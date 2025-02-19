Follow Treemason

For centuries, the Goetic sigils—those cryptic, looping, otherworldly glyphs (often first unveiled to the curious in the Lesser Key of Solomon)—have been typically cast as the calling cards of demons. Drawn in ink, scrawled in blood, etched onto metal, whispered around circles in the flickering light of thin black candles… They’ve been viewed as keys to the locks for binding spirits, contracts for securing pacts, or lightning rods for summoning energies and manipulating hidden forces.

But what if these sigils were never really about summoning demons at all?

What if they were remnants of a forgotten system of energy manipulation—one that predates the grimoires and stems from something much older and more sophisticated?

What if Goetic sigils are functional energetic circuits, constructed intentionally, not unlike the symbols found in BioGeometry, the sacred Egyptian science of vibrational harmonics? And what if their forms were further encoded with Enochian characters, from John Dee’s oft-called angelic language, which might not really be a language at all, but rather a set of vibrational schematics for interacting with the fundamental layers of reality itself?

A Note on Terminology: Ancient Symbols, Modern Labels

As we explore the symbols and energetic effects categorized under BioGeometry, it is important to clarify that these forms and their associated principles are not new inventions, but rather modern rediscoveries of ancient understandings. While we refer to them as “BioGeometry symbols” for the sake of continuity in this discussion, they are in truth expressions of timeless geometric principles found across numerous esoteric traditions, from Egyptian temple sciences to Hermetic and alchemical diagrams.

If a more appropriate term existed—one that encapsulated their true historical breadth and universal energetic significance—we would use it. However, for the sake of clarity, we will use the term “BioGeometry” as a functional descriptor, acknowledging that these symbols predate any singular system or modern rediscovery.

As Above, So Below: Enochian and BioGeometry as a Unified Energy System

What if the Enochian characters within the sigils function as energetic coding—establishing routes, boundaries, start and endpoints, while the BioGeometric symbols provide the thrust, modulation, and resonance necessary for energetic flow?

Goetic sigils are often associated with sub-lunar forces (planetary, material, terrestrial).

Enochian characters are said to interact with extra-lunar/cosmic forces (celestial, etheric, beyond linear time).

If utilized correctly in this model, we might theoretically possess a functional language for transmitting energy and “uncompressed” information to and from the universal consciousness itself—a blueprint for interacting directly with the All.

John Dee himself wrote:

“The word ‘angel’ is but a name for a certain order of intelligence, not a feathered choir. What we call spirits, some may call sciences yet unknown.”

Was Dee suggesting that what magicians believed to be supernatural beings were actually structured energy intelligences—contactable through geometrical and resonance-based systems?

In other words: What if Goetic sigils are not just mystic symbols, but a forgotten technology—misunderstood, mislabeled, and waiting to be rediscovered?

Sigils: Mystical Mumbo Jumbo, Aetheric Branding, or Functional Energy Patterns?

Traditionally, Goetic sigils have been understood as visual representations of spirits—a kind of spiritual ID badge that allows a magician to focus upon and/or call forth an entity. However, when analyzed objectively, elements of multiple esoteric languages appear within these mysterious glyphs.

The sigils of the Ars Goetia, for example, contain:

Complex interlocking curves, spirals, and geometric crossings

Wave-like patterns and mirrored symmetry

Shapes that closely resemble energy flow diagrams

Aleister Crowley, who worked extensively with both Goetic and Enochian magic, wrote:

“The secret of the sigil is the secret of all things: the shape, the sound, and the force they command.”

This strongly suggests that rather than being mere occult doodles, Goetic sigils may actually be composite energy patterns—a combination of BioGeometry forms and Enochian vibrational encodings, designed to resonate at specific frequencies, direct energy, or illicit specific effects.

Buer’s Sigil: A Case Study in Encoded Energy Patterns

Buer, described in the

BioGeometry Components

Symbol 19 → Stabilization and structured energy flow

Symbol 101 → Cognitive clarity and higher thought alignment

Symbol 43 → Harmonizing energy and maintaining coherence

Reversed Symbol 200 → Controlled bidirectional energy movement

These symbols, when combined, suggest that Buer’s sigil functions as an energetic blueprint for regulating balance, focus, and healing.

Enochian “F” → Appears below the mirrored 200, likely stabilizing directional energy flow

Enochian “E” → Found beneath the mirrored 200, possibly grounding the structure

Enochian “A” → Positioned to the right of 200, near 43, serving as an initiator or activator

Enochian “X” → Implied through intersecting line structures, indicating an energetic gateway

Implications of Buer’s Sigil Analysis

If Buer’s sigil encodes both BioGeometry healing structures and Enochian vibrational mechanics, this suggests:

Goetic sigils were originally designed to serve specific energetic functions, not merely as names for spirits.

Each sigil may represent a unique vibrational intelligence, interfacing with consciousness through frequency modulation.

Goetic sigils may be remnants of a lost science—one that integrates geometry, vibration, and biological energy systems.

John Dee’s warning seems eerily relevant:

“He who speaks a word without knowing its force is as a blind man lighting a fire.”

What if we’ve been blindly using Goetic sigils, not realizing their true purpose?

TL;DR?

Goetic sigils may be remnants of encoded energy systems—functional tools designed to manipulate reality through geometric resonance. They appear to blend BioGeometry (energetic structure) with Enochian (frequency encoding), forming a vibrational interface for consciousness tuning, probability manipulation, and energy harmonization.

If this is true, then Goetic sigils aren’t just artifacts of ritual magic—they are blueprints for a deeper, measurable interaction with reality itself.

Something tells me that John Dee, Aleister Crowley, and the scholars of the past knew more than they chose to scribble down for posterity. Something else drives me to find out.