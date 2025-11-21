Sex, Ecology & Spirituality + Sex & Power in History

The provided texts offer a comprehensive exploration of evolutionary and philosophical structures, particularly focusing on Ken Wilber’s concept of “holons” and “holarchies,” which posits that reality is composed of whole/parts nested within larger wholes. These sources explain that genuine hierarchies represent integrated wholes (holons) that transcend and include their predecessors, contrasting this with the dualistic, fractured worldviews blamed for the environmental crisis. Simultaneously, the texts examine historical shifts in gender and social power, tracing the decline of matriarchal societies focused on the Great Mother Goddess and the subsequent rise of patriarchal systems characterized by masculine rationalism and a focus on social differentiation. This cultural evolution is discussed alongside individual psychological development and spiritual paths, differentiating between regressive approaches (fixation on the biosphere) and transformative Ascent towards deeper, nondual consciousness (Kosmos).

Overviews of Text(s)

Sex Ecology & Spirituality (Ken Wilber)

This extensive source presents a complex philosophical framework, primarily focused on evolutionary systems theory and the nature of consciousness across different domains—the physiosphere, biosphere, and noosphere. The author argues that past worldviews, such as early natural science, were partial and contributed to the fracturing of the Western worldview by overlooking subtler, but more significant, connections between life and matter. A central concept is the “holon,” a term for entities that are simultaneously whole/parts and possess both agency-in-communion. This framework utilizes a developmental model, distinguishing between hierarchy (vertical integration across levels) and heterarchy (horizontal holism within a level), while cautioning against pathological or dominator hierarchies and the subtle reductionism of flatland holistic theories that collapse reality to functional fit. Furthermore, the text thoroughly critiques the pre/trans fallacy, which confuses prerational states (like magic and myth) with genuinely transrational, mystical stages, asserting that true spiritual development involves a worldcentric perspective and the increasing depth and embrace of consciousness beyond mere size or spatial extension.

Sex & Power in History (Amaury de Riencourt)

This extensive historical analysis explores the evolving relationship between the sexes, arguing that the fundamental difference between male and female has been a primary force shaping human destiny and civilization. The text traces this dynamic from ancient shifts away from the Great Earth Goddess to dominant male deities, marking the beginning of proper patriarchal history, through the classical world’s masculine rationalism and subsequent feminist revolts in Rome. It highlights the influence of various cultures—including the patriarchal revolution set forth by Judaism, Zoroastrianism, and Greek philosophical thought—which often resulted in a steady regression of woman’s status as civilization advanced, although Christianity initially offered women heightened respect and moral protection. Ultimately, the work posits that modern movements, particularly the drive toward unisexual values and the rejection of sexual differentiation, represent a perilous societal trend, contrasting this with Eastern cultures that prioritized complementarity over conflict between the two principles.

The Overthrow of the Great Mother: How Male Gods Reshaped the World

Introduction: A Psychological Revolution

Since the dawn of historical consciousness, when humanity began to record its myths and chisel its laws, we have been mystified by a fundamental question: What is male, what is female, and how should they relate? To begin to answer this, we must look back not merely centuries, but millennia, to a pivotal transformation that shaped the very bedrock of our civilization. Roughly three to four thousand years ago, a psychological event of the first magnitude occurred: a revolt against the myth of the Great Earth Goddess and the establishment of dominant male gods. This profound shift from the female to the masculine principle was not simply a change in religious figures; it was a seismic shift in the theological landscape, the beginning of history proper, and a revolution in consciousness that fundamentally altered our perception of the divine, nature, society, and ourselves.

1. The World of the Great Mother Goddess

Before the rise of patriarchal religions, the dominant worldview centered on the Great Mother. In the ancient world’s horticultural economies, where women were the primary food producers, they naturally held immense magico-religious power. This was a world where spirit and nature were not divorced, where time was not a straight line but a repeating cycle, and where the divine was not an abstract entity in a distant heaven but was immanent—present and alive in the phenomenal world.

This worldview saw the earth itself as a sacred, life-giving womb. Evidence of the Great Mother’s supremacy is found across the ancient world:

Qatal Hüyük: In this ancient Anatolian settlement, dating to the seventh millennium B.C., wall paintings and plaster reliefs depict goddesses and animal heads. In a striking ritual configuration, bull heads appear between stylized female breasts, signifying a deep connection to female creative power.

