These sources present a critical view of the Catholic Church and its affiliated organizations, particularly the Jesuits, alleging their involvement in various historical events and controversies. They discuss the Vatican's purported role in Croatian Fascist atrocities during World War II, including forced conversions and protection of war criminals, highlighting the authority and actions of individuals like Archbishop Stepinac. The texts also examine the alleged influence of the Catholic Church and figures like Cardinal Spellman in American foreign policy, particularly concerning the Vietnam War, and suggest a history of the Church utilizing missionaries for political and territorial gain, citing examples in Japan and South America. Furthermore, the sources claim the Catholic Church, including the Jesuits, has historically been involved in acts of persecution against dissenting groups and even plotting against political figures like Abraham Lincoln and Queen Elizabeth I, while also seeking to control media like Hollywood through entities such as the Legion of Decency.

Urban’s Presentation: Jesuitism is Anti-Democratic

Regarding Satanic Ritual Abuse in the Catholic Church / Jesuits

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the stated policy of the Ustashi regime in Croatia towards non-Croats, specifically Orthodox Serbs?

According to Dr. Mile Budak, the Ustashi Minister of Education and Cults, the policy was that the state was only for Croats and no one else. He explicitly stated the intention to "clean it of all Orthodox Serbs." This policy involved the elimination of those who had settled in the region centuries prior.

What methods did the Ustashi plan to use against the Serbian population in Croatia?

Dr. Mile Budak outlined a three-part plan: killing one part of the Serbs, transporting another, and forcing the remainder to convert to Roman Catholicism to be absorbed into the Croatian population. "Other means" for the remainder soon meant "biological extermination," and "persuasion" meant forcible conversion.

Describe some of the atrocities committed by the Ustashi militia.

The Ustashi militia carried out "punitive expeditions" that involved destroying villages, arresting, torturing, plundering, and massacring inhabitants. Examples include wiring victims together and throwing them off cliffs, killing people with primitive weapons like hatchets and hammers, and instances of mutilation such as wearing "necklaces" of cut-out eyes and torn tongues of murdered Serbs. Mass deportations and executions were common.

What is the "Extreme Oath of the Jesuits" described in the sources?

The "Extreme Oath of the Jesuits" is depicted as a solemn declaration taken by Jesuits being elevated to command. It involves swearing allegiance to the Pope as Christ's Vice-regent with the power to depose heretical rulers and states. The oath includes a commitment to defend Papal authority, renounce allegiance to Protestant or Liberal rulers, and to "extirpate the heretical Protestants or Liberals' doctrines and to destroy all their pretended powers, regal or otherwise." It also involves an oath of implicit obedience to superiors, even "as a corpse or cadaver."

What is the significance attributed to the initials "IHS" in the context of these sources?

In some sources, "IHS," often displayed on the seal of the Society of Jesus and in a sunburst of rays, is interpreted as an abbreviation for the pagan Egyptian trinity of Isis, Horus, and Seb. It is suggested that this symbol, when openly displayed, indicates the Jesuit Order is in control and that it could potentially be "the mark of the beast" referenced in the Book of Revelation.

How do the sources describe the power and influence of the Jesuit Order and its General (the "Black Pope")?

The sources portray the Jesuit Order as a formidable and ubiquitous power aiming for world domination. The General, or "Black Pope," is described as having unlimited authority, even over those who have come from the Popes. Jesuits are depicted as spies infiltrating various levels of society, gathering information, inciting conflict, and working secretly to advance the interests of the Catholic Church and the Pope. Their aim is described as mastering the human race and retaking the world for the Church.

What is the stated relationship between the Pope and temporal power according to the concept of spiritual power surpassing temporal power?

According to one source, the Pope's spiritual power surpasses any temporal power in dignity and nobility, just as spiritual things surpass temporal ones. It is asserted that spiritual power has the right to establish temporal power and judge it if it is not good. If the highest spiritual power errs, it can only be judged by God, not man. This authority is described as divine, granted to Peter and his successors.

How do the sources connect the Vatican and the Jesuit Order to international conflicts and political events?

The sources claim that the Vatican is actively engaged in the interior and exterior politics of countries and can even govern them through Catholic parties. They allege that the Vatican supported figures like Mussolini and Hitler, contributing to major catastrophes. The Jesuit Order is depicted as influencing German politics, involved in orchestrating wars like the Thirty Years' War, and generally aiming to undermine Protestantism and expand the Catholic Church's dominion globally through various means, including espionage, inciting civil wars, and political manipulation. Some sources explicitly state that all wars for the past 2,000 years have been for expanding the rule of the Catholic Church.

Briefing Document: An Examination of Anti-Catholic and Anti-Jesuit Sentiments in Selected Sources

This briefing document analyzes excerpts from several sources, primarily focusing on criticisms and condemnations of the Roman Catholic Church, the Papacy, and the Society of Jesus (Jesuits). The main themes recurring across these texts are the alleged ambition of the Catholic Church and Jesuits for global temporal power, their perceived threat to civil and religious liberty, and accusations of engaging in clandestine and violent activities to achieve their goals. A significant portion of the material focuses specifically on the Jesuit Order, portraying them as a highly disciplined, secretive, and ruthless force acting as the "Militia of the Pope" and seeking world domination.

