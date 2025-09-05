Secret, Don't Tell: The Encyclopedia of Hypnotism (Carla Emery) - Deep Dives

This text, "Secret, Don't Tell" by Carla Emery, functions as The Encyclopedia of Hypnotism, offering a critical and often alarming exploration of hypnosis, mind control, and their historical use by government agencies. The book delves into case histories of criminal hypnosis, detailing instances like Zebediah's unwitting participation in burglary or Anna's attempted murders under hypnotic suggestion, emphasizing the vulnerability of unknowing hypnoprogrammed subjects. A significant portion is dedicated to a "Partial History of U.S. Government Mind-Control Research," revealing clandestine projects like MKULTRA and the National Security Agency's (NSA) pursuit of mind-reading technologies and brainwave manipulation. The author also discusses the underlying physiological mechanisms of trance, drawing parallels to Pavlovian conditioning, and critiques the prevailing medical and psychological views that deny the possibility of unethical hypnosis, urging readers to recognize and understand the dangers of hypnotic exploitation and abuse.

Timeline & List of Figures (Historical Figures / Characters)

Section-by-Section Notes

Case Studies & Definition of Criminal Hypnosis - Part I

US Government Involvement - Part II

Mind Mapping - Part III

Hypnotic Induction Methods - Part IV

Legal & Therapy Issues - Part V

References & Index (Part VI)

Copy of the References & Indexes