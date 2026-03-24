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Mark Passio & Jordan Maxwell: The Coded Origins of Religion & The Human Species
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Mark Passio & Jordan Maxwell: The Coded Origins of Religion & The Human Species

This is one of Jordan Maxwell's interviews with Mark Passio, both individuals have spent their lives studying the occult. In this interview they discuss Western belief systems and their origins.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Mar 24, 2026

Is the history of humanity and religion a carefully constructed riddle? Join Mark Passio and legendary occult researcher Jordan Maxwell as they dismantle the foundations of Western belief systems and explore the hidden truths of our origins.

Mark Passio’s System of “Natural Law” based on the “True Seven Deadly Sins,” all of which roughly come back to theft: taking something from someone else without permission. Graphic by XVONE

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In this provocative interview, Maxwell dives into:

  • The “Age” of Deception: Why the Bible’s “End of the World” is actually a reference to the transition between astrological ages (Aeon).

  • Astro-Theology: Decoding the shift from Pisces to Aquarius and the hidden meaning behind the “man with the water pitcher”.

  • Intervention over Evolution: Why human history may be the result of a non-human intervention rather than natural development.

  • The Plurality of “God”: Examining the original Hebrew texts where “God” (Elohim) is used in the plural, implying many creators.

  • Pre-Adamite Civilizations: The biblical hints at ancient human societies existing long before Adam and Eve.

  • The “God Show”: How institutional religion functions as theater to keep the masses in a state of spiritual ignorance.

Prepare to look behind the curtain of secret societies and ancient agendas.

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Mark Passio’s Website

Find Mark Passio’s Work At: http://whatonearthishappening.com/

https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Written Transcripts of Passio’s Lectures

What on earth is happening (WOEIH) - transcriptions 4 study
Mark Passio's work in written AND audiovisual form.
By Dennis promoting Mark Passio

Jordan Maxwell’s Content

The ONLY Legitimate Jordan Maxwell Site is the same as it was before Jordan passed: https://JordanMaxwellShow.com many fake websites exist that are in no way affiliated with Jordan Maxwell and continue to sell the work that Jordan offered mostly for free.

Jordan's Will & Testament (Free View)

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Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction to Jordan Maxwell 
00:01:53 A Lifetime Seeking Hidden Truths 
00:04:40 The State of Human Consciousness Today 
00:10:10 Addressing the "New Age" Label 
00:13:26 The End of the Age: Aeon vs. World 
00:18:22 Biblical Astrology: Pisces to Aquarius 
00:23:40 Intervention vs. Evolution: Human Origins 
00:28:46 Elohim and the Plurality of the Gods 
00:38:33 Pre-Adamite Civilizations and the Cain Code 
00:44:09 The Matrix of Religious Control

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