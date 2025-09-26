🪄An Introduction to Luciferian "Spells" & "Spell Casting" [Masters Mahan Episode #18]

Spells help to build inner mythos in those they have been cast upon (namely you). They work on both the initiated and the uninitiated although they work much faster on the initiated. If you are one of those who can’t help but wonder what in the world is happening to our societies right now, you should know that in part it is due to decades of spell casting that is starting to “come true.”

This is a primer introduction to prepare you for a deeper study to come.

This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering.

If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing.

We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.