This multi-part text describes the author's experience growing up in an international occultic group's facility, detailing a rigorous and traumatic upbringing designed to mold individuals into loyal, skilled members. The process begins with prenatal programming, utilizing the birth mother's pain to condition the unborn child, followed by intense spiritual and loyalty training from infancy, including elaborate staged setups to instill specific beliefs and create internal structures within the child's psyche. Later years involve advanced academic learning, military skills, and training in torture and programming techniques, alongside regular "hosting" in various countries to build covert identities and maintain a constant cycle of trauma and amnesia between the cult life and the external world. The narrative highlights the emphasis on obedience, survival of the fittest, and detachment from conventional morality, culminating in a disturbing coming-of-age ritual where the children participate in mass sacrifice to become full adult members of the order.

Svali’s “Vatican Book”

Full E-Book Compiled

Who is Svali?

I have been on my own healing journey for 27 years. It started when I went for deliverance years ago, and continued during the time when I realized that I was a member of a satanic cult, chose to leave the group, was abused and tortured and forced to recant, and then by God’s grace chose to continue to heal from those traumas. I wrote numerous articles that have been published on the Internet and shared with others earlier in this healing journey. Those articles reflected my understanding of healing at that time. This book reflects my understanding in the years since, after numerous access attempts (some successful, many not), and a deepening walk with God, who is my true healer. I used to be a programmer, for a group that stands behind the Illuminati, Knights Templar, Opus Dei and the other 12 international occultic organizations. In fact, I used to be their head programmer, and ran the programming labs for this organization after Mengele died, when the torch was first passed on to another, and then to me. I developed or helped develop many of the programs discussed in this book, or “improved” on those developed before my time. I no longer work for that group, and this site and articles is my restitution. My other restitution is this: I pray that all who were ever programmed by me, or with the technologies that I developed, would be freed and released, in the name of the true Jesus who heals and blesses and forgives. I am forgiven for all that I did, by a God who shows amazing grace and mercy. He has literally held me as I shook and cried and screamed at times, both during the actual traumas, and during the healing of them. He has never left my side, throughout the journey. He never abandons during the journey, even though it can be difficult at times. Many will ask “Where did you go during the years you disappeared?” I chose to go offline, have no cell phone, and live with a safe friend during five years of that part of my healing. I was then tested greatly, and found that God would come through. During this time, one my daughters (Hoji) chose to leave the group as well, in large part due to my testimony for Christ. She remembers (as I do, as well) being there when I was tortured for my faith in Christ, and that I whispered “I forgive you” to her and the others present (leaders of this organization). With this I want to add: “I want you to get free” to each of my loved ones who are still in the group. It really is possible to get free, and this site is my testimony to this fact. May it help and bless those who read its pages. ~ Svali

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the nature of the "international occultic groups" described, and what is their primary goal for the children raised within them?

The sources describe a network of international occultic groups, exemplified by the Order (Jesuits are mentioned in this context). Their primary goal for the children raised within their facilities is to program them into highly skilled, completely obedient, and deeply loyal agents who will help pave the way for an "occultic messiah" and a world ruled by him. These children are genetically enhanced and subjected to intense training from before birth to become advanced mages, skilled in military tactics, torture, programming others, and fitting into various societies while remaining loyal to the Order.

How early does the programming begin, and what is the rationale behind starting so young?

The programming begins prenatally, specifically in the womb. The rationale, based on experiments conducted by figures like Mengele, is that programming begun in the womb lasts longer and is more difficult to break. The belief is that the unborn embryo's spirit is present and imprints these early experiences, laying a foundational template for later programming. Pre-birth and the first three years are considered the most intensive period for this "full-time" training.

What methods are used during prenatal programming to establish core beliefs and splits?

