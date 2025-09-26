Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Transcript

🪄An Introduction to Luciferian "Spells" & "Spell Casting" [Masters Mahan Episode #18]

Spells are very important in Luciferianism. We have delayed discussing them until now because it takes special eyes to see them.
Sep 26, 2025

Spells help to build inner mythos in those they have been cast upon (namely you). They work on both the initiated and the uninitiated although they work much faster on the initiated. If you are one of those who can’t help but wonder what in the world is happening to our societies right now, you should know that in part it is due to decades of spell casting that is starting to “come true.”

This is a primer introduction to prepare you for a deeper study to come.

This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering.

If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing.

We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Episode References

Recommended Reading (Articles by Stove)

🍳Stove's Food for Thought

On Demonic Mind Control

Dick Johnson
·
August 6, 2025
On Demonic Mind Control

Read full story
The Limitations of Magic in Mind Control

The Limitations of Magic in Mind Control

Dick Johnson
·
December 8, 2024
Read full story
Defence Against the Dark Arts

Defence Against the Dark Arts

Dick Johnson
·
June 26, 2024
Read full story
🍳Stove's Food for Thought

The Language of Magic

Dick Johnson
·
January 7, 2025
The Language of Magic

Read full story
🍳Stove's Food for Thought

Black Magic

Dick Johnson
·
December 28, 2024
Black Magic

Read full story

📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives & Summaries

SSOTBME: Sex Secrets of the Black Magicians EXPOSED (Ramsey Dukes)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
June 28, 2025
SSOTBME: Sex Secrets of the Black Magicians EXPOSED (Ramsey Dukes)

Read full story

Series Links

This is Episode 18 of the Masters Mahan (Remastered) Podcast

Series Directory: https://linktr.ee/mastersmahan

Audio Podcast Source Listing: https://masters-mahan.captivate.fm/

Supercuts (Multiple Episode Mini-Series)

Into the Darkness: An Introduction to Luciferianism & Elite Occultism [MMP EPS 1-4]

Into the Darkness: An Introduction to Luciferianism & Elite Occultism [MMP EPS 1-4]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 23, 2025
Read full story
Principals of Satanic Human Control & Enslavement (aka the MkUltra / Monarch Program) [MMP EPS 5-10]

Principals of Satanic Human Control & Enslavement (aka the MkUltra / Monarch Program) [MMP EPS 5-10]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 19, 2025
Read full story
🩸The 13 Illuminati Bloodlines & The Judas Clause [MMP EPS 13-16]

🩸The 13 Illuminati Bloodlines & The Judas Clause [MMP EPS 13-16]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 20, 2025
Read full story
The Catcher in the Rye & Armageddon Programming [MMP EPS 19-21]

The Catcher in the Rye & Armageddon Programming [MMP EPS 19-21]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 24, 2025
Read full story
The Science of Asset Control & Information Management [MMP EPS 22 & 23]

The Science of Asset Control & Information Management [MMP EPS 22 & 23]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 22, 2025
Read full story

