This extensive text delves into a controversial theory positing that the American government and other powerful institutions are secretly influenced by the Roman Catholic Church, specifically through the Society of Jesus (Jesuits). It argues that this influence operates through various means, including the historical development of Jesuit educational philosophies that prioritize "obedience of the understanding" and "missionary adaptation", as well as strategic political maneuvers. The author contends that the American Revolution itself, the design of national symbols, and even events like Abraham Lincoln's assassination were subtly orchestrated or influenced by this clandestine network to advance Roman Catholic goals and re-establish a form of Roman imperial authority.

What is the role of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) according to the source?

The source describes the Jesuits as members of the Society of Jesus who work exclusively for the Pope, taking an oath to him alone. They are characterized as intellectuals and are sometimes referred to as the Pope's private militia or a swordless army. They have been controversial and have been involved in meddling with civil governments. The source also suggests they are dispersed throughout the world according to the papacy's needs, infiltrating various professions like doctors, lawyers, authors, financiers, statesmen, diplomats, and merchants, often dressing according to their environment rather than in a particular habit. This allows them to "infiltrate the world in an unpredictable variety of pursuits." The source also links the Jesuit education system, the ratio studiorum, to the content of modern media and suggests it aims to obscure the moral supremacy of the Holy Bible and secure obedience to the "black papacy" (the Superior General of the Society of Jesus).

How does the source connect the Roman Catholic Church to governing bodies, particularly in the United States?

The source makes several explicit connections between the Roman Catholic Church and governing bodies. It highlights that numerous committees and subcommittees in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives are headed by Roman Catholic senators or representatives, covering a wide range of influential areas like commerce, finance, taxation, and international policy. It points out that the first mayor of Washington, D.C., Robert Brent, was Roman Catholic, as was his brother-in-law, Notley Young, a Jesuit priest, and both owned significant property within the city's bounds. Daniel Carroll, a Roman Catholic congressman, signed both the Articles of Confederation and the U.S. Constitution. The source also notes the official opening of the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See in Washington, D.C., in 1984 and the subsequent filing of a complaint against President Reagan by various religious and secular organizations regarding this.

What is the significance of the "black papacy" and the Superior General of the Society of Jesus?

The "black papacy" is defined in the glossary as the formal name for the Superior General of the Society of Jesus. The source describes this office as the "most powerful office in Roman Catholicism." It suggests that the mentality of the public, once shaped by the ratio studiorum (the Jesuit educational process), will respond with unquestioning obedience to the will of the man holding this position. The text also mentions Jesuit General Luigi Centurioni and his successor Sebastiano Ricci, noting Ricci's diplomatic oversight embracing the whole world and his particular interest in New France (the Mississippi valley) and England and its colonies.

What is the concept of "learning against learning" and how does the source relate it to the Jesuit educational system?

"Learning against learning" is a concept advanced by Cardinal Thomas Wolsey that pitted humanist doctrine against scriptural Christian teaching. The source connects this to the Jesuit ratio studiorum, describing it as an educational process designed to obscure the moral supremacy of the Holy Bible. The implication is that the Jesuit system, by promoting a humanist diet, shapes the understanding and mentality of the public in a way that is opposed to the values found in Scripture.

How does the source interpret symbols like the pentagram and the Annu signature?

The source interprets symbols through a cabalistic lens, suggesting they can illuminate connections for an elite that the multitude cannot grasp. It claims that cabalah goes beyond secret communication and supposedly puts the sender "into direct contact with the living powers." Specifically, the source identifies the pentagram with Venus, based on the apparent celestial pathway of the planet over an eight-year period, stating that only Venus possesses this five-pointed star sign in its orbit. Charles Thomson, a co-designer of the Great Seal, is mentioned in relation to this symbol. The Annu signature is presented as a symbol representing Cain's authority to rule and a mark of a covenant between God and Cain. It is depicted in ancient Babylonian artifacts, including the Stele of Naram-Sin and a bronze tablet, and is also claimed to be present in modern structures like St. Peter's Piazza, Harvard Law School, and the U.S. Supreme Court Building. The source suggests Freemasonry has protected these symbols since their creation by Enoch.

What is the "Bacchic Gospel" and how is it contrasted with the Christian Gospel?

