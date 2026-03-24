Mark Passio & Jordan Maxwell: The Coded Origins of Religion & The Human Species

Is the history of humanity and religion a carefully constructed riddle? Join Mark Passio and legendary occult researcher Jordan Maxwell as they dismantle the foundations of Western belief systems and explore the hidden truths of our origins.

Mark Passio’s System of “ Natural Law ” based on the “ True Seven Deadly Sins, ” all of which roughly come back to theft: taking something from someone else without permission. Graphic by XVONE

In this provocative interview, Maxwell dives into:

The “Age” of Deception : Why the Bible’s “End of the World” is actually a reference to the transition between astrological ages (Aeon).

Astro-Theology : Decoding the shift from Pisces to Aquarius and the hidden meaning behind the “man with the water pitcher”.

Intervention over Evolution : Why human history may be the result of a non-human intervention rather than natural development.

The Plurality of “God” : Examining the original Hebrew texts where “God” (Elohim) is used in the plural, implying many creators.

Pre-Adamite Civilizations : The biblical hints at ancient human societies existing long before Adam and Eve.

The “God Show”: How institutional religion functions as theater to keep the masses in a state of spiritual ignorance.

Prepare to look behind the curtain of secret societies and ancient agendas.

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Mark Passio’s Website

Find Mark Passio’s Work At: http://whatonearthishappening.com/

Written Transcripts of Passio’s Lectures

Jordan Maxwell’s Content

The ONLY Legitimate Jordan Maxwell Site is the same as it was before Jordan passed: https://JordanMaxwellShow.com many fake websites exist that are in no way affiliated with Jordan Maxwell and continue to sell the work that Jordan offered mostly for free.

Jordan's Will & Testament (Free View)

More Content /w Jordan

Timestamps