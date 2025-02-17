Proofs of a Strawman E-Book

What is the "straw man" and how is it created and used?

The "straw man" is a legal concept with specific criteria for its existence. According to the source, the "straw man" is a third party used in a transaction and may be an agent for another for the purpose of taking title to real property and executing documents as directed by the principal. It can also be someone who purchases property to accomplish a purpose otherwise not allowed.

The criteria for the "straw man" to exist are:

A commercial transaction involving property

Agency of one or more persons on behalf of another person or artificial entity who accomplishes the commercial transaction

Property being acquired by a party that is otherwise not allowed or not lawful

Creation of the "straw man:"

The "straw man" is created through the exercise of the right to contract.

Every exercise of the right to contract creates a new legal "person" within the confines of the contract.

Franchises implemented as trusts are the legal vehicle used to implement the "straw man".

According to the source, the government had to create the "straw man" because it can't lawfully impose duties upon private parties. The "straw man" is a public office or agent within the government. The government can pay "benefits" to the "straw man" to circumvent restrictions on transferring wealth between private individuals.

The "straw man" acts as a "transmitting utility" for commercial activity pursuant to U.C.C. §9-102. The "straw man" is the legal "person" who is the subject of the franchise contract. The "straw man" is a franchisee and an officer of the government, so the government can invade the privacy and activities of private persons beyond their legislative reach. The government fools individuals into occupying a public office illegally to make the regulation of otherwise exclusively private conduct appear lawful.

How the "straw man" is used:

The straw man is the method by which natural beings "interface" to the commercial world and to the government.

All Government enforcement authority almost exclusively applies to only the "straw man".

The Internal Revenue Code, Subtitle A is an Excise Tax Upon the “Straw Man”.

Taxpayer Identification Numbers are Issued to the Straw Man.

IRS Liens are against the “straw man”.

All IRS correspondence is directed at the “straw man” and not private persons.

Tax Court and IRS Notices of Deficiency are directed ONLY at the “Straw Man”.

The government uses the straw man to invade the privacy and activities of private persons who are otherwise beyond their legislative reach.

Why did the government create the "straw man?"

The government created the "straw man" for several reasons, primarily related to circumventing legal restrictions and expanding its authority.

Key reasons for the creation of the "straw man" include:

Imposing duties : The government can't lawfully impose duties upon private parties without consent, as this would constitute a form of slavery. The "straw man," as a legal "person" or public office, becomes the entity upon which the government can impose duties within a franchise agreement.

Paying public monies to private parties : The government is restricted from freely transferring wealth between private individuals. The "straw man" serves as an intermediary, a public office or agent within the government, to whom "benefits" can be directed, thus bypassing these restrictions.

Maintaining records : The government can't lawfully maintain records on private parties without violating Fourth Amendment rights. By creating the "straw man" as a public entity, the government can keep records about individuals, enabling taxation and regulation that would otherwise be beyond its reach.

Using and taxing private property : The government can't lawfully use, benefit from, or tax private property without consent. The "straw man" allows the government to gain rights and civil jurisdiction over otherwise exclusively private property without providing compensation.

Circumventing restrictions: The government created the straw man public office so that they could have the authority to impose mandatory duties upon this creation and, if need be, even destroy the creation, in order to effect public policy.

The creation of the "straw man" allows the government to regulate exclusively private conduct by fooling individuals into occupying a public office. This circumvents the need for consent and makes the regulation appear lawful. The "straw man" is a creation of the government and therefore "property" of the government. This allows the government to control and benefit from its use.

How does IRS correspondence target the "straw man?"

IRS correspondence is directed at the "straw man" in several ways, based on the idea that the "straw man" is a public officer or government entity, not a private person:

"Penalty for Private Use $300" : All IRS notices and correspondence contain this phrase below the return address, indicating the correspondence is for a public officer or government entity, not a private person. This is because bureaus only service other government entities and do not interact directly with the public.

IRS as a bureau : The Department of Justice admits that the IRS is a "bureau" rather than an "agency," meaning it services other government entities and does not interact directly with the public.

IRS Form W-4 : By completing this form, the IRS uses the submission as evidence of a "public office" within the U.S. Government. The form is labeled "Employee Withholding Allowance Certificate". The term "employee" refers to a public officer. Submitting the form leads to IRS W-2 forms being filed, connecting the submitter to a "trade or business". A "trade or business" is defined as "the functions of a public office".