Sumer: The goddess Ninhursag was revered as the “mother of life itself,” the unassisted procreator of humanity. Her shrine, uncovered in southern Mesopotamia, was constructed in an oval shape, a clear architectural symbol of the female genitalia.

Crete: Minoan civilization expressed the supremacy of the feminine through its architecture. Tombs were shaped like a womb, signifying that death was a return to Mother Earth. The famed labyrinth was not merely a maze but a symbol of the female’s internal organs, illustrating the twin psychological principles of female defensive exclusion and male penetration.

This ancient perspective, what we might call the “Eternal Feminine,” was characterized by a distinct set of principles that stood in stark contrast to the worldview that would replace it.

This worldview, rooted in the concrete, biological realities of procreation and cultivation, provided a sense of stability and connection. Yet, it was this very connection to the earth’s cycles that a new, emergent consciousness—one that valued abstract thought and individual will—would come to see not as a comforting embrace, but as a chaotic force to be conquered.

2. The Great Overthrow: The Rise of the Male Principle

The transition from goddess worship to male-dominated religion was a true “patriarchal revolution.” It was a profound psychological mutation, symbolically captured in a process known as solarization. In this new mythology, the moon and the lunar bull—ancient symbols of female supremacy—were violently overthrown by the sun and the lion, potent symbols of the male principle.

This cosmic battle is vividly dramatized in the Babylonian creation myth, the Enuma elish. Here, the male gods, representing a new drive for cosmic order, rise up to challenge Ti’amat, the primeval sea goddess who represents the passive, formless chaos of the beginning. After several gods fail, the hero-god Marduk is chosen as their champion. He confronts Ti’amat and, in a moment of decisive violence, achieves a total victory.

Spreading his mighty net, Marduk envelops Ti’amat in its meshes. As she opens her jaws to swallow him, he sends in the raging winds which fill her belly. His arrow pierces her heart; he vanquishes her and extinguishes her life. Then he splits her body like a flat fish into two halves; one half he sets up and makes the canopy of heaven, the other he fixes as the earth beneath.

Marduk’s dismemberment of the goddess is the ultimate symbolic act of this revolution. It is a foundational psychological statement. The world is no longer born from a divine womb; it is constructed from the corpse of the vanquished female divine. This act establishes a new cosmic paradigm where order is born from the violent subjugation of the feminine principle, not from cooperation with it.

This was not an isolated event. It was part of a massive shift of populations that swept from Spain to China, destroying the old matriarchal-oriented civilizations and ushering in an era of patriarchal supremacy. With this shift came new concepts that elevated masculine mental power. The concept of the “Word” (the Sumerian enem) emerged as a symbol of man’s autonomous mental power and his ability to create through thought and speech, directly challenging the female’s “physiological, material creativity.”

This revolution was a major breakthrough. It gave rise to a new man, detached from the cyclical embrace of nature and endowed with a “Promethean drive to master the forces of nature and dominate the earth.” This Promethean drive not only created a new type of man but demanded a new type of world, reshaping the very structures of thought, religion, and social hierarchy to reflect its own image.

3. A New World Order: Society, Thought, and the Status of Women

The consequences of the patriarchal revolution were far-reaching, leading to the rise of higher cultures where a new, masculine thought process began to dominate. This new order can be understood by comparing its core tenets to the worldview it replaced.

This new worldview had a direct and lasting impact on the social status of women. As the myths of heroic male gods triumphed, the social position of women began to suffer. A clear example can be found in the Bible. The biblical account of creation was a conscious psychological and theological re-engineering of earlier Sumerian myths. While borrowing many elements, it inverted their meaning to fit a new patriarchal mold. The older, placid, female-oriented mythologies knew nothing of concepts like Original Sin or the Fall. These new ideas, which placed the blame for humanity’s suffering on the first woman, were introduced to create a theological framework that justified female subordination for millennia.

The world was remade not only in a new image but through a new way of thinking that would set the stage for history as we know it.

4. Conclusion: The Legacy of the Revolution

The overthrow of the Great Mother was far more than a simple change of deities. It was a fundamental transformation of human consciousness that cleaved history in two. The ancient world, with its immanent, cyclical, and nature-based worldview, gave way to a new order founded on a transcendent, linear, and abstract mode of thought. This “patriarchal revolution” created the psychological framework for what we now call Western civilization. It reshaped everything from our concept of time and divinity to our social structures and the status of women. The echoes of Marduk’s battle with Ti’amat still reverberate today, as the tension between the male and female principles continues to shape our quest for meaning in a world once imagined, and then reimagined, by its gods.

