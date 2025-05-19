This collection of texts, identified as The Law of One: Book II The Ra Material, presents a transcript of channeled communications from a social memory complex named Ra. These communications explore a complex metaphysical system, discussing concepts such as Intelligent Infinity, the Law of One, and its distortions like free will and love. The text frequently addresses the evolution of consciousness through different densities or vibratory levels, explaining how individuals and groups progress. Key themes include the structure of the mind/body/spirit complex, the role of catalyst in daily life and spiritual growth, and the nature of positive and negative polarization in both individuals and societal groups. The material also touches on esoteric topics like energy centers, Wanderers, and the higher self, offering a detailed, if sometimes challenging, perspective on universal mechanics and spiritual development.

The Law of One: Ra Contact - Sections XXVII-L

Briefing Document: Review of "The Law of One, Book II" Excerpts

Subject: Metaphysical principles of the universe, creation, consciousness, and the human experience as conveyed by the entity "Ra".

Purpose: To summarize the core concepts and significant information presented in the provided excerpts, highlighting major themes and key facts.

Executive Summary:

The provided excerpts from "The Law of One, Book II" delve into the intricate nature of creation, consciousness, and evolution from a metaphysical perspective, primarily through the communication of an entity identified as "Ra." Key themes explored include the nature of Intelligent Infinity and the Law of One, the concept of Logoi and their subdivisions (sub-Logoi, sub-sub-Logoi), the process of evolution through densities and energy centers (rays), the importance of free will and the polarization towards Service to Self or Service to Others, the role of catalyst and karma, and the energetic dynamics of sexual interaction and other forms of energy transfer. The material emphasizes the fundamental unity of all things as expressions of the one infinite Creator.

Key Themes and Important Ideas:

Intelligent Infinity and the Law of One:

The foundational concept is "Intelligent Infinity," described as the potential of unity or "that which is all." It has a rhythm or flow, a "giant heart" of beingness.

The "Law of One" is the understanding of this unity. The "first distortion" of the Law of One is the Creator's granting of "total freedom of choice in the ways of knowing" Itself. All other distortions spring from this free will.

Intelligent Infinity cannot be precisely defined by language or physics but is activated or potentiated through the catalyst of free will.

Quote: "Intelligent infinity has a rhythm or flow as of a giant heart beginning with the central sun as you would think or conceive of this, the presence of the flow inevitable as a tide of beingness without polarity, without finity; the vast and silent all beating outward, outward, focusing outward and inward until the focuses are complete."

Quote: "In this distortion of the Law of One it is recognized that the Creator will know Itself."

Quote: "Unity, at this approximation of understanding, cannot be specified by any physics but only become activated or potentiated intelligent infinity due to the catalyst of free will."

Logoi and the Structure of Creation:

The concept of a single Intelligent Infinity or Creator is correct in the context of a particular "Logos, or Love, or focus" which has chosen its natural laws and ways of expression.

A Logos creates a vast portion of the creation, such as a lenticular galaxy. This planetary Logos for our galaxy created "approximately 250 billion of your star systems."

The Logos subdivides into further individualized consciousnesses or "sub-Logoi." Our sun is a sub-Logos of the galactic Logos.

These sub-Logoi further subdivide into "sub-sub-Logoi," with entities like human mind/body/spirit complexes being examples.

The entire creation, down to any observable limit, is considered "alive" and part of this hierarchical manifestation of the Creator.

Quote: "The one undifferentiated intelligent infinity, unpolarized, full and whole, is the macrocosm of the mystery-clad being."

Quote: "This planetary Logos is a strong Logos creating approximately 250 billion of your star systems for Its creation... The... laws or physical ways of this creation will remain, therefore, constant."

Quote: "Your solar system, as you would call it, is a manifestation somewhat and slightly different due to the presence of a sub-Logos."

Quote: "One example [of a sub-sub-Logos] is your mind/body/spirit complex."

Quote: "They are all part of the same Logos. Your solar system, as you would call it, is a manifestation somewhat and slightly different due to the presence of a sub-Logos."

Densities and Vibrational Rays:

Creation proceeds through "densities," which are described as "discrete units of angular velocity" or "mathematically straight or narrow steps."

Each density corresponds to a specific "true color" or vibratory characteristic, starting with first density (red ray), second density (orange ray), third density (yellow ray), and fourth density (green ray). Higher densities correspond to blue, indigo, and violet rays, and ultimately a pure white in sixth density moving into seventh.

Each density is "primarily its ray plus the attractions of the following ray pulling it forward in evolution."

Entities evolve through these densities, experiencing and integrating the characteristics of each ray.

Quote: "The Logos creates all densities... the Logos does create both the space/time densities and the accompanying time/space densities."

Quote: "each density is of the metaphysical characteristic complex of its ray. Thus in first-density the red ray is the foundation for all that is to come... each density being primarily its ray plus the attractions of the following ray pulling it forward in evolution..."

Quote: "Fifth density is perhaps best described as extremely white in vibration. The sixth-density of a whiteness which contains a golden quality as you would perceive it..."

Energy Centers (Rays) and Consciousness Development:

Entities have primary energy centers corresponding to the densities/colors (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet).

The development and activation of these energy centers are crucial for spiritual growth and movement through densities.

Red ray is the foundation, related to physical existence and reproduction.

Orange ray relates to individual power and interactions (power over individuals).

Yellow ray relates to group power and societal interactions (domination of groups). The negative path utilizes activated orange and yellow rays.

Green ray is the "great turning point," representing universal love and the ability to give rather than receive. It is vulnerable to distortions of possession.

Blue ray is the giving of acceptance and freedom, allowing others to express themselves.

Indigo ray is the awareness of the Creator as self, the beginning of the sacramental nature of being.

Violet ray is constant and represents the sum and substance, the identity of the entity.

Quote: "The orange ray is that influence or vibratory pattern wherein the mind/body/spirit expresses its power on an individual basis. Thus power over individuals may be seen to be orange ray."

Quote: "The yellow ray is a focal and very powerful ray and concerns the entity in relation to, shall we say, groups, societies, or large numbers of mind/body/spirit complexes."

Quote: "In green ray there are two possibilities... if both vibrate in green ray there will be a mutually strengthening energy transfer, the negative or female... being physically revitalized; the positive, or male polarity... finding in its energy transfer an inspiration which satisfies and feeds the spirit portion..."

Quote: "The indigo ray is the ray of, shall we say, awareness of the Creator as self..."

Quote: "The violet ray, just as the red ray, is constant in the sexual experience... being the sum and substance of the mind/body/spirit complex, surrounds and informs any action by a mind/body/spirit complex."

Polarization: Service to Self vs. Service to Others:

The concept of polarity (positive and negative, service to self or service to others) is born when the single entity (Creator) subdivides, creating parts that can interact with other parts.

Polarization begins in third density when entities become aware of the choice between service to self and service to others. This marks the end of the "unself-conscious or innocent phase."

The negative path (Service to Self) utilizes the orange and yellow rays for polarization through domination and control.

The positive path (Service to Others) is associated with the development of the green, blue, and indigo rays.

Physical manifestations, such as electrical polarity, are mirrored in metaphysical polarity.

Quote: "Creation is a single entity or unity... If this single entity subdivides, then the concept of service of one of its parts to one of its other parts is born. From this springs the equality of service to self or to others... As individualized entities emerge in space/time then I would assume that they have polarity. Is this statement correct? Ra: I am Ra. This statement is quite perceptive and correct until the final phrase in which we note that the polarities begin to be explored only at the point when a third density entity becomes aware of the possibility of choice between the concept or distortion of service to self or service to others."

Quote: "The negative ray pattern is the red/orange/yellow moving directly to the blue, this only being used in order to contact intelligent infinity."

Quote: "In positively oriented entities the configuration is even, crystallinely clear, and of the seven ray description."

Sexual Energy Transfer and Reproduction:

Sexual energy transfer involves the release of potential energies due to the polarization of two mind/body/spirit complexes.

Different ray activations influence the nature of sexual interaction and energy transfer.

Red ray transfer is random and related to reproduction (second-density function).

Orange and yellow ray transfers can involve blockages and insatiable hunger, polarizing towards the negative (treating others as objects or exerting mastery).

Green ray transfer is mutually strengthening if both vibrate in green ray, giving without expectation. Blocked by fear or desire of possession.

Indigo ray transfer is rare, the "sacramental portion," allowing Creator-to-Creator contact through violet ray.

The process of bisexual reproduction lays groundwork for third-density service potentials.

Physical limitations like homosexuality are seen as distortions influenced by past incarnations and environmental factors (like crowded urban areas infringing upon auras).

Quote: "The red ray is a random transfer having to do only with your reproductive system."

Quote: "In green ray... if both vibrate in green ray there will be a mutually strengthening energy transfer..."

Quote: "The indigo ray transfer is extremely rare among your people. This is the sacramental portion of the body complex whereby contact may be made through violet ray with intelligent infinity."

Quote: "Energy transfer implies the release of potential energies across, shall we say, a potentiated space."

Quote: "Under these conditions the confusions will occur [regarding homosexuality]."

Catalyst and Karma:

The purpose of catalyst is to offer experience. Experiences can be loved and accepted (positive path) or controlled (negative path).

Catalyst can manifest in various forms, including interaction with other-selves, societal influences, physical pain, and even birth defects (seen as planned limitations).

"Karma" is understood as inertia: actions put into motion continue until "forgiveness" (the stopping principle) is invoked. Programming can occur to facilitate catalysts for forgiveness.

Quote: "The incarnating entity which has become conscious of the incarnative process and thus programs its own experience may choose the amount of catalyst or... the number of lessons which it will undertake to experience and to learn from in one incarnation."

Quote: "Our understanding of karma is that which may be called inertia. Those actions which are put into motion will continue using the ways of balancing until such time as the controlling or higher principle which you may liken unto your braking or stopping is invoked. This stoppage of the inertia of action may be called forgiveness. These two concepts are inseparable."

Quote: "Birth defects are planned as limitations which are part of the experience intended by the entity’s totality complex. This includes genetic predispositions..."

Higher Self and Mind/Body/Spirit Complex Totality:

Each entity has a "mind/body/spirit complex totality," a "nebulous collection of all that may occur held in understanding."

The "higher self" or "Oversoul" is a projection or manifestation of the mind/body/spirit complex totality.

The higher self of every entity is of a "certain advancement within sixth-density going into the seventh." It is an "honor/duty of self to self as one approaches seventh density."

The higher self can communicate with the incarnated entity if pathways are open.

At the level of a "social memory complex" (typically fourth density and above), the union of entities also has its Oversoul and totality, which is spiritually greater than the sum of its parts.

Quote: "Each entity has its totality and at the point at which a planetary entity becomes a social memory complex the totality of this union of entities also has its Oversoul and its social memory complex totality as resource."

Quote: "The higher self is of a certain advancement within sixth-density going into the seventh."

Quote: "The higher self itself a projection or manifestation of mind/body/spirit complex totality which then may communicate with the mind/body/spirit during the discarnate part of a cycle of rebirth or during the incarnation; may communicate if the proper pathways or channels through the roots of mind are opened."

Post-Physical Death Experience:

Upon death, entities have "all bodies in potentiation."

The first body to activate after death is the "form-maker" or indigo-ray body ("ka").

After the "form-maker" body's function is complete, if the entity is ready, the green-ray body will be activated.

An entity's will can cause them to become an "Earth-bound spirit" if it is focused on the previous experience rather than progressing. This is often the case in sudden death or extreme concern. This lingering entity is the "shell of yellow-ray."

Orange-ray activation after death (a "lingering ghost" called by another entity) is rare and without will.

Quote: "You have all bodies in potentiation."

Quote: "The first body which activates itself upon death is the “form-maker” or the indigo-ray body... Until this is achieved, if the proper body to be activated is green-ray, then this will occur."

Quote: "If the will of yellow-ray mind/body/spirit is that which is stronger than the progressive impetus of the physical death towards realization of that which comes... the entity’s shell of yellow-ray, though no longer activated, cannot either be completely deactivated and, until the will is released, the mind/body/spirit complex is caught."

Crystallization and Channeling Energy:

A "crystallized entity" is analogous to a physical crystal structure: bonded in a regularized fashion, strong, radiant, and able to "traduce light."

Tapping intelligent energy through crystalline structures is possible, but requires a "correspondingly crystallized or regularized or balanced mind/body/spirit complex."

Each entity has a unique point of "distortion-ridding" necessary for this.

The uses of crystals include healing, power, and the development of life-forms, but Ra is cautious about offering instruction due to humanity's tendency for disharmony.

Quote: "When a crystalline structure is formed of your physical material the elements present in each molecule are bonded in a regularized fashion with elements in each other molecule. Thus the structure is regular and, when fully and perfectly crystallized, has certain properties."

Quote: "This is correct only in so far as the crystalline physical structure is charged by a correspondingly crystallized or regularized or balanced mind/body/spirit complex."

Other Notable Concepts:

Social Memory Complex: A phenomenon, properly of fourth density and above, where entities are harmonically united and share a collective memory and Oversoul. Third-density social memory complexes are rare.

Spiritual Gravity: An aspect of consciousness/density that increases as spiritual mass grows, leading to a "denser illusion" physically. Not directly measurable by current instrumentation.

Black Holes: Manifestations of a spiritual or metaphysical state where environmental material unites with unity or the Creator.

Planetary Histories: Brief metaphysical histories of Venus (rapid, harmonious evolution), Mars (stopped in mid-third density, undergoing healing), Saturn (affinity for infinite intelligence, dwelled upon by protectors), and Uranus (slowly moving through first density).

Diet and Fasting: Seen as psychological nudges for the care and respect of self (body, mind, and spirit), not just physical practices.

Mental Illness: Suggested to be related to the effect of the green ray true color upon the mental configurations of those unready to face the self for the first time.

Left/Right Brain and Polarity: Both hemispheres can be used for service to self or others; the analytical mind may have more to work with for rapid polarization (positive or negative).

Coulomb's Law Analogy: The plan of the Logos for polarized social memory complexes in higher densities is related to the attraction/repulsion dynamics described by this law.

Limitations and Caveats:

Ra frequently notes the limitations of human language and sound vibration complexes to accurately convey metaphysical concepts.

Generalizations are often necessary when discussing unique individual experiences.

Information is sometimes withheld or veiled to avoid infringing upon free will, particularly regarding specific techniques or sensitive historical events.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is "Intelligent Infinity" and how does it relate to the concept of "work"?

Intelligent Infinity is described as the vast, unpolarized, and whole potential of unity, encompassing all that is. It operates with a rhythm or flow, like a giant heart, expanding outward and contracting inward. The concept of "work," in this context, is universal and applies to the entire process of intelligent infinity knowing itself. It's a much broader term than the Newtonian physics definition, encompassing the continuous unfolding and coalescing of creation.

What is the "Law of One" and its "first distortion"?

The Law of One is fundamentally the Law of Intelligent Infinity, recognizing that the Creator will know Itself. The "first distortion" of this law is the concept of total freedom of choice in the ways the Creator can come to know Itself. All other experiences and distortions within creation are seen as springing from this initial principle of free will.

How does the concept of "Logos" relate to creation?

A Logos is a specific focus or manifestation of the one undifferentiated intelligent infinity. Each Logos chooses its own "natural laws" and ways of expressing them, both mathematically and otherwise. A Logos is responsible for creating a large-scale system, such as a galaxy, and this Logos can further subdivide into sub-Logoi, and even sub-sub-Logoi (like individual mind/body/spirit complexes), demonstrating an apparent paradox of individualized consciousness within a unified creation.

What are the different "densities" of creation and how do they relate to "true colors"?

Densities are distinct vibratory levels within creation, each corresponding to a specific "true color." First density is the red ray, the foundation. Second density is the orange ray, associated with movement and individual growth. Third density is the yellow ray, where self-conscious social and individual manifestations occur. As entities evolve through densities, their vibratory levels increase, corresponding to stepping up through these true colors. Each density is primarily its corresponding ray, with influences from the next density's ray pulling it forward in evolution.

How do sexual energy transfers and blockages occur, and what are their implications across different "rays"?

Sexual energy transfers involve the release of potential energies between two polarized mind/body/spirit complexes. Blockages or transfers depend on the interaction of these potentials and the entities' vibratory levels. Different "rays" or energy centers are involved:

Red Ray: A random transfer related to the reproductive system.

Orange and Yellow Rays: Often lead to blockage and insatiable hunger if one entity vibrates only in this area. If both vibrate here, it can polarize towards the negative, involving mastery/control or humiliation/slavery. These rays, when dedicatedly used, can lead to contact with intelligent infinity on the negative path.

Green Ray: Two entities vibrating in green ray experience a mutually strengthening transfer of universal love, giving without expectation. Blockage can occur due to fear or desire of possession.

Blue Ray: Giving acceptance and freedom, allowing the other self to express itself. Accessible once green ray is achieved.

Indigo Ray: Awareness of the Creator as self, enabling a Creator-to-Creator transfer; the beginning of the sacramental nature of the sexual act.

Violet Ray: The sum and substance of the mind/body/spirit complex, constant in the sexual experience, but its apprehension by the other self can be distorted.

What happens to an entity after physical death in third density?

After physical death, the yellow-ray body, which was active during the third-density incarnation, is no longer activated but remains in potentiation. The first body to activate is the "form-maker" or indigo-ray body (the "ka"). This persists until the entity has gained understanding. If the entity is ready for green-ray activation, this will occur. Entities with strong will focused on their past experience can become "Earth-bound spirits" or "lingering ghosts," trapped until their will is released.

What is the role of catalyst and karma in an entity's experience?

Catalyst is anything that offers experience, designed to prompt an entity to choose between acceptance/love or separation/control. Physical pain, societal interactions, and even "gadgets, toys, and amusements" can serve as catalyst. Karma is described as inertia; actions set in motion continue until stopped by forgiveness. Entities may program their experiences to include catalysts that facilitate reaching a point of forgiveness and alleviating karma.

What is a "crystallized entity" and how does it relate to energy centers?

A "crystallized entity" is one whose mind/body/spirit complex is regularized, balanced, and bonded in a harmonious fashion, similar to a physical crystal structure. This results in strength, effortless functioning, and radiance. In a fully potentiated third-density entity, the energy centers or "rays" mount one upon the other with equal vibratory brilliance, leading to a surrounding white light, representing potentiated balance. Activation of the higher rays, particularly indigo and violet, indicates significant progress towards becoming a crystallized entity.