The "Bacchic Gospel" is presented as being built upon the story of the Titans killing Bacchus, tearing him to pieces, and consuming him, from which mankind is formed as a "Titanic embodiment." This gospel is described as forgiving sins upon the tender of appropriate sacrifices to a priest. It is contrasted with the Christian Gospel, which conditions forgiveness upon repentance. The source suggests the Bacchic Gospel's congeniality to secular government and Roman Catholicism speaks for itself.

How does the source define and relate the "Ministry of Condemnation" and the "Ministry of Reconciliation"?

The source describes two distinct ministries. The Ministry of Condemnation is associated with enforcing the rule of law and punishing evildoers, drawing authority from a visible mark like a seal or insignia (the "mark of Cain"). Its function is to "terrorize evildoers" and, while it cannot bring people to God, it can drive them to Him. The Ministry of Reconciliation, in contrast, is described as being directly animated by the Lord operating within and proves divine association by its mere existence. It cannot punish for alienating God but can release individuals to Condemnation. Reconciliation is seen as a conciliatory operation, with spiritual judgments executed in release. The source states that "Condemnation cannot bring us to God, but it can drive us to Him. Reconciliation cannot punish us for alienating God, but it can release us to Condemnation."

What is the author's perspective on the relationship between the Roman Catholic Church-State organism and the "rule of law"?

The author presents a table that suggests the Roman Catholic Church-State organism readily conforms to the "rule of law," but in a way that mirrors secular governmental functions through distinctly Catholic practices. For example, managing a sinful lifestyle is equated with legislation, police, and criminal justice in secular government, and pontification, inquisition, and sacraments in Roman Catholicism. Conquering enemies by legal means is compared to war and emergency powers in secular rule and the Church Militant's rationale of "end justifies the means" in Roman Catholicism. This comparison implies that the Roman Catholic Church operates with a similar structure and function to secular legal systems, focusing on managing behavior and enforcing its doctrines.

Briefing Document: Overview of Key Themes and Symbols in "Rulers of Evil"

Author's Core Thesis:

The author, F. Tupper Saussy, proposes that the world is run by a small group, but argues this cannot be called a conspiracy because this group identifies itself through signs, mottoes, and monuments. His book aims to analyze hundreds of signatory clues left by these true rulers, tracing their origins back six thousand years and balancing them against the Bible. The core thesis is that the true rulers are connected to Rome and the Papacy, specifically identifying the Superior General of the Society of Jesus, known as the "Black Pope," as a figure who indeed rules the world. Saussy suggests this rule is by divine appointment and for the ultimate good of mankind, a controversial hypothesis he intends to develop.

Key Themes:

The Unseen Rulers and Roman Influence:

Saussy contends that a small group runs the world, identifiable through public signs, mottoes, and monuments.

This group is deeply connected to Rome, particularly the Roman Catholic Church, which is described as a State.

The book highlights the extensive presence of Roman Catholic leaders in American domestic policy, noting that in 1992, virtually no arena of federal legislative activity was not directly controlled by Roman Catholic laypersons chairing committees overseeing various aspects of secular life in America.

The Pope is presented as holding the title Pontifex Maximus, "Supreme Bridgebuilder," a title originally given to Julius Caesar.

The author presents evidence that the Black Pope, the Superior General of the Society of Jesus, shares the title of Pontifex Maximus with the Pope at a level unperceived by the public. The Black Pope is suggested to rule the world by divine appointment.

The Society of Jesus (Jesuits):

The Jesuits are central to the author's thesis, described as a powerful, secretive religious order founded by Ignatius de Loyola and ordained by Pope Paul III.

Their mission is to be "present and operative in those places and circumstances where only through them can it become the salt of the earth". They are instructed by Vatican II to vigorously contribute to the equitable distribution of goods, universal progress, and to remedy customs and conditions that induce sin. They are also tasked with making the goods of this world conducive to universal progress in human and Christian freedom.

The Jesuits were commissioned by Pope Paul III to extirpate Protestantism.

Ignatius de Loyola designed the Society to be a new priestly order of pious soldiers conditioned to wield psychological weapons on a battlefield of human thought.

The Superior General is to be obeyed and reverenced at all times as the one who holds the place of Christ our Lord, effectively sharing the divine title of "Vicar of Christ" with the Pope. This hidden status is why the Superior General is called Papa Nero, the Black Pope.

