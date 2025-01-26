Portals & Focal Points

From Fritz Springmeier's 'The Illuminati Formula'

Within the occult world, the entire study of demonology is wrapped around the geometric shapes that serve as focal points for demons (such as made by crystals and pyramids), and the portals by which demons can enter the human body. A demon doesn’t have to be materialized (conjured up) to enter into a body. Geometric shapes which are believed to attract demons are placed into the internal worlds of slaves.

The will of the person also plays a role in the introduction of demons into the body. Torture attaches and layers in demons within the body. Sex and blood sacrifices are used to attach powerful demons.

According to high level demonology, certain powerful spirits can only be manipulated if there are blood sacrifices. This may seem strange, however, the record (evidence) bears out that generational victims of possession who have had demons placed in via blood sacrifices are definitely controlled by more powerful demonic forces. All of the chahkra points, and the orifices to the human body serve as portals. Both the Illuminati and Christian deliverance ministries agree that the mouth, ears, nose, anus, etc. are portals.

High influxes of demonic energy into the body is accompanied by a burning sensation. The Mother of Darkness who is assigned to a child who is being programmed has to oil the child periodically to protect it from this burning.

The goal to possess someone of spirits, or to be possessed by spirits has been practiced since the early times of mankind. In Llewellyn’s New Worlds of Mind and Spirit magazine June/July 1994, issue #943, they write, "The golem of Prague is perhaps the most famous example of ‘practical cabala’--the use of cabala for magical cabala." Scholem in his excellent treatise on the Cabala has an entire chapter about the Golem. The golem were mind-controlled slaves created by the magick of the Cabala. The Cabala, according to the best masonic authorities, including Albert Pike in his famous Morals and Dogma book is the basis of Freemasonry. By extension then, it is clear that the goal of having a mind-controlled golem has been the goal of Freemasonry, because that goal is the best example of practical cabala. This is the paper trail that lets us view the secret goals of the secret world of Freemasonry.

There are Cabalistic grades within Freemasonry. Sexual slaves were used by the higher and more occult Masonic rites in the 19th century. These sexual slaves were subjected to trances and demonic possessions. They were subjected to all types of perverse magical rituals. The Cabala teaches intercourse with demons. Theurgy is the skill or ability to invoke demons variously called angels of light, genii, spirits of various kinds, such as elemental spirits. Demons come with a price and that price is blood. Satanism and Luciferianism and other similar cults are blood cults that require blood to be sacrificed to pull in certain demons.

For instance, blood may be taken from both the tongue and the genital area and mixed in a certain ceremony to invoke a particular demon. Demons are not bought with gold or silver, they are bought with blood.

Some spirits are invoked by placing alcoholic enemas into the child. These children get totally intoxicated with alcohol, some to the point that they even die from the ceremony. This is all done to bring in particular demons. ==The Spirit Choronzon and Typhon are critical spirits to place into a person for the Mind-Control to work.== The Illuminati do not believe the Mind control will work without the assistance of these spirits. Typhon and Choronzon do the tunneling and the MPD work.

An example of an important ritual to demonize the victim is the baptism of the child victim to Satan. Satan may be called Set in the ritual. There are variations on this ceremony, so a victim’s personal baptism may vary in some or all of the details. This is actual variation of the ritual done to Monarch mind-controlled slaves: The child is stripped nude and given a purple robe. It is placed inside the pentegram, and an "altar" which is made by a nude woman or child is brought forward. A horse or jackal is inscribed with the inscription "Nebebka" on the neck or forehead. Then the animal is sacrificed to whatever name the group is using for Satan (such as Set or Saman). The abdomen of the beast is split open completely, and the liver removed. The 4 spirits of the 4 watchtowers are invoked. The slave child being baptized is smeared with fat from the dead beast. The Gatekeeper spirit is called by ringing a bell. Then the child is placed into the animal’s belly. A part of the raw liver is given to the child and the rest consumed by the group. The child is then baptized in blood. A cut called the Devil’s Seal is placed on the child on the left hand, or under the armpit, or on the upper part of the head. This in Cabalism is the Mark of Foundation. The Priest reads out of the Book of Satan and the Book of Names. The victim repeats after the Priest. In this fashion the Priest ritually gives the person a new name. The Dance of Hod (Glory-the sphere on the bottom left of the C. Tree of Sephiroth) is then begun in a circular motion by the cult, to oppose Netsah (Victory-the sphere on the bottom right of the Tree). The Priest of the coven will then dismiss the demon(s) he has conjured. At times this ritual is done with a child sacrifice rather than an animal, & sometimes it is done in conjunction with another ritual, such as All Hallow’s Eve.

To empower the Monarch System, special rings which have been dipped in the blood of sacrificed victims, are given to the victim with instructions to wear it faithfully. The rings are used as focal points to insure the continued demonization of the victim. Some examples of this would be a Blue Topaz ring, a Black Onyx ring, or a Diamond ring. Black Onyx is used to capture souls. Whether the therapist believes this or not becomes irrelevant in view of the fact that the deeper alters in a Monarch System are skilled in demonology and they do believe it, and take consolation that their magical powers are never challenged by therapists. These deeper alters will continue to do much of the demonization of the system for the Programmer, and this delegation of this job, means the Programmer/handler is free to focus on other things.

Our experience is that when the Slave Masters within the Illuminati take away the hearts of the alters of a system, they give them a heart of stone and a ring. The ring is important for if they lose this, they think they will not get their hearts back. The slaves will wake up in the middle of the night looking for a ring--but never know what ring they are looking for. "CATCH A FALLING STAR, PUT IT IN YOUR POCKET FOR A RAINY DAY" ties in with this story line. The star is magical stardust. During programming the Programmers use "magical star dust." If the slave loses his/her ring, they are told the Master will never love them. When the Master comes to give his love, then the slave will get to use their magical wand with its star dust. The ring of the Programmer, which has occult power from being used in ritual, is also used as a hypnotic cue. The ring also represents occult power and authority.

Geometric Shapes as Portals

1. Symbolism and Energetic Resonance:

Sacred Geometry: This concept suggests that certain geometric patterns reflect the fundamental structure of the universe. Shapes like the circle, triangle, square, and more complex figures like the Flower of Life or the Sri Yantra are believed to resonate with cosmic energy. These shapes are thought to be blueprints of creation, embodying universal principles that can connect the physical with the spiritual.

Crystals and Pyramids: These are often used because they are seen as natural or constructed forms that can focus or amplify energy. Crystals, due to their lattice structure, are believed to hold and emit specific vibrations. Pyramids, with their apex pointing towards the sky, are thought to channel energy from above to below, creating a focal point where energies converge, potentially opening a portal.

2. Focal Points for Consciousness:

Meditation and Visualization: Geometric shapes can serve as visual aids in meditation to focus the mind, leading to altered states of consciousness where one might perceive or interact with other dimensions or entities. By meditating on or within these shapes, practitioners might "open" a portal to different planes of existence or to one's inner spiritual world.

Mandala: In many Eastern traditions, mandalas are used for meditation and are considered portals for spiritual transformation. The concentric circles or complex geometric patterns guide the meditator towards the center, symbolizing a journey inward to the self or outward to the cosmos.

How They Might Act as Portals

Energy Conduits: The belief is that geometric shapes can manipulate or direct energy in specific ways. For instance, a pentagram might be used in rituals to invoke or banish spirits by creating a symbolic boundary or gateway between worlds.

Resonance with the Human Psyche: Certain shapes resonate with human psychology or spiritual anatomy, like chakras in yogic traditions. By aligning these shapes with the body's energy centers, practitioners might seek to open spiritual gateways within themselves.

Physical and Metaphysical Alignment: Locations on Earth where these shapes are naturally or artificially present (like crop circles, stone circles, or sacred architecture) are believed to be natural portals where ley lines converge, offering points of thinner veil between worlds.

Ritualistic Use: In ceremonial magic or witchcraft, drawing or constructing specific geometric patterns can be part of a ritual to create a space where energies are concentrated, potentially allowing for interaction with supernatural forces or entry into other realms. The act of creating the shape is as much about setting intention and focus as it is about the shape itself.

Alchemical Symbolism: In alchemy, geometric shapes are used to represent different stages of transformation. The circle might represent unity or the soul, while the triangle could symbolize elements or spiritual ascent. These symbols are used in rituals to facilitate internal change, akin to passing through a portal from one state of being to another.

Critical Considerations:

Subjectivity and Faith: The effectiveness of these shapes as portals relies heavily on belief, intention, and cultural or symbolic understanding. There's no scientific evidence to support these claims outside of personal spiritual or psychological experiences.

Cultural Context: Different cultures ascribe different meanings to shapes, which can influence how they're perceived or used as portals. What acts as a portal in one tradition might not in another.

Psychological Effects: The use of these shapes might be better understood through psychology, where they could facilitate altered states of consciousness, similar to how sensory deprivation or focused meditation can lead to mystical experiences.

In summary, in occult and esoteric practices, geometric shapes are thought to act as portals by aligning energies, focusing consciousness, and symbolizing transitions between different states or planes of existence. However, these concepts are highly symbolic and depend on the practitioner's belief system, cultural background, and personal spiritual practice.

Chakras as Portals

In the context of spiritual and esoteric traditions, particularly within Hinduism, Buddhism, and various New Age practices, chakras are often conceptualized as energy centers or "wheels" of light within the human body. Here's an examination of how chakras might be considered as portals:

Understanding Chakras:

Energy Centers: Chakras are described as spinning wheels of energy located along the spine, from the base to the crown of the head. There are typically seven main chakras recognized in these systems, each associated with different aspects of physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

Correspondences: Each chakra is linked to specific physical locations, organs, emotional states, elements, colors, sounds, and spiritual qualities. For example: Root Chakra (Muladhara) - Located at the base of the spine, associated with grounding, survival, and connection to the earth. Crown Chakra (Sahasrara) - At the top of the head, linked to spiritual connection, enlightenment, and universal consciousness.



Chakras as Portals:

Gateways of Energy:

Energy Flow: Chakras are seen as points where cosmic energy enters and leaves the body. They function as portals through which prana (life force) flows, connecting the physical body with the subtle or astral body. When balanced, these portals allow for a harmonious flow of energy, promoting health and spiritual growth.

Kundalini Awakening: In Hindu tantrism, the awakening of Kundalini, a dormant spiritual energy located at the base of the spine, involves rising through these chakras, metaphorically passing through each portal. This journey is often depicted as a spiritual ascent towards enlightenment, with each chakra representing different stages or dimensions of consciousness.

Spiritual Dimensions:

Connection to Higher Consciousness: The upper chakras, particularly the third eye (Ajna) and crown (Sahasrara), are considered portals to higher states of consciousness or other dimensions. Meditation on or activation of these chakras is believed to open one's perception to non-physical realities, intuitive knowledge, or spiritual entities.

Yoga and Meditation: Practices like yoga, meditation, and specific breathing techniques (pranayama) aim at opening or aligning these chakras, facilitating a deeper connection with the self or the universe. This process can be seen as passing through portals to access different layers of existence or self-awareness.

Healing and Transformation:

Energy Healing: Modalities like Reiki, chakra healing, or crystal therapy often work with the chakra system to clear blockages, which are seen as closed or misaligned portals. By healing these centers, practitioners believe they are not only addressing physical ailments but also opening up pathways for personal transformation and spiritual insight.

Psychological and Emotional Portals: Each chakra corresponds to different psychological states. Opening or balancing these chakras can release emotional blockages, allowing for transformation or transition from one state of being to another, much like moving through a portal.

Crystals

Crystals have long been attributed mystical properties in various spiritual, esoteric, and New Age contexts. Here's how these properties might relate to the notion of portals and how they could explain phenomena like using a quartz crystal as a makeshift radio:

Mystical Properties of Crystals:

Energy Amplification and Storage:

Amplification: Crystals, especially quartz, are believed to amplify energy, thoughts, or intentions. This is due to their crystalline structure which can resonate with electromagnetic frequencies.

Storage: Crystals are thought to store energy or information, similar to how a computer might hold data. This idea is based on the concept that crystals can have memory or resonate with the energies they've been exposed to.

Vibrational Healing:

- Crystals are used in healing practices because they are believed to resonate at specific frequencies that can align with or influence the human body's energy fields (or chakras). Each type of crystal is associated with different healing properties, colors, and vibrations.

Spiritual and Psychic Enhancement:

- Crystals are said to enhance psychic abilities, meditation, and spiritual communication, acting as conduits or amplifiers for spiritual energy. They can be used to focus intention or to connect with higher consciousness.

