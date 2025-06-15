This text is the 1920 Second Edition of "The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion," a notorious antisemitic forgery purporting to reveal a secret Jewish plan for global domination. It presents itself as a collection of "protocols" or minutes from meetings of Jewish leaders, outlining their alleged strategies to subvert Christian societies, control economies through financial manipulation, and establish a "Jewish Super-Government" that would rule the world with an iron fist. The prefatory notes highlight its supposed "prophetic" accuracy by linking its content to contemporary events like the rise of Bolshevism and widespread social unrest, aiming to convince readers that a "Jewish Peril" is actively undermining global order and advocating for its serious consideration by "all true Britons."

This 1920 publication, "Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion," claims to unveil a secret Jewish conspiracy aiming for global dominance. The text, presented as translated "protocols" or minutes, asserts that Jewish leaders are orchestrating world events like economic crises, revolutions, and wars to undermine Gentile nations. It suggests a long-term plan to establish a "super-government" controlled by a "King of Israel," who will rule with absolute despotism, abolishing existing religions and systems in favor of their own. The publication explicitly connects the "Protocols" to Bolshevism and Jewish influence in finance and media, portraying these as instruments for achieving their alleged objectives. Ultimately, it warns that the world is unknowingly falling under a "Pax Judaica," urging "true Britons" to recognize and combat this perceived threat.

Frequently Asked Questions about "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion"

What is "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion"?

"The Protocols of the Elders of Zion" is presented as a series of lectures delivered in 1901 and published in Russia in 1905, purportedly detailing a sinister, worldwide conspiracy by a group referred to as the "Learned Elders of Zion." The preface and introduction claim that this document outlines a plan to dismantle the "unregenerate World" and establish a Jewish super-government. The text explicitly links this conspiracy to the "Jewish Peril" and describes it as a long-standing scheme for the "peaceful conquest of the whole universe by Zion."

What is the primary objective of the alleged conspiracy?

The overarching goal of the conspiracy, as described, is to achieve "universal sovereignty" and establish a "world ruler" from the "seed of David." This is to be achieved by overthrowing existing governments, replacing them with a despotic "international super-government," and ultimately subjugating all "Gentile" (non-Jewish) nations. The methods outlined include economic manipulation, control of the press, instigation of wars and internal dissensions, and the subversion of traditional moral and political structures.

How does the document claim the conspirators will achieve their aims?

The document details a multi-faceted approach to achieving universal domination. Key strategies include:

Violence and Intimidation: Stating that "the best results are obtained by means of violence and intimidation, and not by academic discussions."

Cunning and Hypocrisy: Emphasizing that "sincerity and honesty become vices in politics" and that "violence must be the principle, cunning and hypocrisy must be the rule."

Economic Control: Creating "great monopolies" to control colossal wealth, draining land of its riches through industry and speculation, and forcing Gentiles into the proletariat. They also manipulate national debts through loans, making countries perpetually indebted.

Media Manipulation: Gaining control of the press to influence public opinion, advertise grievances, and create discontent. They use it to promote "fantastic theory which could appear progressive or liberal," including socialism, to "turn the brainless heads of the Gentiles."

Subversion of Governments: Weakening existing governments by encouraging liberalism, dissensions, and party agitations, and placing agents in important posts who can be controlled. They aim to introduce a President-led system that gradually restricts freedoms and leads to autocracy.

Infiltration of Secret Societies: Creating and multiplying Freemason lodges to gather information and serve as propaganda centers, centralizing them under their unknown management.

Inciting Conflict: Provoking wars without territorial alterations to shift focus to economic footing, making nations dependent on their "international million-eyed agents." They also incite religious and tribal prejudices among Gentiles.

Destruction of Religion and Morality: Destroying all other professions of faith except their own, and promoting "superhuman rights" to create disorder in administrative institutions.

What is the conspirators' view of "Gentiles" (non-Jews)?

The document consistently portrays Gentiles as intellectually inferior, easily manipulated, and driven by "petty passions, habits, and conventions, and by sentimental" impulses. They are referred to as "working brutes" and "slaves," characterized by "purely bestial brains" that are incapable of deep thought, analysis, or foresight. They are likened to a "flock of sheep" easily led astray, especially by promises of liberty. This view underpins the conspirators' belief in their divine right and superior nature, justifying their plans for subjugation.

How does the document address the concept of "liberty" and "right"?

The document redefines "liberty" as "the right of doing what is permitted by law," implying a highly controlled and restricted freedom under their rule. It dismisses traditional notions of "right" as an abstract idea, asserting that "Our right lies in might." The text argues that in a state where power is poorly organized and liberalism encroaches, "the night of might" must be used to destroy existing rules and seize control. True freedom, as understood by Gentiles, is portrayed as detrimental to effective governance.

What is the role of finance and economy in the conspiracy?

Finance and economy are central to the alleged conspiracy. The document outlines a plan to:

Monopolize Wealth: Create colossal monopolies to control global wealth and plunge Gentiles into poverty.

Control Loans and Debt: Entrap Gentile governments through external loans, describing them as "leeches" that drain national resources and bring countries to the "verge of bankruptcy." They claim to have manipulated the loan system to their advantage, making Gentile nations perpetually indebted.

Regulate Currency: Ensure that currency is in constant circulation and prevent congestion in state banks, except for specific purposes, to maintain control over the "state mechanism."

Centralize Financial Control: Establish government organizations to tax commercial enterprises and control commercial shares, thereby making all commercial activity dependent on them.

Eliminate Competition: Destroy the market in public funds and eliminate stock exchanges to prevent fluctuations that could challenge their prestige.

How do the conspirators plan to maintain their power once established?

Once in power, the conspirators intend to maintain their autocratic rule through:

Strict Laws and Punishment: Implementing harsh punishments, even for minor violations, to uphold the authority and prestige of their power.

Total Surveillance: Establishing a pervasive system of surveillance, with a third of the populace watching the remainder as a matter of civic duty, making spying "praiseworthy."

Secret Police: Employing secret guards for their sovereign to project an image of invincibility, unlike the "open guards" of Gentiles which supposedly invite assassination.

Control over Education and Justice: Educating future judges to prevent actions harmful to their system and ensuring that legal decisions serve their interests. They also manipulate history to portray political murderers as martyrs, increasing their agents.

Suppression of Opposition: Punishing new secret societies with death and exiling or controlling members of existing ones (like Freemasons) who know too much. They anticipate and plan for potential uprisings by preparing a "formidable force" and even threatening to "explode all the cities of the world" from underground passages if their plans are discovered prematurely.

What is the ultimate vision for the "World Ruler" and the "King of Israel"?

The ultimate vision is the enthronement of a "World Ruler" from the "seed of David," who will be an "Anti-Christ" and whose reign will signify the "triumphant King of Israel." This sovereign will rule with "unshakable will," controlling both himself and humanity. He will be initiated into secret political mysteries and plans, and his decisions will be unquestioned, as his aims will be unknown to all but his closest, initiated advisors. This figure will be seen as "fate itself," embodying a mystical, divinely appointed power, effectively leading humanity towards absolute obedience.

Briefing Document: "The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion" (1920 Edition)

This briefing document provides an overview of the "Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion," based on the "Second Edition" published in 1920 by 'THE BRITONS'. It synthesizes information regarding the document's alleged nature, contents, stated purpose, and the methods described within it for achieving a purported global conspiracy.

1. Overview and Publication Details

The document, titled "PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION," is presented as the "SECOND EDITION," published in 1920 by 'THE BRITONS' in London. The prefatory note states that no alterations were made to the text from previous versions.

Origin (as stated in the text) : The document is a translation of a book published in Tsarskoye Sielo, Russia, in 1905. A copy of the original was reportedly available at the British Museum Library, stamped August 10, 1906. Most copies were said to have been "bought up simultaneously and apparently with a purpose" shortly after its 1905 appearance.

Presenter : It was presented to the Russian public by Professor Sergyei Nilus. The English translation includes an introduction and a portion of an epilogue written by Nilus in 1905, along with "Notes on lectures delivered to Jewish students in Paris in the year 1901".

Warning to Readers : The publishers warn readers not to take a copy of the translation to Russia, as possession by the Bolsheviki would result in immediate execution for carrying "reactionary propaganda".

Contemporary Reception (1920) : On May 8, 1920, The Times published an article calling it "A Disturbing Pamphlet: a Call for Enquiry". The Morning Post, in a series of articles starting July 12, conducted an "exhaustive 'enquiry'" under the title "The World Unrest," labeling the Protocols "THE BOLSHEVIST BIBLE". The Morning Post claimed to prove, through "cumulative historic evidence," that the Protocols are Jewish and that a "secret organisation of Jews is at the base of the world’s unrest". The Times writer noted that "no one can fail to recognise Soviet Russia in the Protocols" and questioned the "uncanny note of prophecy" that seemed partly fulfilled or "far gone in the way of fulfilment". It posed whether efforts against "German world dominion" led instead to a "Pax Judaica". The Morning Post's articles and "facts of the present day" (strikes, revolutions, high prices, shortage, speculation, and widespread unrest) are presented as confirmation that a Jewish "PEACE" had indeed been fallen into.

Purpose of Publication (1920): The publishers commend the "disturbing pamphlet" to "all true Britons," asserting that the Kaiser was not the true enemy, but that "The Learned Elders of Zion were behind him, and it is they who have now to be squarely met". The work is framed as a warning against a "Jewish Peril".

2. The Alleged Conspiracy and its Nature

The document purports to reveal a "sinister world-wide conspiracy" with the object of bringing the "unregenerate World to its inevitable dismemberment". The alleged conspirators are referred to as the "Learned Elders of Zion".

Origin of the Manuscript : The manuscript was purportedly obtained by a personal friend (now deceased) who received it with "positive assurance that it is a true copy in translation, of original documents stolen by a woman from one of the most influential and most highly initiated leaders of Freemasonry" at a secret meeting in France, described as a "nest of ‘Jewish masonic conspiracy’".

Content Description : The text notes that the "Protocols" are not "exactly minutes of meetings, but a report made by some powerful person, divided into sections not always in a logical sequence". It conveys an impression of being part of a larger, threatening document with a missing beginning.

Prophetic Note : The text claims an "extraordinary precision and clearness" in describing the plan. Readers are struck by a "strong prophetic note" regarding developments in "Holy Russia" and "sinister developments" observed globally.

Underlying Hatred: The document is said to contain "arrogant and deep-rooted racial and religious hatred, which has been so long successfully concealed," bubbling over "from an overfilled vessel of rage and revenge, fully conscious that its triumphant end is near".

3. Core Principles and Strategies of the Elders

The Protocols outline a detailed plan for world domination, predicated on specific principles and methods:

Might is Right : The fundamental principle is that "right lies in might". Governance is best achieved by "violence and intimidation," not "academic discussions". Moral considerations are dismissed, as "politics have nothing in common with morals," and "the end justifies the means".

Control of the Populace : The "Goys" (Gentiles) are described as having "corrupt instincts" and being "blind strength" that cannot exist without a leader. Political freedom is an "idea" to be used as "bait" to attract the populace to their party. Self-government inevitably leads to a "disorganised rabble," social battles, and ultimately, a state falling into "our power". The populace is guided by "petty passions, habits, and conventions, and by sentimental theories," incapable of deep thought or discrimination. The "mob is a blind power".

Manipulation of Liberalism and Democracy : The Elders claim to have infused "the poison of liberalism" into Gentile states, leading to a "mortal illness". They see constitutional governments as "a school for dissensions, disagreements, quarrels, and useless party agitations" that weaken government efficiency. The concept of "liberty" is to be distorted and ultimately "struck out of the human dictionary" as a symbol of "beastial power". Democracy is manipulated through "power of voting," which allows them to "enthroned ourselves" by inducing "everybody to vote, without discriminating between classes". Republics are favored as they allow easier "buy[ing] a majority" and provide "unlimited freedom" for their "agents and army of anarchists".

Financial Control : "The power of gold has superseded liberal rulers". "The despotism of capital, which is entirely in our hands, will hold out to it a straw" for states facing collapse. The "science of political economy, thought out by our learned scientists, has already proved that the power of capital is greater than the prestige of the Crown". They aim for "absolute monopoly of trade and commerce". Economic crises are "skillfully arranged... by means of withdrawing currency from circulation". They created conditions where Gentile governments are heavily indebted to "our banks," unable to pay off mortgages. They advocate progressive taxation of property and the rich to fund their government and reduce the accumulation of wealth in private Gentile hands. The "right of issuing bonds will be given exclusively to commercial companies," not governments, to prevent states from being "sucked by leeches" of interest. "In our hands is concentrated the greatest might of the present days, that is to say—gold".

Control of Information and Education : The press is a "great power" that fell into "our hands," allowing accumulation of gold and influence. They plan to "harness it and will guide it with firm reins". They intend to control all publishing firms, introduce stamp duties and deposits, and impose fines to suppress opposition. News agencies will be entirely under their control, publishing only allowed news. To control public opinion, it must be "utterly confused by the expression from all sides of all manner of contradictory opinions". Education is a primary tool for "befool[ing] and corrupt[ing] the rising generation of the Gentiles" with "thoroughly false" principles. They intend to remove subjects that "upset the brains of youth" and instead teach "true science of social conditions" to enforce a caste system. They propose replacing classics and ancient history with the study of future problems. They aim to destroy private education and ensure that all public teaching reinforces reverence for the ruler.

Undermining Existing Power Structures : They encouraged "liberal tendencies towards independence" to set all Gentile powers "one against the other". They introduced "liberal ideas" to undermine the prestige of Gentile laws. "Crimes of violence" and a "reign of terror" are explicitly mentioned as means to show their power over governments, even threatening "American, Chinese or Japanese guns" if nations unite against them. The "symbolic serpent," representing the Jewish administration's secret penetration, is described as eating into and devouring "all the non-Jewish power" of the states it encounters.

Use of Secret Societies (Freemasonry) : Freemasonry is described as the "real cause and origin of our organisation of masonry," used to "throw dust in the eyes of their comrades" (Gentiles). Masonic lodges worldwide "unconsciously acts as a mask for our purpose". They plan to create and multiply lodges as "main place from which we shall obtain our information, as well as being propaganda centres". They claim control over these lodges, centralizing them under a management known only to "our learned men". Freemasons who know too much will be exiled or kept in fear.

Degeneration of Gentiles : "We are interested in the opposite, i.e., in the degeneration of the Gentiles". This is achieved by keeping the working man in "perpetual want and impotence". They boast of turning the "brainless heads of the Gentiles by our theories of progress towards socialism". They have circulated "insane, dirty and disgusting literature" to further demoralize.



4. The "King of Israel" and the Super-Government

The ultimate goal is the establishment of a "universal Super-government" ruled by a "Worldly Ruler" or "King-Despot of the blood of Zion".

Establishment : This "Supergovernment" will have hands "outstretched like far-reaching pinchers" and an organization designed to "not possibly be able to fail in subduing all countries". This will be achieved through a series of "coups d'état which will be arranged by us, so that they should take place simultaneously in all countries".

The Ruler's Qualities : The King of Israel will be chosen by God, "appointed from above". He must be "irreproachable" and forgo personal passions for his people. He will rule with an "unshakable will" and control both himself and humanity.

Relationship with the Populace : The people will view him as a "father" and "sovereign autocrat," approaching adoration. He will be in "constant communication with the people" through speeches.

Absolute Despotism : The proposed despotism will be mighty, ruling and guiding without following populist leaders. All existing institutions will eventually be replaced by "our autocracy".

No Other Religions : Once established as "lords of the earth," they will tolerate "no other religion except that of our own, namely, a religion recognising God alone, with whom our fate is bound by His election of us and by Whom also the fate of the world is determined". They aim to "extract the very conception of God from the minds of the Christians" and replace it with "arithmetical calculations and material needs".

Final Goal: The "cycle of the Symbolic Serpent—that badge of our people—will be complete," encircling Europe and the world through "economical conquest". This will happen after the power of all European sovereigns has been "laid low" through "economic crises and wholesale destruction," leading to "spiritual demoralisation and a moral corruption," aided by Jewish women. The ultimate vision is to "set humanity free from all sin" under their King.

5. View of Gentiles and Jewish Identity

The document frequently contrasts "us" (the Elders of Zion/Jews) with the "Gentiles" (Goys).

Gentiles as "Working Brutes" : The Talmud is cited as teaching that Gentiles are "beasts, created only to serve them," and that "peoples, properties and even their lives belong to the Jews".

Jewish Superiority : Jews are presented as "Supermen," "by right the sons of God," predestined to rule the earth. Their "genius" is emphasized in contrast to the "purely bestial brain" of the Gentile, who cannot analyze, observe, or foresee beyond material things.

Internal Control : Jewish leaders are depicted as having used "anti-Semitic risings" as "agents-provocateurs" by allowing Gentiles to discover "some of the secrets of the Talmud." This created sympathy for Zion and helped leaders control their own kinsmen, who never suffered personally from these events. The "Kaghal" system ensures Jews help each other, screening the "government of Zion" from Gentile states.

Sacrifices: While they "never counted the victims of the seed of those brutes of Gentiles," they acknowledge sacrificing "many of our own people" but assert that these "comparatively few victims on our side have safeguarded our nation from destruction".

6. Related Publications and Warnings

The publication includes advertisements for other works that reinforce its message:

"THE JEWS' WHO'S WHO" : This work, designed before the "Protocols" were known in England, aimed to demonstrate "how completely the Jewish power has undermined and secured control of all the financial and political life of the British Empire". It claims to provide "concrete proof and illustration of the ‘Protocols of the Elders of Zion’ and of the working out of their diabolical policy". Its introduction reportedly traces the "Jew Plot through the centuries," asserting the Talmud as the Jewish "Gospel" and that Jewish "religion" is "Finance and Politics and hatred of the Christian world". It uses the example of South Africa, where Jews allegedly "plotted and organised the Jameson Raid, the Boer War, the Rebellion, and—by means of bribery and corruption, aided by these wars—gained complete ascendancy over all South African wealth, trade and politics".

"ENGLAND UNDER THE HEEL OF THE JEW": This title is mentioned in connection with two books, one by "Jewish Professor Sombart" ("The Jews and Modern Capitalism") which suggests Jews "fathomed all the secrets that lay hid in money, and found out its magic powers. They became LORDS OF MONEY, and through it LORDS OF THE WORLD". The other is a South African work showing how they became "LORDS OF SOUTH AFRICA".

The epilogue (by Sergyei Nilus) concludes with a stark warning that the "reign of the triumphant King of Israel is approaching our unregenerate world; the King born of the blood of Zion—the Anti-Christ—is near to the throne of universal power". It asserts that "dissensions, wars, rumours, famines, epidemics, and earthquakes" are rushing events for the benefit of the "chosen people," and that only "The Light of Christ alone and that of His Holy Universal Church can penetrate into the Satanic depths and reveal the extent of their wickedness". The author feels it is time for an "Eighth Ecumenical Council" for "the whole of Christianity" to meet the "advent of the Anti-Christ".

Timeline of Main Events and Assertions in "1920 Original Protocols of Zion"

929 B.C.: Solomon and other "Jewish learned men" are alleged to have theorized a scheme for the peaceful conquest of the "whole universe by Zion." This is presented as the initial conceptualization of the "Protocols."

69 B.C. (approx.): The "symbolic serpent" (representing Jewish administration and people) begins its "eating into the power" of nations, with its "second stage" occurring in Rome during the time of Augustus.

1552 A.D.: The "third stage" of the serpent's penetration is identified in Madrid, during the reign of Charles V.

Circa 1700: The "fourth stage" is noted in Paris, during the time of Louis XVI.

1801: The "Protocols" themselves, presented as "lectures," were allegedly delivered. (This date is stated in the Preface and Introduction).

1814 onwards: The "fifth stage" of the serpent's influence is pinpointed in London, following the downfall of Napoleon.

1871: The "sixth stage" occurs in Berlin, after the Franco-Prussian War.

1881: The "seventh stage" of the serpent's head is "drawn" over St. Petersburg, indicating a significant point in the alleged conspiracy's progress in Russia.

1901: The manuscript of the "Protocols" came into the possession of the narrator's deceased friend. This is also the year the "lectures" (Protocols) were delivered.

1905: The book containing the "Protocols" (presumably the Russian original by Nilus) was published at Tsarskoye Sielo, Russia. The introduction and epilogue by Nilus were also written in this year.

10th August 1906: A copy of the original book was stamped and deposited at the British Museum Library.

Shortly after 1905 (publication): Most copies of the book were "bought up simultaneously and apparently with a purpose."

Prior to December 1919: The English translation of the "Protocols" (the source document) was made, with portions omitted.

2nd December 1919: The preface to the English translation was written in London, indicating its imminent publication.

1920 (Implied): The English translation, from which these excerpts are taken, was published, given the "1920 Original Procols of Zion.pdf" title.