Jesuit obedience is extreme, demanding not just obedience of the will but of the understanding, requiring members to believe black is white if the hierarchical Church defines it so. The alleged Jesuit oath includes loyalty to the Pope and the mission to extirpate heretical Protestants.

Jesuits were known for their confessional direction, gaining vital state secrets and influencing political action through figures like Père de la Chaize, confessor to King Louis XIV.

The Society's power in economic and secular government was imposing, with Jesuits having the upper hand over prominent ministers of state.

Methods and Strategies:

Missionary Adaptation: A technique used by Rome to bring people into subjection to the Roman Pontiff by adjusting the mission subject to the cultural requirements of the mission object, even playing loose with truth and Scripture. This is done to avoid unnecessary disorganization and make the papacy's needs accord with existing social patterns. The author argues Rome has so seamlessly adapted to American secularism that the US is not thought of as a Catholic system, despite government rosters showing this to be the case.

Marginalizing the Bible: A key goal to prevent people from knowing that papal claims like Pontifex Maximus are not legitimate Christian entitlements. This was historically achieved through suppression and the Inquisition. Gutenberg's printing press made Bible reading more prevalent, leading to subtler methods.

Learning Against Learning: A strategy proposed by Cardinal Thomas Wolsey and Giulio d'Medici (later Clement VII) to use movable type to produce literature that would confuse, diminish, and ultimately marginalize the Bible. This pitted Bible-learning (Christ-centered) against gnostic learning (man-centered), which held that man could achieve everlasting life through good works and secret knowledge (gnosis).

Jesuit Theatre and Social Communication: Jesuits used theatre and public performances as psychological indoctrination to capture spiritual attention that might otherwise go to the Bible. Modern media (cinema, radio, television) are seen as evolved forms of Jesuit theatre and the Spiritual Exercises, shaping public understanding and emotions.

Equivocation and Mental Reservation: Jesuit discipline elevated mental reservation (intentional withholding of truth), casuistry (resolving moral cases with false interpretations), and equivocation (using tricky language to deceive) to high arts. This is presented as serving the goal of managing sinners and not repulsing anyone.

"The End Justifies the Means": Attributed to Jesuit moral theologians like Hermann Busenbaum and Antonio Escobar, this principle is called the essential doctrine of terrorism. This paradigm is seen as governing commercial transactions and human relationships, leading to aberrant societies that benefit Pontifex Maximus.

"Blown Cover as Cover": A Sun-tzuan ruse where apparent misfortune or exposure is deliberately used as a cover to achieve a hidden objective. Examples include the planned dissolution of the Jesuits, Voltaire's satirical plays, the banishment of Febronius' book, and the firing of L'Enfant.

Sun-Tzuan Military Strategy: The author infers that Lorenzo Ricci authored the celebrated treatise The Thirteen Articles Concerning Military Art (known as The Art of War) published by Jesuit Joseph-Marie Amiot. This treatise describes strategies like making the enemy move as one wishes, deceiving the enemy and one's own troops, acting in secret, using spies and corrupting the enemy's side.

The American Revolution as Jesuit Orchestration:

The author hypothesizes that Lorenzo Ricci, as Superior General, single-handedly designed and supervised an ingenious Jesuit strategy to cause Great Britain to divide in 1776.

This involved creating conflict between British and French colonial claims in North America, establishing a British military presence that colonists would have to pay for, inciting resistance, harassment, and ultimately rebellion.

The strategy involved individuals like William Penn (presented as compromising Quaker principles for alliance with Rome), Benjamin Franklin (facilitating alliances), Charles Thomson (radical propagandist, designer of the Great Seal), and the Carroll family (John Carroll, Jesuit Prefect of the Sodality; Daniel Carroll, land owner; Charles Carroll, media figure and War Commissioner).

The Tea Act and Boston Tea Party are presented as events potentially sprung from Ricci's Sun-Tzuan intellect to anger American merchants and point them toward rebellion.

Bellarmine's liberation theology, advocating that sovereignty resides with the people who can depose unworthy rulers, is seen as the philosophical basis for the American Revolution, ironically spread through its opponents.

Ricci is suggested to have feigned death and sailed to America to personally conduct orchestrations, possibly appearing as the mysterious "Professor" involved in the design of the first American flag. He is also suggested to have been present in Philadelphia during the signing of the Declaration of Independence, possibly as the mysterious stranger who motivated the signers.