Glossary of Key Terms

Intelligent Infinity: The unpolarized, full, and whole macrocosm of the Creator; the potential of unity or that which is all. Law of One: The underlying principle of unity; a recognition that the Creator will know Itself, expressed through distortions such as free will. Distortion of the Law of One: Deviations or specific manifestations of the Law of One within creation, beginning with the distortion of free will. Intelligent Energy: The kinetic focus of the potential of unity; the activated potential of Intelligent Infinity due to the catalyst of free will. Work: A universal term encompassing more than just force and distance; includes work in consciousness and is related to the rhythm or flow of Intelligent Infinity. Logos: A particular focus or Love of the Creator which has chosen its own natural laws and ways of expressing them; responsible for creating a significant portion of the creation, such as a galaxy or a large system of star systems. Sub-Logos: A subdivision or manifestation of a larger Logos, such as a solar system being a sub-Logos of a galactic Logos. Sub-sub-Logos: Further subdivisions of a sub-Logos, such as an individual mind/body/spirit complex. Catalyst: An influence or experience that aids in the activation or potentiation of Intelligent Infinity, particularly through the exercise of free will. Free Will: The first distortion of the Law of One, granting total freedom of choice in the ways of knowing the Creator. Mind/Body/Spirit Complex: A complex of energy focuses encompassing the material vehicle (body), mental configurations (mind), and spiritual nature (spirit) of an entity in a given density. Density: A discrete unit or boundary of vibration or color in the creation, corresponding to different levels of being and consciousness. Ra describes several densities (first through seventh) each associated with a specific "true color" and metaphysical characteristics. Ray (Color): A very specific and accurate portion of intelligent energy's representation of intelligent infinity; corresponds to densities and represents different energy centers or vibratory patterns within an entity and the creation. Red Ray: Associated with first density and the foundation energy center; the random energy transfer having to do with the reproductive system. Orange Ray: Associated with second density and the activation of power on an individual basis; treating other-selves as non-entities or chattel. Yellow Ray: Associated with third density and the activation of power in relation to groups, societies, or large numbers of entities; dominating other groups or bending their wills. Green Ray: Associated with fourth density and the great turning point towards giving rather than receiving; the universal love and acceptance of others, seeing other-selves as self. Blue Ray: Associated with the fifth density and the giving of acceptance or freedom to others, allowing them to express themselves; the beginning of the co-Creative function. Indigo Ray: Associated with the sixth density and the awareness of the Creator as self; the beginning of the sacramental nature of sexual acts, offering Creator to Creator. Violet Ray: Associated with the seventh density (though constant and surrounding all others) and the sum and substance of the mind/body/spirit complex; the mark, register, identity, or true vibration of an entity. Service to Self (Negative Polarization): The path of seeking power and control over other-selves for the benefit of the self. Service to Others (Positive Polarization): The path of seeking to be of service to other-selves and recognizing the Creator in others. Polarity: The metaphysical orientation of an entity towards either service to self or service to others. Space/Time: The dimension of manifestation and physical experience. Time/Space: The metaphysical or non-physical dimension, often described as having characteristics related to consciousness and potentials. Harvest: The process of entities moving from one density to the next when they reach a certain level of consciousness and polarization. Social Memory Complex: A union of entities in higher densities (primarily fourth density and above) where individual memories and experiences are shared and available to the collective. Karma: Inertia; actions put into motion that continue until balanced by forgiveness or a higher principle. Higher Self (Oversoul): A projection or manifestation of the mind/body/spirit complex totality, typically of a sixth-density nature, serving as a resource for the incarnated entity. Mind/Body/Spirit Complex Totality: A nebulous collection of all that may occur for an entity, held in understanding; the complete being beyond any single incarnation. Spiritual Gravity: A metaphysical effect associated with higher densities, representing a greater spiritual mass and a denser illusion. Crystallized Entity: An entity (or structure) whose components are bonded in a regularized, strong, and radiant fashion, symbolizing a highly balanced and undistorted state. Earth-Bound Spirit (Lingering Ghost): A mind/body/spirit complex caught after physical death due to the will being concentrated on the previous experience, preventing complete deactivation of the yellow-ray shell. Magnetic Attraction: The attraction between two entities due to their differing male/female metaphysical polarity. Wanderer: An entity from a higher density who has chosen to incarnate in a lower density (such as third density) to offer assistance.

Additional Questions

What are the seven densities?

Based on the sources provided, "The Law of One" material describes reality as being composed of eight densities within an octave. While there are eight densities in total, entities typically progress through seven densities before reaching the eighth, which also functions as the beginning of the next octave. These densities are characterized by specific vibratory patterns and are often associated with colors or rays.

Consciousness progresses sequentially through these densities. Each density represents a different level of spiritual evolution and experience, linked to the activation and balancing of bodily energy centers, also referred to as rays.

Here is a description of the seven densities entities typically evolve through within an octave, based on the sources:

First Density (Red Ray) : This is the foundation for all that is to come. In first density, consciousness is initially without movement, a random thing. It is the density of the basic elements: fire, air, earth, and water. There is an attraction towards growth. The red ray is the basic strengthening ray for each density. The red ray energy center is constant in sexual experience and is the basis for all that occurs in vibratory levels.

Second Density (Orange Ray) : This density is characterized by movement and growth of the individual , striving towards the yellow ray. It is where entities discover growing and turning towards the light. The orange ray is the influence or vibratory pattern where the mind/body/spirit expresses its power on an individual basis , including power over individuals. Second density lays the groundwork for third density work, including the origination of bisexual reproduction , which in third density has the potential for service to otherselves and self. The simplest entities to have the orange ray energy center activated are those with the first individuation of life into self-mobile consciousness.

Third Density (Yellow Ray) : This is the density of self-conscious awareness . It is characterized by the possibility of choice between service-to-self and service-to-others. This density uses the catalyst of daily experiences for spiritual evolution. The yellow ray is described as the great steppingstone ray where the mind/body potentiates to its fullest balance. It is associated with self-conscious manifestations of a social nature as well as individual. Yellow ray relates to the expression of power in a societal sense. The physical vehicle experienced in this density is the yellow-ray body , where catalyst is experienced. All energy centers are potentially activated in third density. Polarization begins when a third-density entity becomes aware of the possibility of choice.

Fourth Density (Green Ray) : Fourth density abounds in compassion . It is the first density capable of forming a social memory complex , which is a phenomenon of this density. Thought is more transparent than in third density. The catalyst of physical pain is minimal, but mental and spiritual pain are used. The green ray is a basic ray but not a primary one in the same sense as red or yellow. It represents the first true spiritual ray where energy transfers are of an integrated mind/body/spirit nature. The green ray energy transfer is considered a great turning point , allowing entities to give rather than only receive. The true color of the environment in your current space/time is green, but heavily over-woven with the orange ray of planetary consciousness. The green ray body is described as a lighter body, sometimes called the astral body. Fourth density positive harvest requires better than 50% service-to-others.

Fifth Density (Blue Ray) : This density is associated with light and wisdom . Entities in fifth density focus on intensifying rather than potentiating. Fifth-density positive entities learn by studying more illuminated understandings of unity to become more wise. Food is not ingested in the same way as lower densities; the vehicle needs food prepared by thought, described as nectar, ambrosia, or a golden-white light broth. Ingestion is a solace rather than a catalyst for learning. The blue ray is the first ray of radiation of self , regardless of others' actions. It seats the learnings/teachings of the spirit and allows communication to others. It is the ray of free communication with self and otherself, requiring honesty. The blue-ray body may be called the devachanic body.

Sixth Density (Indigo Ray / Golden Ray) : This is the density where wisdom is blended back into an unified understanding of compassion viewed with wisdom . The means of propagation may be likened to fusion . Sixth-density entities approach graduation to seventh density. The indigo ray is the gateway to intelligent infinity , bringing intelligent energy through. It is considered an "inner, hidden, and occult" ray worked upon by the adept, infinite in its possibilities. Activities that are both radiant and balanced, such as healing and teaching, are considered indigo ray. The indigo-ray body is the etheric body , the gateway body where form is substance and appears as light, able to mold itself as desired. The vibration of sixth density is described as a whiteness containing a golden quality . The Higher Self or Oversoul, a projection of the mind/body/spirit complex totality, is of a sixth-density nature , acting as a resource from the future relative to the incarnated entity.

Seventh Density (Violet Ray / Completion): This is a density of completion and the turning towards timelessness or foreverness. In seventh density, the mind/body/spirit complex becomes so totally a mind/body/spirit complex totality that it begins to gather spiritual mass and approach the octave density. This density culminates in the being becoming the Creator who knows Itself. The violet ray is described as being constant in the sexual experience and does not figure into ray activation in the same way as others. It is the mark, the register, the identity, the true vibration of an entity, surrounding and informing any action. The violet-ray body is what you might call the Buddha body, a body that is complete and close to unity with all that is. Activation of the violet ray (meaning violet ray intelligent infinity) while in yellow ray (third density) is a passport to the next octave.

The eighth density is briefly mentioned as the beginning of the next octave. The Logos creates all densities. The concept of densities is linked to the microcosm and macrocosm, with seven basic bodies corresponding to the seven basic colors/rays. The goal of evolution through these densities is the activation and balancing of the energy centers, enabling communication with intelligent infinity and basking in its light.

What happens after physical death?

Based on the provided sources, here is an account of what happens after physical death:

When an entity undergoes physical death, often referred to as a transition, the mind/body/spirit complex remains quite intact. Although in your terms there is a great loss of the surface aspect of the mind complex, which is as much an illusion as the chemical body, nothing of true importance is lost. Instead, the character, pure distortions of emotions and biases, and wisdoms become obvious. The spiritual channel is much opened due to the lack of the "forgetting" characteristic of third density.

Upon death, the entity has all bodies in potentiation. The first body that activates itself immediately after death upon the entity's realization of its state is the "form-maker" or indigo-ray body. This body has been referred to as the "ka". The indigo body remains active until "etherea has been penetrated and understanding has been gained by the mind/body/spirit totality". This indigo body, being intelligent energy, offers the "newly dead soul," as you might term it, a perspective and a place from which to view the most recently manifested experience.

The sources describe several possibilities for the entity after the activation of the indigo body:

Normal Procedure: Given a harmonious passage from the physical (yellow-ray) bodily manifestation, the mind and spirit complex rests in the etheric or indigo body until preparation for future incarnation begins. The new physical manifestation in the next incarnated place will be formed by the etheric energy molding it into activation and manifestation.

Activation of Other Bodies: Given the proper stimulus, it is possible to activate any of the bodies from red through violet after death.

Earth-bound Spirits/Lingering Ghosts: The stimulus for this phenomenon is the faculty of the will . If the will of the physical (yellow-ray) mind/body/spirit is stronger than the natural progressive impetus of physical death, and it is concentrated enough upon the previous experience, the entity's yellow-ray "shell," although no longer activated, cannot be completely deactivated. The mind/body/spirit complex is thus caught until the will is released. This often occurs in cases of sudden death or extreme concern for a thing or another self. This manifestation is described as the "shell of yellow-ray" .

Orange-ray Manifestations: This occurs quite infrequently. It is without will and happens occasionally if another self so strongly desires the form of the one passing through physical death that a semblance of the being remains. This is rare because normally if one entity desires another enough to call it, the entity being called will have a corresponding desire to be called, resulting in a yellow-ray shell manifestation instead.

During the discarnate period between incarnations, the entity dwells in an appropriate place in time/space. The location's "true color type" depends on the entity's needs. For instance, Wanderers with green, blue, or indigo true color cores of their mind/body/spirit complex would rest in those corresponding densities.

Before a new incarnation, the entity's future life experiences are planned. For entities who have become conscious of the incarnative process (senior entities), the entity itself will arrange and place the lessons and necessary entities for maximum growth and expression of polarity in the upcoming experience, before the forgetting process occurs. Entities incarnating automatically (without conscious self-awareness of the process) have their incarnation patterns supervised by "local" beings, possibly called angelic, who are under the Guardians. The seniority of vibration naturally places entities in line for incarnation, like liquids layering in a glass.

The Higher Self (or Oversoul), which is a projection of the mind/body/spirit complex totality and exists from the future relative to the incarnated entity in your understanding of time, functions as a resource. It aids the entity in healing unlearned experiences from past incarnations and assists in this future life programming. The mind/body/spirit complex totality itself is a nebulous collection of all potential occurrences and parallel developments, and it is a resource that the higher self can call upon. The higher self, aware of the lessons of densities up to the sixth, can program for lessons and predisposing limitations, but the ultimate choices are left to the free will of the incarnating entity.

The purpose of incarnation with the associated memory block (the forgetting) is to provide the catalyst needed for spiritual evolution and polarization (service-to-self or service-to-others) through interaction with daily experiences and other selves. This work in consciousness is difficult or impossible between incarnations when the entity is fully aware of its path.

Progression through densities involves multiple incarnations and discarnate periods. Energy transfers continue in the fourth, fifth, and sixth densities. The densities beyond the third are characterized by different levels of awareness, compassion, and wisdom.