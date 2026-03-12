Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Psychopaths and Reprobates: The Chilling Science and Scripture of a Seared Conscience (Documentary)

The most important thing for anybody to learn about the rulers of this world is that they are all heavily psychotic and schizophrenic. Adrenochrome use is linked to schizophrenia-like symptoms
Mar 12, 2026

What happens when a human being loses their conscience entirely? Is a “Psychopath” just a modern scientific term for what the Bible calls a “Reprobate”?

In this deep-dive analysis, we explore the terrifying overlap between forensic psychology and biblical doctrine. We examine the work of Dr. Robert Hare, the godfather of psychopathy research, and his PCL-R checklist, comparing it to the biblical “Reprobate Mind” described in Romans 1.

Webster’s 1828 Dictionary: Reprobate - https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Reprobate

Webster's 1913 Definition of Reprobate

In this video, you will discover:

  • The Neurological Evidence: Why MRI scans show physical differences in the brains of psychopaths.

  • The “Mask of Sanity”: How these individuals blend into society as “Industrial Psychopaths” in the boardroom and politics.

  • The Biblical Warning: What the Bible means when it says God “gave them up” to a reprobate mind.

  • The Hope: Why reaching the youth with the Gospel is the only true prevention for this spiritual and psychological epidemic.

See My Latest Vide: The Vice of Kings

Romans I: A Reprobate Mind

For as they regarded not to acknowledge God, even so God delivered them up unto a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient

Being full of all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness, full of envy, of murder, of debate, of deceit, taking all things in the evil part, whisperers

Backbiters, haters of God, doers of wrong, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents,

Without understanding, covenant breakers, without natural affection, such as can never be appeased, merciless.

Which men, though they knew the Law of God, how that they which commit such things are worthy of death, yet not only do the same, but also favor them that do them.

~ Romans 1:28-32 (1599 Geneva Bible)

Even the Devil Himself is Schizophrenic

(Double Minded, Lukewarm, being neither hot nor cold, having two opposing truths, cognitive dissonance, willful ignorance, believing your own delusions, insanity, embracing the ‘harmony’ [royal secret] between good and evil, etc.)

Satan: Prince of THIS World: Cmdr. William Guy Carr's Final 1959 Expose of the Worldwide Luciferian Conspiracy

Adrenochrome Use Linked to Schizophrenia-like Symptoms

Links

  1. https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/schizo.html

    1. Additional Info into the link between Adrenochrome, Mescaline & Schizophrenia: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/reading/adreno-schizo.html

  2. https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/fatal-flaw.html

  3. https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/disclosure.html

