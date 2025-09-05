Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Home
🗒️Notes
📝Deep Dives
🍳Stove
🧬Transhumanism
📃Urban's Series List
🎧Masters Mahan
⁉️Other
♟️The Rundown of Our Reality
Newsletters
Leaderboard
📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives

Secret, Don't Tell: The Encyclopedia of Hypnotism (Carla Emery) - Deep Dives

This text, "Secret, Don't Tell" by Carla Emery, functions as The Encyclopedia of Hypnotism, offering a critical and often alarming exploration of hypnosis, mind control, and their historical use by government agencies. The book delves into case histories of criminal hypnosis, detailing instances like Zebediah's unwitting participation in burglary or Anna's attempted murders under hypnotic suggestion, emphasizing the vulnerability of unknowing hypnoprogrammed subjects. A significant portion is dedicated to a "Partial History of U.S. Government Mind-Control Research," revealing clandestine projects like MKULTRA and the National Security Agency's (NSA) pursuit of mind-reading technologies and brainwave manipulation. The author also discusses the underlying physiological mechanisms of trance, drawing parallels to Pavlovian conditioning, and critiques the prevailing medical and psychological views that deny the possibility of unethical hypnosis, urging readers to recognize and understand the dangers of hypnotic exploitation and abuse.

Timeline & List of Figures (Historical Figures / Characters)

Click here to view the extended notes

Section-by-Section Notes

  1. YouTube Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHexFINoYR7YbJUYedxwErRnd

  2. Rumble Playlist: https://rumble.com/playlists/Y2nXVHdDmHo?e9s=src_v1_ucp_pl

Case Studies & Definition of Criminal Hypnosis - Part I

📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives & Summaries

Encyclopedia of Hypnotism: Case Studies of CRIMINAL HYPNOSIS (Part I)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 20
Encyclopedia of Hypnotism: Case Studies of CRIMINAL HYPNOSIS (Part I)

Read full story

US Government Involvement - Part II

📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives & Summaries

US Government Involvement in Covert Mind Control and Remote Neural Monitoring (Pt. 2)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 25
US Government Involvement in Covert Mind Control and Remote Neural Monitoring (Pt. 2)

Read full story

Mind Mapping - Part III -⭐Paid Member Exclusive

⭐Paid Member Exclusives⭐

[⭐] The Encyclopedia of Hypnosis: Mind Mapping Phenomena (Part III)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 25
[⭐] The Encyclopedia of Hypnosis: Mind Mapping Phenomena (Part III)

Read full story

Hypnotic Induction Methods - Part IV - ⭐Paid Member Exclusive

⭐Paid Member Exclusives⭐

[⭐] Methods of Hypnotic Induction (Encyclopedia of Hypnosis, Part IV)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Sep 5
[⭐] Methods of Hypnotic Induction (Encyclopedia of Hypnosis, Part IV)

Read full story

Legal & Therapy Issues - Part V

📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives & Summaries

Legal & Therapy Issues in Criminal Hypnosis: Exploitation, Recovery, and Healing [Part V]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Sep 6
Legal & Therapy Issues in Criminal Hypnosis: Exploitation, Recovery, and Healing [Part V]

Read full story

References & Index (Part VI)

Click here to view the extended notes

Copy of the References & Indexes

Secret, Don't Tell (Carla Emery) - Part VI - References & Index
6.9MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives & Summaries

From Mesmer to Mind Control: The References & Index for 'The Encyclopedia of Hypnotism' [Part VI]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Sep 7
From Mesmer to Mind Control: The References & Index for 'The Encyclopedia of Hypnotism' [Part VI]

Read full story
© 2025 theofficialurban
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture