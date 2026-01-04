Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Transcript

Power of Prophecy #0126 /w Jerry Barrett - America Has Been Weighed & Found Wanting (ft. Pastor Butch)

Originally Aired January 2nd, 2026 - Jerry Barrett is joined by guest Pastor Butch (pastorbutch.com) to discuss current events and the changing cultural landscape of America.
Jan 04, 2026

https://texemarrs.com

Jerry on X: https://x.com/jerryradioguy

Show Date: January 2nd, 2026

Today’s Guest: Pastor Butch (pastorbutch.com) (Find Him on Rumble Here)

Download the MP3

(Note: Download button only appears on Desktop Web Versions, not able to download on the Mobile app, you can still listen to it though, click here for direct link)