Key Themes and Most Important Ideas/Facts:

Alleged Papal Claim to Universal Temporal Power and Supremacy over Secular Rulers:

Several sources assert that the Pope claims authority not only in spiritual matters but also over temporal rulers and governments. This is presented as a core tenet of the Papacy and a source of conflict with secular powers.

Quote: Pope Nicholas I (860) is quoted as stating, "Now, I beseech you, oh most holy fathers and princes, cause that all the world may understand and know that if ye are able to bind and loose in heaven, ye are able upon earth to give and to take away empires, kingdoms, principalities, marquisates, duchies, countships, and the possessions of all men, according to the deserts of each . . . If then, ye judge spiritual things, what must not be believed of your power over worldly things?"

The concept of the Pope's right to depose "heretical kings, princes, states, commonwealths and governments" is explicitly mentioned in the "Extreme Oath of the Jesuits."

The belief that "it belongs to spiritual power to establish the terrestrial power and to pass judgment if it has not been good" is attributed to a papal bull, highlighting the perceived hierarchical relationship where temporal power is subordinate to spiritual power.

The texts also claim that the Pope, despite being a man, claims to be "Christ's Vice-regent" and the "true and only head of the Catholic or Universal Church throughout the earth," which some sources deem blasphemous.

Quote: "The Jews answered him, saying, For a good work we stone thee not; but for blasphemy; and because that thou, being a man, makest thyself God. — John 10:33... Thus, when a man claims to be God on earth, this is blasphemy, and the first power in Revelation claims to be God."

The idea that the Pope is the "Vicar of Jesus and his Vice-regent on earth" is linked to the call for those who do not accept this to be "accursed and exterminated."

The Jesuit Order as a Powerful and Ruthless Force for Papal Ambitions:

The Society of Jesus is consistently depicted as a highly organized, disciplined, and secretive organization dedicated to furthering the power and influence of the Pope and the Catholic Church.

Quote: Luigi Desanctis describes the Jesuits: "Thus they act pretty much everywhere; dominion is the end at which they aim; the means for arriving at it are different; hence, in a country where there are Jesuits, they must either rule or the country must go to ruin [Europe from 1914-1945] . . . and in this way, either under one name or another, it is they who rule the world . . . ”

The "Extreme Oath of the Jesuits" outlines a commitment to implicit obedience to superiors, a willingness to assume various identities (including professing heretical religions) for the benefit of the Church, and a sworn duty to "extirpate the heretical Protestants or Liberals' doctrines and to destroy all their pretended powers, regal or otherwise."

Quote (Extreme Oath): "I do further promise and declare, that I will have no opinion or will of my own, or any mental reservation whatever, even as a corpse or cadaver (perinde ac cadaver), but will unhesitatingly obey each and every command that I may receive from my superiors in the Militia of the Pope and of Jesus Christ."

The oath also includes chilling language about using violence and clandestine methods ("the poison cup, the strangulation cord, the steel of the poniard, or the leaden bullet") against those deemed enemies of the Church, regardless of their status.

The Jesuits are portrayed as having an extensive espionage network, gathering information from all levels of society.

Quote: M. De Canaye (1606) is quoted as stating, "the Jesuits made use of Confession in order to gain information as to the capacity, disposition, and mode of life of the penitents, and the chief affairs of the towns in which they live; and that they have such an exact acquaintance with all these details that they know the strength, means, and circumstances of every state and every family."

The Jesuit General is presented as having absolute authority over the Order, directing their activities globally.

Quote: Ignatius Loyola (1540) is quoted: "The power of the General shall be so unlimited that should he deem it necessary for the honour of God, he shall even be able to send back, or in other directions, those who have come direct from the Popes.’ ”

Accusations of Violence, Genocide, and Persecution of "Heretics":

The excerpts highlight instances of extreme violence attributed to groups allied with or influenced by the Catholic Church and Jesuits, particularly against Orthodox Serbs in Croatia during World War II.

Quote: Dr. Mile Budak, a Ustashi Minister, is quoted stating, "For them" (the minorities), he said, "we have three million bullets." He later clarified the plan: "We shall kill one part of the Serbs," were his words, "we shall transport another, and the rest of them will be forced to embrace the Roman Catholic religion. This last part will be absorbed by the Croatian elements."

Specific examples of massacres and brutal killings by the Ustashi are detailed, including the use of primitive weapons and horrific acts like making "necklaces" of eyes and tongues.

The "Extreme Oath of the Jesuits" explicitly includes a vow "to destroy heretics and their governments and rulers, and to spare neither age, sex nor condition."

The concept of shedding the "blood of the heretic" is presented as a necessary act for Jesuits to consecrate their labors and ensure their salvation.

The sources imply that the Catholic Church and Jesuits have historically been involved in inciting conflicts and civil wars to achieve their objectives.

The Catholic Church and Jesuits as a Threat to Protestantism and Civil Liberty:

The sources frame the struggle between the Catholic Church and Protestantism as a fundamental conflict.

The Jesuits are specifically tasked with opposing and undermining Protestantism.

The idea that the Catholic Church seeks to control or undermine Protestant nations and their governments is a recurring theme.

The influence of Catholic figures and Jesuits in the political sphere of Protestant nations is viewed with suspicion and concern.

Quote: John Clark Ridpath describes the Jesuit purpose: "To know all secrets, fathom all designs, penetrate all intrigues, prevail in all counsels, rise above all diplomacy, and master the human race, – such was their purpose and ambition." He explicitly links this to retaking the world for the Church and extinguishing opposition.

The confessional is presented as a tool for control, not only of individuals but also in influencing political and economic life.

Quote: "This system of moral theology leaves every man at the mercy of the confessor', so that between man and man there can be no social or business confi-dence. The confessor decides on the rectitude of contracts, and dictates the policy of the statesman."

Accusations of Occult Practices and Pagan Symbolism within the Catholic Church and Jesuit Order:

One source introduces the idea that the "IHS" symbol used by the Jesuits (Society of Jesus) does not stand for Jesus but for an alleged "pagan Egyptian trinity" of Isis, Horus, and Seb.

Quote: "These initials are the abbreviations for the names of the gods of the pagan Egyptian trinity, they being Isis (the Mother goddess and “Queen of Heaven”), Horus (the deified Child) and Seb (the Father of the gods)."

This source also connects the "line of David" to "Pharoanic roots" and suggests a "Pharoanic dynasty with total power" is being set up, linking it to "the religion of Ancient Egypt."

Another source delves into detailed descriptions of what are presented as "Papal Magic & Occult Practices," including exorcisms and rituals involving conjuring spirits and using various ingredients for purported magical effects (love charms, protection from weapons, influencing events). These excerpts contain incantations and references to divine and demonic names.

The "Extreme Oath of the Jesuits" and related passages describe elaborate rituals with specific symbols (banners, dagger, skull and crossbones, cross) and coded language ("Iustum; Necar; Reges; Impious") that are presented as having occult significance.

The Catholic Church and Jesuits as the "Beast" or "Antichrist" in Biblical Prophecy:

Several sources connect the Catholic Church, the Papacy, and specifically the Jesuit General (referred to as the "Black Pope") to interpretations of biblical prophecy, particularly the "man of sin," "the beast," and "the antichrist" described in the books of Daniel and Revelation.

Quote: One source explicitly links the "man of sin" and "the beast" from Revelation and II Thessalonians to the Papal Roman Caesar.

The number 666 is associated with Rome, with one source referencing Irenaeus' calculation using the Greek word "lateinos."

The idea of the "Black Pope" ruling the world through various organizations (Knights of Malta, Freemasonry, Opus Dei, etc.) is presented as the fulfillment of this prophecy.

The future resurrection of a "Papal Caesar" ruling from a rebuilt Temple in Jerusalem is also mentioned in this context.

Important Caveats:

It is crucial to note that these excerpts represent a particular viewpoint, which is deeply critical and often conspiratorial in its portrayal of the Catholic Church and the Jesuit Order. The claims made regarding the Jesuit oath, the extent of their power and influence, and their alleged involvement in specific historical events (like the Holocaust in Croatia or the Vietnam War) are highly controversial and often disputed by mainstream historical and religious scholarship. The sources themselves are presented without broader context or critical analysis, and the language used is often polemical and accusatory.

This briefing document summarizes the main themes and ideas present within these specific sources and does not endorse the accuracy or validity of the claims made. Further research and analysis from a variety of perspectives would be necessary to form a comprehensive understanding of these complex historical and religious topics.

Additional Notes

What do the sources say is the primary issue with Popery and the Jesuit Order?

Based on the sources, the primary issues identified with Popery and the Jesuit Order revolve around their pursuit of absolute power, their hostility towards civil and religious liberty, and the deceptive and often immoral methods they are described as employing to achieve their goals.

Here are some of the key issues highlighted in the sources:

Hostility to Civil and Religious Liberty: Both Popery and the Jesuit Order are presented as fundamentally opposed to civil and religious freedom. The sources describe the Jesuit Order as the "deadly enemies of civil and religious liberty", working to take away this "noble heritage", and declaring war against modern law and civil/political liberty. Popery, as described through Pope Pius IX's "Syllabus," is shown condemning principles like the independence of the state, liberty of conscience and worship, popular sovereignty, and equality before the law. The sources suggest that if the Church of Rome prevailed, the Pope would be the Universal King, and liberty would be annihilated.

Pursuit of Absolute Power and Dominion: A major concern is the aim of establishing supreme power. The sources state the Jesuit Order's duty is to extend its power, their chief aim is to gain influence over powerful individuals to subject all to them, and their ideal is universal serfdom with them as masters. The Papacy is described as a development based on the "desire of preeminence or lust of power", creating potential for "almost unlimited potential for tyrannical power". Jesuit influence is seen as aiming at concentrating ecclesiastical power which they control, making the Pope more autocratic like their General, and setting up the Pope's supreme power over princes and peoples.

Deceptive and Immoral Methods (The End Justifies the Means): The Jesuit Order is consistently described as using cunning, duplicity, and deception. A fundamental principle of the Order is that the end justifies the means . By this code, actions such as lying, theft, perjury, and assassination are considered pardonable or even commendable when they serve the interests of the church. Their moral theology is described as lax and corrupt. They are accused of sanctioning idolatry, teaching regicide and assassination as religious duties, and promoting a system where divine and human laws may be broken with impunity. The sources allege the Jesuits mask their true intentions and methods.

Political Intrigue and Interference: The Jesuits are frequently accused of scandalous political intrigues. They work their way into state offices to shape policy and act as spies. They were known to be the "most able, cunning, or daring" when it came to intrigue, propaganda, or rebellion if princes were not docile to the Pope. Their activity is described as turning more and more towards politics, making them a threat to civil authority. The sources link them to inciting rebellions, political plots, including attempts against English sovereigns, and even influencing modern totalitarian movements. They are described as "political agents aiming at the subversion of society".

Jesuits as the Engine of Papal Power: The sources portray the Jesuit Order as the primary instrument or "engine" used by Rome to achieve its aims, particularly against Protestantism and in asserting papal supremacy. They are described as the "most forcible exponents of ultramontane principles". The sources indicate a complex relationship where, while nominally serving the Pope, the Jesuits (specifically the General) hold significant power within the Catholic Church itself, influencing and even controlling the Pope and the Roman Curia. They are described as "more papal than the Pope" and capable of blocking or opposing the plans of Popes.

In essence, according to these sources, the fundamental issue with Popery is its inherent claim to absolute authority and its opposition to liberty, while the fundamental issue with the Jesuit Order is its role as the highly disciplined, cunning, and morally unrestrained force dedicated to realizing these papal goals through any means necessary.

Jesuit Education

Discuss what these sources say about Educational Methods, in the larger context of Jesuit Activities and Influence.

Based on the sources provided, Jesuit educational methods are presented not merely as academic instruction but as a central component of the Jesuit Order's broader strategy to exert influence, achieve power, and advance the goals of the Papacy, particularly in countering Protestantism and asserting Roman Catholic dominance. The sources portray this educational system as intimately linked to the Order's political activities, moral theology, and overall aim of universal influence.

Here are the key aspects of Jesuit educational methods and their context within Jesuit activities and influence, according to the sources:

Purpose: A Tool for Power and Influence Jesuits established colleges for the sons of princes and nobles, and schools for the common people, with the aim of drawing the children of Protestant parents into an observance of popish rites.

Education is considered a weapon to gain influence over powerful individuals and subject all to them. By controlling the education of the children of rulers and those in high places, Jesuits aimed to secure the present and prepare the future.

They sought to capture colleges and universities, controlling instruction in various fields to weed out anything injurious to Roman Catholicism and mold the ideals of youth.

The ultimate aim of their teaching and education was to bring back to Catholic unity a Europe torn apart.

The sources describe Jesuits as the "secret army of the Papacy" and the "most eminent ultramontanes", working through education and other means to subject the world to the papacy and extend their own power. Methods: Control, Indoctrination, and Suppression of Independent Thought The core of the Jesuit pedagogical method, derived from the "Spiritual Exercises" of Ignatius Loyola, is the breaking of will and reasoning to achieve total obedience of action, will, and even judgement . This is described as being done in the manner in which a rider breaks his horse.

Thinking for themselves is absolutely forbidden to their pupils.

The Jesuit college is characterized as the "grave of thought" where high inspirations of youth are strangled at birth and any attempt at originality is met with ridicule.

Education is seen as imparting prepared knowledge without discussion or explanation , rather than drawing out latent faculties or assisting students to think for themselves.

Pupils are "surrounded" by a network of prayers , and mysticism is inserted or infiltrated into education. The worship of Mary is central, described as the Jesuits' real religion.

Learning imparted is carefully purged from all heterodox spirit and ideas . All class books are written by the fathers and are "spiritually peptonised" to be assimilated without digestion. History, for example, is taught according to Rome, not according to fact.

Students are carefully prevented from having access to any book, pamphlet, or paper that might lead them to question what they are taught . Limited books allowed are "mercilessly expurgated".

There is a systematic use of espionage within the colleges, which irritates boys and is also used to secure promising pupils for the Order. Boys are kept under constant supervision day and night. Strict rules limit interaction among students; in French colleges, Latin phrasebooks are used for limited conversation, and boys must walk in specific formations (like criminals) or be silent.

The study of exact sciences is discouraged , fearing that minds trained to require proof might question religious beliefs. Mathematics, for instance, might be taught by requiring pupils to learn by heart as they understood nothing.

The sources note a "curious alteration" in the English edition of the spiritual exercises, adding doctrines like the Immaculate Conception, which were unheard of in Ignatius' time, highlighting the changeable creed of Rome promoted through Jesuit methods .

Young, inexperienced Jesuits are often sent to teach, sacrificing the boys' education for the training of the novices. Outcomes: Mediocrity and Disloyalty The instruction dispensed is described as more flashy than profound , or "formalistic".

Jesuit education is seen as failing to impart good religious education, with pupils showing a "poverty of results" and what they learn being "parrotted" .

The system produces "a dead-level of mediocrity" and a system of "pseudo-culture" with "counterfeits of science".

The training stultifies the mind, killing personal vitality and producing a "cadaver" instead of a living, sentient being .

Those subjected to this "intellectual slavery" are seen as unfit to educate youth for a world requiring independent thought and action.

The effort to produce distinguished men from colleges like Stonyhurst is described as a "dismal failure" .

More critically, the sources state that Jesuit education consists of "releasing the pupil of every obligation to his father, to his country, and to his natural prince," never sending forth pupils obedient, devoted, or loyal. They are taught disloyalty in schools and colleges. This connects education directly to their alleged political intrigues and opposition to civil authority.

In summary, the sources present Jesuit educational methods as highly controlled, indoctrinating, and intellectually repressive, designed to produce obedient adherents to the Papacy and the Jesuit Order rather than independent thinkers. This system is viewed as a primary engine for the Jesuits' political activities, their pursuit of influence over elites, and their fundamental opposition to civil and religious liberty, reflecting the principle that the end justifies the means in achieving Rome's and the Order's goals.

What is the Jesuit educational method?

Based on the sources and our conversation history, the Jesuit educational method is depicted not simply as a system for academic learning, but as a highly controlled and strategic tool designed to achieve the Order's broader goals of influence, power, and the promotion of Roman Catholicism, particularly in opposition to Protestantism and civil liberties.

Here's a breakdown of what the sources say about the Jesuit educational method:

Purpose and Goal: The primary aim of Jesuit education is to form students into obedient adherents to the Catholic Church and the Jesuit Order. This is done "for the great glory of God," which the sources interpret as the glory of the pope and the Order. They specifically target the sons of princes, nobles, and influential people to gain influence over powerful individuals and ultimately subject all to them. Education is seen as a crucial means to "bring back to Catholic unity a Europe torn apart" and counter the effects of the Reformation. Their ideal is not to produce intellectual elites but "elite Christians", meaning those completely submissive to the Church's doctrine and the Order's direction. Core Principle: Breaking the Will and Thought Control: A fundamental aspect of the Jesuit method, derived from the "Spiritual Exercises" of Ignatius Loyola, is the breaking of the pupil's will and reasoning. The goal is to achieve "total obedience of the action, the will, and even the judgement". Thinking for themselves is "absolutely forbidden". Loyola's methods are said to break thoughts under his "machine" in a manner similar to how a rider breaks a horse. The Jesuit college is described as the "grave of thought" where attempts at originality are ridiculed. Curriculum and Instruction: Education involves imparting "prepared knowledge without discussion or explanation" . Students must receive what is taught without questioning or forming independent opinions.

All class books are written by the fathers themselves and are "spiritually peptonised," meaning they are made easy to assimilate without requiring critical thinking or digestion.

Instruction is "carefully purged from all heterodox spirit and ideas" . All class books are written to suit the Jesuit views on the subjects. History, for example, is taught "according to Rome and not according to fact".

The study of exact sciences is discouraged because training minds to require proof might lead them to question religious beliefs not logically proved. Mathematics might even be taught by requiring students to learn by heart what they don't understand.

Classical languages, like Latin, are highly regarded and used extensively, even for limited conversation with phrase books, which facilitates condensing and limiting information.

Religious instruction is deeply integrated, with students surrounded by a "network of prayers". Mysticism is "inserted" or "infiltrated". The worship of Mary is central, called the Jesuits' "real religion". Spiritual terror, using stories of damnation, can be employed to frighten students during religious exercises like retreats. Strict Discipline and Espionage: Students are subjected to rigorous control and constant supervision, "day and night". They are often required to move about in formations "like criminals" or remain silent to prevent free intercourse. An irritating system of espionage is employed, partly to identify promising pupils for the Order and partly to enforce control. Personal friendships among students are carefully prevented. Teachers: Often, young and inexperienced Jesuits are appointed as teachers ("Regents") as part of their own training, sometimes described as sacrificing the boys' education for the training of the novices. Outcomes: According to the sources, the result of this method is often instruction that is "more flashy than profound" or "formalistic". It leads to a "dead-level of mediocrity" and "pseudo-culture" with "counterfeits of science". The training stultifies the mind, killing personal vitality and producing a "cadaver" instead of a living being. Pupils show a "poverty of results" in religious education and what they learn is merely "parrotted". Crucially, this education is seen as teaching pupils disloyalty—releasing them from obligations to father, country, and natural prince.

In essence, the Jesuit educational method, as described in these sources, prioritizes obedience and conformity over independent thought and intellectual development. It is deeply intertwined with the Order's mission to assert Roman Catholic power and suppress opposing ideas, employing a system of control, indoctrination, and the suppression of critical thinking to achieve its ends.

Jesuit Conspiracy

Discuss what these sources say about Jesuit Conspiracy, in the larger context of Theories and Allegations of Conspiracy.

Based on the sources and our conversation history, the concept of a "Jesuit Conspiracy" is a central and recurring theme. The sources present the Society of Jesus not merely as a religious order but as a powerful, secret, and historically manipulative entity engaged in a long-standing plot for worldly domination. This is discussed extensively within the context of theories and allegations of a broader conspiracy, often linking the Jesuits to other secret societies and major historical events.

Here's what the sources say about the Jesuit Conspiracy:

Nature and Scope: The "Jesuit Conspiracy" is described as a "Great Jesuit World Conspiracy" , a "sinister plot" that has "raged since 1815" , and a "grand design" . Its ultimate goal is presented as the "Empire of the World" , achieving "universal dominion" and the "complete destruction of the United States Constitution" , leading to the "utter demise and annihilation of... precious freedoms" . They aim to re-establish the papal supremacy overthrown by the Reformation, seeking a "universal monarchy with the White Pope nominally at the head and the Black Pope holding the reins" .

