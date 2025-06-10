"The Secret Teachings of All Ages: An Encyclopedic Outline of Masonic, Hermetic, Qabbalistic and Rosicrucian Symbolical Philosophy" is a book by Manly P. Hall. The text aims to interpret the secret teachings concealed within the rituals, allegories, and mysteries across various ages.

The creation of this extensive work was a significant undertaking. Work on the text began on January 1, 1926, and continued almost uninterruptedly for over two years, although the bulk of the research was conducted beforehand, starting in 1921. The author states the book is an attempt to provide a volume "worthy of those seers and sages whose thoughts are the substance of its pages". Hall acknowledges that achieving this "coalescence of Beauty and Truth" proved costly but believes the result will justify the expenditure through its effect on the reader's mind.

The publication of the book was made possible through the advance payments of hundreds of subscribers. The subscription list for the first edition (550 copies) was closed a year before the manuscript was even given to the printer. Subsequent editions (the second, King Solomon, also 550 copies, and the third, Theosophical, 200 copies) were also sold out before the finished volume was received. This extraordinary sales program is credited to Mrs. Maud F. Galigher, whose goal was to place the book with those specifically interested in the subject matter, rather than a commercial sale. Valuable assistance in distribution was also provided by friends who attended the author's lectures.

Audio Deep Dive

0:00 -34:46

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Briefing Document: Insights from "The Secret Teachings of All Ages"

This document synthesizes key information from the provided excerpts of Manly P. Hall's "The Secret Teachings of All Ages", offering a detailed overview of the book's context, content, and major themes, particularly focusing on the exploration of esoteric philosophies, symbolical systems, and hidden histories as presented in the sources.

1. About the Book and its Production

"The Secret Teachings of All Ages: An Encyclopedic Outline of Masonic, Hermetic, Qabbalistic and Rosicrucian Symbolical Philosophy" is a book by Manly P. Hall. The text aims to interpret the secret teachings concealed within the rituals, allegories, and mysteries across various ages.

The creation of this extensive work was a significant undertaking. Work on the text began on January 1, 1926, and continued almost uninterruptedly for over two years, although the bulk of the research was conducted beforehand, starting in 1921. The author states the book is an attempt to provide a volume "worthy of those seers and sages whose thoughts are the substance of its pages". Hall acknowledges that achieving this "coalescence of Beauty and Truth" proved costly but believes the result will justify the expenditure through its effect on the reader's mind.

The publication of the book was made possible through the advance payments of hundreds of subscribers. The subscription list for the first edition (550 copies) was closed a year before the manuscript was even given to the printer. Subsequent editions (the second, King Solomon, also 550 copies, and the third, Theosophical, 200 copies) were also sold out before the finished volume was received. This extraordinary sales program is credited to Mrs. Maud F. Galigher, whose goal was to place the book with those specifically interested in the subject matter, rather than a commercial sale. Valuable assistance in distribution was also provided by friends who attended the author's lectures.

The book was originally published in 1928 by H.S. Crocker Company, Incorporated, in San Francisco. Production of the book involved several individuals and teams. Mr. Alfred Beri generously provided nearly three years of unpaid German translations. Professor Homer P. Earle handled translations from Latin, Italian, French, and Spanish, with miscellaneous short translations and checking done by others. Editorial work was supervised by Dr. C. B. Rowlingson. Mr. Robert B. Tummonds managed technical aspects of fitting the text into space. Mr. M. M. Saxton, to whom the manuscript was first dictated, also prepared the index. The illustrator, Mr. J. Augustus Knapp, created color plates that added significantly to the work's beauty and completeness. The printing was handled by Mr. Frederick E. Keast, who showed great personal interest. The book's unique and excellent appearance was made possible through the cooperation of Dr. John Henry Nash, a prominent printing designer. Finer plates and workmanship than initially planned were facilitated by Mr. C. E. Benson of the Los Angeles Engraving Company.

The book was dedicated to "the Rational Soul of the World".

Regarding the digital text (etext) version described in the sources: For many years, the book was only available in a large, hard-to-obtain, and expensive format. An affordable paperback version was eventually released. The etext project itself was massive due to poor OCR quality, requiring manual retyping of many parts. The source text for the etext was scanned at sacred-texts.com in November 2001 by J. B. Hare, the Redactor. The original 1928 edition was not renewed at the US Copyright Office in a timely fashion, placing it in the public domain in the US. While the main text is in the public domain, many large color illustrations from the paper edition had registrations and renewals and are therefore omitted from the etext. However, all black and white illustrations are included and thumbnailed due to the amount of detail requiring large graphics files. Illustration captions, which were in italics in the book, are reversed in the etext for legibility. Original page numbers, given in Roman numerals, were converted to Arabic numerals in the etext.

The author makes no claim of infallibility or originality for the statements within the book, stating he has studied ancient fragmentary writings enough to know that dogmatic utterances are "worse than foolhardy". Hall notes that traditionalism is a "curse of modern philosophy". While some statements might appear "wildly fantastic," he endeavors to present material in the spirit rather than the letter of original authors, aiming to avoid accusations of plagiarism. He states he has no personal "ism" to promote and has not twisted writings to fit preconceived notions or reconcile irreconcilable differences in religio-philosophic thought. The book's theory opposes modern materialistic thinking, seeking to introduce readers to a hypothesis of living beyond materialistic theology, philosophy, or science. Due to the abstruse material, perfect organization is difficult, but related topics are grouped together.

Hall also notes the English language's lack of terms for abstract philosophical premises, suggesting an intuitive grasp of subtle meanings is needed to understand the ancient Mystery Teachings.

Libraries and individuals who assisted with research are acknowledged, including Public Libraries of San Francisco and Los Angeles, Scottish Rite libraries in those cities, University of California libraries (Berkeley and Los Angeles), Mechanics' Library in San Francisco, and Krotona Theosophical Library at Ojai, California. Special recognition is given to Mrs. Max Heindel, Mrs. Alice Palmer Henderson, Mr. Ernest Dawson and staff, Mr. John Howell, Mr. Paul Elder, Mr. Phillip Watson Hackett, and Mr. John R. Ruckstell, along with others who lent single books.

The author expresses thankfulness to the subscribers and notes personal profit from the years of labor, finding great truths, learning order and patience, discovering wonders of arts and crafts, and gaining many friends.

2. Book Structure and Key Topics

The provided excerpts include the title page, production notes, dedication, preface, and the table of contents, as well as several chapter introductions or sections within chapters.

The Table of Contents lists the following major sections and chapter titles:

Dedication

Preface

Color Plates

Illustrations in the Text

Introduction

The Ancient Mysteries and Secret Societies Which Have Influenced Modern Masonic Symbolism Ancient systems of education Celsus concerning the Christians Knowledge necessary to right living The Druidic Mysteries of Britain and Gaul The Rites of Mithras The Mithraic and Christian Mysteries contrasted

The Ancient Mysteries and Secret Societies: Part Two (covering Gnosticism)

Atlantis and the Gods of Antiquity

The Life and Teachings of Thoth Hermes Trismegistus The Mutilated Hermetic Fragments Poimandres, The Vision of Hermes

The Initiation of the Pyramid The Sistrum The Philosopher's Stone The Three Suns

The Bembine Table of Isis

The Greek Oracles Pythagoras Method of Securing the Numerical Power of Words The Table of the Ten Numbers

The Human Body in Symbolism The Threefold Life of the Inner Man

The Hiramic Legend

Alchemy and Its Exponents Paracelsus of Hohenheim Raymond Lully Nicholas Flammel Count Bernard of Treviso

Rosicrucian Doctrines and Tenets The Fama Fraternitatis The Confessio Fraternitatis The Three Mountains of the Wise The Philosophical Egg The Objects of the Rosicrucian Order

Fifteen Rosicrucian and Qabbalistic Diagrams Schamayim, the Ocean of Spirit The Seven Days of Creation The Symbolic Tomb of Christian Rosencreutz The Regions of the Elements The New Jerusalem The Grand Secret of Nature

Bacon, Shakspere, and the Rosicrucians The Rosicrucian mask Life of William Shakspere Sir Francis Bacon The acrostic signatures The significant number thirty-three The philosophic death

The Cryptogram as a Factor in Symbolic Philosophy Secret alphabets The biliteral cipher Pictorial ciphers Acroamatic ciphers Numerical and musical ciphers Code ciphers

Freemasonic Symbolism The pillars raised by the sons of Seth Enoch and the Royal Arches The Dionysiac Architects The Roman Collegia Solomon, the personification of Universal Wisdom Freemasonry's priceless heritage

The Hermetic and Alchemical Figures of Claudius De Dominico Celentano Vallis Novi

The Chemical Marriage

Mystic Christianity The Arthurian Cycle and Legend of the Holy Grail

The Mystery of the Apocalypse

Mohammed, Prophet of Islam

The Mysteries of Xibalba

Conclusion

Bibliography

Index

3. Core Concepts and Philosophies

3.1 Philosophy: The Science of Estimating Values

Philosophy is defined as the science of estimating values, determining the superiority of one state or substance over another. By prioritizing what remains after removing secondary elements, philosophy becomes the true index of priority in speculative thought. Its primary mission is to establish the relation of manifested things to their invisible ultimate cause or nature.

Various definitions of philosophy are cited from different thinkers:

Cicero: The science of things divine and human, and of the causes in which they are contained.

Hobbes: The science of effects by their causes.

Leibnitz: The science of sufficient reasons.

Wolf: The science of things possible, inasmuch as they are possible.

Descartes: The science of things evidently deduced from first principles.

De Condillac: The science of truths, sensible and abstract.

Tennemann: The application of reason to its legitimate objects.

Kant: The science of the relations of all knowledge to the necessary ends of human reason.

Krug: The science of the original form of the ego or mental self.

Fichte: The science of sciences.

Von Schelling: The science of the absolute, or the absolute indifference of the ideal and real.

Hegel: The identity of identity and non-identity.

Sir Francis Bacon is quoted, stating that "A little philosophy inclineth man's mind to atheism; but depth in philosophy bringeth men's minds about to religion". The natural human desire to know, noted by Aristotle, drives the intellect to explore internal and external realities, seeking to understand relationships like one and all, effect and cause, nature and its groundwork, mind and its source, spirit and its substance, illusion and reality.

An ancient philosopher is quoted saying man's status is determined by the quality of his thinking: one enslaved by bestial instincts is a brute, one pondering human affairs is a man, and one considering divine realities is a demigod. Philosophy is life's guide, the searcher-out of virtue, and expeller of vices, having produced cities and called scattered men into social enjoyment.

However, in the present age, "philosophy" has lost much meaning unless qualified, broken into antagonistic "isms" preoccupied with disproving each other, neglecting the "sublimer issues" of divine order and human destiny. The ideal function of philosophy is stabilizing human thought and preventing unreasonable codes of life, but philosophers have frustrated this by exceeding the "woolgathering" of untrained minds.

Brief considerations of major schools of philosophy are presented, including:

Greek Schools: Ionic (Thales, who believed water was the primal element; Anaximander, who posited the infinite as the principle; Anaximenes, who thought air was the principle; Anaxagoras, who introduced divine mind as the cause; Archelaus, who saw a twofold principle in mind and air; Heraclitus, who asserted fire as the first element and eternal flux).

Italic/Pythagorean: Founded by Pythagoras, emphasizing mathematics, astronomy, music, and geometry, along with a philosophic life and retrospection. Pythagoreanism speculated on number relationships and celestial harmonics. Empedocles and Archytas are also mentioned.

Eleatic: Melissus, Parmenides (not explicitly defined in excerpts), Zeno of Elea, Leucippus, and Democritus. Leucippus and Democritus developed the atomic theory.

Elean: Founded by Phædo of Elis, succeeded by Plisthenes and Menedemus. Known for simple, affirmative doctrines.

Megarian: Occasionally included among dialectic philosophers, associated with Euclid, Eubulides, and Diodorus.

Platonic: Based on three orders of being (moves unmoved, self-moved, moved), with the unmoved Mover as the first dignity. Learning is seen as reminiscence. Geometry was a prerequisite for entering the Academy.

Stoic: Exemplified by meekness and restraint, as shown by Diogenes.

Epicurean: Founded by Epicurus, positing pleasure as the most desirable state but emphasizing a dignified state achieved through renunciation of painful emotions and thoughts. Accepted Democritus' atomic theory.

Neo-Platonism: School beginning with Plotinus, representing the effort of pagandom to preserve secret doctrine. Focused on higher metaphysics and recognized a secret doctrine hidden in religious and philosophical symbols.

Scholasticism: Represented by Joannes Duns Scotus (Scotism) and effort to mold European thought in an Aristotelian fashion. Descended into "meaningless verbiage," against which Bacon reacted.

Post-Reformation/Modern Philosophy: Developed after breaking from scholastic/theological schools. Includes Humanism (man as the measure), Rationalism (reason as basis of knowledge), Political Philosophy (man and societal privileges), Empiricism (truth by experiment/experience), Moralism (right conduct), Idealism (realities are superphysical), Realism (reverse of Idealism), Phenomenalism (knowledge limited to scientifically explainable facts), Behaviorism (estimates characteristics through behavior analysis), Neo-Realism (extinction of idealism).

Spinoza: Conceived God as substance with infinite attributes, expressing through modes. Mind and body are modes of thought and extension. Reason elevates man to union with Divine Essence.

German Idealism: Gottfried Wilhelm von Leibnitz introduced monads as immaterial units of power forming the universe. Immanuel Kant's critical philosophy rescued mind from matter, emphasizing the mind as selector and coordinator of perceptions using categories like time, space, causation, and unity of apperception. Morality proves free will, immortality, and God. Johann Gottlieb Fichte saw the known as only contents of consciousness. Friedrich Wilhelm Joseph von Schelling based philosophy on the doctrine of identity, with infinite mind as the cause, realized through intellectual intuition. Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel is mentioned for the science of the identity of identity and non-identity.

German Realism: Johann Friedrich Herbart's philosophy reacted against idealism, focusing on phenomena in the mind and resolving them into units to discover reality. Arthur Schopenhauer's philosophy centered on the will and elevating the mind to control it. He saw life as driven by the blind will to live and viewed it pessimistically, akin to Buddhistic Nirvana.

French Philosophy: Henri Bergson, an intuitionalist, proposed creative evolution, seeing God as life struggling against matter and possibly overcoming death.

English Philosophy: John Locke applied the Baconian method to the mind, seeing mental phenomena as valid objects of study, with the mind built from impressions and reflection. He believed man's cognition of God was an inference of reason. David Hume was a disciple of Locke. Bishop George Berkeley, attacking Locke's sensationalism, developed idealism, holding ideas as real objects of knowledge and doubting the existence of matter, seeing the universe as governed by mind. Associationalism (Hartley and Hume) theorized that repeated sensations tend to spontaneous repetition awakened by association. Utilitarianism (Jeremy Bentham, Archdeacon Paley, James and John Stuart Mill) held the greatest good is what is most useful to the greatest number. John Stuart Mill believed intuition/reason could reveal the substance of things beyond sensational knowledge.

Other Developments: Darwinism (natural selection, physical evolution). Agnosticism (ultimates unknowable). Neo-Hegelianism (English/American revival of Hegel's idealism).

Italian Philosophy: Benedetto Croce (Hegelian idealist) saw ideas as the only reality, anti-theological, seeking to replace religion with ethics/aesthetics. Sensism (sense perceptions as sole knowledge channels). Criticism (philosophy of accurate judgment). Neo-Scholasticism (revival of Thomism).

These philosophical concepts form the bedrock for understanding the esoteric systems the book explores.

3.2 Symbolism: The Language of the Mysteries

Symbolism is described as the language of the Mysteries, philosophy, and nature itself. Every law and power in the universe manifests to human senses through symbol. Every form is symbolic of the divine activity producing it. Symbols communicate thoughts beyond language limitations. Mysteries chose symbolism to preserve transcendental knowledge, as symbols can both reveal and conceal. To the wise, the meaning is obvious; to the ignorant, the figure is inscrutable. The secret doctrine must be sought where it was originally concealed, not on open pages.

The book is dedicated to the idea that a secret doctrine about life's inner mysteries is hidden within ancient emblematic figures, allegories, and rituals. This doctrine has been preserved by initiated minds since the world's beginning. Illumined philosophers left formulas concealed in symbol or allegory for others to attain understanding. Those who find the lost keys can open a treasure house of philosophic, scientific, and religious truths.

3.3 The Mysteries

Ancient secret societies, referred to as Mysteries, were primarily philosophic and religious. They provided a "way by which man could regain his lost estate". Unlike external religions, which offered milk to the weak, the Mysteries offered meat to the strong – those with thoughtful, mature minds capable of grappling with complex truths. Celsus is quoted noting the contrast between the call to pagan mysteries ("Let him approach whose hands are pure, and whose words are wise," or "pure from all wickedness, whose soul is not conscious of any evil, and who leads a just and upright life") and the Christian call ("Whoever is a sinner, whoever is unwise, whoever is a fool, and whoever, in short, is miserable, him the kingdom of God will receive"). This suggests ancient mysteries required prior moral and intellectual qualification.

Examples of Mysteries discussed include:

Druidic Mysteries: Existed in Britain and Gaul among the Druids, who were organized into degrees (Ovates, Bards, Druids) culminating in the Arch-Druid. Their teachings were oral. They had deep understanding of Nature, studying geography, physical science, natural theology, astrology, and medicine. Robert Brown suggests their knowledge came from Tyrian and Phœnician navigators who visited Britain for tin. Their secret school resembled Bacchic, Eleusinian, and Egyptian rites. The Arch-Druid, possibly elected, was chosen for virtue and integrity. Druidic colleges in Britain were considered superior to those in Gaul.

Rites of Mithras: A cult simplifying Zoroastrian teachings, centered on Mithras as a solar deity (or perhaps a supreme heavens-god). Initiation involved purification, intellectual development, and control of animal nature. Candidates received a crown (spiritual nature), armor (intelligence/purity), and a cape with astronomical symbols. Successful initiates were called Lions, marked with the Egyptian cross. The ritual included references to Mithras' birth as Sun God, sacrifice, death, resurrection, and saving humanity. Mithraic rites reportedly superseded Bacchic Mysteries and influenced Gnosticism. The "Freemason's Eye" and "its nunquam dormio" (never sleeps) motto are suggested to originate from the Avestan Mithra's "10,000 eyes, high, with full knowledge, strong, sleepless and ever awake".

Gnostic Mysteries: Christian and pagan Gnosticism is shrouded in mystery as the early Christian Church destroyed their records. Gnostic means "wisdom" or "knowledge" (Gnosis). Gnostics claimed familiarity with early Christian secret doctrines and interpreted Christian Mysteries using pagan symbolism. They concealed information from the profane. Simon Magus is presented as a Gnostic philosopher. The Gnostic system involves emanations (Æons) from an invisible Root (Bythos), including a Great Power (male) and Great Thought (female), uniting in the Middle Distance (pleroma). Manifestation is a result of positive and negative principles. Out of the pleroma came the Demiurgus, responsible for the physical world and suffering. Three pairs of opposites (Syzygies) emanated: Mind/Thought, Voice/Name, Reason/Reflection. These, with the Eternal Flame, produced Æons (Angels) who formed lower worlds under the Demiurgus. Basilides divided the universe into 365 Æons, collectively the Supreme Father (Abraxas). Abraxas is symbolized as a composite creature. The Demiurgus created the terrestrial universe with six sons (planetary angels). Some Gnostics saw the Demiurgus as evil (possibly Jehovah), others as divinely inspired. The uncreated Father sent Nous (Mind), in the form of Christ (Jesus), for redemption from the Demiurgus. Humanity was divided into three types: worshipers of visible Nature, worshipers of the Demiurgus (like Jews), and worshipers of Nous (Christ) and the true spiritual light (Gnostics and certain Christians).

Eleusinian Mysteries: Part of the ritual is described through Virgil's account of Æneas' descent to the gate of hell, encountering phantoms and specters. The Greater Rites involved nine days with activities like questioning candidates, processions to the sea, sacrifices, bringing sacred symbols, torch races, athletic contests, repetition for latecomers, and discussions of deep philosophical issues, including the exhibition of a Bacchus symbol. The myth of Bacchus dismembered by Titans and boiled/roasted symbolizes the rational soul of the world broken up and incorporated into matter, followed by the ascension of the spiritual nature.

Attic Mysteries: Included a sacramental meal, baptism with bull's blood, and a diet of milk for neophytes. The milk symbolizes the philosophical infant born from materiality. This is linked to St. Paul's mention of food for spiritual babes. Sallust's interpretation: Cybele (Great Mother) signifies vivifying powers, Atys (mankind) the spiritual intellect between divine and animal spheres. Atys, falling for a nymph (lower propensities), loses divinity and creative powers, making the Mysteries concerned with reattaining the starry hat (celestial powers).

3.4 Hermeticism

Hermeticism is associated with Thoth Hermes Trismegistus, depicted as a philosopher, priest, and king. He is considered the greatest of all three. Egyptian drawings show Thoth as a recorder during the weighing of souls in the judgment hall of Osiris. He is important to Masonic scholars as the author of Masonic initiatory rituals borrowed from Mysteries established by him. Nearly all Masonic symbols are Hermetic. Pythagoras studied mathematics with Egyptians and gained knowledge of symbolic geometric solids from them. Hermes is credited with reforming the calendar from 360 to 365 days.

Chemical writings were called "hermetic" due to respect for Hermes, leading to the phrase "hermetically sealed". Paracelsus' hermetic medicines and mediæval hermetic freemasonry are also mentioned. Unlike many pagan figures, Hermes was not attacked by early Christians; some Church Fathers saw intelligence in him.

Hermes is said to have entrusted the secret Book of Thoth to his successors, containing regeneration processes and serving as a key to his writings, its pages covered with hieroglyphs giving power over air spirits.

Two famous fragmentary writings attributed to Hermes are the Emerald Tablet and the Divine Pymander (or The Shepherd of Men). The Divine Pymander is a collection of 17 writings, with the second, Poimandres or The Vision, believed to describe how divine wisdom was revealed to Hermes. This vision contains Hermetic cosmogony and Egyptian secrets for soul culture.

The Vision of Hermes involves meditating in a desolate place, freeing higher consciousness from bodily senses, revealing mysteries of transcendental spheres. Hermes beholds the Great Dragon (Poimandres, Mind of the Universe, Creative Intelligence, Absolute Emperor). Poimandres reveals the nature of the universe and gods. The vision involves a pulsating Radiance (spiritual universe) swallowed by darkness (material substance), out of which a Holy Word (Son of God, Reason) comes forth. Reason divides Light from darkness and establishes Truth. That which sees and hears in man is the Word of God incarnate. The union of Word and Mind produces Life.

The Supreme Mind, seeing archetypes, created spheres in the Archetypal mold using the Word as a hammer. The Workman (Second Mind, Master-Builder) organized Chaos, forming Seven Governors (planetary spirits) controlled by Destiny. Substance, lacking Reason, produced creatures without Reason. The Father (Supreme Mind) fashioned a glorious Universal Man in Its image, giving Him control of creations. The Man desired to make things, received shares of nature from the Seven Governors, peeped through the seven Harmonies, and saw His reflection (shadow and likeness) in the depths. Falling in love with His shadow, the Intelligent Man descended, resulting in the union of Divine Thought and brute Matter. This is the Mystery of Man's fall.

Poimandres explains that ignorance leads to death because the ignorant worship the body, which is subject to death. The righteous pass to the Eighth Sphere by learning and understanding Life and Light. The wise attain eternal life by dividing themselves from their not-self through Mind and becoming servants of Reality. Mind (Poimandres, Eternal Teacher, Father of the Word, Redeemer) comes only to the holy, good, pure, merciful, and pious, granting them knowledge and awareness of the Universal Father. These renounce their senses. Mind protects the wise from their lower nature and evil, but leaves the wicked to their avenging demon (increased evil). The punishment of desire is agony of unfulfillment.

At death, the body returns to elements, the invisible divine man ascends to the Eighth Sphere. Evil goes to the demon's dwelling. Senses, feelings, desires, and body passions return to the Seven Governors. The higher nature ascends the seven Rings, returning to each Governor its lower power: Moon (increase/diminish), Mercury (machinations/deceit), Venus (lusts/passions), Sun (ambitions), Mars (rashness/profane boldness), Jupiter (accumulation/riches), Saturn (falsehood/evil plotting). After returning lower powers, the soul enters the Eighth Sphere, joining other souls to sing praise to the Father.

Poimandres commands Hermes to guide those in darkness so that the spirit of the Universal Mind in them may be saved. Hermes is to establish Mysteries that shall not fail. Hermes preaches to people to rise from ignorance, realize their home is in the Light, repent, forsake corruption, and prepare to climb through the Seven Rings to blend with eternal Light. Some mocked, others sought the Way of Life. Hermes taught and guided mankind, sowing seeds of wisdom, nourishing them with Immortal Waters. At the end of his life, Hermes committed the Vision of Poimandres to writing.

Hermes concludes by blessing the Father, acknowledging Poimandres as his true Mind, through whom he was inspired. His Mind has given birth to the Word (Reason), which redeemed him. He praises God, the Holy One who reveals Himself. He seeks mercy not to err from knowledge of God and to enlighten brothers. He trusts in God's Light and Life. He asks to be sanctified with God, as God has given him power to sanctify others with the Word and Truth. The Vision is an allegory comprehended only by those "raised" into the presence of the True Mind.

3.5 Alchemy and Rosicrucianism

Alchemy is presented not just as a speculative art but an operative one, with alchemists claiming they could transmute base metals into gold. The author finds it unlikely that many great minds over two thousand years were mistaken on this one point or that hundreds claiming transmutations were all dupes or liars.

Key figures mentioned include Paracelsus, Raymond Lully, Nicholas Flammel, and Count Bernard of Treviso.

Paracelsus: Called "Prince of Physicians and Philosophers by Fire," "Trismegistus of Switzerland," "First Reformer of Chymical Philosophy," "Master of the Elixir of Life and The Philosopher's Stone". He rejected traditional authorities like Aristotle and Galen. His philosophy involved a modification of neo-Platonism. He is said to have died from an attack by hired assassins who sought to silence him after he exposed their practices. He dictated most of his works to disciples. Paracelsus believed diseases originated in the invisible nature of man (Astrum). Disease germs were seen as units of mumia impregnated with emanations from evil influences.

Raymond Lully: Spanish alchemist (c. 1235-1315). After a profligate youth, he was shocked by seeing a lady's cancerous breast and renounced worldly life. He had visions of Christ and became a recluse, studying Arabic to convert infidels. He was attacked and deported multiple times. A story relates he transmuted 50,000 pounds of base metals into gold in the Tower of London for King Edward II, producing six million nobles. Some coins are said to still exist. He sent Robert Bruce a work Of the Art of Transmuting Metals. Workmen removing his cloister at Westminster allegedly found some transmutation powder. He was reportedly stoned to death in Bugia for preaching against Mohammedanism.

Nicholas Flammel: Paris scrivener (late 14th century) known for acquiring and studying a mysterious gilded book by "Abraham the Jew". The book was made of delicate bark rinds, bound in brass with strange figures, containing thrice seven leaves with symbolic paintings. It discussed the transmutation of metals but concealed the "first agent" in painted figures. Flammel spent years trying to understand it, showing copies to learned men, but none could explain. He eventually traveled to find an adept and met Master Canches, a physician, who began explaining the diagrams but died before reaching Paris.

Count Bernard of Treviso: Emphasized meditation on philosophical writings over experimentation. Ultimately discovered the "Stone".

The Rosicrucian movement emerged in the early 17th century with publications like the Fama Fraternitatis and Confessio Fraternitatis. There are theories about their origin:

Historical Reality: The Order existed as described in the manifestoes. Literal Reality: The Order was a literal group possessing the claimed powers (immortality, transmutation, commanding elementals). John Heydon described them inhabiting "suburbs of heaven," being seraphically illuminated, and possessing powers like flying in the air, healing diseases, and controlling natural phenomena. Thomas Vaughan stated they could become invisible. Literary Creation: The Order was fictional, a product of a satirist, possibly Johann Valentin Andreæ. Andreæ is widely considered the author of the Confessio and The Chemical Marriage. The Confessio is seen by some as a satirical work. There is speculation, supported by cryptic hints and stylistic similarities, that Sir Francis Bacon either wrote or was involved with the Rosicrucian manifestoes and activities. Invisible Order: The true Brotherhood exists on "inner planes of Nature," accessible only to those who transcend the material world. They are highly developed adepts, not subject to mortality, possessing the Philosopher's Stone (interpreted allegorically as human regeneration). The manifestoes are intentionally confusing or misleading "clouds" to conceal the actual inner organization and its activities.

The Confessio Fraternitatis outlines the Fraternity's position, belief in a divine reformation, justification for secrecy, and invitation to the worthy. They claim a magic writing based on a divine alphabet to read God's will. They caution against worldly knowledge and pseudo-alchemists, stressing the Holy Bible's importance for understanding truth. They warn against seeking their secrets for worldly gain. The fraternity is open to sincere truth-seekers who will perfect themselves and serve the world.

Rosicrucian symbolism includes the rose and cross. The origin of the name "Rosicrucian" is disputed; it might derive from "rose" and "cross", or from "Ros" (dew) combined with the cross. Dew is linked to a mysterious substance in the brain or a heavenly substance redeeming earth. The cross symbolizes the human body, with the soul crucified upon it. The rose is symbolic of spiritual unfoldment, the blood of Christ, the golden heart (spiritual gold within human nature), the heart itself (love/compassion), sunrise, or redemption from foolishness.

The Philosopher's Stone is a central concept. It is called elixir, magisterium medicine, possessing the property of transmuting base metals into gold and silver, and performing other marvelous operations. It is also described as a universal medicine, capable of healing diseases and providing long life. Alchemists believed every animate and inanimate thing contained "seeds of gold" (a spiritual nature), which required an appropriate "matrix" (like a body for the soul) to develop.

The pursuit of the Stone involves allegorical processes. The alchemical operations are often presented as a series of steps, such as solution, filtration, evaporation, distillation, separation, rectification, calcination, commixtion, purification (putrefaction), inhibition, fermentation, fixation, and multiplication. These processes are sometimes related to the planets, elements, or stages of spiritual growth. The Philosopher's Stone is also seen as a microcosm and macrocosm, embodying universal and human principles. Achieving the Great Work (Magnum Opus) requires working in four worlds simultaneously (analogous to spirit, soul, mind, body).

The "Philosophical Stone" is also likened to wisdom itself, transforming ignorance into enlightenment. The alchemists' language, particularly in works like the Emerald Tablet and the figures of Vallis Novi, is highly symbolic and requires initiation or deep understanding to decipher. For instance, the Emerald Tablet describes separating the spiritual earth from the crude by gentle heat, ascending from earth to heaven and descending reborn, increasing power. This produces the "honors of the whole world," capable of overcoming all things and transmuting fine and coarse.

The Chemical Marriage, by Andreæ, is seen as an alchemical allegory detailing a series of incidents encountered by Christian Rosencreutz. It involves a mysterious invitation, being weighed on scales, witnessing decapitations and resurrections of royal figures, and culminates in being made a Knight of the Golden Stone. This is interpreted as a system of spiritual culture, where society (church, state, populace) and man (spirit, mind, body) pass through philosophical creation. The three kings represent man's threefold spirit, their consorts his vehicles. The executioner is the mind. The process blends parts of man (symbolized as planets/elements) to create philosophical "babes" (rulers of the world).

3.6 The Qabbalah

The Qabbalah is presented as the secret doctrine of Israel and a key to Masonic esotericism. It is described as a logical, simple, and absolute doctrine based on the union of ideas and signs, the Trinity of Words, Letters, and Numbers, and utilizing elementary principles like ten ciphers and twenty-two letters.

The three greatest books of Qabbalism are the Sepher Yetzirah (Book of Formation), the Sepher ha Zohar (Book of Splendor), and the Apocalypse (Book of Revelation). Their authorship and dating are debated. The Sepher Yetzirah, possibly written by Rabbi Akiba (c. A.D. 120), is the oldest and a key to Qabbalistic thought. The Zohar, attributed to Simeon ben Jochai (c. A.D. 161), allegedly hidden for 1200 years and published by Moses de León (c. A.D. 1305), contains complex symbolism and is a vast philosophical work. The Apocalypse (Book of Revelation), attributed to St. John the Divine, is also of uncertain authorship and date, considered by some as a Gnostic Christian writing.

The Sepher Yetzirah describes God creating the universe in 32 mysterious paths of wisdom (science) using three Sepharim: Numbers, Letters, and Sounds. The foundation of all things is Ten Sephiroth (properties from the Ineffable One) and 22 letters. Of the 22 letters, three are "Mothers," seven "Double," and twelve "Simple". The ten numbers (Sephiroth) out of Nothing are analogous to fingers and toes, with the covenant (voice/circumcision) in the center. These ten are without limit.

The ten emanations from Nothing are:

Spirit of the living Elohim. Air from spirit, forming 22 letters (3 mothers, 7 double, 12 simple), with spirit first. Primordial water extracted from air, forming 22 letters from mud/loam like a wall. Fire from water, forming 22 letters.

The 22 basic letters (3 mothers, 7 double, 12 simple) have balance as their basis. Mothers: Mem (mute like water), Shin (hissing like fire), Aleph (reconciling breath). God established these letters, combined, weighed, and exchanged them to form all beings. They are fixed in a ring like a wall with 231 gates, turning forward (good) and backward (evil).

Qabbalistic cosmogony posits the Supreme Deity as AIN SOPH (the Eternal State of Being), comprehensible only by eliminating cognizable attributes. AIN SOPH is abstract, without substance, essence, or intelligence, permeating all space but also retired from the circumference to the center to establish a point (Kether, the first manifesting One), leaving behind the Abyss (Great Privation). Kether is the first crown, the aged, white head, Long Face (Macroprosophus), inscrutable height.

From Kether radiated nine globes, forming a tree (Tree of Life). These ten spheres (Sephiroth) constitute the first system, a limitation within AIN SOPH. The power of AIN SOPH is reflected, not descended, upon them. These shining sapphires (Sephiroth) are arranged in four concentric globes or worlds:

Atziluth: The World of Emanations, nearest to AIN SOPH. The ten Sephiroth are most purely manifested here. This world is the location of Macroprosophus. Briah: The World of Creation, receiving reflections from Atziluth. Reflections here lose some power. Yetzirah: The World of Formation, receiving reflections from Briah. Contains ten hierarchies of angels. Also where Microprosophus is established. Assiah: The World of Action (elements, terrestrial sphere), receiving reflections from Yetzirah. Reflections here are distorted, becoming shells (demons). Contains ten hierarchies of demons. Malchuth dwells here.

The Sephirothic Tree is composed of ten circles (numbers 1-10) connected by 22 canals (Hebrew letters), totaling 32 Paths of Wisdom. Letters and numbers are keys to creation mysteries. The tree is arranged with three columns: Mercy (right), Severity (left), and Mildness (center). Kether (Crown), Tiphereth (Beauty), and Jesod (Foundation), and Malchuth (Kingdom) are on the central column. The Divine Lightning Flash zigzags through the worlds.

The first triad (Kether, Chochmah, Binah) is the Creative Triad. Kether is the Crown. Chochmah is Wisdom (Father, active, masculine). Binah is Understanding (Mother, passive, feminine, corresponding to Jehovah, the Demiurgus). From the union of Father and Mother come worlds and life. The later Qabbalists added Daath, a hypothetical eleventh Sephira, located where Chochmah and Binah connect. Daath represents the thought created by Chochmah flowing into Binah, clarifying the Trinity as Chochmah (Father), Binah (Mother/Holy Ghost), and Daath (the Word).

Microprosophus (Lesser Face, Lesser Adam, Zauir Anpin) is produced from the union of Divine Father/Mother. He is composed of six Sephiroth: Chesed, Geburah, Tiphereth, Netsah, Hod, Jesod. Microprosophus corresponds to the letter Vau (V) in the Great Name (IHVH). The Bride of Microprosophus is Malchuth (Kingdom), the tenth Sephira, the epitome of Sephiroth, corresponding to the final He (H) in IHVH. Malchuth is the divine Eve, combining the Tree's potencies in one sphere (man).

The name Jehovah is significant. It is sometimes written by connecting 24 dots (24 powers before the throne). The name of Evil is Jehovah reversed. The "True Word of a Mason" is the concealed meaning of the Ineffable Name, which was long lost.

Qabbalistic keys to creation include methods for analyzing words and numbers:

Gematria: Exchange of letters for numerical equivalents. Used to find meanings based on word values or building measurements. Applies to Greek and Hebrew words in their most ancient forms. Example: IHVH = 10+5+6+5 = 26. Also includes analysis of letter strokes. Used in the New Testament, particularly St. John's writings.

Notarikon: Each letter of a word becomes the initial character of a new word, or initial, last, or middle letters form a new word. Example: BRASHITH (Genesis first word) forms six words meaning "in the beginning the Elohim saw that Israel would accept the law". IXΘΥΣ (Jesus Christ, Son of God, Savior) derived from an acrostic is expanded by Notarikon.

Temurah: Substitution or rearrangement of letters according to tables or mathematical arrangements. Example: Exchanging letters in Kuzu for IHVH. Rearrangement like the anagram "live" to "evil".

The Bible's original documents are considered corrupted and interpolated, suggesting hidden meanings. The use of the plural "Elohim" (correctly translated as "male and female creative agencies") and plural pronouns "us" and "our" in Genesis is noted as evidence of a pantheistic Divinity, not just a masculine one. "Adam" signifies a species or race (ADM), not just an individual, representing the Macrocosm (Androgyne, Demiurgus) and Microcosm (chief production of the Demiurgus). Phallic symbolism is seen in Adam as a type of the lingam of Shiva. The Elohim beholding their shadows in the Abyss and patterning creation from them is a secret doctrine.

The confrontation between the Cherubim guarding the inner place and Adam (representing the seeker) symbolizes man's struggle to overcome his Demiurgic, corruptible nature and realize the immortality inherent in the dust of which he was made, quickened by God entering His creation. The seeker must renounce the world of illusions, selfishness, hate, and passion dictated by the "artful Spirit" (the Demiurgus).

The Tarot cards are discussed, related to Qabbalistic ideas. The zero card (Le Mat, the Fool) is linked to AIN SOPH or the material universe as a world of unreality. Numbered trumps like the Wheel of Fortune (10) represent the Cycle of Necessity with divine wisdom (sphinx) arbitrating good and evil, related to Buddhist chakras. The Moon (18) and the Sun (19) trumps have complex symbolism related to cosmic processes and spiritual states. The 50 cards of the Mantegna deck are related to the fifty gates of light in Qabbalistic writings. The four suits of the minor trumps correspond to the four elements, corners of creation, and Qabbalistic worlds, and the Tetragrammaton (IHVH).

The Jewish Tabernacle and its elements also hold secret significance. The two stone tablets of the Law are linked to oral and written traditions, or to stone pillars outside pagan temples representing Gemini. The pillars Jachin and Boaz are seen as legs of Jehovah, supporting creation. The High Priest standing between them symbolizes the divine nature of man in balance, the Pythagorean Monad in the Duad. The stones on the breastplate and ephod had symbolic meaning, related to tribes, zodiacal signs, and virtues. The garments of the priests also had secret significance. Sacrifice in the Mysteries was understood as offering parts of one's own nature, not just animals.

3.7 Freemasonic Symbolism

Freemasonry is seen as a modern survival of ancient secret societies, particularly the Dionysiac Architects and Mysteries. It is described as permeated by the symbolism and mysticism of ancient and mediæval worlds. Its heritage is its symbols.

The Hiramic Legend is a central Masonic story. It involves Solomon, King Hiram of Tyre, and CHiram Abiff, a skilled craftsman. CHiram, a Widow's Son (Tyrian of Israelite descent), was Grand Master of Dionysiac Architects. He was killed by three ruffians (Jubela, Jubelo, Jubelum) after refusing to reveal the Master's Word. The legend is interpreted in various ways:

Baconian/Rosicrucian: CHiram symbolizes the ideal state of spiritual, intellectual, and physical emancipation sacrificed by human selfishness. This might be based on incidents in Sir Francis Bacon's life.

Alchemical: The building of Solomon's Temple is the consummation of the magnum opus, aided by CHiram (Universal Agent). The legend contains an alchemical formula. The Initiate prepares a "powder of projection" within his soul to transmute ignorance into spiritual/philosophic gold.

Mystical Physiology: CHiram is a symbol of the Spirit Fire (Kundalini) moving through the spinal column. Lifting this fire through the 33 degrees (spinal segments) opens the Eye of Horus (pineal gland), invoking Ra (pineal gland) through Isis (pituitary body) to demand the Sacred Name.

Architectural/Moral: The legend incorporates divine secrets into buildings. The three degrees bury the Great Arcanum by reducing Spirit to form. The Master Mason can resurrect divine principles by meditating on the structure.

Masons' marks and symbols are found on ancient and public buildings worldwide, suggesting a long history of master craftsmen incorporating their knowledge into structures.