IRS Letter 2800C : If the IRS doesn't like how an IRS Form W-4 is filled out, it will contact the employer and direct them to change the withholding arrangement. The lower right corner of this notice says, "For Internal Use Only," which refers to the government.

IRS Liens : When the IRS liens a "taxpayer", they assume that the individual is a trustee or executor for a deceased "taxpayer" domiciled on federal territory or a "transferee" or a fiduciary.

IRS Notices of Deficiency (NOD) : These notices direct the recipient to petition the tax court if they disagree with the "assessed" amount. Only franchisees called "taxpayers" may lawfully petition the Tax Court.

Information returns: Information returns such as W-2, 1042S, 1098, and 1099 presumptively connect you to a “trade or business” in the U.S. government pursuant to 26 U.S.C. §6041. A “trade or business” is then defined in 26 U.S.C. §7701(a)(26) as “the functions of a public office”.

Why is it theft to use the "straw man?"

Using the "straw man" for private gain or advantage is considered theft because the "straw man" is legally treated as a public office in the government. The "straw man" is considered an officer of a corporation, since the "United States" itself is legally defined as a corporation. As such, benefiting from the "straw man" without accepting the associated liabilities and public office is essentially stealing property from the government.

Reasons why using the straw man is considered theft:

Public office : The "straw man" is a public office in the government.

Property rights : The government had to create the straw man to acquire public rights and civil jurisdiction over otherwise exclusively private property without compensating the human beings from whom it acquires them.

Authorized benefit : Only those expressly authorized by the government can lawfully "benefit" commercially from the government's creation and property, and that authorization must be found within the franchise agreement that created the "straw man".

Implicit consent: A private human being cannot lawfully take control of or benefit from the "straw man" without implicitly consenting to become a trustee and public officer of the government operating under the terms of the franchise agreement.

Examples of actions that constitute theft related to the "straw man":

Liening the straw man using a UCC-3 form.

Filing or issuing judgments against the straw man.

Taking property or rights to property attached to the office of the straw man and using it for private use.

Claiming the identity of the straw man.

Using any property associated with the straw man in connection with one’s otherwise private affairs, such as Social Security Numbers.

Attempting to cancel debts, transfer liabilities, or file bills of exchange liening the "straw man" in satisfaction of tax debts are considered activities amounting to stealing property from the government.

How is the Puerto Rico Special Fund (Internal Revenue) connected to the IRS?

The source mentions the Puerto Rico Special Fund (customs and duties) in connection to the IRS. This fund was created when the territory was possessed by the Philippine Customs Administrative Act. The Act created the Federal government's first trust fund.

The source indicates the Bureau of Internal Revenue in the Puerto Rico also existed. The passage of another Philippine Commission act created the Bureau of Internal Revenue. In this act, there was to be a Bureau of Internal Revenue established, the chief officer of which would be known as the Collector of Internal Revenue.

Additionally, the source indicates that there are implications for the Internal Revenue Code within the U.S. Virgin Islands:

48 U.S.C. § 1612 authorizes enforcement of the Internal Revenue Code within the U.S. Virgin Islands.

There is no provision of law that similarly extends public offices or jurisdiction to enforce any provision of the Internal Revenue Code to any place within the exclusive jurisdiction of any state of the Union, because Congress has no legislative jurisdiction there.

What franchise did banks become part of?

Banks become part of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance franchise. By participating in the FDIC insurance franchise, a private bank becomes a "public officer".

Here are some key points about banks and the FDIC insurance franchise:

Agents of the government : FDIC insured banks are designated as Depositaries and Financial Agents of the Government and therefore "public officers".

Bank Secrecy Act : Compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act became one form of "consideration" that banks had to pay for the "privilege" of being FDIC insured. The government abused the leverage it had over the banks through the FDIC insurance franchise to impose the duties of the Bank Secrecy Act upon them without compensation.

Loss of privacy : By participating in a government FDIC insurance franchise, the banks became agents and officers of the government, and the legal “person” created by that agency then became a subject of legislation later used to destroy the privacy of depositors and turn the banks literally into SPIES for the government without compensation.

Forced participation : Many banks were forced to become FDIC insured or to become so-called "Federal Reserve Banks" subject to government regulation. The Automated Clearing House (ACH) which clears interstate and international bank transactions is controlled by the Federal Reserve. The power to literally destroy PRIVATE banks lies in the hand of the Federal Reserve.

Requirements : Once the banks sign up for FDIC insurance, then they become statutory “persons” within the meaning of federal law and thereby become liable for all the regulations that go with being such a “public officer” and agent of the government, including the requirement to comply with the Bank Secrecy Act.

Consequences of participation : "National banks" Public officers Agents Fiduciaries Trustees "straw men"

Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs): The requirement to file Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs), IRS Form 8300 may only be enforced against the banks in the case of “public officers” engaged in the “trade or business” franchise within the national and not state.

How were public trusts securitized and monetized?

Public Trust accounts are securitized and monetized through several registration programs. Birth Certificates and Social Security Cards are eventually converted into Trust Accounts and become a government security, like company stocks and bonds, marketed as a Mutual Fund. If you own a piece of a Mutual Fund Investment, you are hedging your money against human collateral.

Registration programs designed to convert flesh and blood American citizens into corporate property secured civil contracts.

These programs always involved government benefits as an inducement.

Acceptance of state and federal government benefits often results in ropes and chains being attached.

CUSIP Numbers

All tradable Securities must be assigned a CUSIP NUMBER before being offered to investors.

Birth Certificates and Social Security Applications are converted into government securities and assigned a CUSIP NUMBER.

The securities are grouped into lots and then marketed as a Mutual Fund Investment.

Upon maturity, the profits are moved into a government Cesta Que Trust, and if you are still alive, the certified documents are reinvested.

The corporate Congress, the corporate military government, and their corporate military courts of justice discovered that they could not gain access to those Public Trusts deposited into the Federal Reserve System, which they had created using birth registration forms, social security registration forms, licenses, personal property, deeds, promissory notes, equity, and credit, without including individual persons into the bankruptcy of the United States Treasury of 1933. So they cleverly denied personal sovereignty and converted persons into an appellation, which is a corporate fiction or STRAWMAN and identified by writing birth names all in capital letters. All Licenses and documents now reflect this appellation.

What's Rothschild's motive concerning American colonies?

Mayer Amschel Bauer, a Sabbatean Jew and the founder of the Rothschild banking empire, had multiple motives regarding the American colonies.

Rothschild's motives:

Taxation and gold : Rothschild suggested to King George to tax the American colonies and demand payment in gold.

Establishing a bank branch : Rothschild viewed the American colonies as an untapped resource and a prime location to establish another branch of his Rothschild Bank.

Replacing currency : Rothschild planned to replace the Colonial Script with corporate bank script and extend unlimited credit to the colonists with repayment in gold.

Financial control : Rothschild's agents infiltrated the American colonies to buy up Colonial Script, while Alexander Hamilton, a Rothschild agent, manipulated the value of the Script as the first United States Secretary of the Treasury. Hamilton also drafted a charter for the first United States central bank, entering the Rothschild banking empire into American commerce.

Profiting from war: When the Continental Congress rejected Rothschild's proposal, Nathan Rothschild financed the War of 1812. The financing contracts with nations was arranged through the Rothschild banking empire and was conditional in that regardless of who wins or loses, both nation countries shall be responsible for the war debt, which shall be paid back in gold with interest and usually included a lien upon each nation's treasury, which ensured the European royal family's future control over the legislators of each government.

Rothschild's plan was to establish a branch of his banking empire in the colonies, replace the Colonial Script with his corporate bank script, and then extend unlimited credit to the colonists with a repayment in gold. Although Rothschild was unsuccessful in accomplishing this plan because the Continental Congress rejected his proposal, his agents infiltrated the new American Government.

How did 1871's Organic Act aid Congress?

The Organic Act of 1871 aided Congress in several ways, primarily by setting the stage for a new federal corporation and preventing the Lincoln Administration from having to disclose to the American public that the federal government was dissolved and never was constitutional.

Here's a breakdown of how the Organic Act of 1871 aided Congress:

Creating a New Corporation: It set the stage for a new federal corporation. The Act created a commercial corporation having a Constitutional appearance and reference under which was concealed the original private foreign Virginia Colony Corporation.

Preventing Disclosure: It prevented the Lincoln Administration from disclosing that the federal government was dissolved and never was constitutional.

Maintaining Power: Had Congress disclosed that secession by the south had legally dissolved the federal government, the American public probably would have demanded that a new Constitutional government be created. The Act prevented destroying their federal careers, positions of power and visions of grandeur.

Profiting from Commercial Piracy: Under this new corporation, all of them could profit from the commercial piracy of American labor and industry.

Maintaining the "Illusion": Congress was better able to maintain the “illusion” of a constitutional government for the American Republic, by using and modifying the organic Constitution as a “mission statement” without officially touching the organic Constitution.