Methods and Tactics: The sources describe the Jesuits as employing "all kinds of indirect, secret and devious means" and using "all possible means" to establish dominion. A core tactic is secrecy and duplicity , preferring a "Secret War" and shunning "too much light" . They appear with a "garb of sanctity" while concealing "criminal and deadly purposes". They assume disguises, and their internal workings are described as an "impenetrable mystery" . The fundamental maxim guiding their actions, particularly those considered criminal, is "the end justifies the means" . By this code, actions like "lying, theft, perjury, assassination" are "not only pardonable but commendable" when serving the Order's interests. This principle allows them to justify acts typically seen as heinous crimes. They engage in political intrigue and subversion , working their way into offices of state to become counselors of kings and shaping national policy. They are described as "political corrupters of all governments" . A systematic system of espionage is employed. They gather extensive biographical information on individuals to facilitate influence and action. They work through "trusted third party" organizations and individuals to conceal their direct involvement. They are accused of causing revolutions and wars , stirring up discord between princes, and acting as mediators to further their aims. They use assassination as a tool against those who oppose them. They are described as plotting and planning assassinations. They manipulate and control information , including the press. They are alleged to control international organizations, financial circles, and mass communications . The "Secret Instructions of the Jesuits" are presented as documents outlining these methods, including permission to commit high treason against non-Catholic governments.

Basis for the Allegations (within the sources): The sources frequently cite historical accusations and events as evidence of this conspiracy. They note the frequent expulsions of the Jesuits from numerous countries (at least 83 between 1555 and 1931) specifically "for engaging in political intrigue and subversive plots against the welfare of the state" . Reference is made to documents like the "Secret Instructions of the Jesuits" and historical accounts like Leone's The Jesuit Conspiracy: The Secret Plan of the Order, based on a secret meeting at Chieri in 1825, which purportedly detailed their plans for world government. The sources claim Leone's work is "thoroughly authenticated", although one source also links it to the controversial Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion. Numerous historical events are attributed to Jesuit plotting, including the Gunpowder Plot, the Massacre of St. Bartholomew, various assassinations of monarchs and popes, the French Revolution and Napoleonic Wars, and conflicts like the Thirty Years' War and the Spanish Armada. More recent events attributed to this conspiracy include the assassination of US Presidents (Lincoln, McKinley, Garfield, Harrison, Kennedy), atrocities like Waco, Oklahoma City, and 9/11, and the alleged cover-up of the Kennedy assassination. Accusations by various historical figures and groups, including parish priests, secular clergy, monarchs, popes (specifically Clement XIV), and prominent individuals like General Lafayette and Samuel Morse, are presented as supporting evidence.

Connection to Broader Conspiracy Theories: The sources explicitly place the Jesuit Conspiracy within a larger web of alleged secret societies and movements. They are described as a "secret society" , often linked to Freemasonry , seeing it as a "great tool" and having an alliance with it. They are linked to the establishment of the Illuminati in alliance with the House of Rothschild. They are connected to the origins of Communism , having perfected socialist-communism on their "Reductions", and having figures involved in totalitarian movements. They are alleged to use these and other secret societies to achieve a "one world government" . The authors argue that understanding the Jesuit Order is key to understanding this larger conspiracy. They are described as "Satan's agents" in a conspiracy against Christendom.



In summary, the sources portray the Jesuit Order as the driving force behind a pervasive, long-term, and secretive conspiracy for global power and the destruction of civil and religious liberties, utilizing deception, political manipulation, violence, and other secret societies as their instruments. These claims are presented as historical fact, supported by historical expulsions, alleged secret documents, and attributed involvement in numerous major conflicts and assassinations throughout history.

Discuss what these sources say about Control of Intelligence and Finance, in the larger context of Theories and Allegations of Conspiracy.

Based on the sources and our conversation history, the control of intelligence and finance is presented as a central element within a larger framework of theories and allegations of a pervasive Jesuit and Vatican-led conspiracy aimed at achieving global dominance and undermining institutions like the United States.

Here is what the sources say about the alleged control of intelligence and finance in this conspiratorial context:

Control of Intelligence and Surveillance:

The sources assert that the Pope's Jesuits are the "secret terrorists" and have a "Great Jesuit Conspiracy" aimed at the complete destruction of the United States Constitution and the elimination of freedoms. This conspiracy has allegedly raged since 1815.

A core component of this alleged conspiracy is the control of intelligence agencies . The sources claim that the FBI and CIA are either controlled by Jesuits or those under their influence .

J. Edgar Hoover, the long-serving FBI Director, is described as a Shriner Freemason controlled by Cardinal Francis Spellman , the "Military Vicar" of the American Empire and "the American Pope". Spellman allegedly recruited many Irish and Italian Roman Catholics from Jesuit institutions like Georgetown, Fordham, and Marquette Universities into the FBI ranks.

Hoover is accused of having an intelligence system that knows "everything worth knowing that goes on in the United States". He allegedly denied the existence of the Roman Catholic Italian Mafia while secretly cooperating with them . He is also accused of suppressing evidence in the Kennedy assassination.

