Show Notes | Ep. 02 | The Butt of Every Joke
My show notes and analysis for the Masters Mahan Podcast by Thomas Wolfe
Episode Introduction
Luciferians believe that in order to be born into the occult, a second spirit (a demonic host), has to be birthed into your body. This episode explains that process as they understand it.
Trigger Phrase
🌈Let’s go over the rainbow..🌈
Occult / Esoteric Significance
Rainbow Bridge (Bifrost): The rainbow has been used symbolically in various cultures, including the Norse Bifrost, a bridge connecting the realm of the gods to Earth. This bridge is often depicted as a rainbow and could symbolize a connection between the divine and the mundane or a journey to higher consciousness.
Chakras: In some esoteric traditions, the colors of the rainbow correspond to the seven chakras, energy centers in the human body. "Going over the rainbow" could be interpreted as a journey through the chakras, from the base to the crown, leading to spiritual enlightenment.
Esoteric Symbolism: The phrase "over the rainbow" might be interpreted as a metaphor for transcending the material world and entering a realm of higher understanding or spiritual awareness. It could be seen as a call to explore the mysteries beyond our ordinary perception.
Cultural and Literary References: The phrase "over the rainbow" is famously associated with the song "Over the Rainbow" from the film "The Wizard of Oz." In this context, it symbolizes a yearning for a better, more magical place beyond the troubles of the present world. It has also been used in various contexts to represent hope, dreams, and aspirations.
Controversial Interpretations: Some sources might associate the phrase with controversial or conspiratorial ideas. For example, the use of the phrase "over the rainbow" in a tweet could be interpreted as a reference to the "Indigo SKYFOLD" chemtrail program, suggesting a connection to esoteric knowledge or conspiracy theories.
Motion & Strength [1]
All creation functions on two principals
Motion & Strength (Masculinity)&
Rest & Nurture, (Femininity)- the human soul enters the body while inside the mother.
~ The Narrator (Thomas Wolfe)
Wizards & Witches [2]
In the occult, men function as
Wizards and women function as
Witches. The occult teaches that a male's erect penis is his
Magic Wand.
Life comes about in two ways:
The traditional process of sexual reproduction.
When life starts "anew" called being
Thrice Born
Christianity calls this
Baptism
Christianity teaches that after baptism, one is
Confirmedwith the Holy Spirit as a comforter.
The occult believes this process happens via
Sodomy
The occult believes that when the "wizard's wand" strikes the base of the spinal column it: "opens a pathway of light, up the spinal column to the
Pineal Glandwhich the occult believes is the 'seat of consciousness'"
Luciferians believe that this process introduces a "demonic host" to the victim's body. According to the narrator, many of them believe they have
St. Mathiasor
Merlinas a demonic host. [3]
These demonic hosts range from "familiar spirits" to "Amityville horror entities"
Two wills cannot exist in peace in one location, or as the Lord describes it: "A house divided against itself will not stand."
Sodomy is considered the First Sacrament of Satan - when it is done before the age of ~6-7 it is particularly damaging [4]
It is believed within the occult that the "flash of light" that happens during sodomy is Lucifer, also known as the Bringer of Light
It is also noted that the song You Light Up My Life by Joe Brooks is in praise of this experience.
The occult also believes that the act of sodomy allows for the knowledge of good and evil, similar to the Biblical narrative behind Satan in the Garden of Eden. Thus, Lucifer is Prometheus [5]
Do you ever wonder why some potentially very talented singers / actors come onto the scene, do a few one-hit-wonders and then mysteriously vanish from the public eye? Ever wonder why some morons are continuously given leadership positions considering they've run their previous companies into the ground? Conversely, ever wonder why some "A-List" actors are continually given starring roles over and over again? Wonder why so many child stars end up on drugs and alcohol?
"It's a big club, and you ain't in it" - George Carlin
"A broken heart and a contrite spirit I will not always despise."
~ The Narrator (Thomas Wolfe)
Urban’s Notes
It is important to note, this idea of "Sodomy" does not always require the physical act, this can be thought of on a more metaphorical level.
"The devil for anyone is whatever it is in life they ALLOW to 'sodomize' them."
If a person refuses to "play ball" they are sometimes congratulated and told they have "passed a morality test" only to discover they never climb higher than they already are. The idea being that if you refuse to do as commanded by the occult, you'll find yourself never climbing into higher positions or positions of more power. Either you play ball, or you don't get your "back scratched."
Citations & Timestamps
Timestamp: 2:00
Timestamp: 3:40
Timestamp: 6:40
Timestamp: 8:40
Timestamp: 12:10
The Master Mahan video you posted indicates that the sin of sodomy damages the nervous system and pineal gland thereby opening individuals to demon possession.
Revelation 11:8 Their bodies will lie in the public square of the great city ["squaring the square" in freemasonry a.k.a. kabbalah/gnosticism?]—which is spiritually called Sodom [sodomy] and Egypt [the third eye or pineal gland]—where also their Lord was crucified [Jerusalem/claim to be Jews but are satanists].
I came across this site that indicates that the upper levels of freemasons and other secret societies all engage in sodomy and pedophilia. They rape babies believing that they become one flesh with the baby and then control the baby in mkultra programs for the rest of their lives, at least until the babies are saved by Christ. The demons in the wizards can also be shared with the babies, thereby creating a pyramid with satan at the top controlling the wizard(s) who control all the babies they rape. This is what is symbolized with the 'eye of providence' at the top of the pyramid. For example, Yuval Noah Harari claims that he was ‘devirginized’ by Klaus Schwab and that Klaus devirginized many of the current world leaders. I suspect that Klaus is the wizard controlling the people that he has sodomized.
https://boydenreport.com/
https://boydenreport.com/2022/05/22/in-the-house-of-the-strong-man-sodomy-is-the-key/
This site claims that Trump is also a pedophile: https://veteranstoday.com/2020/10/27/blockbuster-report-trump-settlements-for-10-child-rapes-half-boys-bankruptcies-justice-department-coverup/
and that Trump is a homosexual chabad satanist https://fitzinfo.net/2016/10/29/trump-controlled-by-mossad/amp/