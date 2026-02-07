Urban Odyssey

☀️Urban Interviews Rachel Sunshine: Medical Tyranny, False Authority & Living for God

Urban sits down with Rachel Sunshine (Maiden Anarchy) to discuss her experiences with local government in Colorado, her experiences with (the lack of) medical treatment, and living for God.
Feb 07, 2026

In this interview on Urban Odyssey, Rachel Sunshine Suh shares her incredible journey of resilience against systemic corruption and medical anomalies. After surviving a dual venomous spider bite that triggered a “near-death psychosis,” Rachel has shifted her focus to exposing the fraudulent inner workings of Colorado’s political and medical institutions.

Key Topics Discussed:

  • The Governor Race: Why Rachel is running as an unaffiliated candidate to restore constitutional restraint.

  • Medical “Miseducation”: How hospitals deviate from standard protocols for profit, leading to systemic “institutional eugenics”.

  • Spiritual Warfare: Breaking down the “Divine Right” mythology used by politicians and the true meaning behind the “Metaverse”.

  • Survival & Faith: Living with a one-in-16-billion kidney anomaly (Renal Divism) while fighting for the future of her children.

Rachel’s Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/TheRachelSunshine

Rachel’s Books

Rachel has authored two books thus far, both can be downloaded for free as a PDF E-Book version, and the most recent is available as a physical book from Amazon: https://a.co/d/09xPhLL4

Rachel’s Articles on Urban Odyssey

Timestamps

00:00:00 - Introduction to Urban Odyssey and Rachel Sunshine 
00:01:26 - Surviving a Dual Brown Recluse Spider Bite 
00:07:22 - Exposing Backdoor Land Deals in Pagosa Springs 
00:12:24 - Political Battles: Running for Governor of Colorado 
00:21:18 - The Mythology of "Divine Right" in Modern Politics 
00:34:52 - Judicial Mandamus and Election System Flaws 
00:45:51 - Medical Tyranny: Fraud and Miseducation in Healthcare 
00:58:51 - Meta, The Metaverse, and the Inversion of Reality 
01:16:11 - Rare Anatomy: Renal Divism and Kidney Anomalies 
01:30:51 - The Road to Recovery: Considering an Auto-Transplant 
01:40:43 - Institutional Eugenics and Protocol Deviations 
02:01:14 - Standing for the Future: Personal Accountability and Faith