Cardinal Spellman's network allegedly encompassed officials of the Central Intelligence Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He is described as having been in complete control of the "American Inquisition" through J. Edgar Hoover.

The CIA and FBI are said to have forged alliances with Army's Military Intelligence Division and Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI). The OSS, CIA, and FBI allegedly collaborated with the Italian Mafia.

The creation of a "huge intelligence community in 'the Free World'," replacing Protestant liberties with "Rome’s corporate fascism called 'National Security'," was a prime reason given for creating the Cold War.

The International Intelligence Community is presented as the Jesuit General's "Holy Office of the Inquisition" operating under different names. This community, including the British SIS, German BND, Soviet KGB, Chinese CSIS, and Israeli Mossad, is allegedly controlled by the Pope's Knights of Malta and ultimately by the Jesuit General.

During World War II, various intelligence agencies (FBI, OSS, SS/SD, British SIS, NKVD) allegedly worked together , overseen by the Vatican's Jesuits, to eliminate "heretics and liberals".

The preservation of Hitler's Nazi intelligence apparatus , like Reinhard Gehlen's Org, is linked to the creation of the CIA. Gehlen is identified as a ranking official in the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM). Allen Dulles and William Casey of the OSS are cited as principal negotiators in bringing Gehlen's apparatus into the service of the Americans. The CIA is said to have helped in evacuating Nazi intelligence via the "Vatican Ratlines".

James Jesus Angleton, CIA Chief of Counterintelligence, allegedly manned "the Israeli desk" and "the Vatican desk," placing the "Black Pope" in control of the post-war International Intelligence Community. Mossad is claimed to have been trained by Reinhard Gehlen and, along with Ben-Gurion, collaborated with the SS/CIA to serve the Jesuit General's goals regarding the Temple Mount.

The system of spying carried out by the FBI, CIA, and NSA in the United States is explicitly compared to the Jesuit system of "espionage" used on their "Reductions" or "Communes" and within their own Order to ensure control.

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) is described as being controlled by Cardinal Spellman through Knights of Malta Henry R. Luce and J. Peter Grace . The CFR is alleged to control the press, both political parties, banking, major corporations, the government, and its intelligence community. It is called the Jesuits' "trusted third party" for secretly influencing and controlling rulers.

Specific events are linked to this intelligence control conspiracy, including the Kennedy Assassination , which is portrayed as a "Jesuit cover-up" involving controlled elements within the FBI, Secret Service, Justice Department, and the Warren Commission. Key figures involved are presented as being under Jesuit or Papal control.

The World Trade Center destruction on 9/11 is also attributed to the Jesuits of Rome, who allegedly infiltrated and control terrorist organizations to conceal their involvement. The FBI's partnership with the ADL is mentioned in this context, as is the alleged involvement of the Israeli Mossad in planning the event, overseen by the Jesuit-trained CIA Director George J. Tenet. The increased spying in the US is linked to this event.

The sources suggest that assassinations and other criminal acts are orchestrated by this intelligence apparatus.

Control of Finance and Banking:

Financial control is also depicted as a key lever of this alleged conspiracy. The Jesuits' Federal Reserve Bank is mentioned multiple times.

The International Intelligence Community is described as being "financed by the Knights on Wall Street and the Jesuits’ Federal Reserve Bank" .

Hitler's Nazi intelligence apparatus was allegedly financed by the Jesuits' Federal Reserve Bank.

The Federal Reserve Bank is also accused of financing the Bolshevik Revolution and building Russia's Military Industrial Complex.

Specific banks are implicated: Chase Manhattan Bank and Chemical Bank are cited as being owned and controlled by the Knights of Malta and used to launder money from the drug trade. David Rockefeller's Chase Manhattan Bank is linked to Knight of Malta Francis X. Stankard. The Rockefeller's Chase Bank was allegedly among the largest recipients of Nazi gold.

The sources link John D. Rockefeller's Standard Oil Company with Germany's I. G. Farben (Hitler's munitions maker), stating this alliance was secretly negotiated by Allen and John Foster Dulles of the CFR law firm Sullivan & Cromwell. These plants were allegedly exempted from bombing during WWII, and concentration camp victims were used as slaves by this consortium.

The Vatican itself is implicated in financial dealings related to alleged criminal activity . A memo from 1946 reported that 200 million Swiss francs belonging to Ustasha were being held in the Vatican for safekeeping , and "rumor" suggested it was used to finance war criminals in exile. A Vatican priest is mentioned as a "liaison to the Vatican" involved in converting Ustasha assets.

The Vatican Bank and its connection to Roberto Calvi of Banco Ambrosiano are discussed in the context of money laundering for the Mafia. Paul Marcinkus of the Vatican Bank is named as a key player in the alleged assassination of Pope John Paul I, who reportedly was investigating Masonic members within the Vatican and the Vatican Bank's connection to Calvi and money laundering. Calvi is identified as a member of the illegal Masonic lodge P2.

Opus Dei's elevation by Pope John Paul II is mentioned alongside Italian indictments in the banking scandal, suggesting a connection.

In summary, the sources allege that Jesuits and the Vatican, through their control over secret societies like the Knights of Malta and the CFR, and their influence over key individuals, exert significant control over international intelligence agencies and major financial institutions. This control is presented not merely as influence, but as a deliberate mechanism to orchestrate global events, including wars, political assassinations, and the manipulation of economies, all in service of a long-standing goal of establishing papal supremacy and a "New World Order".

Discuss what these sources say about Vatican Eyes on Jerusalem, in the larger context of Theories and Allegations of Conspiracy.

Based on the sources provided and our conversation history, the concept of "Vatican Eyes on Jerusalem" is discussed as a significant and long-standing objective of the Vatican, frequently presented within a framework of theories and allegations of deep-seated conspiracy and secret agendas.

Here's what the sources say about the Vatican's focus on Jerusalem and the conspiratorial context surrounding it:

Long-Standing Ambition and Current Objectives: The sources assert that the Vatican has had designs on owning Jerusalem since the time of the Crusades.

They claim there is a "wealth of evidence that the Vatican wants to possess Jerusalem as its own". This ambition is described as dating back centuries, tracing to King Charlemagne and the creation of "The Holy Roman Empire".

Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran, head of the Vatican’s Council for Interreligious Dialogue, is cited as declaring that Middle East peace negotiations "must tackle the issue of the status of the holy sites of Jerusalem".

The Vatican's consistent position is presented as "Jerusalem cannot belong to one state".

Secular Israeli journalist Joel Bainerman is cited as stating that for centuries the Vatican has attempted to obtain control of Jerusalem, and that the "Old City of Jerusalem, as well as most of the eastern half of the city, is what The Vatican is after". Historical Examples Framed as Strategic Maneuvering: In 1940, during World War II, a Time Magazine article is referenced that allegedly revealed the Vatican, in allegiance with Mussolini, had its "sights on gaining control over Jerusalem in the spoils of war". This was seen as a "quick way to gain sovereignty over Jerusalem and Temple Mount from the British and the Muslims".

The Vatican is described as "masters of shifting allegiances to position themselves favorably". When the war turned against the Fascists, they allegedly "expediently associated themselves with the allies and later the United Nations, hoping to reach their goals that way".

The Vatican reportedly opposed the formation of the Jewish state of Israel in 1948 and waited 45 years until 1993 to formally recognize it. Allegations of a Secret Deal via the Oslo Accords: The sources strongly allege that the Vatican's recognition of Israel in 1993 was directly tied to a "secret deal" related to the Oslo Accords.

According to Israeli journalists Barry Chamish and Joel Bainerman, and the Italian newspaper La Stampa, a "secret plan" emerged involving then-Israeli President Shimon Peres. Peres allegedly sent a letter to the Pope in May 1993 promising to "internationalize Jerusalem," granting the UN political control of the Old City and the Vatican hegemony of the holy sites within . Arafat was reportedly aware of this and it was included in the secret clauses of the Declaration of Principles signed in Washington.

La Stampa's headline is cited as "'Now Jerusalem' Secret Plan: to entrust it to the Pope," with text stating the Old City, "under the auspices of the Vatican would be administered by the Palestinians" and the Pope would have "spiritual sovereignty".

This is presented as the reason the Vatican ended its 45-year stonewalling and finally recognized Israel in December 1993 – because they believed they were "going to gain sovereignty over the old city of Jerusalem".

A cable from the Israeli Embassy to Peres's ministry allegedly confirmed this handover in March 1995. Peres's denial of the cable's meaning is called "laughable". Jerusalem Agenda within a Broader Conspiracy Framework: The sources place this ambition for Jerusalem within a context of the Vatican's larger alleged goals and methods, often linking it to the Jesuits . The Jesuits are described as working to "engage the papacy in international politics more and more" with a "cleverly concealed scheme". The Jesuits' "secret abode is the political brain of the Vatican".

The Vatican is portrayed as a highly secretive institution that invented "classified documentation" and uses "Jesuitical crafty tricks". It is described as having two policies: an "open but false policy, intended for public consumption," and a "secret but true policy, intended to be pursued".

The Vatican is accused of using the Palestinian issue as a tool ("useful pawns") to "put the pressure on" Israel when the Israelis do not cooperate with Rome's agenda. Examples include pushing for special tax status and privileges in Jerusalem.

The sources suggest that the Vatican's aim is not just pilgrimage but political control over the Old City, similar to the Papal States or Vatican City itself.

The control of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem is explicitly stated as a goal of the Jesuit Superior General, linked to a purported "International Intelligence Community" controlled by the Jesuits, including the CIA, KGB, and Mossad.

There is speculation that the Vatican might be intentionally working to fulfill biblical prophecy regarding the "Abomination of Desolation" by seeking to participate in the building of the Third Temple in Jerusalem.

The authors acknowledge that conspiracy theories are often used, but contend that "ample evidence in the historical record" supports their claims regarding the Vatican's pursuit of Jerusalem.

The possibility is raised that elements within the Vatican ("papists") might be "planning to intentionally fulfill this prophecy".

In summary, the sources present the Vatican's interest in Jerusalem as a deeply rooted, strategic ambition for control and sovereignty over the Holy City, particularly the Old City and its holy sites. This ambition is portrayed not as simple diplomacy, but as a key objective pursued through alleged secret deals, shifting alliances, and the manipulation of political situations, all framed within a larger narrative of Vatican secrecy, Jesuit influence, and conspiratorial planning.