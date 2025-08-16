Three Goals Established in the 1700s (According to Roger Morneau)

Objective 1: Convince the World Satan and His Fallen Angels Do Not Exist

Mechanism:

Denying the existence of Satan and the Fallen Angels could paradoxically serve a Satanic agenda by disarming resistance. If people believe these entities are mere myths, they’re less likely to guard against their influence, rendering humanity vulnerable to manipulation.

Execution:

This might involve infiltrating religious institutions to promote secularism or skepticism, reframing Satan as a psychological symbol rather than a literal being. Enlightenment-era rationalism (circa 1700 onward) could be co-opted, with philosophers and scientists unknowingly advancing this goal by debunking supernatural claims.

Outcome:

A world that dismisses Satan as fiction might unwittingly embrace his principles — rebellion, materialism, self-deification — under the guise of progress, aligning with a hidden Satanic restoration.

Objective 2: Bring Hypnosis Out from the Occult into the Public as a Means of Thought Control

Mechanism:

Hypnosis, historically linked to mesmerism and occult practices, could be “demystified” and popularized as a scientific tool, masking its potential as a weapon for mental domination. By 1700, figures like Franz Mesmer (born 1734) could be imagined as agents in this scheme, transitioning esoteric techniques into mainstream use.

Execution:

This might involve staging demonstrations to legitimize hypnosis, training practitioners to embed subliminal commands, and integrating it into medicine or entertainment. Over time, mass hypnosis — via rhetoric, ritual, or later media — could condition populations to accept Satanic values (e.g., hedonism, power) without resistance.

Outcome:

A society conditioned through “secular” hypnosis might unknowingly enact a Satanic will, with free thought eroded under the pretense of therapy or progress, fulfilling the goal of thought control.

Objective 3: Destroy the Bible Without Burning It — Charles Darwin as Satan’s Chosen

Mechanism:

Destroying the Bible “without burning it” implies undermining its authority indirectly — through reinterpretation, doubt, or replacement — rather than physical destruction. Charles Darwin (born 1809) is cast as Satan’s protégé, crafting a narrative to supplant biblical creation with natural selection.

Execution:

Darwin’s “tutelage by Satan” could be imagined as a series of visions or insights — perhaps a demonic muse whispering the principles of evolution — designed to challenge Genesis. His Origin of Species (1859) becomes the weapon: a scientific text that erodes faith in divine order, portraying life as a chaotic, godless struggle. Satan might also guide Darwin’s predecessors (e.g., Lamarck) to lay the groundwork.

Outcome:

The Bible’s influence wanes as evolution gains traction, shifting humanity from a theistic worldview to one of survival and adaptation — values Satan could twist into pride, domination, and amorality. The text remains intact but “destroyed” in relevance.

Armageddon Programming (Masters Mahan) Examined through the Lens of J.D. Salinger’s ‘The Catcher in the Rye’

The Full Analysis (~3hrs) [by Thomas Wolfe]

The Major Themes of The Catcher in the Rye:

The podcast emphasizes several key themes embedded within The Catcher in the Rye for psychological manipulation:

“Phonies” and Lying:

Salinger’s recurring theme of “phonies” is presented as a central

programming element, subtly teaching readers to become “liars” themselves and to justify their “inner dialogue of angst, rage, and sexual arousal” (Ep. 19).

Sexuality and Violence:

A significant part of the analysis focuses on the connection between “sexual anger,” “arousal,” and “violence.” The book is alleged to program a subconscious link between sexual energy and aggression, culminating in “ejaculatory gunfire” and murder (Ep. 20). This is presented as a subversion of “sex and reproduction function[ing] as the highest sacrament” for God (Ep. 19). The podcast explicitly details how Holden’s frustrations and inadequacies with both male-on-male aggression and women are “always connected in the programming with death” (Ep. 20). Male arousal is described as leading to a “little death in the occult,” a moment of freezing that “guarantee[s] the bullet will hit its mark,” leading to “physical robotization” that “can explode in murder” (Ep. 20).

Loss of Boundaries:

Lucifer’s “only law” (“You are free to do as you wish. Anything you wish”) is contrasted with God’s laws (Ten Commandments, Noahide Laws) (Ep. 19). The podcast argues that the book, and broader media, aim to “destroy all human heritage that is not part of the occult” by eroding “normal, natural boundaries,” leading to “entitlement thinking” (Ep. 20).

Super-Villain Scholars & Doctors of Destruction

See the ‘ WW3 Explained 5th Generational Warfare’ Documentary by RebootedAmerica

Herbert Marcuse, The Divider

Herbert Marcuse, The Divider - Frankfurt School Communist & Critical Theorist

THEORY:

Marcuse’s critical theory and concepts like “repressive tolerance” (from A Critique of Pure Tolerance) and the fusion of Eros and liberation (Eros and Civilization) critique capitalist society, traditional morality, and authority as inherently oppressive. He advocates for radical upheaval and sexual freedom to dismantle these structures.

SOCIETAL DECAY:

Marcuse accelerates decay by dividing society into irreconcilable factions — oppressors versus the oppressed, tradition versus progress. His rejection of family, religion, and hierarchy as repressive erodes the social glue that binds communities. By promoting hedonism and rebellion, he weakens collective resilience, leaving individuals atomized and purposeless.

CULTURAL POISONING:

His theories poison culture by framing it as a tool of domination (e.g., art serving the bourgeoisie), encouraging a nihilistic rejection of shared values. This breeds a culture of resentment and entitlement, where beauty and tradition are replaced with chaos and self-indulgence.

RELATION TO GOALS:

Marcuse’s division denies Satan’s existence by secularizing morality (Goal 1) and undermines the Bible’s authority (Goal 3), aligning with Darwin’s materialist worldview. His fragmented society is ripe for hypnotic control (Goal 2), as seen in Catcher’s Holden — adrift, divided from norms, and primed for rage.

Theodor Adorno: The Projector

Adorno, The Projector , another Frankfurt School critical theorist

THEORY:

Adorno’s work with the Frankfurt School, notably The Culture Industry and The Authoritarian Personality, posits that mass culture (music, film) dumbs down society, while authoritarian traits stem from traditional values. He projects psychological critiques onto the collective, suggesting culture enslaves rather than uplifts.

SOCIETAL DECAY:

Adorno hastens decay by eroding trust in communal identity. His view of culture as a manipulative force turns art into a source of suspicion, not unity. By labeling tradition as authoritarian, he alienates generations, fostering a society of disconnected cynics unable to resist external control.

CULTURAL POISONING:

He poisons culture by reducing it to a conveyor belt of despair — pop songs as opiates, stories as propaganda. His projection of alienation (e.g., via Catcher’s lens) infects the masses with hopelessness, replacing creativity with conformity to a bleak, controlled narrative.

RELATION TO GOALS:

Adorno’s projection secularizes reality, dismissing Satan as a psychological artifact (Goal 1), and amplifies Darwin’s godless despair (Goal 3). His cultural hypnosis — embedding triggers in media — fulfills Goal 2, with Catcher projecting Holden’s decay as a societal template.

Edward Bernays: The Deceiver

Edward Bernays, nephew of the infamous Sigmund Freud engineered modern propaganda in his book fittingly named ‘Propaganda’ making his role The Deceiver

THEORY:

Bernays, in Propaganda and Crystallizing Public Opinion, harnesses Freudian psychology to manipulate mass behavior through advertising and PR. He theorizes that the “herd” can be swayed by hidden desires, making deception a science for shaping perceptions.

SOCIETAL DECAY:

Bernays drives decay by eroding individual agency, turning citizens into pawns of engineered consent. His manipulation of trust — via ads, politics, or media — fractures authentic social bonds, replacing them with shallow, consumerist facades that collapse under scrutiny.

CULTURAL POISONING:

He poisons culture by commodifying it — art, identity, and values become products to sell, not truths to cherish. His deceptive campaigns (e.g., smoking as liberation) flood society with lies, drowning meaning in a sea of manufactured wants, as Catcher’s “phoniness” reflects.

RELATION TO GOALS:

Bernays’ deception secularizes Satan out of existence with progressive myths (Goal 1) and markets Darwin’s ideas as truth (Goal 3). His public hypnosis — selling Catcher as innocent — perfects Goal 2, poisoning culture with subliminal control.

Kurt Lewin: The [Stage] Director

Lewin’s notable contributions involve Group & Social Dynamics making him The Stage Director

THEORY:

Lewin’s group dynamics and change management model (unfreeze-change-refreeze) from Field Theory in Social Science manipulate collective behavior. He theorizes that social systems can be reprogrammed by altering group norms, directing masses toward desired outcomes.

SOCIETAL DECAY:

Lewin accelerates decay by destabilizing organic social structures — families, churches, nations — through forced change. His direction of groups into new, artificial norms (e.g., secular conformity) uproots stability, leaving societies malleable and prone to collapse.

CULTURAL POISONING:

He poisons culture by turning it into a lab experiment — traditions unfrozen, replaced with programmed ideologies, then refrozen as dogma. This robotic conformity stifles spontaneity, as seen in Catcher’s assassins, directed to kill by a rewired culture.

RELATION TO GOALS:

Lewin’s direction enforces disbelief in Satan through groupthink (Goal 1) and shifts society to Darwin’s paradigm (Goal 3). His hypnotic reprogramming of groups — mirrored in Catcher’s influence — executes Goal 2, decaying culture into a tool of control.

Dr. Josef Mengele: The Devil

(AKA Dr. Green)

Dr. Josef Mengele was responsible for pioneering the MkUltra / Monarch programs with his human experimentation in the Concentration Camps. After WW2, Mengele was brought to the West under Project Paperclip and given the pseudonym “Dr. Green” - His sheer brutality and comfort with inflicting torture make him The Devil Himself

Mengele became the camp doctor at the famous Auschwitz Concentration Camp. Joseph Mengele was in a very key position as the camp doctor at Auschwitz. He was able to use countless thousands of people as guinea pigs for experiments. One of the chief items that had to be charted in detail was how much torture various humans could take. The charts were worked up so that the Illuminati would know exactly how much torture and how much nurturing to carry out in creating trauma-based mind-controlled slaves.



https://propheciesofrevelation.org/illuminati-6-dr-green.html

PROJECT PAPERCLIP

It’s not easy being Green…

THEORY:

Mengele, known as the “Angel of Death” in Auschwitz, is cast here as “The Devil” for his alleged development of trauma-based mind control (TBMC) techniques. TBMC involves using extreme trauma — torture, abuse, sensory deprivation — to fracture the psyche, creating dissociative states that can be programmed with triggers for control.

SOCIETAL DECAY:

Mengele’s TBMC accelerates decay by breaking the human spirit at its core. His methods — inflicting unbearable trauma to control minds — erode trust, morality, and agency, leaving societies fragmented and submissive. The ripple effect of his work (e.g., through MK-Ultra) normalizes dehumanization, as seen in modern desensitization to violence, aligning with the decay Marcuse and Lewin foster.

CULTURAL POISONING:

Mengele poisons culture by embedding fear and dissociation into the collective unconscious. His legacy — allegedly continued through covert programs — turns cultural products (media, education) into tools for trauma, amplifying Adorno’s despair and Bernays’ deception. The “little death” in Catcher mirrors the dissociative state Mengele creates, where arousal and death fuse in a programmed mind.

RELATION TO GOALS:

Armageddon = Division + Projection + Deception + Group Direction + Trauma: Mengele adds the final layer — trauma as the ultimate weapon to break and rebuild minds, ensuring the occult’s victory.

The Mechanics: How the Doctrines Combine

1. Division (Marcuse) leads to…

Marcuse’s critical theory, by critiquing traditional societal structures like capitalism, morality, and authority as inherently oppressive, accelerates societal decay. His theories are said to achieve this by dividing humanity into irreconcilable factions (e.g., oppressors versus oppressed, tradition versus progress). This rejection of established structures like family, religion, and hierarchy allegedly erodes the social cohesion that binds communities. Furthermore, by promoting hedonism and rebellion, his ideas are seen as weakening collective resilience, leaving individuals atomized, purposeless, and more susceptible to manipulation. The document states this leads to “societal atomization and internal conflict,” where communities become fractured, trust erodes, and people are isolated from traditional support systems.

⬇️

2. Projection (Adorno) cultivates…

His critique of “The Culture Industry” and “The Authoritarian Personality,” hastens societal decay by eroding trust in communal identity. His view of mass culture as a manipulative and dumbing-down force is said to turn art and cultural products into sources of suspicion rather than unity. By labeling traditional values as potentially authoritarian, his theories are interpreted as alienating generations from their heritage, fostering a society of “disconnected cynics” unable to resist external control. This results in “widespread cynicism, hopelessness, and a pervasive sense of alienation,” where individuals are conditioned to view their own traditions and leaders with suspicion, preventing genuine collective action.

⬇️

3. Deception (Bernays) creates…

Bernays’s principles of public relations and “engineered consent,” which harness Freudian psychology to manipulate mass behavior, are presented as a direct driver of societal decay. This decay is characterized by the erosion of individual agency, as citizens are turned into “pawns”. His manipulation of trust through advertising, politics, and media allegedly fractures authentic social bonds, replacing them with “shallow, consumerist facades” that are prone to collapse under scrutiny. This leads to a “culture of pervasive misinformation and manufactured consent,” making it difficult for individuals to discern reality and fostering passive acceptance of authoritative narratives.

