Stopping the New World Order (Full Lecture by John F. McManus)

“John F McManus is a Marine Veteran and member of the John Birch Society. He exposes in detail, The New World Order agenda with quotes, documents, and other materials, and what we can do to combat it. I highly recommend taking notes” (https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/2036541449211355192?s=20)

How has America strayed so far from its constitutional roots? Join John F. McManus in this comprehensive lecture as he exposes the deliberate forces working to dismantle American sovereignty in favor of a “New World Order.”

In this deep-dive presentation, McManus covers:

The Conspiracy of Power : Why the drift toward total government is not a series of mistakes, but a calculated plan.

Historical Origins : Tracing the influence of the Bavarian Illuminati and the Communist Manifesto on modern policies.

The Role of the CFR : How the Council on Foreign Relations influences global political and economic structures.

The Federal Reserve : The Jekyll Island meeting and the engine of inflation that devalues American currency.

The UN Trap : Why international bodies threaten national independence and the constitutional requirement for declared wars.

A Call to Action: The strategy to take the country back through exposure and constitutional vigilance.

Learn how to pierce the wall of deception and defend the legacy of freedom.

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Credits to Redpill Drifter on X for this Video

See James Carner & I on Sources & Bibliography

RE: The debate on “Is there a formal ‘conspiracy’ or isn’t there”

The Philip Dru Administrator book is a pretty good argument in favor of organized conspiracy, Woodrow Wilson’s Quote(s) along with the Money Trust & Harvard Connections

https://rumble.com/v74btd4-lesson-2-harvard-and-the-money-trust-hydra-of-succession-series.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

The “formal conspiracy” is the IVY LEAGUE UNIVERSITIES. The “illuminated (we’re smarter than you) ones” they’re all close friends inbreeding and having bastard children, they all end up at the same Ivy Leagues.

More on the John Birch Society

It’s almost impossible to find any group / side / dialectic that doesn’t have its own skeletons in the closet. However, I’m a believer in first building a large enough understanding of the information (even from sides with skeletons in the closet) such that you have something to hold up and compare to the rest of what you find to establish patterns & draw conclusions. (See the Trivium Graphic at the bottom of the post)

Trivium Graphics

I apologize, I mentioned these graphics above but forgot to add them in.