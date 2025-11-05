Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Transcript

The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola: The Basis for All Modern Mind Control | Jesuits & the Counter-Reformation (1/2) | Professor Walter Veith

This video explores the spiritual, not political, aspects of the Jesuit Order and The Counter Reformation, focusing on the “Spiritual Exercises” of Ignatius Loyola.
Urban (theofficialurban)
Urban (theofficialurban)
Nov 05, 2025

We investigate the fundamental differences between the paths of Martin Luther and Ignatius Loyola. Where Luther was driven to the cross and salvation by faith in the Word of God alone, Loyola was driven by his guilt to “fall upon himself,” creating a spirituality based on imagination, dreams, visions, and mystical apparitions.

The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius form the foundation for all modern military training, was the basis for Nazi SS, and was one of the earliest forms of Mind Control / Programming.

This deep dive covers:

  • The Spiritual Exercises: An analysis of Loyola’s methods, including “composition seeing the place” (visualization) and extreme physical penance like scourging and wounding oneself.

  • Blind Obedience: The 13th rule of the order, “perende ac cadaver” (like a corpse), which demands that one must “hold that the white which I see is black if the hierarchical church so decides it”.

  • The Counter Reformation Today: The video claims these Jesuit spiritual exercises are the basis for modern ecumenical movements.

  • The Alpha Course: Examines claims that the Alpha Course contains “nothing that is contrary to Catholic Doctrine” and is a tool for ecumenical unity under Rome.

  • Cell Groups: An analysis of the “Model of 12,” linking it to occult numerology (Rosicrucians) and a hierarchical structure where a “spiritual guide” or “coach” replaces a direct relationship with Christ.

Modern Infiltration: Alleges Jesuit control of the 1960s Hippie Movement, The Beatles, and the modern Charismatic movement (via figures like Catherine Kuhlman) to replace faith with experience.

Timestamps

00:00:00 Intro: The Spiritual Danger of the Jesuits 
00:04:34 The Jesuit Mission: Destroy Protestantism 
00:07:50 Luther (Faith) vs. Loyola (Visions & Self) 
00:17:11 Penance: Chastising the Flesh with Whips & Chains 
00:27:10 Vatican II & The Charismatic Movement 
00:39:15 The “Anonymous Christian”: Embracing Pagans & Atheists 
00:48:21 Catherine Kuhlman: Rome’s “Undercover Agent”? 
00:52:13 Charismatic Ecumenism: “The Lord’s Ecumenism” 
01:08:21 The “Social Gospel”: A New Morality 
01:25:01 The Alpha Course & Catholic Doctrine 
01:30:30 Cell Groups: The “Model of 12” Hierarchy 
01:40:48 The Bible vs. “Spiritual Guides” 
01:49:55 Conclusion: A Personal Relationship with God

Professor Walter Veith’s Links

You can watch / download the full lecture series “Rekindling the Reformation” on Archive: https://archive.org/details/rekindling-the-reformation-walter-veith-series

Professor Veith’s Homepage: https://clashofminds.com

Free Download Links from Prof. Veith

Series

YouTube Playlists

See Also

Urban’s Presentation: https://jesuits.officialurban.com

The Complete History of the Reformation (All 16 Volumes in One)
18.8MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
The History of Protestantism - James A. Wylie
11.7MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

User's avatar
