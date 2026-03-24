Mark Passio & Jordan Maxwell: The Coded Origins of Religion & The Human Species

Is the history of humanity and religion a carefully constructed riddle? Join Mark Passio and legendary occult researcher Jordan Maxwell as they dismantle the foundations of Western belief systems and explore the hidden truths of our origins.
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In this provocative interview, Maxwell dives into:
The “Age” of Deception: Why the Bible’s “End of the World” is actually a reference to the transition between astrological ages (Aeon).
Astro-Theology: Decoding the shift from Pisces to Aquarius and the hidden meaning behind the “man with the water pitcher”.
Intervention over Evolution: Why human history may be the result of a non-human intervention rather than natural development.
The Plurality of “God”: Examining the original Hebrew texts where “God” (Elohim) is used in the plural, implying many creators.
Pre-Adamite Civilizations: The biblical hints at ancient human societies existing long before Adam and Eve.
The “God Show”: How institutional religion functions as theater to keep the masses in a state of spiritual ignorance.
Prepare to look behind the curtain of secret societies and ancient agendas.
Mark Passio’s Website
Find Mark Passio’s Work At: http://whatonearthishappening.com/
Podcast RSS Feed: https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/WOEIH-Podcasts.xml
Twitch Replays: https://www.twitch.tv/whatonearth93
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@woeih:e
Written Transcripts of Passio’s Lectures
Jordan Maxwell’s Content
The ONLY Legitimate Jordan Maxwell Site is the same as it was before Jordan passed: https://JordanMaxwellShow.com many fake websites exist that are in no way affiliated with Jordan Maxwell and continue to sell the work that Jordan offered mostly for free.
More Content /w Jordan
JORDAN MAXWELL: The Naked Truth: Uncovering the Astrological Origins of the Bible (~90s)
Jordan Maxwell: Illuminati Secrets, Admiralty Law, and the Off-World Agenda /w Alex Jones
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction to Jordan Maxwell
00:01:53 A Lifetime Seeking Hidden Truths
00:04:40 The State of Human Consciousness Today
00:10:10 Addressing the "New Age" Label
00:13:26 The End of the Age: Aeon vs. World
00:18:22 Biblical Astrology: Pisces to Aquarius
00:23:40 Intervention vs. Evolution: Human Origins
00:28:46 Elohim and the Plurality of the Gods
00:38:33 Pre-Adamite Civilizations and the Cain Code
00:44:09 The Matrix of Religious Control