Prenatal programming involves a combination of extreme trauma and operant conditioning. Initially, the birth mother is treated well as a form of priming, followed by brutal physical and psychological torture (e.g., agonizing pain, suffocation, forced degrading acts) linked to injunctions of immediate obedience. This is intended to distress the fetus through the mother's synchronization of brainwaves and spirit. Drugs are used to prevent abortion. Pain induction and antagonist drugs are used for "seal of mortality" programming, linking pain to mortality and bliss to "ascension." The fetus is also conditioned to "rescue" the birth mother, a foundation for later rescue programming. Physical mutilation (cutting off a finger tip, which regrows but leaves psychological trauma), rape by actors portraying revered figures, and exposure to bright lights are also used. These traumas create foundational templates for programming and the first personality splits, including internal representations of "Satan," "god," "He who is to come," top controllers, and core guardians, designed to protect the developing core from the harsh reality of the environment. The voice of the primary trainer becomes a source of comfort and bonding after the traumatic "abandonment" by the birth mother, providing a reason for the fetus to live.

Describe the spiritual programming techniques used during infancy (ages 0-3) and their intended effects.

Spiritual programming in infancy is non-stop and involves immersive setups designed to internalize false spiritual beliefs and create internal structures. Trainers dressed as various "deities" and "demons" appear, teaching love for certain figures and identification with them. Splits learn to act and sound like demons and are conditioned to enjoy eating raw flesh. "Ascended beings" bonded to core systems teach a hatred of "mortals" who are portrayed as torturers. Infants are placed in staged "celestial paradise" setups (in a chariot rising upwards to a lab staged to look like heaven) where they are comforted and rewarded, and in "hell" setups (taken to a lower level lab lit with flames and populated by demonic creatures) where they are terrorized and then "rescued" by "Satan" or a messiah figure, conditioning them to obey for safety. These experiences solidify the belief that obedience leads to "ascension" and disobedience to "descent," creating internal "heaven" and "hell" structures and internal representations of various mythical and demonic figures.

How is loyalty ingrained and "traitors" vilified in the early years?

Loyalty is considered a core imperative. Setups designed to instill intense fear and hatred of "traitors" are used. In infancy, actors dressed in shabby clothes posing as "traitors" would enter nurseries, abuse the babies, and attempt to kidnap them, only for a Father figure to "rescue" them. This conditions infants to associate "traitors" with pain and danger and Father figures with safety and protection. Later, "running away" setups and "abduction" setups are used, where children are "rescued" by their trainers after being abused or interrogated by "outsiders" or "enemies," reinforcing the belief that the outside world is dangerous and the Order is their only safe haven. Setups involving loved ones being tortured or killed for the child's "remembering" also reinforce amnesia and loyalty.

What kind of "education" is provided at the Vatican school (ages 6-12), and what are the non-academic components?

The Vatican school provides an intense and wide-ranging "education" described as being highly advanced due to the children's genetic enhancements. Academic subjects include languages, history, politics, economics, religions, advanced math, and classics in original languages. Non-academic components are significant and deeply disturbing, including: physical training and martial arts; "anatomy and physiology" classes using living subjects (homeless people or those from refugee camps) to teach torture techniques, killing methods, surgery, and neurosurgery; practical programming classes where children learn to install and reinforce programming, read brain scans, and monitor responses using real-time brain scans; and extensive mage and witchcraft/sorcery classes involving rituals, sacrifices (human and animal), and the study of ancient magical manuscripts. Military training, intelligence gathering, and assassination missions are also part of the curriculum.

Describe the training in programming others and the use of technology in this process.

Children are trained to be competent trainers and programmers from a young age, starting with basic competency by age six. They learn how to install and reinforce programming, read brain scans, and monitor responses in instructional classes and through hands-on practice using living subjects. By age 12, they are considered full trainers. Advanced technology is used, such as the "delta computer logic system" which is layered onto foundational programs, and the children are literally hooked up to computers and taught to simulate their functions internally, developing a "computerized flat affect" and internal system checks. By their preteen years, children develop their own training plans, problem-solve programming issues, and act in programming labs by portraying specific roles while evaluating the child's response.

What is the significance of the "coming of age" ceremony at age 12 or 13, and what does it involve?

