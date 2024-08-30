Have you ever truly pondered on the meaning of the term Satanic Ritual abuse? The abuse part is pretty self explanatory, it’s the satanic ritual part that most people - even victims - don’t understand.

One of the core aspects of programming in SRA is demonic instillation of the subject - essentially, the practice of putting a spirit into a person. Generally, a demon is unable to possess a person without their consent, however this is an area where there are a lot of loopholes, and an alter may accept the instillation of the spirit on behalf of the whole.

This practice serves multiple purposes, but the most important one is to gain control of the person. The spirit may then alter, reinforce, and introduce programming as it wishes within the person with the cooperation of several alters that were forced to swear fealty to it. The spirit also serves to monitor the person to make certain that they are not able to break free from their shackles. The spirit will also help ensure the successful self-termination of the person once they have exhausted their usefulness to their handler.

I can attest to the fact that anyone of any importance in the survivor space has several spiritual “watchers” assigned to them to monitor them externally in addition to what I described above. The implication of such being that your location and activities will always be known unless you are able to banish them. One of the first things I did upon my awakening was to destroy several such entities.

The existence of such internal entities means that true freedom cannot be gained without their destruction - and this is where we get to the part that the new-agers aren’t going to like. The only way to destroy such an entity is by the power and authority granted to you by Christ.

This also has another interesting implication, and one that many people will not like - anyone who has not been born again cannot be truly free from programming, as they are still operating under demonic influence and control. It also means that you are walking around with a permanent vulnerability and are far, far more susceptible to being recaptured and reprogrammed at any time.

You may protest to the author: “But I have been free for X years and have never been recaptured!”

The answer to that is simple: you just aren’t considered a high-value target, or are under sufficient control without realizing it that you are actually serving as an agent of chaos and destruction.

There is no amount of healing that can fix this issue, because this is an issue that is external to your mind and your soul. This is an issue that can only be addressed with spiritual rebirth.

Having addressed that however, I must now address the flipside of the issue: removing said spirits will not heal you and will not remove your programming. The instillation of a spirit is simply one part of the programming process. Do not make the mistake, as many a preacher has, of thinking that you can “cure” an SRA survivor with an exorcism. It won’t work. The removal of the spirit is but one of the essential steps. Luckily, it’s also the easiest and the fastest, and then the psychological healing can begin.

Cheers! If you need me, I’ll be in the pews.