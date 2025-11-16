SHADOWGATE: Psychological Operations, Deep State "Contractors" & "ShadowNet™" [Movie by Millie Weaver]

Shadowgate Documentary by Millie Weaver - Support Millie Here
Obviously, this documentary is now a bit old, so take everything with a grain of salt. The most important lesson in this film is the technology behind these operations. This documentary focuses on the evidence of it from the 2008 Election, imagine what is possible now with Artificial Intelligence in the mix.
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction to Shadowgate
00:08:00 The IIA & Psychological Warfare
00:16:00 Hacking the State Department & Obama’s Passport
00:24:00 Spying on Congress: The CKMS System
00:32:00 Domestic Influence & The “Obama Phone”
00:40:00 The Ukraine Connection: Biden & The Atlantic Council
00:48:00 Cambridge Analytica: The Perfect “Russia” Setup
00:56:00 The Real Seth Rich Story
01:04:00 Outsourcing the Mueller Investigation
01:12:00 Clearforce: The Autonomous Surveillance State