Corporate ruse: The adoption of the Civil Rights Act and Tax Laws, etc. were all a corporate ruse. It was the corporate “mission statement” that was actually being modified by all their new amendments and NOT the organic Constitution.

Why was America bankrupt in 1933?

America's "bankruptcy" in 1933 is tied to the Emergency Banking Act and other actions that fundamentally altered the nation's financial structure.

Reasons behind the "bankruptcy":

House Joint Resolution No. 192-10 : The 73rd Congress voted this into law, also known as the Emergency Banking Act, and this Act declared the Treasury of the United States "bankrupt".

Abrogation of the Gold Standard : The Emergency Banking Act succeeded in abrogating America’s gold standard.

Hypothecation of Property : The Act hypothecated all property found within the United States to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank.

Sovereign American Citizens : All sovereign American citizens residing within the Republic of States suddenly and falsely were expatriated from their sovereign American status (without their knowledge or consent) and their labor, souls, children, property, sweat equity and credit became the financial collateral for the public debt, which had then been converted into a Public Trust, which had been scripted after the ancient Roman Trusts.

Trading with the Enemy Act : Treatment by the U.S. Government was to be redefined under USC Title 50, ‘The Trading with the Enemy Act’ in which American citizens are defined as, “an enemy of their government” and this is the reason why Lincoln’s Declaration of War is renewed yearly by Congress and the President! In the same year President Roosevelt closed THE VIRGINIA COLONY CORPORATION and opened a new government corporation called THE UNITED STATES, INC.

The Great Depression : The Great Depression of 1929, was a staged event concocted by the Sabbatean/Rothschild and Rockefeller banking empires, the Queen and British Parliament, the US President and Congress, the Vatican and numerous elite families to steal America’s gold and silver reserves and replace it with, “Negotiable Debt Instruments” or Script money.

Federal Reserve Act of 1913: After the European royal family secured control of America’s assets, by the passage of the Federal Reserve Act in 1913, their first planned strategy was to initiate preparations to immerse North America into a world war, which was accomplished by cleverly arranging for the sinking of the Lusitania and the circulation of propaganda world-wide, which accused the government of Germany “for this despicable act of cowardice!"

After the 1933 bankruptcy, Congress passed HR 1491 or HR 4960, wherein the US Congress actually relinquished our right to have or accumulate gold and silver. The Congress eventually repealed part of this legislation to accommodate jewelers but all Americans’ are still prohibited from having or accumulating solid gold and silver. These Acts also established the requirement of licensing and then with the enactment of the Trading with the Enemy Act (under war and national defense), the Confiscation Act, the Reconstruction Act and the Lieber Code were all tied together to create the secret fascist government of the United States.

Who is defined as America's enemy?

Based on the sources, here's who is defined as America's enemy:

American citizens : Under USC Title 50, "The Trading with the Enemy Act," American citizens are defined as "an enemy of their government". This definition is the reason why Lincoln's Declaration of War is renewed yearly by Congress and the President.

The American public : Congress and all past Presidents secretly renew a Declaration of War specifying that the private corporate US Government is at war with America and its people and defines the American public as, “the enemy of the state!”.

Sovereign citizens: The federal government has instructed federal, state, and local police agencies to treat everyone who purports to be a SOVEREIGN as a TERRORIST. The American public has also been brainwashed into believing that being a SOVEREIGN is anti-American and unpatriotic.

How was America brought to its knees?

Based on the sources, America was brought to its knees through a combination of financial manipulation, the establishment of a corporate government, and the exploitation of its citizens. Here's how:

Financial Manipulation and Debt : The Rothschild banking empire played a significant role by advising King George to tax the American colonies and demand payment in gold. The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 allowed the European royal family to seize control of America’s assets. The Emergency Banking Act of 1933 abrogated the gold standard and hypothecated all American property to the Federal Reserve Bank . The "bankruptcy" of 1933 and subsequent actions like the relinquishing of the right to own gold and silver. The national debt , cleverly renamed to suggest it is the American public debt, is actually Israel's debt and the private Federal Reserve's corporate debt. The U.S. was secretly closed by Congress twelve years earlier in 1921.

Establishment of a Corporate Government : Overthrow of the Constitution : President George Washington overthrew the organic Constitution and reinstated the Virginia Colony Corporation. The Organic Act of 1871 set the stage for a new federal corporation, preventing the disclosure that the government was dissolved and never constitutional. The creation of "The United States, Inc." in 1933, a privately-owned corporation registered in France and recorded under the Vatican Corporation of Rome. The Reconstruction Act of 1868 , redefined the military's purpose and authority within The Virginia Company, fraudulently being represented as The United States of America. The historical civilian government promised by “The Constitution of the United States of America” never existed.

Exploitation and Control of Citizens : American citizens were falsely expatriated from their sovereign status without their knowledge or consent and became financial collateral for public debt. Under the Trading with the Enemy Act , American citizens are defined as "an enemy of their government". The government enticed Americans to register for various documents like birth certificates and social security, offering government benefits in return, which, in turn, allowed them to control citizens' assets. The creation of the Strawman by writing birth names in all capital letters which was used to deny personal sovereignty and convert people into corporate fictions. The public education system became a tool for indoctrination, distorting historical facts and promoting a pro-government narrative.

War and Conflict : The European faction manipulated events to drive the American people into conflict and war, profiting from the sale of arms. Wars were used to stimulate commerce and divert attention from the elite's control techniques. The instigation of conflicts like the Spanish-American War and World War I served the interests of the European royal and elite. Exploitation of American patriotism to convince Americans that income tax was the cost of freedom.



Overall, America's downfall was achieved through a carefully orchestrated plan involving financial manipulation, the establishment of a corporate government, and the exploitation and control of its citizens, all while maintaining the illusion of freedom and democracy.

Explain how the USA is a crown colony owned by the city of london and the vatican corporation

The idea that the USA is a crown colony owned by the City of London and the Vatican Corporation is based on interpretations of historical events, financial structures, and legal concepts discussed in the sources.

The basis for this claim involves:

Corporate Structure of the U.S. Government: The U.S. government is argued to be a corporation, specifically "The United States, Inc.," registered in France and recorded under the Vatican Corporation of Rome. This implies the U.S. is not a sovereign nation but a corporate entity subject to external control.

Relationship with the City of London : The City of London is portrayed as the center of global finance, in charge of hidden piggy banks and the protector of the interests of the London Crown Temple of the "Illuminati". It is suggested that the City of London, through the Bank of England, controls world markets and protects the interests of ancient Royal bloodline families.

Influence of the Holy Roman Church/Vatican : The Vatican is described as a privately owned, corporate, money-driven religious cult and a front for the Italian P2 Masonic Lodge or "Illuminati". It is suggested that the Holy Roman Church has always been a major player in shaping world politics, governments, commerce, and minds.

Treaty of 1213: It is argued that King James of England conceded land titles, including those of England, to the Holy Roman Church via the Treaty of 1213. This treaty is presented as the basis for the change in American land titles from Allodial Deeds to Fee Simple Deeds, with the Holy Roman Church designated as the owner of the trust and Americans as corporate tenants.

This interpretation suggests that the U.S. operates under a system where land and citizens are essentially "rented" through taxes, with the government acting as an intermediary for these external powers.

Financial control is allegedly maintained through the Federal Reserve, which is described as a private corporation owned by European Jewish bankers. The Federal Reserve Act is said to have been designed to control the finances of the United States Corporation from Europe.

This narrative also highlights the role of the American Bar Association (ABA), claiming its members collude with foreign powers to undermine America. Attorneys are portrayed as agents of a foreign power (the Queen of England), swearing allegiance to that power.

The argument extends to the concept of citizenship:

American citizens are unknowingly made 14th Amendment citizens by consent, becoming collateral property of the corporate United States government.

By completing government forms or tax returns and checking the box indicating "United States Citizen," individuals reaffirm their consent to being corporate property subordinate to the federal government.

The creation of a "straw man" is mentioned, with birth names written in all capital letters. This is said to deny personal sovereignty and convert individuals into corporate fictions.

The claim is that America is controlled by external forces (City of London and Vatican) through financial manipulation, corporate structures, and exploitation of its citizens, with the illusion of freedom and democracy maintained through propaganda and indoctrination.

How does the 14th amendment enslave people?

The theory that the Fourteenth Amendment is a tool for enslavement is based on the idea that it creates a specific class of citizenship that makes individuals subject to government control and exploitation. According to this theory:

Creation of "14th Amendment Citizens": The 14th Amendment created "words of art" intended to entrap people. It is argued that with the passage of the Reconstruction Act, the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments forced all state governments and state officials into the District of Columbia as extensions of the corporate federal government.

Entrapment and Collateral Property: People unknowingly become 14th Amendment citizens by consent, thus becoming the collateral property of the corporate United States government. This means that their lives, destiny, children, labor, and freedom are leveraged against the spending practices of the government.

