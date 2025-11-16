Urban Odyssey

SHADOWGATE: Psychological Operations, Deep State "Contractors" & "ShadowNet™" [Movie by Millie Weaver]

This is a super important documentary that I highly suggest everyone watch. Obviously, take everything with a grain of salt (and let that be the moral of the story)
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Nov 16, 2025

Shadowgate Documentary by Millie Weaver - Support Millie Here

Obviously, this documentary is now a bit old, so take everything with a grain of salt. The most important lesson in this film is the technology behind these operations. This documentary focuses on the evidence of it from the 2008 Election, imagine what is possible now with Artificial Intelligence in the mix.

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction to Shadowgate 
00:08:00 The IIA & Psychological Warfare 
00:16:00 Hacking the State Department & Obama’s Passport 
00:24:00 Spying on Congress: The CKMS System 
00:32:00 Domestic Influence & The “Obama Phone” 
00:40:00 The Ukraine Connection: Biden & The Atlantic Council 
00:48:00 Cambridge Analytica: The Perfect “Russia” Setup 
00:56:00 The Real Seth Rich Story 
01:04:00 Outsourcing the Mueller Investigation 
01:12:00 Clearforce: The Autonomous Surveillance State

Urban’s Playlists

Bookmark my playlist(s) spreadsheet: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/main/playlists.html

  1. Rumble Documentaries Playlists

    1. Rumble Important Videos Playlist

    2. Follow Urban on Rumble (/c/MastersMahan)

  2. YouTube Important Videos Playlist

    1. Follow Urban’s Main Channel (@MastersMahanPodcast)

    2. Follow Urban’s Second Channel (@UrbanOdysseyPodcast)

    3. 👨‍🏫Urban’s Interviews / Presentations / Lectures Playlist

  3. Follow Urban on Odysee

  4. Follow Urban on Bitchute

Other Important Documentaries

📽️Masters Mahan SUPERCUTS

The Science of Asset Control & Information Management [MMP EPS 22 & 23]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 22
The Science of Asset Control & Information Management [MMP EPS 22 & 23]

📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

Operation Gladio Full Documentary (1992) [Allan Francovich] (+ Deep Dive)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 29
Operation Gladio Full Documentary (1992) [Allan Francovich] (+ Deep Dive)

🧬Biodigital Convergence

🧬Biodigital Convergence

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 27
🧬Biodigital Convergence

🧬Biodigital Convergence

Project Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Nov 12
Project Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]

AGE of DECEIT IV: The Eschaton Cipher & the Counterfeit Ledger of Life [Full Documentary]

AGE of DECEIT IV: The Eschaton Cipher & the Counterfeit Ledger of Life [Full Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 27
The Bibi Files (2024, Full Documentary)

The Bibi Files (2024, Full Documentary)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 21
Martial Law: A Documentary of Slavery

Martial Law: A Documentary of Slavery

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Sep 13
PROMIS PRISM PALANTIR PEGASUS Exposed NSA Surveillance 2019 Documentary

PROMIS PRISM PALANTIR PEGASUS Exposed NSA Surveillance 2019 Documentary

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Sep 5
The Khazarian Mafia - The God Eaters

The Khazarian Mafia - The God Eaters

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
March 20, 2024
Khazarian Mafia, The God Eaters - Part II

Khazarian Mafia, The God Eaters - Part II

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 25
Khazarian Mafia 3a: Menticiding the Mind - Chuck Swindoll, Jr.

Khazarian Mafia 3a: Menticiding the Mind - Chuck Swindoll, Jr.

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 26
Khazarian Mafia: The God Eaters #3b - The CIA IS NOT Your Friend (Chuck Swindoll, Jr)

Khazarian Mafia: The God Eaters #3b - The CIA IS NOT Your Friend (Chuck Swindoll, Jr)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 1
The Agenda: Their Vision, Your Future (Documentary by Oracle Films)

The Agenda: Their Vision, Your Future (Documentary by Oracle Films)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 11
Operation Gladio Full Documentary (1992) [Allan Francovich] (+ Deep Dive)

Operation Gladio Full Documentary (1992) [Allan Francovich] (+ Deep Dive)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 29
Israel & The Assassinations of John & Robert Kennedy [Full Documentary by ERTV]

Israel & The Assassinations of John & Robert Kennedy [Full Documentary by ERTV]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Sep 12
The Secret Right, Volume I - HEAVILY BANNED DOCUMENTARY by Josh Reeves

The Secret Right, Volume I - HEAVILY BANNED DOCUMENTARY by Josh Reeves

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 20
The Secret Right, Volume II - HEAVILY BANNED DOCUMENTARY by Josh Reeves

The Secret Right, Volume II - HEAVILY BANNED DOCUMENTARY by Josh Reeves

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 21
