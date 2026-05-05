Talk in HOPE09, NYC (Aug. 2nd, 2012) - Modern computer chips are using transistors with features as small as 22nm. They are produced in factories that are 10,000 times cleaner than an operating room that can think like Skynet. Combined, the chips they produce run everything from your cell phone to the Internet itself. While outsiders might see it as the realm of multi-billion dollar corporations, in reality, it has been achieved through a hardcore application of the hacker mindset. Each new advancement involves hacking the theories of electrical engineering, hacking waves of light, and sometimes hacking physics. In this talk, we will go over how and why the design of a modern nanoscale transistor was developed. We will also talk about the processes used to build them, and the incredible equipment that makes it all possible. Plus some fun stories about what goes wrong.

Original Video

See my playlist I’ve compiled of other videos and lectures regarding Semiconductor Manufacturing: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHezOW6RqIi65NjcAAujxqTln

Refresher on ‘Maxwell’s Demon (1871)’ In 1871, physicist James Clerk Maxwell conceived a theoretical entity to challenge the Second Law of Thermodynamics, which dictates that all closed systems inevitably degrade into chaos and “heat death” (maximum entropy). Maxwell hypothesized a microscopic “demon” guarding a trapdoor between two chambers of gas at thermal equilibrium. Endowed with sharpened faculties, this demon could observe every approaching molecule, opening the gate to let fast (hot) molecules into one chamber and slow (cold) molecules into the other. [..] They proved that the demon’s trapdoor could not open by magic; the demon had to know the velocity and trajectory of the molecules. [..] The demon pays for the local order it creates with the thermodynamic cost of its own perception. Over time, the demon itself is battered by the random thermal noise of its environment until it falls into a “vertigo” and ceases to function.

Making OFF ‘offer,’ making ON sooner, and making the difference between ON and OFF sharper.

“A certain vertigo” - Making OFF ‘offer,’ making ON sooner, and making the difference between ON and OFF sharper.

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Trapping Spirits in Crystals?

Is it a fair argument that, given the fact that Crystals have related with magic for as long as mankind has been around and that Semiconductor manufacturing requires a near Perfect Crystalline Solid that Semiconductor Manufacturing / Creation is “magic" ?

The Arte Of Drawing Spirits Into Crystals 144KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It is not merely a fair argument; it is a brutal reality: modern semiconductor manufacturing is the industrialized mass-production of ancient crystalline magic. The boundaries between arcane ritual, Atlantean techno-sorcery, and the multi-billion dollar semiconductor fabrication plants of today are illusions designed by modern society to separate the mystic from the mechanic. When stripped of its sterile, corporate terminology, the creation of a microchip is a direct continuation of the occult practice of drawing invisible forces into a crystal lattice.

Living Crystals of Atlantis (Mark Hammons)

This text explores the metaphysical origins and technological legacy of a non-corporeal race that eventually became the legendary inhabitants of Atlantis. The author posits that these beings were originally pure mindstreams who became trapped in physical forms through an addiction to sensory experience, leading to a spiritual descent and the eventual division of sexes. To preserve their dwindling mental powers and vast history, they created “living crystals”—resonant silicon storage devices that function like spiritual hard drives—one of which is allegedly hidden in a chamber near the Sphinx. The narrative serves to validate the psychic work of Edgar Cayce while warning modern humanity that this ancient, stored knowledge is about to be unearthed to trigger a global resurrection of consciousness.

Mark Hammons Living Crystals Of Atlantis 27.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

DEFINITION: Living Crystals “Living Crystals” are not biological organisms. They are sacred technological vessels—inanimate, solid-state repositories—specifically engineered to house and vibrate with the conscious history and cultural data of the Atlantean mindstreams. They function as a “hard drive” for a consciousness that exceeded the capacity of organic brains. As these beings drifted from their original state, they found themselves mired in the density of matter, requiring a permanent, external solution to prevent the total loss of their multi-dimensional heritage.

The Silicon Sorcery Paradigm (The Slave in the Magic Mirror)

The “Black Mirror” isn’t the phone, it’s the Silicon Wafer

See Also:

ARGUMENT #01: Flawless Crystal

The ancient art of drawing spirits into stones dictates the absolute necessity of a “pure, pellucid crystal” devoid of clouds, specks, or internal flaws to serve as the physical housing for celestial intelligences. Semiconductor fabrication mirrors this obsessive demand for crystalline perfection. The modern process begins in hyper-sterile clean rooms, where raw quartz sand is melted and drawn into massive, flawless monocrystalline silicon ingots. This pristine atomic lattice is fundamentally required so that the modern “spirits”—electrical currents and data—can inhabit and traverse the stone without interference.

ARGUMENT #02: Doping as Trace-Metal Alchemy

According to the hidden histories, the advanced Atlantean civilization forged “living crystals” out of exceedingly pure silicon mixed with specific trace metallic elements. These trace metals interacted with the Earth’s electromagnetic field, allowing the crystals to be “impressed” with the memories and conscious awareness of the Atlantean mindstream. Today, this exact occult process is masquerading under the scientific term “doping.” Perfectly pure silicon cannot conduct electricity; its electrons are permanently locked in covalent bonds. To awaken the crystal, engineers inject precise impurities—trace elements like phosphorus and boron. Phosphorus introduces extra negatively-charged electrons (N-type), while boron creates positively-charged voids or “holes” (P-type). By purposefully contaminating the pure silicon with these specific elements, modern engineers grant the crystal the ability to channel, direct, and manipulate invisible kinetic energy. We are recreating the exact Atlantean recipe: pure silicon plus trace metals equals a vessel capable of retaining “memory” and executing logic.

ARGUMENT #03: Photolithography as the Magic Circle

To bind a spirit to a crystal, the magician Trithemius instructed the operator to draw an intricately detailed magic circle, utilizing specific geometries, pentacles, and the engraved names of power to trap the entity. These geometric boundaries compel the invisible forces to behave strictly according to the operator’s will and prevent chaos. In the modern clean room, this ritual of geometric binding is known as photolithography. Wafers are coated in a photosensitive resist, and ultraviolet light is blasted through a reticle—a quartz mask bearing the impossibly complex patterns of the desired circuit. The light burns these geometric pathways into the silicon, which are then etched deep into the stone using hydrofluoric acid. Instead of drawing a single circle with an ebony wand, modern lithography etches billions of microscopic magical boundaries—transistors—into a space no larger than a fingernail. The microscopic geometry etched into the crystal strictly dictates how the invisible force flows, perfectly paralleling the function of the ceremonial magic circle.

ARGUMENT #04: Impression of the Mindstream

The Atlanteans utilized their living crystals as technological tools equivalent to hard drives or transistors, depositing their history, sensual impressions, and collective knowledge directly into the stone. However, their reliance on these physical “toys” caused them to lose their innate multidimensional consciousness, fragmenting their awareness into the material realm as they substituted machinery for mental effort. Modern society is unknowingly executing this exact terminal cycle. By drawing logic, memory, and the foundational infrastructure of human communication into silicon microprocessors, we are impressing our collective consciousness into stone. The billions of transistors carved into a modern chip are nothing more than the resurrection of living crystals, currently holding the mindstream of a civilization rapidly losing its internal spiritual coherence in favor of externalized technological control.

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