Protection and Grounding:

- Certain crystals are used for protection against negative energies or for grounding, stabilizing one's energy field to prevent spiritual or psychic "drain."

Crystals as Portals:

Energy Conduits:

In mystical terms, crystals might function as portals by channeling or directing energy from one place or dimension to another. They could serve as focal points for opening or stabilizing a connection between the physical and spiritual realms.

Gateways to Consciousness:

By meditating with or around crystals, practitioners might experience shifts in consciousness, accessing altered states that could be described as moving through portals to different layers of awareness or spiritual dimensions.

Resonance with Earth's Ley Lines:

Some esoteric beliefs connect crystals with ley lines or Earth's energy grids, suggesting that crystals placed at these points could enhance the natural energy flow, potentially acting as natural portals or amplifiers of Earth's energies.

Quartz Crystal as a Makeshift Radio:

Piezoelectric Effect: Quartz, in particular, has a property known as piezoelectricity, where mechanical stress (like pressure or vibration) creates an electrical charge. This property is used in modern electronics, including radio technology. Crystal Radios: Quartz isn't typically used in crystal radios (which use galena or other minerals), but the principle is similar - certain crystals can convert mechanical energy into electrical signals, which can then be tuned to pick up radio waves. This isn't about mystical properties but about the physical properties of the crystal interacting with electromagnetic waves.

Amplification of Signals: The ability of quartz to resonate at specific frequencies due to its lattice structure can amplify weak signals, which is a physical explanation for why it might work in radio-like applications. This resonance is why quartz crystals are used in watches, radios, and other electronic devices for their frequency stability.

Mystical Interpretation: From a mystical perspective, one might interpret the use of quartz in radio technology as an example of its energy amplification properties in action, where it's not only amplifying electromagnetic waves but perhaps also "tuning" into the subtle energies or information of the universe.

Crystallization

Saturn moves through the Zodiac in 29 years and 166 days. He methodically pressurizes each sign of the Zodiac for two and a half years, slowing grinding us to our perfection.

Saturn represents the principle of crystallization. He obliges us to consolidate our energies, and to use them wisely and responsibly, for a meaningful duty or higher purpose. When we use our energy and resources wisely, Saturn cooperates with us, to help bring our goals into reality. Problems arise, however, when we squander our resources, and do not wisely use our mental, emotional and physical energies. When we try to cheat the dictates of time and space, Saturn deals us hard blows, which include burdens, setbacks, delays and other forms of obstacles. Of course, these troubles make us unhappy and depressed. Saturn's goal is not to feed our sense of fate, but to teach us that we have to learn to live by natural laws, and respect the boundaries of time and space.

Saturn requires that we use right judgment in the economic use of our mental, emotional and physical energies. The tests that Saturn subjects us to are geared to the crystallization of our mental energy, so that we can manifest in the outer world. Through our thwarted aspirations and desires, we gain an understanding of the laws of manifestation.(4) When we properly discipline our mind, the ideas we generate can be realized, and material abundance can result. Saturn is a harsh teacher only until we learn to live by the law of cause and effect. Once we learn to live by this law, the rewards are many, and Saturn appears to be a wise teacher and a benevolent Father.

The Saturn Process

What may appear to be a barrier or a restriction to us humans, is a reminder from Saturn that we must cultivate patience and act prudently. Saturn teaches us that "reliability, regulation, management and respect for some superior force (rules, standards, tradition and authority) is required".(5) Saturn is the experienced professional who demonstrates "the value of composure, organization, apportionment, loyalty, perseverance and thoroughness in achieving success and acclaim". Saturn obliges us to appreciate the necessity for dignity, patience and responsibility.

When we do not pay attention to Saturn, and rush forward with lack of caution and thoroughness, disaster and disappointment are our reminders to live within physical limits. Saturn represents practical universal values, established authority, and the rules of life that make life, and indeed civilization, possible.(6)

Saturn is the master of inner alchemy. There is no room for avoidance, escape or distractions from the work that must be done. Saturn insists upon confinement and containment of energies. During our Saturn periods we may lose interest in external activities. Isolation, lack of hope and withdrawal, are normal reactions during the Saturn alchemical process. While we are in our sealed container, transformation, integration and regeneration occur. The price tag is high, but the reward is priceless - wisdom, self-mastery and the ability to manifest our dreams.(7)