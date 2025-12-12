The extensive excerpts from “Proofs of the Strawman” outline a legal theory positing that a “straw man” is a “fiction of law” or “public office” created by the government, separate from the sovereign, natural human being. The primary argument hinges on the distinction between the individual’s inherent private rights protected by common law, and the public rights or privileges associated with statutory offices like “person” or “taxpayer.” According to this source, civil and statutory laws, including the Internal Revenue Code, are intended to apply only to individuals who voluntarily consent to occupy these public offices or participate in government franchises. Jurisdiction is allegedly obtained when a citizen accepts benefits, licenses, or engages in a “trade or business”—which the text claims is legally defined as performing the functions of a public office. The documents assert that government agencies utilize presumptions and deceptive terminology to coerce individuals into accepting this corporate status, thereby unlawfully converting private property and labor into public assets subject to regulation and taxation.
Dec 12, 2025