The "coming of age" ceremony marks the transition from childhood to full adult membership ("Fatherhood" for both males and females) in the Order. It is a highly anticipated event attended by leadership from other international occultic groups. The central and most horrific aspect of the ceremony is a mass sacrifice where the young initiates spend the day killing 1000 individuals (infants to young adults) tied to golden poles in an arena, using special golden knives. This act, coupled with collecting blood for an altar dedicated to "Theo" (Satan), demonstrates complete obedience and loyalty to Satan and his plan. Completing this ordeal allows the initiates to take an oath of obedience and loyalty, receive their black robes, and be welcomed as full Fathers, ready to begin their adult roles in furthering the Order's goals. Failure to complete the sacrifice results in being killed by the other initiates.

Briefing Document: Growing Up International

This document provides a briefing based on the provided excerpts from "Growing Up International," which details the author's experiences growing up in an international occultic cult facility. The excerpts describe a systematic process of genetic enhancement, trauma-based programming, and rigorous training from before birth through early adolescence, designed to create loyal and highly skilled individuals for specific roles within international occultic groups.

Overall Context and Goal

The document describes an international occultic group that uses facilities overseas to train members from their early years. The first three years, including pre-birth, are considered the period for the most intensive training, viewed as a "full-time" job. These groups employ facilities such as the one described, located in a European country and under the direction of a well-known programmer. The methods described are reportedly still in use today in training facilities around the world.

The ultimate goal of this training is to create a programmed individual during their most vulnerable time: before birth. This involves installing deep delusions, such as concepts of "god," "powerful demons," "supernatural creatures," "ascended beings," "celestial paradise," and "torturous hell," at a time when the individual has no interaction with the outside world to challenge these beliefs. These delusions, as presented by the cult, are explicitly stated to have no resemblance to the truth found in the Christian Bible. The training aims to create individuals who are utterly committed to the group's directives, ready to implement a world ruled by an occultic messiah.

Loyalty to the Order is considered one of the greatest imperatives, and extensive time and thought are dedicated to programming for loyalty.

Genetic Engineering and Conception

The author states they were conceived in a petri dish in the late 1950s at a genetics laboratory in Switzerland. They were considered "generation 3" (G3) of genetic enhancements. The first two generations were prototypes focusing on physical beauty. By G3, genes for intelligence, improved muscle strength, and healing capability had reportedly been discovered. Later generations further improved upon these foundations, developing genes for even greater intelligence, theta skills, and other abilities.

The author's genetic mother was a ranking member of the group, and the well-known programmer was their genetic father. The author was implanted into a birth mother on the third day of life; this woman was not the genetic mother.

Part I: Prenatal Programming

After being implanted, the birth mother was taken to a special facility in Europe where prenatal programming began. This location was under the direction of a well-known programmer who was also the author's genetic father. Programming begun in the womb is considered by the group to last longer and be more difficult to break than post-birth programming, based on experiments conducted by Mengele on pregnant women.

For the first two weeks, the birth mother was treated extremely well, praised, and told what a "special" baby she was carrying. Programmers and trainees brought her choice foods and told her she was part of carrying a baby for a "new breed". This initial kindness served as a priming for later setups and betrayals, intended to create rage against the human race in the unborn child.

After two weeks, the torture reportedly began. The birth mother was told to do something repugnant, like licking up urine and feces. Hesitation was met with quick and brutal punishment, including agonizing squeezing pain to her limbs and partial suffocation, accompanied by the command "You must always obey, immediately" and a tone. The rationale was that the developing embryo and fetus synchronize brain waves with the mother, and their spirit feels the mother's distress, imprinting it on the unborn child.

The programmers' rationale for this pre-consciousness programming is that the unborn embryo's spirit is present and will never forget these events, which lay the foundation for later programming. Drugs were administered to the birth mother to prevent her from aborting the child due to the trauma, although contractions might begin in some cases.

The author states they know these things happened not only from their parts' memories but also because they and other trainers performed these same acts on birth mothers when they were older and ran the facility. The author expresses deep regret for these actions.

