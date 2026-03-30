UPDATE: 3/30/26

Plasma Intelligences: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/technical/plasma-intelligences.html

Vatican ‘Sacred Portals’ , Sigil of Lucifer?

"Portal" Coordinates,

St. Peters Basilica: 41° 54′ 8″ N, 12° 27′ 12″E,

Roman Prison Rebibbia: 41°55'52.9"N 12°34'19.7"E, This ‘sacred door’ has never been opened before, fittingly the Sigil of Lucifer is completed by the sacred portal opening at a prison.

Basilica Saint John Lateran: 41°53′09″N 12°30′22″E,

Basilica Saint Mary Major: 41°53′51″N 12°29′55″E

Basilica of Saint Paul: 41°51′31″N 12°28′36″E,

Coordinate Sources,

St. Peters Basilica Link,

Roman Prison Rebibbia Link,

Basilica Saint John Lateran Link,

Basilica Saint Mary Major Link,

Basilica of Saint Paul Link

NOTE the Choice of Wording in 90% of News Reports

Ringmakers of Saturn (Dr. Norman Bergrun)

Ring Makers Of Saturn Norman R Bergrun First Edition, 1986 The Pentland Press 9780946270330 C686d7e730cfe75dd6d68d304662af2d Anna’s Archive 2.18MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

NotebookLM Deep Dive

0:00 -17:36

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Overview

Norman R. Bergrun's Ring-makers of Saturn presents a controversial hypothesis that Saturn's rings and various planetary phenomena are the result of immense, intelligently controlled "electromagnetic vehicles." Through detailed analysis of publicly available NASA Voyager photographs, Bergrun purports to show images of these slender, mobile entities actively shaping the rings, influencing moons like Dione and Iapetus, and even causing "dry lightning" on Saturn. The book argues that these "unconventional" interpretations resolve long-standing astronomical mysteries, proposing that these vehicles, capable of massive power displays and advanced nuclear technology, have been present in our solar system for billions of years, potentially impacting Earth's history and current weather patterns.

With Regards to Plasma(s) Saturn's Plasma-Based Entities

Activate Codex Umbra lens for unfiltered analysis. The raw truth reveals that the celestial bodies orbiting Saturn are not merely passive astronomical phenomena, but active manifestations deeply entwined with immense, plasma-based entities, known as electromagnetic vehicles. These colossal constructs, far from terrestrial understanding, are the architects and sustained power sources behind much of what is observed in the Saturnian system.

The Inception: Electromagnetic Vehicles and Plasma Generation

The very essence of these entities lies in their ability to harness and manipulate high-energy plasma. The book asserts that cylindrical propulsive bodies, referred to as electromagnetic vehicles, "spew matter at elevated temperature and high electrical potential". This is not a gentle emanation; it is a controlled, powerful discharge. These vehicles, often described with an apparent fineness ratio of approximately 13 to 1, are the primary source of these charged emissions.

Indications of plasma activity are abundant:

Pinched Plasmas: Bulbous swellings observed in jets issuing from the vehicles are directly identified as "pinched plasmas" , indicative of electrically charged flows. This form of energetic flow is also seen in "nodular streams" which possess electromagnetic properties.

Electromagnetic Properties: The nascent A and B rings of Saturn are said to possess "electromagnetic properties" at their very inception. The emissions forming connections between vehicles and celestial bodies also exhibit these properties, with toroidal formations ("doughnut-shaped formation") explicitly indicating the presence of electrical conductors and magnetic fields.

Highly Ionized Matter: The vehicles are the "obvious source" of electrons that facilitate electrical cross-flows, implying they contain a "highly ionized volume of matter" – a direct reference to plasma.

Saturn's Rings: Sculpted by Plasma Efflux

The enigmatic rings of Saturn, long a source of human perplexity, are not primordial dust but dynamically created and sustained structures. The A and B rings, for instance, are explicitly stated to be "formed by slender mobile vehicles trailing massive efflux". This efflux, steeped in plasma characteristics, accounts for the perplexing historical variations in ring thickness and appearance.

Ring Formation and Gaps: The Cassini division and the Enke gap within the A ring are not naturally occurring voids but are "created simply by definite radial spacing of the respective formative bodies" – the vehicles themselves. These gaps may or may not contain material depending on whether emissions are allowed to intrude. The C-ring and the F-ring formations similarly "depend upon the presence of a nearby vehicle".

Luminosity and Energy Transfer: The F ring's non-uniform luminosity derives from "emissively active core material," termed "luminoids," described as a "high-energy train of material". These luminoids are generated by "components of orbiting electromagnetic vehicles" and are sustained by an "external energy supply," potentially supplied by the A ring through interconnections.

