Spells are very important in Luciferianism. In our last episode we illustrated how spells are used in society to build our inner mythologies. If you are one of those who can't help but wonder what in the world is happening to our communities right now, you should know that in part it is due to decades of spell casting that is starting to "come true” worldwide, including in the Middle East. While we support the Jewish right to gather in the land of Israel, we do not support ramping up for war on either side. One of the major spells that has been cast on American Christians is the spell that they must be true to Jewish plans and plots at any cost in order to be true to the Bible. Anything less is anti-shemitism. This is a spell, so you had better wake up because Christianity’s God has declared, “Blessed are the peace makers for they will be called the true children of God.” The rest are but dogs and sinners at the gate. ~ Thomas Wolfe (The Narrator)

Smoke gets in your eyes

Veiling of Truth: Smoke can symbolize obfuscation or the clouding of truth. "Getting in your eyes" suggests that something is hindering your ability to see clearly. This could represent illusions, deception, or a lack of spiritual insight.

Facing Inner Demons: Smoke can also be associated with repressed emotions or hidden desires. "Smoke in your eyes" might signify that you're confronting your inner darkness or unresolved issues that are causing emotional pain.

Discerning Spiritual Paths: In some traditions, smoke carries the essence of sacrifice or offerings. "Smoke in your eyes" could represent the challenges and difficulties one faces on a spiritual path, forcing you to refine your focus and discern the true path from distractions.

Connection to the Spirit World: Smoke is often used in rituals to connect with the spirit world. "Smoke in your eyes" might symbolize a blurring of the lines between the physical and spiritual realms, allowing for communication with spirits or heightened intuition.

NLP combines theories, models and techniques from a range of scientific and esoteric fields, to create accessible, understandable ‘tools’ which can be used by individuals, teams and organizations and applied in a variety of contexts to improve outcomes, support wellbeing and create change - (ANLP International CIC)

It is important to remember that Neuro-Linguistic Programming is just a fancy way of saying Brainwashing and/or Spell Casting

The End Objective of Catcher in the Rye

To become a liar, or a "justifiable phony" who lies about their inner-dialogue of angst, rage, and sexual arousal -- This is done Hypnotically via Repetition

1) Focus Human Attention

"In order to put a person, or nation, into a trance-like, more suggestive state, it is necessary to capture first the victim's attention. This is known professionally in Hollywood as Baiting/Hooking - The best movies will Bait your attention and then Hook it (capture it)." ~ The Narrator (Thomas Wolfe)

This can often be done by setting up a question which the mind will need an answer for. The mind prefers homeostasis.

Circular Reasoning

Circular Reasoning is the formal logical fallacy mistake of using a claim to support itself. It happens when the person starts with what they want to end up with. This faulty circle goes round and round but gets nowhere.**

You might not notice it, but circular thinking underlies many common beliefs. It sneaks unnoticed into political debates and advertising slogans. Noticing circular reasoning is the first step in spotting flaws in your thinking. It also helps reveal weaknesses in other people's arguments.

WARNING

HYPNOTIC MIND CONTROL ONLY WORKS WHEN IT IS GIVEN CONSENT. IF THERE IS NO CONSENT, THERE IS NO POWER

2) Enhance Awareness of the Attention by Immediate Experience (The Hook)

Once you're hooked, you are in for the ride. It takes a lot of time for an individual to become consciously aware (in the moment) that they have been hooked. It may very easily go unnoticed.

The process seeks to inflict an IMMEDIATE experience, and then BUILD on the attention of the immediate experience.

It's in this moment of chaos that the mind reaches out seeking rational meaning in an attempt to stay in equilibrium The "hypno-entertainer" uses this moment of shock to offer a new normal that the brain can hold on to while it attempts to "sort out" the situation. ~ The Narrator (Thomas Wolfe)

3) Leading the Subject into Accepting the Experience

If the victim rejects the Hook at this phase, the programming is over and the programmer has failed. Remember, programming ONLY works when it is given by consent.

4) Introducing the Goal

It is understood that people must "marinate" in an idea before accepting it. In the context of the COVID-19 Pandemic, this was setup by the rising count, or tick, of the death count. The idea was that society was increasingly guilted into accepting the COVID-19 Vaccine by the persistent tick of the death count, building more and more tension within the mind. ~ The Narrator (Thomas Wolfe)

One may also think in terms of commercial advertising, BUY NOW! DON'T WAIT

The WORST hypnotist is, at the end of the day, a liar trying to convince you of a Mythology ~ The Narrator (Thomas Wolfe)

5) Reinforcing the Goal via Repetition

Reinforcement of the overall goal of 'Catcher in the Rye' happens by continually exposing the protagonist (aka the reader) to multiple cases of "phonies" or "liars" who are successful or who have used their lies to achieve success. We are also exposed to multiple cases of sexual angst and even pedophilia to a small extent. The book is VERY SUBTLE with the programming, it's easy to miss.

6) Encouraging Disassociation & Involuntary Responses to the Goal

Once the victim has "taken the bait" and become Hooked , taught the goals of the programmer and reinforced using repetition and circular reasoning & reinforcement the plan is for the Trigger that has been set to function as a Command in a disassociated way and involuntarily. ~ The Narrator (Thomas Wolfe)

At this point, the language within the book shifts from soft language (probably, should, could, etc) to more active and direct language (I, do, will, always, must, etc). This is used to progressively place the reader into the shoes of the protagonist. Remember, this is all a subconscious game. It's ok to embrace the goal of homoeroticism because just as the reader becomes conscious of what's going it, it's taken back to a point of Release . In the book, just as our protagonist will say something that will make the reader think "wait what," we're given some counter balance toward the other polarity to balance out the mind.

Point out in detail how hot the guy is -> It's okay because he's got nasty teeth = Wait what -> Oh ok he's gross no worries.

It's okay because the reader DOES NOT have to CONSCIOUSLY ACCEPT the consequence. By baiting and then hooking, the reader is very carefully managed as to not allow the reader to consciously realize the goal. This is a very subtle game.

The game being played in the book is that of the author setting the reader up with subconscious arousal. Just as the reader becomes conscious of this arousal, the shock comes in via the addressing of the "myth" -- it's a giant game of bait and switch. It's Pavlov's Dog and the Bell

7) Building Anticipation & Expectation

When Anticipation & Expectation are used on purpose, it is as simple as Pavlov's Dog Once you've conditioned your dog (food), all you need to do is Trigger him (Ringing the Bell) and you have his complete attention The deeper the victims attention, the more likely the master will gain the expectation assigned to the anticipation. ~ The Narrator (Thomas Wolfe)

So far we have been conditioned to:

Accept Holden's voice as our own.

Inner-Angst

Sexuality in Pagan Form

Murder

..and any guilt, fear, or shame we feel is Projected at "phonies" and liars in society.

8) Accept Any & All Successes, use them for Reinforcement the next time

The last step to any hypnosis / programming is always the same

