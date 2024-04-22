Luciferians believe that in order to be born into the occult, a second spirit (a demonic host), has to be birthed into your body. This episode explains that process as they understand it.

Controversial Interpretations: Some sources might associate the phrase with controversial or conspiratorial ideas. For example, the use of the phrase "over the rainbow" in a tweet could be interpreted as a reference to the "Indigo SKYFOLD" chemtrail program, suggesting a connection to esoteric knowledge or conspiracy theories.

Cultural and Literary References: The phrase "over the rainbow" is famously associated with the song "Over the Rainbow" from the film "The Wizard of Oz." In this context, it symbolizes a yearning for a better, more magical place beyond the troubles of the present world. It has also been used in various contexts to represent hope, dreams, and aspirations.

Esoteric Symbolism: The phrase "over the rainbow" might be interpreted as a metaphor for transcending the material world and entering a realm of higher understanding or spiritual awareness. It could be seen as a call to explore the mysteries beyond our ordinary perception.

Chakras: In some esoteric traditions, the colors of the rainbow correspond to the seven chakras, energy centers in the human body. "Going over the rainbow" could be interpreted as a journey through the chakras, from the base to the crown, leading to spiritual enlightenment.

Rainbow Bridge (Bifrost): The rainbow has been used symbolically in various cultures, including the Norse Bifrost, a bridge connecting the realm of the gods to Earth. This bridge is often depicted as a rainbow and could symbolize a connection between the divine and the mundane or a journey to higher consciousness.

All creation functions on two principals Motion & Strength (Masculinity) & Rest & Nurture, (Femininity) - the human soul enters the body while inside the mother.

In the occult, men function as Wizards and women function as Witches . The occult teaches that a male's erect penis is his Magic Wand .

Luciferians believe that this process introduces a "demonic host" to the victim's body. According to the narrator, many of them believe they have St. Mathias or Merlin as a demonic host. [3]

The occult believes that when the "wizard's wand" strikes the base of the spinal column it: "opens a pathway of light, up the spinal column to the Pineal Gland which the occult believes is the 'seat of consciousness'"

Christianity teaches that after baptism, one is Confirmed with the Holy Spirit as a comforter.

Two wills cannot exist in peace in one location, or as the Lord describes it: "A house divided against itself will not stand."

Sodomy is considered the First Sacrament of Satan - when it is done before the age of ~6-7 it is particularly damaging [4]

It is believed within the occult that the "flash of light" that happens during sodomy is Lucifer, also known as the Bringer of Light

It is also noted that the song You Light Up My Life by Joe Brooks is in praise of this experience.

The occult also believes that the act of sodomy allows for the knowledge of good and evil, similar to the Biblical narrative behind Satan in the Garden of Eden. Thus, Lucifer is Prometheus [5]

Do you ever wonder why some potentially very talented singers / actors come onto the scene, do a few one-hit-wonders and then mysteriously vanish from the public eye? Ever wonder why some morons are continuously given leadership positions considering they've run their previous companies into the ground? Conversely, ever wonder why some "A-List" actors are continually given starring roles over and over again? Wonder why so many child stars end up on drugs and alcohol?

"It's a big club, and you ain't in it" - George Carlin

"A broken heart and a contrite spirit I will not always despise."

