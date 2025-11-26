Selling your soul is an eternal topic of fascination amongst angsty teenagers and those who follow the music industry. Is it possible? Yes, with some caveats. Is it done? All the time. Does it end well? No, but there’s a strict no-refunds policy.

Let’s start from the top: yes, it’s possible to sell your soul, as much as you can sell something that doesn’t actually belong to you. Yes, your soul doesn’t actually belong to you. Your spirit might, but your soul doesn’t. If it did, you would be able to end your own eternal existence at will, but you can’t. From a biblical perspective, your soul either belongs to God or Satan. There is no in-between. You don’t get to choose where you go once you lose your earthly tether. “Selling your soul” is more a oath of fealty than anything else, with the understanding that your earthly existence will be terminated abruptly should you try to renege on the agreement.

You can bargain for whatever you want to get in exchange, but Satan doesn’t have a great track record of keeping promises. What he does have a great track record of, is throwing his toys away when he gets bored of them. The toys being you, in this case. The “27 club” is an example of such a phenomena, albeit the causes of death are not exclusive to the expiration of the contract. Some outlive their usefulness. Others try to get out or refuse to commit. And some just party too hard.

There is a myth that needs to be addressed here, that of you entering a pact to serve the devil in the afterlife. This is a complete fabrication that was created to make the pact sound more exotic and interesting. Your soul has absolutely no use or purpose in the afterlife to Satan. The human soul is essentially barred from having any influence or reach into the physical realm after death. This barrier is not as strict from the realm known as “heaven”, and thus people often get dreams of loved ones who have passed away telling them that they are in a better place now. The restriction on the place known as “hell” is essentially absolute. They can not see, hear, or influence anything in this world. They are trapped in the underworld wherein they will undergo eternal torment.

There is also no such thing as “serving” in hell. After the final judgement, both Satan and those with him will be placed on equal footing, as hell is not some kind of fleshly orgiastic paradise. Hell is a place of punishment and torment. Everyone in hell is there to be tortured. Satan will be far too busy getting torn apart by hungry hellhounds for all eternity to order you around.

Your only usefulness to Satan is in this world as an agent of corruption. Thus, the price of fame and riches is not just your own soul, but the souls of all who surround you. One of the requirements for the continuation of the contract is the perpetuation of damnation. You must kill, steal, rape, and destroy. You must strip the innocence of children from them. Why do you think pedophilia continues to be such a mainstay in the entertainment industry? They don’t need more blackmail material. They already have plenty of it, and most of these people are perpetuating these crimes willingly.

There are two major reasons why it continues - the first is because stripping a child of their innocence is an immensely powerful thing in the occult world. It is one of the strongest acts that you can do to strengthen your black magic. The second is because it shatters the child’s soul, and often irreparably damages their connection to the Divine. In effect, you not only destroy the child psychologically, you also destroy them spiritually.

I will write more on this topic in another article.

Back to the topic of bargaining - what can you bargain for? Satan does not control anything directly, rather it is controlled by a network of human intermediaries that are similarly pledged to him. Those who sold their soul for money don’t actually own it, rather it was simply loaned to them. Just as it was given to them, it will be taken away from them. Why do you think all of these billionaires have gone on record saying that they will donate their estate to charity rather than passing it on to their children? It’s because they don’t actually own anything. They have nothing to pass down. They are simply middlemen for whatever it is that Satan needs funding for.

The same goes for sex. There are plenty of young and impressionable women who get coerced into sex work by others, have been fooled by the demonic notion of empowerment, or are seeking power of their own. Sex rituals are powerful. Covens constantly engage in orgies for this reason. There are plenty of would-be witches who are happy to lend their bodies out for use by Satan’s elite in exchange for a few crumbs of power.

Participants of a Satanic ritual in Mexico

Everything else stems from those two. The only thing you can’t bargain for is freedom. However, none of what is given to you is yours to keep, nor is any of it free. It does not come at just the cause of your soul. Going back to Hollywood circles, why do you think drugs are so common? Because they’re destructive to the soul. If you wish to continue reaping the perks of your contract with Satan, you must provide him with a continued flow of wretched despair from those around you. Sex and drugs are two of the easiest and most self-perpetuating methods there are.

Any power or wealth that you draw must be paid back tenfold in human suffering. Do you want billions of dollars? Better open up a lithium mine in Africa and stock up on slaves. That’s really what “selling your soul” boils down to: Spreading misery and suffering in exchange for fame and wealth.

Does that sound like a good deal to you? It’s one I was offered. I refused. I will not perpetuate the pain and suffering that was forced upon me as a child by those who accepted the deal. The thought of accepting the deal never even crossed my mind. I hope the same can be said of you, dear reader.

Until next time,

Stove