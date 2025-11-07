Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Pt. 2: The Spiritual Exercises of Loyola [Prof. Walter Veith]

This is Part 2 of “Jesuits and the Counter Reformation,” an exposé on the “Spiritual Exercises” of Ignatius Loyola. This presentation argues that these exercises are the Jesuit Counter-Reformation’s primary tool for replacing biblical faith with a hands-on, experiential, and occult spirituality.

We trace how Loyola’s visualization and imagination techniques were rejected by the Reformation but have now infiltrated every aspect of modern Christianity and secular culture, including:

Mega-Churches: See how leaders like Robert Schuller and Paul Yonggi Cho adopted visualization (”The Fourth Dimension”) , promoting a man-centered theology they admittedly received from the Pope at Vatican II.

Psychology & New Age: Discover the direct link between the Spiritual Exercises and Carl Jung’s “active imagination,” which led him to visions of a pantheistic “fusion of good and evil”. See how this is mirrored in secular programs like Oprah’s “A Course in Miracles”.

The P.E.A.C.E. Plan: Learn how Rick Warren’s “Second Reformation” is based on “deeds,” not “belief,” and how his P.E.A.C.E. Plan is a social program identical to the UN’s Millennium Development Goals, with no mention of Christ or the Gospel.

Spiritual Formation: We expose the buzzwords (”contemplative prayer,” “spiritual directors,” “centering prayer,” “labyrinth”) being taught at institutions like Willow Creek and promoted by leaders like Richard Foster. We show how Foster’s work, hailed by Christianity Today , promotes Catholic mystics , astral travel , and is openly recommended on Jesuit websites.

This is a Jesuit strategy to replace faith with experience , leading to a “universal Christ who satisfies them all” —the final Omega point of pantheistic fusion.

00:00:00 Introduction: Faith vs. The Spiritual Exercises 00:03:49 Carl Jung’s Mystical Visions & Active Imagination 00:11:05 Secular Spirituality: Oprah & “A Course in Miracles” 00:17:40 New Age & “I AM” Theology 00:22:50 Robert Schuller’s Man-Centered Gospel & Rome Connection 00:30:17 Willow Creek & “Spiritual Formation” 00:41:48 Rick Warren: CFR, “Breath Prayers,” & The P.E.A.C.E. Plan 00:54:20 The P.E.A.C.E. Plan vs. The UN Millennium Goals 01:00:16 Teilhard de Chardin & The Pantheistic “Omega Point” 01:14:30 Richard Foster: “Celebration of Discipline” 01:29:14 Proof: Jesuit Websites Recommend Richard Foster 01:46:40 The Counterfeit: Spiritual Formation vs. The Sealing of God 01:49:40 Final Warning: The Jesuit Counter-Reformation

