Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Pt. 2: The Spiritual Exercises of Loyola [Prof. Walter Veith]

This is Part 2 of "Jesuits and the Counter Reformation," an exposé on the "Spiritual Exercises" of Ignatius Loyola, Jesuit Counter-Reformation's primary offensive tool.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Nov 07, 2025

This is Part 2 of “Jesuits and the Counter Reformation,” an exposé on the “Spiritual Exercises” of Ignatius Loyola. This presentation argues that these exercises are the Jesuit Counter-Reformation’s primary tool for replacing biblical faith with a hands-on, experiential, and occult spirituality.

We trace how Loyola’s visualization and imagination techniques were rejected by the Reformation but have now infiltrated every aspect of modern Christianity and secular culture, including:

  • Mega-Churches: See how leaders like Robert Schuller and Paul Yonggi Cho adopted visualization (”The Fourth Dimension”) , promoting a man-centered theology they admittedly received from the Pope at Vatican II.

  • Psychology & New Age: Discover the direct link between the Spiritual Exercises and Carl Jung’s “active imagination,” which led him to visions of a pantheistic “fusion of good and evil”. See how this is mirrored in secular programs like Oprah’s “A Course in Miracles”.

  • The P.E.A.C.E. Plan: Learn how Rick Warren’s “Second Reformation” is based on “deeds,” not “belief,” and how his P.E.A.C.E. Plan is a social program identical to the UN’s Millennium Development Goals, with no mention of Christ or the Gospel.

  • Spiritual Formation: We expose the buzzwords (”contemplative prayer,” “spiritual directors,” “centering prayer,” “labyrinth”) being taught at institutions like Willow Creek and promoted by leaders like Richard Foster. We show how Foster’s work, hailed by Christianity Today , promotes Catholic mystics , astral travel , and is openly recommended on Jesuit websites.

This is a Jesuit strategy to replace faith with experience , leading to a “universal Christ who satisfies them all” —the final Omega point of pantheistic fusion.

Part One

📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola: The Basis for All Modern Mind Control | Jesuits & the Counter-Reformation (1/2) | Professor Walter Veith

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Nov 5
The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola: The Basis for All Modern Mind Control | Jesuits & the Counter-Reformation (1/2) | Professor Walter Veith

Read full story

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction: Faith vs. The Spiritual Exercises 
00:03:49 Carl Jung’s Mystical Visions & Active Imagination 
00:11:05 Secular Spirituality: Oprah & “A Course in Miracles” 
00:17:40 New Age & “I AM” Theology 
00:22:50 Robert Schuller’s Man-Centered Gospel & Rome Connection 
00:30:17 Willow Creek & “Spiritual Formation” 
00:41:48 Rick Warren: CFR, “Breath Prayers,” & The P.E.A.C.E. Plan 
00:54:20 The P.E.A.C.E. Plan vs. The UN Millennium Goals 
01:00:16 Teilhard de Chardin & The Pantheistic “Omega Point” 
01:14:30 Richard Foster: “Celebration of Discipline” 
01:29:14 Proof: Jesuit Websites Recommend Richard Foster 
01:46:40 The Counterfeit: Spiritual Formation vs. The Sealing of God 
01:49:40 Final Warning: The Jesuit Counter-Reformation

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Professor Walter Veith’s Links

You can watch / download the full lecture series “Rekindling the Reformation” on Archive: https://archive.org/details/rekindling-the-reformation-walter-veith-series

Professor Veith’s Homepage: https://clashofminds.com

Free Download Links from Prof. Veith

Series

YouTube Playlists

See Also

Urban’s Presentation: https://jesuits.officialurban.com

The Complete History of the Reformation (All 16 Volumes in One)

18.8MB ∙ PDF file

Download

Download

The History of Protestantism - James A. Wylie

11.7MB ∙ PDF file

Download

Download

Urban's Compendium
Jesuitism is 100% ANTI-DEMOCRACY
See Also…
Listen now
a month ago · 4 likes · 2 comments · Urban (theofficialurban)
📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

Jesuit World Order: Sun Tzu's Art of War & The Coming Global Deception (Walter Veith)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 17
Jesuit World Order: Sun Tzu's Art of War & The Coming Global Deception (Walter Veith)

Read full story
📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

The Entire History of the Jesuit Order & its Plans for World Domination [Full Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Nov 2
The Entire History of the Jesuit Order & its Plans for World Domination [Full Documentary]

Read full story
🤠Cause Before Symptom

Ignatian Spirituality - Cause Before Symptom /w Urban [7/17/25]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 17
Ignatian Spirituality - Cause Before Symptom /w Urban [7/17/25]

Read full story
📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives & Summaries

The SECRET Instructions of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 13
The SECRET Instructions of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits)

Read full story
📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives & Summaries

The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola (The Jesuit Method)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 16
The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola (The Jesuit Method)

Read full story
📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives & Summaries

World Revolution: Fire in the Minds of Men + The French Revolution [Nesta Webster]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Nov 4
World Revolution: Fire in the Minds of Men + The French Revolution [Nesta Webster]

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 theofficialurban
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture