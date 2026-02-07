☀️Urban Interviews Rachel Sunshine: Medical Tyranny, False Authority & Living for God

In this interview on Urban Odyssey, Rachel Sunshine Suh shares her incredible journey of resilience against systemic corruption and medical anomalies. After surviving a dual venomous spider bite that triggered a “near-death psychosis,” Rachel has shifted her focus to exposing the fraudulent inner workings of Colorado’s political and medical institutions.
Key Topics Discussed:
The Governor Race: Why Rachel is running as an unaffiliated candidate to restore constitutional restraint.
Medical “Miseducation”: How hospitals deviate from standard protocols for profit, leading to systemic “institutional eugenics”.
Spiritual Warfare: Breaking down the “Divine Right” mythology used by politicians and the true meaning behind the “Metaverse”.
Survival & Faith: Living with a one-in-16-billion kidney anomaly (Renal Divism) while fighting for the future of her children.
Rachel’s Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/TheRachelSunshine
Rachel’s Books
Rachel has authored two books thus far, both can be downloaded for free as a PDF E-Book version, and the most recent is available as a physical book from Amazon: https://a.co/d/09xPhLL4
Rachel’s Articles on Urban Odyssey
Timestamps
00:00:00 - Introduction to Urban Odyssey and Rachel Sunshine
00:01:26 - Surviving a Dual Brown Recluse Spider Bite
00:07:22 - Exposing Backdoor Land Deals in Pagosa Springs
00:12:24 - Political Battles: Running for Governor of Colorado
00:21:18 - The Mythology of "Divine Right" in Modern Politics
00:34:52 - Judicial Mandamus and Election System Flaws
00:45:51 - Medical Tyranny: Fraud and Miseducation in Healthcare
00:58:51 - Meta, The Metaverse, and the Inversion of Reality
01:16:11 - Rare Anatomy: Renal Divism and Kidney Anomalies
01:30:51 - The Road to Recovery: Considering an Auto-Transplant
01:40:43 - Institutional Eugenics and Protocol Deviations
02:01:14 - Standing for the Future: Personal Accountability and Faith