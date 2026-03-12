Psychopaths and Reprobates: The Chilling Science and Scripture of a Seared Conscience (Documentary)

What happens when a human being loses their conscience entirely? Is a “Psychopath” just a modern scientific term for what the Bible calls a “Reprobate”?

In this deep-dive analysis, we explore the terrifying overlap between forensic psychology and biblical doctrine. We examine the work of Dr. Robert Hare, the godfather of psychopathy research, and his PCL-R checklist, comparing it to the biblical “Reprobate Mind” described in Romans 1.

Webster's 1913 Definition of Reprobate

In this video, you will discover:

The Neurological Evidence: Why MRI scans show physical differences in the brains of psychopaths.

The “Mask of Sanity”: How these individuals blend into society as “Industrial Psychopaths” in the boardroom and politics.

The Biblical Warning: What the Bible means when it says God “gave them up” to a reprobate mind.

The Hope: Why reaching the youth with the Gospel is the only true prevention for this spiritual and psychological epidemic.

See My Latest Vide: The Vice of Kings

Romans I: A Reprobate Mind

For as they regarded not to acknowledge God, even so God delivered them up unto a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient Being full of all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness, full of envy, of murder, of debate, of deceit, taking all things in the evil part, whisperers Backbiters, haters of God, doers of wrong, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, Without understanding, covenant breakers, without natural affection, such as can never be appeased, merciless. Which men, though they knew the Law of God, how that they which commit such things are worthy of death, yet not only do the same, but also favor them that do them. ~ Romans 1:28-32 (1599 Geneva Bible)

Even the Devil Himself is Schizophrenic

(Double Minded, Lukewarm, being neither hot nor cold, having two opposing truths, cognitive dissonance, willful ignorance, believing your own delusions, insanity, embracing the ‘harmony’ [royal secret] between good and evil, etc.)

Adrenochrome Use Linked to Schizophrenia-like Symptoms

