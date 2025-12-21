Satan: Prince of THIS World: Cmdr. William Guy Carr's Final 1959 Expose of the Worldwide Luciferian Conspiracy

This source provides excerpts from Commander W.J.G. Carr’s posthumously published book, “Satan - Prince of This World,” which was edited and released by his son in 1959. The central thesis asserts that a “Luciferian conspiracy”—also termed the “Synagogue of Satan” (S.O.S.) and the “World Revolutionary Movement” (W.R.M.)—is actively working to destroy all decency, civilization, and religion in order to establish a totalitarian One World Government controlled by Luciferian High Priests. Carr links this modern conspiracy to historical figures like Adam Weishaupt and General Albert Pike, claiming Pike reorganized the plot through the New and Reformed Palladian Rite and that the notorious Protocols of the Elders of Zion are, in reality, the protocols of the S.O.S. The text asserts that this supernatural conflict, which began with Lucifer’s revolt against God (Adonay) in heaven, has been transferred to Earth and is currently progressing toward a planned Third World War that will enable the conspirators to implement a global Luciferian dictatorship, enslaving the masses as “human cattle.”

(All of these proven correct in recent years)

“Men who refuse to give God credit for their superior intelligence invariably become Satanists, and as such, serve the Global Luciferian Conspiracy.”

Pawns in the Game

This text is much better known than this one.

Downloads

Carr Satan Prince Of This World (luciferian Conspiracy Exposed) (1959) 1.21MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Deep Dive Notes

Luciferian Conspiracy Exposed Wm Guy Carr 1765146837252 2.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share Urban Odyssey

God’s Plan vs. The Luciferian Ideology: A Comparative Analysis Based on the Works of William Guy Carr

(I highly recommend seeing the Masters Mahan Podcast, also available on podcast players)

Introduction: Framing the Cosmic Conflict

This document provides a systematic and objective comparison of two diametrically opposed ideological frameworks as presented in the works of William Guy Carr. A clear understanding of these frameworks is strategically important, as they form the foundation for the author’s concept of a long-standing “World Revolutionary Movement” (W.R.M.). The analysis is derived exclusively from the provided source material to ensure a faithful representation of the author’s perspective.

It is important to understand how the ancient people understood death. While today, we see death as ‘something that happens to you’ whereas the ancient people saw it as “death was trying to get you/do you harm,” they saw death as a malicious force which does seek your destruction. Hence, the personification of evil: Satan, the Devil, Lucifer, etc. (Note, I don’t believe the whole Lucifer & Satan are different entities, they are the same entity just with Multiple Personalities / Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde)

The central thesis of the source material posits that the political, social, and economic turmoil witnessed on Earth is a physical manifestation of a much older celestial conflict. This conflict, an ancient revolt against the authority of God, was allegedly transferred to this world and has been perpetuated ever since by what the author terms a Luciferian conspiracy. This ongoing struggle is not merely for temporal power but for the eternal destiny of every human being.

To fully grasp the nature of this purported conflict, we will now proceed to an examination of the two primary powers at its heart.

The Two Powers: Foundational Premises and Core Natures

This topic is extremely crucial for you all to understand, for more, see here

Introduction

To understand the conflict described in the source text, one must first analyze the fundamental nature and core premise of each leading power—God (referred to as Adonay) and Lucifer. As defined by the author, their ideologies are not merely different but are structured as direct and irreconcilable opposites. Their respective plans for the universe and for humanity stem directly from these foundational premises.

God (Adonay): The Principle of Voluntary Service

(One of the most common names used for the ‘Christian God’ and/or Jesus by Luciferians is ‘Adonay’)

According to the source text, God is the Supreme Being and Creator, whose plan for the universe is predicated on the principle of voluntary devotion. His objective is for His creatures to choose to know, love, and serve Him for all eternity out of a genuine respect for His “infinite perfections.” The pleasure God derives, therefore, comes not from forced obedience but from the freely given love and loyalty of His creation. To make this choice meaningful, God endowed both angels and human beings with free will. This gift established a universal test of loyalty, allowing each being to decide for itself whether to align with God’s plan or to defect.

Lucifer: The Ideology of Totalitarian Rule

Lucifer is depicted as the “brightest and most intelligent” of all God’s creatures. However, his immense pride and an inflated sense of his own perfections led him to challenge God’s plan. He considered God’s reliance on voluntary service to be weak and impractical. The core of the Luciferian ideology is the premise that “MIGHT is RIGHT” (Darwinism / Survive At Any Cost). Lucifer’s doctrine argues that permanent peace and order can only be ensured through a totalitarian dictatorship. In this model, beings of vastly superior intelligence have the inherent right to rule over lesser beings, enforcing absolute obedience through satanic despotism. This ideology rejects free will for the masses in favor of absolute subjugation to a supreme authority.