Freemasonry's symbols preserve metaphysical doctrines of older societies. The checkerboard floor is the tracing board of Dionysiac Architects. Solomon's Temple represents the Universal Temple in miniature. The loss of the true esoteric key to Masonic secrets is acknowledged.

The seven liberal arts and sciences (grammar, rhetoric, logic, arithmetic, geometry, music, astronomy) are conspicuous Masonic symbols, representing knowledge for understanding universal order and one's place in it.

Dionysiac Architects, appearing from at least 1000 B.C., had secret recognition means, were bound by special ties, provided for poorer brethren, were governed by Master/Wardens, held annual festivals, and were highly esteemed. They were possibly employed at Solomon's Temple and the Temple of Diana at Ephesus. They had communication means across the known world and are suggested as the source of mediæval Traveling Masons' guilds. Their buildings were "sermons in stone," based on astronomy and geometry. They believed building elements were comparable to musical modes/notes, creating harmony or disharmony. They sought to create buildings perfectly harmonious with the universe, possibly making them endure oracular. Modern architects' lack of understanding leads to incongruities.

The mystery of the Macrocosm (universal man) and Microcosm (individual man) is a key theme. Masonic secret doctrine aims to measure the microcosm to realize the craft's ambition: creating a perfect man.

Freemasonry's sanctum sanctorum is ornamented with gnostic jewels, rituals contain words of seers and sages, drawing from many religions, arts, and sciences. It is seen as a university teaching soul sciences, with wisdom leading to realization of hidden arcana. Its symbolism is its soul, older than living religions.

3.8 Mystic Christianity

The true story of Jesus' life is presented as one of the mysteries preserved in "secret vaults". Knights Templars, initiated into sects in the Holy Land (Druses, Nazarenes, Essenes, Johannites), may have known part of the story. Early Church Fathers' writings are seen as inconsistent and based on folklore.

Possible connections between early Christianity and pagan rites are explored. Jesus' name Jescua Hammassiah is mentioned. References to Joseph's surname as Panther in Jewish commentaries are linked to Bacchus (nursed by panthers). The monogram IHS is also linked to the sacred name of Bacchus (ΥΗΣ, numerical value 608), suggesting confusion between Christian and Bacchic rites.

The Essenes, a Jewish sect, are discussed. They were agriculturists, shepherds, potters, carpenters, not merchants. Joseph, father of Jesus, is described as a carpenter and potter, linking him to Essenes. The child Jesus making clay sparrows come to life is noted in Apocryphal Gospels. Essenes were educated and acted as tutors. They used builders' tools as symbols and secretly built a spiritual/philosophical temple. They were emanationists and reinterpreted Mosaic Law with secret keys, suggesting Qabbalistic ties. They awaited the Messiah. Joseph and Mary are believed to have been Essenes; Joseph was older and a widower.

Other stories include Roman standards bowing to Jesus before Pilate, and Pilate being remembered by Christendom.

Jesus speaking in parables is seen as conveying deeper meanings. Voltaire called Plato the first propounder of the Christos mystery. Jesus revealed the lower world is controlled by a spiritual being (Demiurgus). The Eternal Father sent the Divine Mind (Christos, Nous) to redeem humanity. This Divine Mind offered itself as a sacrifice, was broken up, and eaten by the world at a sacred supper, becoming part of everything, allowing man to bridge to immortality. Those who lifted their souls to this Mind, served It, attained righteousness, and liberated It, allowing It to return to its source. Disciples saw Jesus as this Mind personified.

The Holy Grail legend is related to Mystic Christianity. Some see the Knights of the Holy Grail as Christian mystics perpetuating ancient wisdom. The quest for the Grail is the search for truth. Albert G. Mackey connects it to the Masonic legend of the Lost Word. It may also be a pagan Nature myth grafted onto Christianity, representing the ark or vessel preserving world life (Nature) or a seed pod (germination/resurrection). Its cuplike shape from a flower might symbolize regeneration of generative forces. The Grail is visible only to a certain spiritual consciousness. It's related to martyred Sun Gods whose blood, caught in the cup of matter, is liberated by initiation.

The body of the Christos was given to Nicodemus and Joseph of Arimathea. Joseph is called the "first bishop of Christendom," entrusted with the symbols of the covenant: the ever-flowing cup and bleeding spear. Joseph is said to have brought the Holy Grail to Britain, founding Glastonbury Abbey. His staff planted in the earth became a miraculous thorn. The end of his life and the location of the Grail are unknown, though searches under the abbey have occurred.

The cross is a Christian symbol with pagan origins. Tibetan mandalas use a cross for heaven. Crosses were found in ancient Chaldean, Phœnician, Egyptian, and Assyrian art. Initiates of Eleusinian Mysteries wore a cross. For Rosicrucians, Alchemists, and Illuminati, the cross symbolized light (LVX). The three nails in a Gnostic gem (Gnostic Pleroma as a man) are linked to the points of the Hebrew letter Shin and the Three Nails of the Cross. These are related to an obelisk/pillar and the Qabbalistic value of Shin (300).

3.9 Magic and the Elements

Paracelsus provided exposition on occult pneumatology, dealing with spiritual substances. He believed the four elements (earth, fire, air, water) had a subtle, vaporous principle and a gross corporeal substance. Protoplasm is described as the basic substance of life.

Nature spirits (elementals) are associated with the elements. Greeks attributed natural phenomena to deities (Nature spirits). Elementals work with plants, accepting/rejecting nutrients, depositing color, protecting seeds. Each species has a different type of spirit. Poisonous plant spirits look offensive.

Gnomes: Earth elementals, small in stature, guardians of treasures (minerals, stones). Can change stature. Some describe them as friends of man and easy to govern, others as tricky and malicious but faithful if confidence is won. Initiates were taught to communicate with and gain their cooperation but warned not to betray trust or use them selfishly, lest elementals cause sorrow or destruction. Gnomes marry (females called gnomides). They have insatiable appetites but earn food diligently. Brownies/elves are a common type, small, often aged, dressed in green/russet.

Undines: Water elementals. Their ruler is Necksa. They are emotional, friendly to humans, fond of service, particularly to flowers and plants. They are associated with the western corner of creation. Their songs are said to be heard in the West Wind.

Sylphs: Air elementals. Changeable, move with rapidity, work through gases and ethers, kindly disposed to humans. Represented as winged, cherubs, or fairies.

Salamanders: Fire elementals.

Early Church Fathers sometimes debated with elementals. Nature spirits are generally believed to be without immortality, dissolving back into their primary essence at death, though some philosophers believed adepts could confer immortality. They are subhuman in rational intelligence but specialized in their element. The Count de Gabalis suggested immaculate conceptions might be unions between humans and elementals.

Magic, particularly ceremonial magic, involves invoking and controlling spirits. Dr. Johannes Faustus (Dr. Faust) reportedly bound an elemental to his service, gaining magical powers like instantly hatching eggs or staying dry after falling overboard. He died violently, possibly killed by his familiar spirit. Faust's book describes invoking spirits (fire, water, earth, air) according to their power. He sought a spirit "as swift as human thought" (Aciel). Other spirits listed include Marbuel (lord of mountains, swift as a bird, associated with spring-root). Invoking spirits involves drawing signs and concentric protective circles before sunrise. Circles are made of virgin parchment or paper, hung on crosses of thorn, laurel, or consecrated palm, inscribed with names and symbols. The invocant stands in the center on a pentagram. The spirit's name must be pronounced distinctly at a specific day/hour.

Ceremonial magic, like the example invocation of a spirit of the order of Jupiter (Pabiel, messenger of Zadkiel), involves opening prayers to God, conjurations by divine names and hierarchies, interrogatories of the spirit, confirming a pact or character, and licensing the spirit to depart. The pact with a spirit of Jupiter is written on virgin parchment for the spirit to sign, emphasizing that requests should be for God's glory and neighbor's well-being.

Black magic involves the magician, not the demon, signing a pact, often with blood, believing "he controls the soul who controls the blood of another". The demon tries to make the magician fail the contract. Pacts can involve promising human souls annually. Black magic is seen as a metamorphosis of demonism into modern concepts like "prosperity" psychology or "willpower-building" metaphysics. It is dangerous, potentially leading to loss of life or becoming an "occult vampire".

Transcendentalism and phenomenalistic magic are viewed as "blind alleys," outgrowths of Atlantean sorcery, dangerous pursuits. Invoking spirits out of curiosity is questioned. Modern mediumistic apparitions are described as elementals impersonating deceased persons, using thought substance from the sitters.

3.10 Cryptography

Cryptography (secret writing) has played an important role in literature and philosophy, beyond military/diplomatic use. Deciphering cryptograms can reveal hidden wisdom. Ciphers are subtly concealed in watermarks, book covers, pagination, initial letters, letter/word counts, mathematical equations, unintelligible characters, jargon, sympathetic ink, words, letters, ambiguous statements. Masonic research could find information bridging the gap between ancient Mysteries and modern Craft Masonry in 16th/17th century books/manuscripts containing ciphers.

Ancient Mysteries used sacred languages and secret alphabets, like angelic writing, known only to initiates, not spoken save in the sanctuary. These concealed divine truths from the vulgar. When keys were discovered, more subtle methods were needed, leading to cryptic systems hiding both the message and the cipher. Illuminati encouraged circulation of documents with ciphers containing mystical secrets.

Examples and types of ciphers include:

Literal Cipher: The most famous is Sir Francis Bacon's biliteral cipher, requiring two styles of type, one slightly different, to represent 'a' and 'b'. Originally used in italics, later in Roman type with minute differences. Requires five times as many letters in the document as in the message. Involves converting letters to 'a' and 'b' sequences, then using a key (like a table or wheel cipher). Found in Bacon's writings and "Shakespeare" folios. Other forms involve letter substitution or inserting unimportant words. Acrostic signatures are a type.

Pictorial Cipher: Pictures or drawings with non-obvious meanings. Found in Egyptian symbolism, early religious art, alchemical/Hermetic diagrams. Can be technical, concealing words/letters in counts of objects, angles, proportions, or deliberate distortions in figures. Initial letters can be hidden in architecture. Keys might be included in the picture.

Acroamatic Cipher: Parables and allegories, whose meaning is not affected by translation. Found in religious and philosophical writings like the Bible, Plato, Aristotle, Homer, Virgil, Apuleius, Æsop.

Numerical Cipher: Exchanging letters for numbers based on sequence (A=1, B=2, etc.) or reverse sequence. Can be complicated by inserting non-significant numbers or irregular counts. Can involve pagination, with imperfect numbering often concealing secrets. Bacon used 33 (numerical equivalent of his name). Page 89 had special significance in Baconian cryptograms.

Musical Cipher: Substituting535].

Miscellaneous systems include mechanical devices, colors, or objects representing words. Mediæval mystics used terminology from arts/sciences to conceal secrets about the human soul under scientific terms. Understanding requires knowledge of deep philosophical principles. Cryptography is seen as useful for developing mental acuteness, discrimination, and observation.

Secret alphabets like "The Writing called Malachim" (Angelic writing) are shown, with Hebrew and English equivalents.

3.11 Mysteries and Their Emissaries

The survival and accessibility of ancient divine knowledge is questioned. Origen noted Egyptian philosophers had sublime, secret knowledge of God. Julian referred to secret initiations into Mysteries of a Seven-Rayed God who lifted souls to salvation.

The concept of emissaries of the Mysteries appearing in history is presented through figures like Cagliostro and the Comte de St.-Germain.

Comte di Cagliostro: Attended a conference in 1785, impressing attendees with his power, simplicity, and knowledge. He spoke of the Rose-Cross as the ancient symbol of Mysteries and showed power by predicting the French Revolution and Napoleon's rise through a curious arrangement of alphabet letters. He is described as an illustrious adept who stepped aside for St.-Germain.

Comte de St.-Germain: Described as the most baffling personality of history, appearing in the 18th century. Recognized as an outstanding scholar, linguist (speaking many languages fluently), musician, and artist. He was ambidextrous, writing the same article with both hands simultaneously. His age and identity were mysterious, appearing not to age and referring to events centuries past. He was reportedly seen in various places across Europe over long periods. He associated with High Masons and was potentially connected with Rosicrucians, possibly their head. Cagliostro's memoirs claim St.-Germain initiated him into the Knights Templars.

The "Professor": A mysterious old gentleman involved in designing the Colonial flag of 1775 with Washington and Franklin. His name is unknown; he was called "the Professor". He appeared much older than his years but vigorous, referring to historical events as a witness. He had a peculiar vegetarian diet, avoiding flesh, green things, roots, unripe items, and liquor. He was accepted onto the flag committee, his design was unanimously chosen, and he vanished afterwards. Washington and Franklin (both Freemasons, Franklin possibly Rosicrucian) recognized him. This event, like similar ones at the founding of other nations, suggests the divine wisdom of ancient Mysteries is still present, guiding mankind.

3.12 Conclusion

Philosophy is seen as the path to overcoming ignorance and attaining wisdom. Simple ignorance (lack of knowledge) drives the soul to learn. Complex ignorance (ignorance of ignorance) is the self-satisfied state of those who know only the physical senses and deny more to know.

Philosophy reveals man's kinship with the All, elevating him from a mere inhabitant of Earth to a citizen of Cosmos. It shows man's spiritual power connecting him to the Whole. God gave man the faculty of knowing and seeds of virtue, implying a divine purpose for man to become wise and virtuous, not limited to physical life.

Philosophy invites man away from selfishness, ignorance, sorrow, worldliness, ambition, greed, hate, and dead idealism. The Mysteries (philosophical schools) stand at the threshold of Reality. The gates of the Mysteries are always open. Philosophy is everywhere, like a subtle essence. The gate between the outer (not-self) and inner (Self) worlds is the heart, live well, die well, and be born again. It invites people to join the elect who choose the life of knowledge, virtue, and utility.