘paperclip project’ – with the aid of the persons of James Angleton and Argentina’s President Juan Perón.

Many paperclip Nazis were placed in top-secret military institutions in Tonopah, Nevada known as “Area 51”. The perfection of the Nazis’ anti-gravity aircraft – flying saucers – was to be completed there, among other secret technologies.

“Operation Paperclip” was overseen by America’s most powerful Knight of Malta, J. Peter Grace, who was subordinate to the Jesuit-trained Archbishop Spellman, at the American headquarters for the Knights and its St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.

https://www.mosquitonet.com/~prewett/caqsmom25.1.html

Hegelian synthesis of Communism versus Capitalism

Red China was created by the Rothschilds and chosen to be the poster child and role model for the Illuminati’s Hegelian synthesis of Communism versus Capitalism.

Meanwhile, the United States has been purposely beaten down and suppressed. Alien philosophies and a wave of immorality are being used to destroy peoples’ minds while Wall Street operators continue their Ponzi scheme of manipulation.

The One Thing That Truly Matters

The astonishing economic and military growth of the Illuminati’s Triad of Evil means that we may be approaching the final stages of our prophetic history. Let us then all keep our eyes fixed on the prophecies of the Holy Bible and fix our hearts and minds on the one thing that truly matters: Our relationship to Jesus Christ.

The ‘Cold War’ has been created to apply worldwide the Jesuits’ Hegelian Dialectic. That as thesis and antithesis; to set up “the Free World in the West” verses “the Communist Block in the East”. The American Empire was to head the West, and the Russian Empire was to lead the East. Both sides were to be financed by the Jesuits’ International Banking Cartel centred in London and New York, by the Federal Reserve and Chase-Manhattan Banks in particular both owned by the Rothschilds.

This synthesis was to be the destruction of the American Empire through the so-called “ending of the Cold War”. The illusion of the ending the Cold War would legally enable Rome’s Corporate Monopolies, federated together in New York City under the leadership of the Council on Foreign Relations, to give Russia and China high technology and financial backing, as was finally illegally achieved by Hillary Clinton. With this in place, the War Machines of both economically communist and politically fascist giants, for the purpose of invading North America, would have been perfected.

It is for this reason that the financial might of Hong Kong was given to Red China, along with an American Naval Base in Long Beach, California. While the Panama Canal, built with American blood, sweat, tears and Yellow Fever, was given away to Panama to be manned by Chinese soldiers imperilling the American navy.

The Jesuits are in control of most of the multinationals

The Jesuits in control of Washington DC, have established nationwide gun registration laws for the explicit purpose of future nationwide gun confiscation, just as they did in Hitler’s Germany. They are also in control of most of the international corporations that are managed and financed by the Knights of Malta, through which they continue to build both the Russian and Chinese War Machines, while influencing American Presidents to close down scores of military installations across the country.

These facts spell a planned invasion; a massive invasion by millions of foreign soldiers, with no God and no mercy. And if the Jesuits can manage to blow-up the Dome of the Temple Mountain in Jerusalem and blame the American Empire for it, the Arabs will declare a holy war against “the great Satan”.

The private wealth of Westerners by means of International Financial Business Corporations with bank accounts in the Bahamas will be seized just as they were in Castro’s Cuba. The Knights have moved all their wealth into off-shore banks, thereby escaping the coming economic catastrophe.

Meanwhile, as the Jesuits, with their American dictatorial internal police force, (FEMA) and foreign invaders, are “extirpating” “the execrable race” of Western “heretics” and “liberals”, the European nations will be driven to put aside their historical differences and unify. This unification will restore the Holy Roman Empire, for which reason the Jesuits are rapidly rebuilding Rome.