Comparative Analysis of Core Attributes

The fundamental attributes of God’s plan and the Luciferian ideology stand in stark contrast. The following table summarizes their core differences as presented in the source text.

Having established the foundational beliefs of these two powers, we can now examine their specific and competing objectives for the human race.

The Ultimate Objectives for Humanity

The celestial conflict between God and Lucifer manifests on Earth as a struggle for the destiny of the human soul. Each side has a specific and mutually exclusive end-goal for humanity, turning this world into the primary battleground where the outcome of this ancient war is to be decided.

God’s Objective: The Proving Ground for the Elect

The source text distills God’s primary purpose for humanity into a clear objective: Earth is a “period of trial” for souls to prove their sincere desire to serve Him. This trial serves to fill the vacancies in Heaven that were left by Lucifer and the one-third of the heavenly host who joined his rebellion. Humans were created, in part, to give souls the opportunity to demonstrate their loyalty and earn these celestial positions.

“Satan’s goal is for you to ruin your own life, or to allow someone else to ruin it, and then for you to blame God for your suffering.” ~ Masters Mahan Podcast, Episode #24

The intended outcome for those who pass this test—the “Elect”—is to rejoin God in Heaven for an eternity of “perfect happiness.” The text suggests that these proven souls will not only inhabit Heaven but may also be elevated to the ranks of the angels whose places they have filled, becoming “shining stars in every one of the spirit planes.”

Lucifer’s Objective: The Enslavement of the Human Race

“Lucifer knows that he is destined to lose in the end, but he doesn’t you or his own to know that he knows, until he can convince you to openly and knowingly consent to the re-crucifixion of the Messiah. [The Unforgivable Sin, called Denying the Holy Spirit, to know the truth and still, choose evil]” ~ Masters Mahan Podcast (Ep. 16) (Because MISERY LOVES COMPANY)

The Luciferian objective for humanity is the complete and total opposite. The goal is to enslave the human race “absolutely, physically, mentally, and spiritually” under the rule of a single King-Despot. This plan is not for the betterment of mankind but for its absolute subjugation.

Within this framework, the masses, referred to as the “Goyim,” are viewed as nothing more than “human cattle.” The ultimate plan involves reducing humanity to “one vast conglomeration of humanity” through a process of global integration. Individuality and natural lineage are to be erased, with human procreation strictly controlled by the state. The text specifies that breeding would be limited to types and numbers deemed sufficient for the state’s needs, accomplished through a system of state-managed artificial insemination.

These competing objectives are supported by equally divergent moral codes, each designed to achieve its respective end-state.

(This is the real purpose of all the AI Techno-Enslavement & Surveillance. The All-Seeing Eye is the tool by which the “one place and one time” can be overcome. If Satan has eyes and ears everywhere, he becomes Omnipotent and Omnipresent)

A Contrast of Moral and Ethical Frameworks

The conflict between these two ideologies extends to their moral and ethical foundations. The source text posits that the Luciferian moral framework is not simply an alternative system but a deliberate and complete “inversion” of God’s Commandments. Where God’s law is designed to elevate humanity, the Luciferian doctrine is engineered to degrade it, making society more susceptible to revolutionary control.

Comparative Analysis of Moral Codes

The following table details the profound opposition between the two moral frameworks, synthesizing the principles described in the source text.

These abstract moral codes are not merely theoretical; they inform the practical strategies each side employs in the ongoing earthly conflict.

Earthly Manifestations: Methods of Operation

Both the divine and the Luciferian ideologies have earthly agents and methodologies aimed at achieving their ultimate objectives. The source text identifies these practical strategies as the tangible expression of the celestial war, with the “World Revolutionary Movement” being the primary vehicle of the Luciferian forces.

God’s Earthly Intervention

According to the source, God’s methods of intervention have been direct and revelatory. His key actions include:

Direct Communication: Personally walking and talking with Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden to explain His plan for the universe.

Divine Revelation: Providing wisdom and guidance through prophets throughout history.

Holy Scriptures: Supplying humanity with the inspired Word of God as a guide for truth and moral conduct.

The Mission of Christ: Sending Jesus Christ to Earth with the explicit mission to expose the “Synagogue of Satan” (S.O.S.) and to release humanity from the “bondage of Satan.”

The Luciferian Conspiracy in Action (W.R.M.)

The Luciferian conspiracy operates on Earth through a secretive, multi-layered structure designed to manipulate societies toward a totalitarian end. The author’s framework traces this conspiracy as a continuous, supernaturally directed movement from the Garden of Eden to the present day.

Leadership Structure: The earthly conspiracy is directed by the Synagogue of Satan (S.O.S.) , a body that, according to the source, functions as the earthly inversion of a holy institution, using a religious-sounding name to mask its Luciferian agenda. The author clarifies it is not a Jewish body but is composed of “them who say they are Jews... and are not... and do lie.” Historically, this continuous conspiracy has been advanced by a succession of designated leaders. Adam Weishaupt revised and modernized the plot in the 18th century. He was succeeded by Giuseppe Mazzini , who directed the World Revolutionary Movement from 1834 until his death in 1872. Mazzini, in turn, was succeeded by Adriano Lemmi . Above these directors, General Albert Pike is identified as the ultimate 19th-century leader, acting as the “Sovereign Pontiff of the Luciferian Creed.”

Ideological Hierarchy: A crucial distinction exists within the conspiracy’s belief system. The source text explains that the lower echelons, such as certain initiates of Grand Orient Masonry, practice Satanism, worshipping Satan as the “Prince of this World.” However, the highest initiates—the High Priests of the S.O.S.—are Luciferians. For this inner circle, Lucifer is God, the equal of Adonay (God the Creator). From this perspective, the worship of Satan, Lucifer’s subordinate, is considered a deviation. As Pike’s letter of instruction states, “THUS THE DOCTRINE OF SATANISM IS A HERESY.”

Primary Tactics: The S.O.S. employs a number of core strategies to achieve its aims: Deception and Secrecy: Operating behind a “fog of lies and deceits” to hide its true purpose. This includes infiltrating existing secret societies like Freemasonry and creating its own fronts, such as the Illuminati and the Palladian Rite. Division and Conflict: A central strategy is to divide the “Goyim” (the masses) into opposing camps based on political, racial, social, and religious differences. These manufactured divisions are then inflamed to the point where the opposing groups “fight and kill each other off” in engineered wars and revolutions. Control of Information: A key objective is to gain control over “all channels of public information,” including publishers and booksellers. This control is used to mold public opinion, suppress the truth, and promote the Luciferian agenda. Moral Corruption: The deliberate use of sexual perversion, materialism, hedonism, and “modernism” to weaken the moral and spiritual fiber of society. This moral decay is intended to make individuals and nations more susceptible to manipulation and revolution.



These ongoing methods of operation are designed to lead the world toward two vastly different, prophesied conclusions.

The Envisaged End-States: A Tale of Two Kingdoms

The ultimate goal of each ideology is a definitive and eternal state of being for the universe and for humanity. The source material depicts these two final outcomes not as possibilities, but as the inevitable conclusions of the cosmic war, with one path leading to celestial bliss and the other to a global totalitarian nightmare.

The Final Judgment and the Kingdom of God

According to God’s plan, the culmination of history is a “Final Judgment” where the universe is permanently divided according to the choices made by His creatures. In this final separation:

The “Sheep” , representing the Elect who have proven their voluntary desire to serve God, will inherit the Kingdom of Heaven. Heaven is described as a place of “bliss” and “many mansions,” signifying a state of perfect and eternal happiness in God’s presence.

The “Goats”, representing those who have defected from God, will be consigned to Hell, the domain of Lucifer, for all eternity.

The Triumph of Lucifer and the Totalitarian World State

The successful culmination of the Luciferian conspiracy is envisioned as a meticulously planned sequence of events leading to absolute global control. General Albert Pike’s blueprint for this end-state includes:

A Final Social Cataclysm: The provocation of a final, formidable global conflict in which the forces of Christianity and Atheism are manipulated into fighting until they “exterminate each other.” Establishment of a One World Government: In the ensuing chaos and exhaustion, the High Priests of the Luciferian Creed will establish a One World Government and crown their “King-Despot of the entire world.” The Universal Manifestation: With all opposition eliminated, the global populace, disillusioned and directionless, will receive the “TRUE LIGHT, through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer.” This will mark the beginning of an eternal age of Satanic despotism, where humanity is permanently enslaved.

This stark contrast between the two envisaged kingdoms leads to the final synthesis of this ideological analysis.

Conclusion: Synthesizing the Ideological Dichotomy

As laid out in the work of William Guy Carr, the fundamental conflict underpinning human history is a choice between two irreconcilable paths for humanity. This is not portrayed as a mere political or social disagreement but as a supernatural war for the eternal fate of every human soul, fought between the forces of God and the agents of a continuous Luciferian conspiracy that the author traces from its origins in Heaven to its earthly agents like Weishaupt and Pike.

The core points of opposition are absolute. One path offers spiritual elevation through voluntary service to a loving Creator; the other demands spiritual enslavement through forced subjugation to a totalitarian dictator. One is built upon the foundation of divine truth, revealed to guide humanity toward eternal happiness; the other is built upon systematic deception, designed to lure humanity into a state of absolute and permanent bondage.

According to the author’s framework, this ideological struggle is the ultimate conflict. It is the invisible force behind the visible chaos of wars, revolutions, and moral decay, and its outcome will determine whether humanity fulfills its divine potential in Heaven or becomes the permanent property of a Luciferian world state.