SHADOWGATE: Psychological Operations, Deep State "Contractors" & "ShadowNet™" [Movie by Millie Weaver]

Shadowgate Documentary by Millie Weaver - Support Millie Here

Obviously, this documentary is now a bit old, so take everything with a grain of salt. The most important lesson in this film is the technology behind these operations. This documentary focuses on the evidence of it from the 2008 Election, imagine what is possible now with Artificial Intelligence in the mix.

Share Urban Odyssey

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction to Shadowgate 00:08:00 The IIA & Psychological Warfare 00:16:00 Hacking the State Department & Obama’s Passport 00:24:00 Spying on Congress: The CKMS System 00:32:00 Domestic Influence & The “Obama Phone” 00:40:00 The Ukraine Connection: Biden & The Atlantic Council 00:48:00 Cambridge Analytica: The Perfect “Russia” Setup 00:56:00 The Real Seth Rich Story 01:04:00 Outsourcing the Mueller Investigation 01:12:00 Clearforce: The Autonomous Surveillance State

Urban’s Playlists

Bookmark my playlist(s) spreadsheet: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/main/playlists.html

Other Important Documentaries