The "mission to Canada" involving Benjamin Franklin and John Carroll is interpreted as a maneuver to secure Canadian neutrality, removing a threat to the colonists and clearing the way for independence.

Febronianism:

A philosophy developed by Bishop Nikolaus von Hontheim ("Justinius Febronius") and presented in his book On the State of the Church and the Legitimate Power of the Roman Pontiff.

It advocates decentralizing the Roman Catholic Church into independent national churches (States) ruled by kings, with the Pope having no legal jurisdiction but serving as a principle of unity.

Febronianism requires "thorough popular education" where laymen, bishops, and councils are "properly enlightened" to resist papal monarchical control.

The author asserts that this enlightenment involves indoctrination with the Jesuit ratio studiorum's humanist diet, obscuring Scripture. Once the public's understanding is shaped by the Jesuit General, they will obey his will, leading to an autocratic state ruled by an invisible monarch within the Church.

Febronianism is seen as the secret formula for returning the non-Catholic world to the Church, with the Vatican dramatically condemning the book as a "blown cover as cover" tactic.

The author calls On the State of the Church Ricci's "American Manifesto," the blueprint for realizing Bellarminian liberation in a Protestant monarchy, resulting in a "properly-ordered reunification with dissidents in the Christian religion," where Protestantism is reabsorbed into Rome, equating to its practical extirpation.

Freemasonry:

Identified as an association whose leading members attacked the Society of Jesus alongside philosophes and government officials.

Presented as a methodically practiced religion of Deism, where individuals ascend towards oneness with God through successive illumination. Deists like Freemasons looked upon the Bible as a stumbling block, preferring reason and instinct.

The author suggests Freemasonry is a continuation of the Templar network.

Despite papal condemnations (Eminenti by Clement XII and Benedict XIV), Roman Catholic monarchs were not penalized for favoring Masonic advisors, suggesting papal absolution for actions valuable to the papacy, such as weakening the Jesuits.

Freemasonry is described as being suffused with Jesuitic technique, being humanist religious orders, secretive, fraternal, socially conscientious, politically active, holding tradition/reason/experience over the Bible, using visualization for divine knowledge, condoning the end justifies the means, and requiring absolute obedience to a hierarchy culminating in the Jesuit General.

The author speculates that the "G" in the Masonic emblem represents "Gesu," the Jesuits' headquarters in Rome, a secret known only to the "unknown superior".

Freemasonry is seen as the way for the Roman Catholic Church to control Protestantism, divine right kings, and international mercantilism, recycling the old Templar infrastructure into a spiritual and economic brotherhood under the Church's eye.

The Two Ministries and the Mark of Cain:

The Bible is presented as defining two ministries: the "glorious gospel" (Jesus Christ's teachings of love, forgiveness, repentance) and the "ministration of condemnation" or "rule of law" (regulating evildoers).

The rule of law is the system by which authorities bearing Cain's "powers and insignia of kingship" rule the World, designed for sinners rather than saints.

Cain, the firstborn son of Eve, after killing his brother Abel, was marked by God and given protection, making him seven times more powerful than any mortal competitor. This mark is interpreted as a covenant or oath between God and Cain, representing the "powers and insignia of kingship".

Cain's mark allowed him to rule evil, and the system requires provoking assailants to display vengeance and increase Cain's power. This is presented as essential to the self-interest of mark-bearing rulers.

Freemasonry is described as the "custodian and depository" of the symbols, emblems, and allegories erected by Enoch (son of Cain, according to the author's interpretation), linking the institution to Cain's authority.

The Roman Catholic Church-State organism is shown to conform readily to the rule of law, managing sin, competition, enforcing debts, and preaching an impersonal God.

The author argues that rule by the "Trickster" (Satan, who directs the ministry of condemnation) is legitimate and divinely ordained. The Bible is presented as the only truthful disclosure of Satan's origin, scope, and purpose, and its potential to damage his appeal is why rulers discourage Bible reading.

The "rod of iron" with which Christ rules nations and dashes them to pieces is identified with Rome (and later its heirs), the Caesarean authority to which early Christians were abandoned if they sinned against the church.

Protestants who believe armed rulership is a Christian duty are seen as adhering to the moral guidance of the mark-bearer (Cain/Satan) because Scripture does not authorize physical armament for members of the Body of Christ.

The ability to live safely under the Trickster's rule is found in the Bible, specifically in Habakkuk 2:4, suggesting safety in the faith that God will not abandon the righteous, even if rulers have wrong desires. The author finds that increased restriction leads one closer to God.

Key Symbols and Their Interpretations (as presented in the source):

The Capitol Dome and its Statue (Persephone/Freedom/Mary):

The statue atop the US Capitol building is a significant symbol.

Her classical name is Persephone, Graeco-Roman goddess of the psyche and leading deity in the Eleusinian Mysteries.

She was abducted by Hades, son of Saturn, and ruled the dead and everything within the earth (metals, precious stones).

For American consumption, she was renamed "Freedom". Her statue's dimensions (nineteen feet six inches) are noted as potentially relating to 666 (6+6+6 feet, 6+6+6 inches).

Her installation in 1863 was celebrated as a victory and associated with national unity and personal freedom.

She is associated with the Virgin Mary through Roman Catholic missionary adaptation. The doctrine of the Immaculate Conception (Mary conceived without sin) was defined by Pope Pius IX in 1854, with Jesuit Superior General Beckx playing a key role. This doctrine is described as extrascriptural.

In the "Apotheosis of Washington" fresco, the goddess Immaculate ly Conceiv'd (Mary) is depicted beneath the deified George Washington, coming between him and the public, shown mobilizing against "Tyranny" and "Kingly Power".

The Fasces:

The emblem of fascism, found on the wall behind the Speaker's rostrum in the House of Representatives.

A Roman device originating with the Etruscans, consisting of an axe-head whose handle is a bundle of rods tightly strapped together.

Symbolizes the ordering of priestly functions into a single infallible sovereign (an autocrat) who could require life and limb of his subjects.

When entwined with laurel, like the pair on the House wall, it signifies Caesarean military power. The Roman infallible sovereign was called Pontifex Maximus.

The author suggests the House fasces represent the Black Pope, who rules the world.

The Great Seal of the United States:

Designed by Charles Thomson and William Barton, it is described as being "written" in cabalah.

Obverse (Eagle side):

Eagle: Clutches an olive branch and thirteen arrows. The Bible forbids carved images of eagles, leading the author to suggest the eagle signifies a power indifferent to Scripture.

Aegis: The brilliant cloud over the eagle's head, a goatskin. The goat is equated with worldly power and separation from God in Scripture. It is associated with Jupiter and his nurse, a she-goat.

Thirteen Stars/Pentagrams: Five-pointed stars within the aegis, each representing an original State. The five-pointed star sign belongs to Venus. Scripture (Jeremiah 44) associates the praise of the Queen of Heaven (Ishtar/Venus) with losing dignity, property, and freedom to the Babylonians. The name "Queen of Heaven" appears exactly five times in Jeremiah 44.

E PLURIBUS UNUM: Latin motto on a banner in the eagle's beak. Popularly "of many, one," signifying the union of states. Gnostic interpretation, according to Manly Hall, refers to the ancient Bacchic Rites, a forerunner to Freemasonry. The Bacchic idea (rational soul) is released by sexual energy (evil slime). A transfigured Bacchus is resurrected as the flaming Sun, symbolized by the pentagram ("One from Many"). This gospel calls for liberation from humanity by knowledge and reunion with the Sacred Heart in Heaven.

Reverse (Pyramid side):

ANNUIT COEPTIS: Motto, interpreted as "divine providence". Taken from Virgil's Aeneid, Book IX, a prayer to Jupiter asking for favor for a undertaking. The author concludes it represents the favor of a pagan deity, Jupiter, not the God of the Bible.

Thirteen-coursed topless pyramid with MDCCLXXVI: Represents an ancient, stone-heavy, well-ordered pyramidic hierarchy. The year 1776 (MDCCLXXVI) is engraved in the foundation. The structure is associated with Babylon and Rome, conceived as a republic designed for sinners. MDCCLXXVI contains cabalistic sixes and sevens, totaling 13, associated with humanity, divinity, and rebellion. It can also be interpreted as MDC (Milice du Christ / Medici) + CLX (Ignatian era / Century of Leo X) + XVI (16th century), linking it to the origins of the Society of Jesus and the counter-reformation.

Disembodied eye: Forming the pyramid's capstone. Represents an unseen chieftain, an unknown superior, a God of the Seal. This deity possesses universal intelligence and authority over those who subscribe to the Seal.

NOVUS ORDO SECLORUM: Motto. Taken from the Sibylline gospels, prophesying a "new world order" issued in by Augustus Caesar as "Prince of Peace, Son of God". The God of the Seal is said to wield the fasces to cleanse the earth of sin and is assisted by a new priestly order ("new world order") charged with destroying individual identity inconsistent with resurrection to godliness.

Washington D.C. Layout:

Pierre-Charles L'Enfant, a Freemason suggested to have gotten the job through John Carroll, subdivided the city into cabalistic symbols and numerics.

Pentagram: A perfect pentagram is formed by drawing lines between key circles and the White House. This pentagram points downward, forming the shape of Baphomet, the gnostic goat's-head icon of the Knights Templar. Manly Hall states the upside-down pentagram is used in black magic and signifies perverted power. The author places the "mouth of this perverted power" exactly at the White House.

Lot 666: The number 666 is missing from L'Enfant's city blocks numbering (the 600 series) and is suggested to be secretly affixed to the unnumbered blocks where the Capitol building was later erected. Rome's prehistoric name, Saturnia, spelled Stur in Chaldean, totals 666 (S=60, T=400, U=6, R=200). Roman numerals themselves (D, C, L, X, V, I) also total 666 (500+100+50+10+5+1). This numerology is linked to demonism, black magic, and perverted power.

"Apotheosis of Washington" Fresco:

A massive painting on the interior of the Capitol dome by Constantino Brumidi.

The word "Apotheosis" means the act of placing a person among heathen deities.

The fresco depicts George Washington undergoing a secular version of canonization.

It visualizes a scene from Virgil's Aeneid, Book VI, where Aeneas' father Anchises explains the Novus Ordo Seclorum, associating it with Caesar Augustus bringing a Golden Age.

Washington is enthroned, flanked by Minerva and Liberty, who is placing a wreath on his head. Minerva holds the fasces. Minerva is identified with the Virgin Mary through missionary adaptation and as Dea Benigna, "The Mediatrix".

Surrounding the central figure are thirteen goddesses representing the original States, dancing weightlessly and holding a banner inscribed "E PLURIBUS UNUM". Each State-goddess has a magical white pentagram above her head.

Beneath the celestial scene are Roman gods mingling with Americans, such as Vulcan (god of fire and craftsmanship) with munitions workers and Neptune (sea god).

The goddess Immaculate ly Conceiv'd (Mary) is depicted with a sword and shield against fleeing sinners ("Tyranny," "Kingly Power"), situated directly beneath Washington.

Mercury, the Psychopomp/Trickster and patron of commerce/deceivers/thieves, is shown with Robert Morris (Superintendent of Finance), dangling a bag of gold. This signifies Mercury's ascendancy over the fulfillment of the American Revolution.

Young America:

A golden boy figure in the "Apotheosis of Washington" fresco. Officially designated "Young America," he is seen as representing the character of the American person as perceived by government.

He wears a Phrygian cap, which were given to freed Roman slaves to indicate their liberated status. Phrygia means "freemen". The author interprets this as Americans being free to sacrifice their individuality to the greater glory of Rome.

King Jehu of Israel is depicted wearing a Phrygian cap while paying obeisance to Babylonian god-king Shalmaneser II on the Black Obelisk of Calah. This is seen as representing subservience to Babylonian (and by extension, Caesarean Roman) authority.

The Annu Signature:

The cuneiform symbol for "heaven," depicted as a double-cross.

It is interpreted as the mark of Cain, symbolizing the divine empowerment to rule evil.

This ancient symbol remained consistently identified with rulership.

It is found on Babylonian monuments, on the hem of Marduk's garment, authorizing him to rule evildoers. It is displayed in St. Peter's Piazza, the US Supreme Court Building, government buildings, Masonic temples, and the flag of Great Britain. Albert Pike stated that Freemasonry protected these symbols since their creation by Enoch (Cain's son).

This briefing provides a detailed overview of the key themes and symbols discussed in the provided source material, drawing directly from the text and including citations for each point.