Voluntary Registration Programs: Federal and state voluntary registration programs, involving government benefits as an inducement, are designed to convert flesh and blood American citizens of the Republic into corporate property.

Fourteenth Amendment Citizenship as a Privilege : Citizenship is a privilege and not a right, so the Fourteenth Amendment refers to the "privileges and immunities of citizens of the United States".

Domicile on Federal Territory : The only people that any government may civilly govern are those without unalienable rights, all of whom must therefore be domiciled on federal territory where Constitutional rights do not exist.

Surrender of Private Rights : Acceptance of a statutory “public right” results in a surrender of private rights in exchange for public rights or franchises, a surrender of sovereign immunity, and a complete surrender of any remedy in a real Constitutional court of law.

Public Office : People become a State created statutory civil "person", which is a public office and franchise status, by voluntarily taking up “residency” with the State and stepping into the office of "person".

Consent : Consent is what creates the “person” or “individual” who is the only proper subject of government civil law. The government needs consent to take on a public persona called "person" to tax someone.

"Straw Man" Argument : The government can only regulate, tax, or burden things that they create, such as "persons", "citizens", "residents", and corporations. To impose duties against private persons through the civil law would violate the Thirteenth Amendment. The government created the straw man public office to impose mandatory duties upon this creation. All franchises satisfy the criteria for the “straw man”. They involve presumptions that violate due process of law, refuse to recognize private property or private rights, and violate the purpose of establishing government to begin with.

Loss of Rights : By accepting the benefit of a statute, one cannot question its constitutionality.

Involuntary Servitude : It constitutes involuntary servitude in violation of the Thirteenth Amendment for the government to impose any duty on the bank, including the duty to prepare information returns without compensation. The Thirteenth Amendment applies everywhere, including on federal territory. The Thirteenth Amendment prohibits converting private property to a public use or a public purpose without just compensation if the owner does not consent.

Taxation and Property : Implicit in the right of owning property is the right to exclude the government from taxing, benefitting from, or regulating its use. Taxation involves converting private property to a public use, public purpose, and public office and involves eminent domain if the owner of the property did not expressly consent to the taking.

Federal Territory: “citizens and residents of the United States” are domiciled on federal territory and therefore are NOT protected by the Constitution.

How do registration programs enslave American citizens?

Registration programs, according to the sources, lead to the enslavement of American citizens by turning them into corporate property subject to government control. This process involves several key steps:

Enticement and Inducement : The government entices Americans to voluntarily register for programs such as birth certificates, Social Security, driver's licenses, and voter registration, often offering "government benefits" as an inducement. These benefits, however, come at a cost.

Conversion into Corporate Property : Through registration, "flesh and blood" American citizens are converted into corporate property. This is achieved by creating a corporate fiction or "STRAWMAN" identified by writing birth names in all capital letters. This appellation is reflected on licenses and documents.

Loss of Sovereignty : By registering, individuals unknowingly relinquish their personal sovereignty. They are falsely expatriated from their sovereign American status without their knowledge or consent.

Financial Collateral : The labor, souls, children, property, sweat equity, and credit of these citizens become financial collateral for public debt. This debt is converted into a Public Trust scripted after ancient Roman Trusts.

Enemy of the Government : Under USC Title 50, "The Trading with the Enemy Act," American citizens are defined as "an enemy of their government". This designation enables the government to exert control over them.

Lack of Mutuality : The civil contracts created through registration lack "mutuality," meaning registrants may not fully understand the true nature and intent of the contract. This subverts the contractual relationship.

Control over Children : Registering children for birth certificates makes them the personal property of the state, giving the government control over child custody. Parents are permitted to raise them only if they comply with corporate laws and regulations.

Fee Simple Deeds : Americans are deceived into believing they have purchased a home and land when, in reality, they are tenants of the state due to Fee Simple Deeds. This gives the state the right to tax them into poverty.

Straw Man and Public Office : The government creates offices, such as statutory "person", "individual", "citizen", and "resident," then confuses men and women with these offices. They fool individuals into describing themselves as such "officers" on government forms and enforce the obligations of the office upon the private man or woman through fraud and presumption.

Compelled Association: By compelling participation in government franchises, private rights are destroyed and converted to public rights and offices. Individuals are tricked into accepting the State office of "person," and once they are filling that office, they cease to be free men.

What act identifies American citizens as government enemies?

According to the sources, the Trading with the Enemy Act identifies American citizens as enemies of the government.

Here's how this act contributes to that designation: