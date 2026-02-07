☀️Urban Interviews Rachel Sunshine: Medical Tyranny, False Authority & Living for God

In this interview on Urban Odyssey, Rachel Sunshine Suh shares her incredible journey of resilience against systemic corruption and medical anomalies. After surviving a dual venomous spider bite that triggered a “near-death psychosis,” Rachel has shifted her focus to exposing the fraudulent inner workings of Colorado’s political and medical institutions.

Key Topics Discussed:

The Governor Race: Why Rachel is running as an unaffiliated candidate to restore constitutional restraint.

Medical “Miseducation”: How hospitals deviate from standard protocols for profit, leading to systemic “institutional eugenics”.

Spiritual Warfare: Breaking down the “Divine Right” mythology used by politicians and the true meaning behind the “Metaverse”.

Survival & Faith: Living with a one-in-16-billion kidney anomaly (Renal Divism) while fighting for the future of her children.

Rachel’s Books

Rachel has authored two books thus far, both can be downloaded for free as a PDF E-Book version, and the most recent is available as a physical book from Amazon: https://a.co/d/09xPhLL4

Rachel’s Articles on Urban Odyssey

Timestamps