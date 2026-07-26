PROMIS PRISM PALANTIR PEGASUS Exposed NSA Surveillance 2019 Documentary

This documentary exposes the hidden history of a sprawling global surveillance network that began decades ago and continues to this day. The story centers on PROMIS, a revolutionary people-tracking software developed in the 1970s by a company called Inslaw.

The program takes a dark turn when the U.S. Department of Justice is alleged to have stolen the software, modified it with a secret backdoor, and, in cooperation with Israeli intelligence, sold the Trojan Horse version to foreign governments to spy on them.

This investigation follows the trail of journalist Danny Casolaro, who was found dead in a hotel room while investigating the conspiracy he called "The Octopus". His death was ruled a suicide, but his family believes he was murdered for getting too close to a web of espionage involving illegal weapons, the Iran-Contra affair, and the Reagan-era White House.

The legacy of PROMIS lives on through more advanced programs like P-TECH, a company with terrorist financing ties that had access to the computer systems of the FAA, NORAD, and the White House on 9/11. The documentary culminates by exposing Pegasus, an invasive modern spyware sold by Israel's NSO Group that can turn any smartphone into a "spy in the pocket," monitoring your calls, texts, camera, and microphone without your knowledge.

Maximus, Inc Connection

Simultaneously , John A. Svahn “ Jack “ Svahn of Maximus Inc. , who I recently discovered was part of the Inslaw / PROMIS Software / Octopus murders, was working to use PROMIS Software for early Maximus programs for DHHS and the Social Security Administration. Svahn: “He held several high-ranking positions during the Reagan administration, including Commissioner of Social Security (1981–1983), Under Secretary of Health and Human Services (1983), and Assistant to the President for Policy Development (1983–1986). Before his federal service, he worked in California state government under then-Governor Reagan. He was instrumental in the 1983 Social Security reform bill that helped address the program’s insolvency issues at the time. “ As we’ve learned , the Reagan Administration DOJ was in fact responsible for outright stealing of PROMIS from Bill and Nancy Hamilton and Inslaw . That information I discovered about Svahn , in Danny Casolaro’s files, was difficult to find . Svahn pushed the use of PROMIS for Title IV of the 1975 Social Security Act.. that being : child support , foster care and family court systems. . Mastran ( David ) had already been instrumental in Title IV creation and implementation. PROMIS was the key for automating the whole system. Title IV-D of the 1975 Social Security Act , known as child support , was a demonstration program and as later research results would indicate , was actually part of the CIA’s MK subprojects. In 1973 , William T. Dentzer Jr , added significant contributions to aforementioned : Dentzer was “ former “ CIA and founder of the Depository Trust Corporation or DTC for short . Now known to be a Vatican / Jesuit owned and controlled asset , that includes the Federal Reserve itself , the Pentagon and UN. Mastran , previously unknown to me , had dealings with the CIA in Vietnam . Only one in particular is mentioned from his book with any details . FOIA requests to the CIA I previously had sent resulted in little to no information being publicly available. The first iteration of PROMIS was used in DC in 1971 . We’ll explore more of the extensive connections to PROMIS and Maximus in the near future because without PROMIS , Maximus wouldn’t be where it is today. Therein lies one of the problems : If PROMIS is the Octopus , then Maximus is for certain , a tentacle .

James Carner’s Show on Maximus (Oct. 2024)

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