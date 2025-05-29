P*dophilia Empire: Satan, Sodomy, The Deep State by Joachim Hagopian (Part I of II)
Chunk #01 (Chapters 01-14)
Chapter 1: Introduction to Pedophilia – The Mental Disorder and the Child Sex Abuse Crime
Chapter 2: Elite’s Sinister Agenda to Normalize and Decriminalize Pedophilia
Chapter 3: Tracing the Ruling Elite’s Pedophile Bloodlust for Children from Antiquity to Today
Chapter 4: The Secret Military Order of the Templar Knights – Satan Worshipping Pedophiles
Chapter 7: Sins of the Pope and Vatican–Satanic Pedophilia Abuse and Church Cover-up
Chapter 8: America’s Military Pedophilia Scandals – Daycare Scares and “Satanic Panic”
Chapter 9: Military-CIA Mind Control, Torture, Pedophilia and Satanic Sacrifice
Chapter 10: Anatomy of the Luciferian Elite’s Global Child Sex Trafficking Pedophile Operations
Chapter 11: More US Military, CIA, Private Contractor and UN Perversions Driving the Sex Trafficking Network
Chapter 12: The “Finders” Cult: A CIA Front Caught Red-Handed in 1987 Trafficking Child Sex Slaves in Global Operation
This lengthy document delves into a dark and complex conspiracy theory, alleging the existence of a
widespread, interconnected network of pedophilia and child trafficking controlled by a global elite. It claims that powerful institutions like governments, intelligence agencies (including the CIA and MI6), the Catholic Church, and even organizations like the UN and entities within Hollywood and the media are involved in or complicit in these crimes. The text presents a chronology of alleged events, including the Finders cult, the Franklin scandal in Nebraska, and alleged abuse within the military (West Point and the Presidio), using these as evidence for a larger "Pedophile Empire" that rewards and protects its members. Furthermore, the document weaves in elements of Satanic ritual abuse, mind control programs like MK Ultra and Project Monarch, and the influence of secret societies such as the Knights of Malta and Freemasonry, suggesting these play a significant role in the elite's control and their perversion of society, ultimately aiming for a depopulated world.
These sources allege a pervasive and interconnected network of powerful individuals and organizations worldwide, including elements within the Catholic Church, governments, intelligence agencies, and the entertainment industry, are involved in child sex trafficking and ritual abuse. They claim this network has operated for decades with impunity, aided by cover-ups, blackmail, and control over media and legal systems. Specific individuals and institutions like Jeffrey Epstein, Jimmy Savile, the Knights of Malta, and various sports organizations are cited as examples within this alleged global conspiracy. The texts suggest this hidden power structure uses techniques like mind control and disinformation to maintain its operations and suppress the truth. Ultimately, they advocate for exposure and accountability to dismantle this alleged system.
Chunk #02 (Chapters 14-20)
Chapter 14: The Jeffrey Epstein Scandal – Anatomy of the Zionist-Illuminati Sexual Blackmail System
Chapter 16: The Penn State Coach Jerry Sandusky Saga – Anatomy of a Grooming Pedophile Predator Enabled by a Legendary Head Coach, a Powerhouse Football Team and Respected University that Shamefully Values Winning over Children’s Safety
Chapter 17: The Olympic Umbrella is a Cover for Worldwide Pedophilia Operations Child Athletes, Pedophile Coaches and the Exploited Power Differential
Chapter 18: Worlds Pedophilia Epicenter – UK Soccer Pedophhilia Epidemic
Chapter 19: Sir Jimmy Savile: British History’s Biggest Pedophile, Sexual Blackmail Kingpin, VIP Pimp, BBC Pedophile Ringleader and the Massive Cover-up
This text explores various instances of alleged pedophilia and cover-ups within powerful institutions and circles, linking them to a supposed global network or "Deep State" controlled by elites. It highlights accusations against figures like Alan Dershowitz, Jeffrey Epstein, and individuals within sports organizations like USA Swimming and USA Gymnastics, suggesting that money and power protect perpetrators. The text also delves into the Jimmy Savile scandal in the UK, presenting it as an example of widespread abuse within institutions like the BBC and hinting at broader connections to government and even royalty. The overarching argument is that these are not isolated incidents but rather symptoms of a deeply entrenched problem where truth-telling is suppressed by those in control.
These sources extensively discuss a global network of child sexual abuse, alleging it involves powerful figures in sports, entertainment, and politics. The text specifically references the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, accusations against Alan Dershowitz, and details surrounding the Jerry Sandusky case at Penn State. It also covers widespread abuse within UK football, focusing on coach Barry Bennell, and instances of abuse in Olympic sports, particularly USA Gymnastics and USA Swimming, with prominent mentions of the Larry Nassar case. The sources further claim a pattern of cover-ups and lack of accountability by organizations and individuals in positions of authority.
Chunk #03 (Chapters 20-25)
Chapter 20: Savile: Occult Death Cult Practitioner of Satanic Ritual Abuse, Necrophiliac & Best Friend of Britain’s Deadliest Serial Killers
Chapter 21: BBC Pedo-Ring’s Deadly Silencing of Those Who Knew Too Much – The Jill Dando Murder and a Dozen Suspicious BBC Deaths
Chapter 22: Sir Jimmy Savile and Margaret Thatcher’s Pedo-Love Affair
Chapter 23: Tony Blair, his Pedo-Infested Ministers and how Zionism and Pedophilia Reign Supreme
Chapter 24: Heart of the Westminster VIP Scandal and Cover-up – Elm Guest House and Dolphin Square
Chapter 25: Dunblane Massacre: Scottish Children’s Sacrificial Slaughter for Gun Control and 100-Year Masonic VIP Pedophilia Cover-up
This extensive document explores a deeply troubling conspiracy theory concerning a widespread pedophilia network allegedly operating within the British establishment. It connects numerous prominent figures across different sectors like the BBC, politics, police, and even royalty to figures like Jimmy Savile and suggests their involvement in satanic ritual abuse and child trafficking. The text argues that powerful individuals and institutions actively covered up these crimes and used them for sexual blackmail and control, with intelligence agencies purportedly playing a key role in protecting the perpetrators and silencing those who threatened to expose the truth. The author asserts that this network extends to international connections and is facilitated by a corrupted legal and media system that shields the elite, preventing justice for the victims.
This extensive text presents an argument that Jimmy Savile was part of a larger, powerful pedophilia network in the UK, involving high-profile figures across various sectors. The author alleges that individuals in government, media (particularly the BBC), and even royalty were aware of and protected Savile and others involved in child abuse. Furthermore, the source suggests that these individuals participated in occult rituals and were involved in the cover-up of suspicious deaths, including those potentially connected to Savile or the network. The text also posits that intelligence agencies played a role in facilitating and covering up these activities, using child abuse for blackmail and control. Finally, the author claims that legal and societal structures, such as libel laws and the manipulation of information, actively hinder the exposure and prosecution of those within this alleged network.