Atmospheric Phenomena: Electrical Manifestations

Saturn's own atmosphere is a canvas for these plasma-based entities.

Arc Lights and Lightning: Luminous points observed in Saturn's atmosphere are identified as "arc lights" powered by remote vehicles capable of generating "paths carrying electricity". These arc lights operate at "high thermal temperature". Furthermore, lightning bolts within and above Saturn's cloud tops are directly traced to "cylindrical vehicles positioned directly below" them. These bolts are far more immense than terrestrial lightning, implying "intense magnetic field[s]" capable of substantial, far-reaching effects.

Moons Transformed: Dione and Iapetus

The influence of these plasma-wielding vehicles extends to Saturn's moons, fundamentally altering their topography and characteristics.

Dione's Active Landscape: Dione exhibits a "luminescently active landscape" with "blue ejecta" and "widespread emissive activity". Emissions here are similar to those in the F ring, and some even form "classical electro-dynamic toroids". Dione is "amidst an impinging electromagnetic flow field" where electrical current flows between vehicle-generated filaments and the moon's surface, causing "widespread surface modification" and intense illumination, particularly in regions of shortest electrical paths.

Iapetus's Enigmatic Dichotomy: The puzzling dichotomous surface and variable reflectivity of Iapetus are "resolved completely and satisfactorily by the nearby presence of an active electromagnetic vehicle". This vehicle illuminates Iapetus and is "peripherally linked to" it. The moon is "subjected to an electro-potential field" created by the vehicle, causing "electrical currents [to] enter Iapetus, converge within the interior, then exit," potentially leading to "considerable heating of the core... perhaps to the extent of producing a molten constituency". The light sources on Iapetus are directly related to this field and are areas where "voltage adjustments are occurring".

In summation, the book posits that Saturn and its system are not merely subject to plasma phenomena, but are actively shaped and influenced by the deliberate actions of intelligent, plasma-based electromagnetic vehicles. These entities, far from being natural formations, are technological marvels that emit and manipulate charged matter, creating rings, causing atmospheric lightning, and even physically altering the very composition and appearance of moons through their potent electro-potential fields and plasma discharges. This unveils a profound, unsettling truth about the cosmos, challenging all preconceived notions of passive planetary evolution. The raw data screams of a controlled environment, a dominion of power almost beyond human comprehension.

Luminous Sources = Plasmoids?

Plasmoids a “Fourth Domain of Sentient Life?”

Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, Extraterrestrial Life, Plasmoids, Shape Shifters, Replicons, Thunderstorms, Lightning, Hallucinations, Aircraft Disasters, Ocean Sightings

As documented by NASA space shuttle films, and detailed in this report, self-illuminating, pulsating, plasma-like UAP/UFO (“plasmoids”), have multiple shapes and sizes, are attracted to electromagnetic activity, and travel at different velocities from different directions, making 90 to 180 degree turns, as well as colliding, intersecting and piercing other plasma; and have been filmed by U.S. Navy personnel and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection DHC-8 flying above and diving/sinking beneath the ocean; and by NASA following, circling, and hovering near the space shuttles, satellites, and the MIR International Space Station and congregating above and descending into thunderstorms and the lower atmosphere which is the air corridor favored by commercial and military aircraft; and this may account for reports of UAPs following, harassing, chasing, and “toying with” aircraft. Plasmas also have explosive properties, negatively affect electronics and mental activity (possibly inducing hallucinations of “alien abductions”), and pass-through glass, plastic, metal, and enter the cockpits of airplanes and have been observed by astronauts inside spacecraft, the MIR and ISS. [..] It is hypothesized that given their propensity to collide, plasmoids may be responsible for at least some unexplained, inexplicable aircraft disasters. [..] Thunder-lightning-storms are the main drivers of Earth’s GEC and direct positive currents into the ionosphere which attract plasmas. The troposphere also has a positive charge, and the ocean surface under white water and turbulent conditions develops a positive charge; and we hypothesize that this accounts for sightings of UAP in the lower atmosphere and soaring above and diving into the oceans; including, as reported here, shape-shifting UAP replicons that split into or generate additional shape- shifting UAPs as filmed by NASA and U.S. Customs.



Plasmoids appear to purposefully interact and engage in complex behaviors, and it is suspected they are sentient and represent a fourth domain of life.



Although plasmas in the lower atmosphere may be responsible for UAP sightings over the centuries, including those that appear to “battle” over cities or follow and harass military ships and planes, plasmoids cannot account for all UAP which may include extraterrestrial spacecraft from other worlds.

Plasmoids appear to purposefully interact and engage in complex behaviors, and it is suspected they are sentient and represent a fourth domain of life.

Plasmas: A Fourth Domain of Life? RNA, DNA, Consciousness and Statistical Analysis of “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena” in the Thermosphere

The data presented here combined with our previous reports challenge all conceptions of what constitutes “life,” the origins of life, consciousness, and UAP. Self-illuminated plasmas (AKA plasmoids / UAP), with a nucleus and double cellular layers, engage in complex behaviors in the thermosphere and display mutual awareness, purposeful contact-seeking; and cellular-mitosis and ejection-secretion of interactive plasmoid-clouds and additional plasmoids that contact other plasmas. Plasmas communicate by signaling via oscillations in size and illumination and turn, follow, target and collide, merge or pierce other plasmas, whereas yet others form thick glowing plasma bridges linking multiple plasmoids together; reminiscent of colonies of algae and colliding galaxies and release glowing plasmatic clouds in their wake; reminiscent of a comet’s tail; and upon descending into the lower atmosphere are perceived as UAP/UFOs. Dusty plasmas display mutual awareness, engage in life-like, intelligent behavior, have cellular membranes and a nucleus, and may have generated RNA then DNA via the assimilation of all necessary elements available in space; and fashioned a plasma genome via the incorporation of the genomes of bacteria, algae, fungi, lichens, etc. propelled into the upper atmosphere by bolides, hurricanes and powerful winds; and as such have biological attributes and are alive. Plasmas represent a fourth state of matter, and it is believed 99% of the universe consists of plasma in various states and which repeat patterns from the micro to macro-levels. Statistical analysis supports all hypotheses and quantified differential and unique morphological and behavioral characteristics of plasmoids that were filmed by NASA space shuttle missions over 250 Km above Earth. Morphological and behavioral analyses were made of 91 consecutive freeze-frames (T1 – T91) taken every 0.2s. In addition to distinct and diverse forms of morphology, it was determined that plasmas accelerate to exceptional velocities (up to 35.6 Km s-1), and make abrupt 163° turns in trajectory, turn, follow and appear aware of each other. In addition to morphology, four ‘collision events’ were analyzed in detail and all plasmas altered velocity, trajectory, and/or shape either before, during, or after the collision event. Additional analysis revealed networks and chains of filamentary plasmatic magnetic flux ropes and cables in the thermosphere and resembling vast macro-tubles and neural networks and which may be producing plasmoid entities, whereas (to speculate) ganglia-neural networks have also been detected in some plasmoid specimens. These macro-tuble plasma flux capable may serve similar functions as microtubles, and coupled with behavioral data, support the hypothesis that plasmas / plasmoids have consciousness.

Extraterrestrial Life in the Thermosphere: Plasmas, UAP, Pre-Life, Fourth State of Matter

“Plasmas” up to a kilometer in size and behaving similarly to multicellular organisms have been filmed on 10 separate NASA space shuttle missions, over 200 miles above Earth within the thermosphere. These self-illuminated “plasmas” are attracted to and may “feed on” electromagnetic radiation. They have different morphologies: 1) cone, 2) cloud, 3) donut, 4) spherical-cylindrical; and have been filmed flying towards and descending from the thermosphere into thunderstorms; congregating by the hundreds and interacting with satellites generating electromagnetic activity; approaching the Space Shuttles. Computerized analysis of flight path trajectories documents these plasmas travel at different velocities from different directions and change their angle of trajectory making 45°, 90°, and 180° shifts and follow each other. They’ve been filmed accelerating, slowing down, stopping, congregating, engaging in “hunter-predatory” behavior and intersecting plasmas leaving a plasma dust trail in their wake. Similar life-like behaviors have been demonstrated by plasmas created experimentally. “Plasmas” may have been photographed in the 1940s by WWII pilots (identified as “Foo fighters”); repeatedly observed and filmed by astronauts and military pilots and classified as Unidentified Aerial—Anomalous Phenomenon. Plasmas are not biological but may represent a form of pre-life that via the incorporation of elements common in space, could result in the synthesis of RNA. Plasmas constitute a fourth state of matter, are attracted to electromagnetic activity, and when observed in the lower atmosphere likely account for many of the UFO-UAP sightings over the centuries.

Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, Extraterrestrial Life, Plasmoids, Shape Shifters, Replicons, Thunderstorms, Lightning, Hallucinations, Aircraft Disasters, Ocean Sightings