The Secret of Oz: Hidden Monetary History & The Federal Reserve (Bill Still, 2009 Full Documentary)

Are you wondering why the American economy is struggling with debt? Discover the hidden monetary history revealed in The Secret of Oz documentary.

In “The Secret of Oz,” filmmaker Bill Still explores the root causes of economic instability, arguing that the true issue isn’t what backs our money, but who controls its quantity. This eye-opening documentary reveals how the classic children’s tale, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum, was actually a carefully crafted allegory for monetary reform in the late 19th century.

Key topics covered in this full documentary include

The Debt Money System: How fractional reserve lending and interest-bearing debt trap nations in perpetual economic crises.

Historical Precedents: A deep dive into successful debt-free money systems, from the copper and brass coins of the Roman Republic to the tally sticks of King Henry I.

America’s Monetary Battles: The struggles over “Colonial Scrip” that sparked the American Revolution, and President Andrew Jackson’s fierce war against the Second Bank of the United States.

Lincoln’s Greenbacks: How President Abraham Lincoln successfully financed the Civil War by issuing debt-free “Greenbacks,” circumventing international bankers.

The Cross of Gold: William Jennings Bryan’s 1896 presidential campaign against the gold standard and the “Crime of ‘73,” which devastated farmers and the working class.

The Oz Allegory: Breaking down the hidden symbols in Oz—where the Yellow Brick Road represents the gold standard, the Silver Slippers (changed to ruby in the 1939 film) represent the populist silver movement, and the Emerald City represents the Greenback.

Modern Solutions: Examining alternatives like state-owned banks, referencing the successful Bank of North Dakota, to decentralize power and restore sovereignty.

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Documentary Source

The Money Masters Documentary (Bill Still)

More About the Author: Bill Still

Bill Still is a former newspaper editor and publisher. He has written for USA Today, The Saturday Evening Post, the Los Angeles Times Syndicate, OMNI magazine, and has also produced the syndicated radio program, Health News. He has written/produced 22 books, and 2 documentaries.

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The Wizard of Oz Script (The Kubark Manual)

(This information was included in the writings of Dr. Robert Duncan in his ‘Project Soul Catcher’ book, I also recommend Fritz Springmeier’s ‘The Illuminati Formula’ book for more information on the Oz series of books)

Code-named “The Kubark Manual” by the CIA, this scenario applies enormous psychological strain by forcing the target to embody specific personality archetypes based on the movie characters.

Strategy: It functions as an elaborate good cop/bad cop interrogation tactic, designed to make the subject crack and reveal secrets under varied emotional states.

Character Cycling: The target is forced through stages representing psychological breakdowns: The Wicked Witch: Trying to force the target to perform selfish or evil deeds. The Cowardly Lion: Induced paranoia to create crippling fear. The Tin Man: Induction of a sociopathic personality, angry at the world, devoid of care or heart. The Scarecrow: Brain jamming and confusion tactics.

Sensory Distortion: The script includes complementary sensory trickery, such as impish midget voices on helium (the lollypop kids).

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