⬇️

4. Group Direction (Lewin) enables…

Lewin’s work on group dynamics and his “unfreeze-change-refreeze” model for change management are interpreted as tools to accelerate societal decay by destabilizing organic social structures like families, churches, and nations through “forced change”. His theories allegedly allow for the reprogramming of social systems by altering group norms and directing collective behavior towards desired, often artificial, outcomes (e.g., “secular conformity”). This uproots societal stability, leaving societies “malleable and prone to collapse,” resulting in “forced social engineering and a loss of organic community cohesion”.

⬇️

5. Trauma / TBMC (Mengele) provides…

Dr. Mengele’s alleged work in Trauma-Based Mind Control (TBMC) provides a brutal, practical mechanism for societal decay by “breaking the human spirit at its core”. His methods, described as inflicting unbearable trauma to control minds, allegedly erode trust, morality, and individual agency on a massive scale, leaving societies fragmented and submissive. The ripple effect of such work, purportedly continued through programs like MK-Ultra, is said to normalize dehumanization and desensitize populations to violence. This application, even indirectly through mass events like wars or pandemics, is claimed to lead to “widespread psychological fragmentation” and a breakdown of moral boundaries.

The Envisioned Outcomes: An “Engineered Cataclysm”

The Masters Mahan Podcast claims that the systematic combination of these doctrines inevitably leads to a series of devastating societal outcomes, paving the way for their version of “Armageddon”:

⚖️Destruction of Traditional Morality & Boundaries

This involves a combined assault on human needs, wants, and hopes, promoting “survival at any cost.” Coupled with sexual subversion, it erodes the “God-given sense of morality” and “normal, natural boundaries,” leading to “entitlement thinking” and the societal embrace of Lucifer’s law: “You are free to do as you wish, anything you wish.”

🧠Widespread Psychological Enslavement

Constant bombardment of “spellcasting,” allegedly embedded in pop culture and reinforced by the 8-step hypnotic process, aims to create a population prone to “mental slavery.” Individuals are theorized to become “human computers” or “presidential models,” whose loyalty is maintained through fear and blackmail, with the goal to “control human behavior on demand.”

🔗Societal Fragmentation & Control

Marcuse’s “Division” is said to break down unity, while Lewin’s “Group Direction” manipulates remaining social structures. This is linked to asset control, ensuring economic and physical ownership by the “Cabal,” resulting in a society where “all human heritage that is not part of the occult” is systematically destroyed, leading to a state where people “own nothing and be happy.”

📉Orchestration of Cataclysms

The combined doctrines allegedly enable the “Cabal” to orchestrate major global crises, such as “financial collapses” and “pandemics.” These events are designed to induce profound “fear,” which the podcast equates to “faith in the occult,” thereby compelling “consent” for the next phase of the agenda.

🎯Creation of Programmed Perpetrators

Conditioning individuals to “Survive at Any Cost,” combined with trauma-based mind control, is said to produce individuals capable of extreme violence. *The Catcher in the Rye* is cited as an example of a tool for “School Shooter / Incel Programming,” linking sexual frustration to “ejaculatory gunfire” and murder, with claims that real-world assassins were influenced by such programming.

👑The Rise of a Luciferian “Zion”

The ultimate societal outcome presented is the establishment of a “one-world pseudo-Zion government” based out of a “unified Jerusalem.” This is described as the “universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer,” where traditional religions and even atheism are “both conquered and exterminated at the same time,” leading humanity to openly worship Lucifer, as per Albert Pike’s alleged vision.

Potential Catalyst: The “Trigger Event”

The theory suggests that a society conditioned by these doctrines — rife with division, fear, and psychologically primed individuals — is vulnerable to a major “trigger event.” The hypothetical death or assassination of a highly polarizing political figure, such as a former President like Donald Trump, could serve as such a catalyst within this framework.

Interpreted Effects of such a Catalyst:

Exploiting Division: Intensify “us vs. them” narratives, pushing factions towards open conflict.

Activating Programmed Individuals: Serve as a “subconscious shock” to elicit “disassociated” and “involuntary” violent reactions from those allegedly programmed.

Orchestrated Fear for Consent: Leveraged by the “Cabal” as an engineered crisis to instill mass fear, justifying increased control and suspension of liberties.

Inciting Reactionary Movements: Spark a “general reactionary movement” or civil war scenario, as different sides clash violently, fueled by propaganda and emotion.

Erosion of Boundaries: The ensuing chaos would further dismantle traditional morality, accelerating the descent into a state where “anything goes.”

Thus, a significant political assassination could be seen as the “engineered cataclysm” designed to activate programmed elements and propel society towards the final stages of the alleged occult agenda, potentially culminating in a civil war scenario and the establishment of the “pure doctrine of Lucifer.”