As the weeks progressed, torture and programming sessions became more severe, interspersed with rewards (operant conditioning). Both mother and child were subjected to electric shocks and drugs causing severe pain. This was part of the "seal of mortality" programming, where the fetus was told this pain was their "ascended" self feeling the pain of "mortals," installing a fear of mortality in the "higher" or "ascended" parts within the system. The fetus was then told the birth mother could be "saved" if the fetus took in a demon. Compliance resulted in the cessation of pain or an antagonist drug, followed by a bliss-producing drug, while being told this was the "joy of ascension". The true goal of this setup was to teach the fetus to rescue the birth mother, forming a foundation for later rescue programming that would chain them to the group (e.g., needing to rescue loved ones if programming broke).

Punishments for disobedience escalated to cutting off the end of a finger from the fetus, causing agonizing pain. This small digit would grow back if done early enough, but the trauma remained in the subconscious. Digits were also cut off the birth mother. Additionally, the birth mother was raped and traumatized by a pretend "Jesus" figure to teach the fetus to hate Christianity and what it represents.

All foundation templates for later programming and the first splits were created before birth. This included the installation of internal entities: an "inside Satan" who believes they are "evil," an "inside god" (sounding like the main programmer), an "inside He who is to come" (antichrist, now "he who has come"), top controllers, and core guardians. These were created to protect the developing core self from the reality of helplessness and abuse in the place that should be safe. Specific instruments were used for rape during this period.

Fetuses naturally prefer warmth, darkness, and security. However, bright lights were shone into the womb as punishments. A voice accompanied by a bright light outside the womb would proclaim to be "god" and demand obedience from the birth mother and fetus for survival.

By the end of the seventh month, the birth mother's limbs were traumatically amputated, and she was forced to eat from a dish like a dog. Soon after, she reportedly lost her mind completely, representing the "ultimate abandonment" for the fetus. In complete despair, the fetus would then hear a kind, loving, reassuring voice stating that while the "mother" abandoned her, this person loved her and would always be "there". The author identified this voice as their primary trainer, aware of Mengele's teachings, and the person they loved most as a child, bonding completely at that moment out of necessity for survival. Fetuses that did not accept this bonding reportedly died in the womb, another experiment attributed to Mengele. This bonding gave the fetus a reason to live amidst pain and despair.

This prenatal period in the European facility was described as a life filled with pain, despair, and darkness. Soon after birth, the abuse (referred to as "training") would continue. These methods are stated to be still employed globally, aiming to program individuals during their most vulnerable time.

Part II: The First Three Years

Immediately at birth, the author's birth mother was killed by being pulled apart as the author exited the birth canal. This trauma was designed to create guilt, instilling the belief that living "killed" the birth mother, driving the author to perform ceaselessly in an unconscious effort to justify being alive.

A ritual followed immediately, where the primary trainer (bonded with in the womb) began to suffocate the newborn, asking if they would accept a demon present behind him. Agreement meant being allowed to breathe.

The infant was then given to nannies at the facility for nursing, rocking, and singing songs about the group, its heroes, and praise to Satan. The author's genetic mother and father were present and participated in a ritual dedicating the author to Satan.

The author was then taken to a newborn nursery with other infants in their group, typically raised in groups of 12, born within a day or two of each other. The author's birth date, January 5th (Epiphany), was significant to the group, considered one of the "gifts of the magi". Many other infants were also born on this date.

Spiritual programming was non-stop from birth. Trainers dressed as various "deities" ("celestial beings") appeared by the crib in white or silver robes, glowing with soft light, using kind voices to teach the infant to love and identify with them. Other trainers dressed as "demons," showing internal splits created just before their appearance how to act and sound like demons, with guttural growls and snarls. These "demon" splits were taught as toddlers to enjoy eating raw flesh, their only allowed food.

The highest (core) systems were bonded to trainers dressed as ascended beings. Their eyes were covered with crystals to prevent the infant from seeing human eyes, as these parts were taught to hate and fear mortals through setups involving "humans" or "mortals" raping and torturing them until the "ascended beings" rescued and comforted them. The author bonded completely to these creatures appearing in various forms: a small dinosaur-like form, a huge grotesque form (likened to Jabba the Hut), and a beautiful human-like form with unhuman eyes. This love would be tested, and these parts felt only these "celestial" creatures could love them. They shared a common feeling of utterly despising mortals and the human race, whom they believed had tortured them in the womb, and were committed to humanity's destruction, holding the author's fetal rage.

"Celestial Paradise" programming involved placing the baby in a chariot carrier in the programming labs, which ascended via a cable to an upper level staged as paradise. Beings in silvery white robes greeted, held, comforted, and gave the infant sweet drinks and cake. Harp music played, and a celestial choir sang about the joy of ascending. Despite sounding like a Hollywood studio, an infant's limited life experience made them susceptible to believing these setups. The author believed they were "ascending to the heavenly realms," loved the experience, and the beings there.

At other times, the infant was taken to "hell," a programming studio at a lower level. Trainers dressed as Abbadon and Apollyon grabbed the infant from the crib, stating they would be "punished for [their] sins" of "disobedience". This involved being taken down a dark tunnel to a place lit with flames, with demonic creatures (young trainees in costume) dancing around poles where victims were being tortured. The "demons" discussed how young and tender the infant looked, attempting to cut flesh or spear with a fork. The infant screamed in terror, and then "Satan" appeared and "rescued" them (or other figures like bonded trainers or a messiah figure in other setups). "Satan" scooped them up, promised safety and protection if they obeyed.

By age three, the author was completely committed to the belief that obedience led to "ascension," while disobeying cult directives led to "descent". The proselytizing from the womb and reinforced programming had taken hold. Internal entities ranging from angels to demons, celestial beings, and dragons were internalized, and internal "heaven" and "hell" structures were created to hold them. Punishment for questioning orders included internal parts being dragged into the internal hell by internal Abbadon and Apollyon. Rewards for obedience and performance (like killing on command, sacrifices) included visiting internal "paradise" and communicating with the beings there.

The trainers considered the author successfully spiritually programmed by age three. The author later learned that the Christian Bible's concepts of Sheol and Gehenna differ significantly from the cult's portrayal of hell.

Loyalty was a primary focus. Setups involved men and women in shabby clothes entering nurseries, shouting "traitors" and abusing infants until a "Father" figure rescued them. Numerous such setups instilled an aversion to the word 'traitor' in infants. Similarly, a man dressed as "Jesus" would abuse infants in the nursery, creating dislike and pain, until a Father figure "rescued" them by chasing "Jesus" away.

Presentation and amnesia programming were extensive. Due to the Jesuit Order's international nature, presentations were created for hosting infants in various countries. Nine presentations were prepared for the author's group: America, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan (Jesuits have large interests/alliances there), Russia, Amsterdam, and Israel (important for intelligence operations against Mossad/Israel).

Programming labs had rooms where future host family members (parents, siblings) would meet and interact with the infant, taking photos and speaking in the host country language. Amnesia cues were worked on to prevent "bleedthrough" (remembering or speaking in the "wrong" language or about the cult facility). The author grew close to these host families' members. Agreements and sacrifices were made several times during the first three years to keep amnesia between presentations intact.

In France, the author was joyfully hosted with an identical twin, E.. They spent time together during presentation programming, learning to act normally and be part of a "normal" family to create covers in these countries and hide their cult upbringing. Close friends and family in the host countries were also cult members. Actual time in host countries didn't begin until age three.

Before each hosting period, a significant event occurred to seal amnesia. The child would be asked to remember living in the cult facility and might say something to the host parents. That night, a baby sibling (considered expendable but allowed to bond with the child) would be killed in front of the child for remembering. The "cult host" (the real "host" in an international system) also made agreements to prevent cult life memories from surfacing in presentations. The Fathers would have the child go into a room with a Jesuit Father and the host family. Later, the child would be asked if they remembered anything unusual. If they remembered the Father (whom they loved), the Father would be brought in and tortured in front of the child, causing screams and distress, because the child "remembered" the cult life. The goal was complete amnesia of seeing the Father or any memory of the other life when in a presentation.

In one setup at age two, the author entered a room with cult objects, and their presentation was switched. Later asked what was seen, the author remembered a dead body, a chalice, and a Father. The Father then put a gun to the author's head, stating they would be killed for endangering the Order by remembering. The author vowed to forget. The Father stated this was necessary, however sad. The next time the setup was done, the author forgot and survived. The author knew children who were shot for continuing to remember, stating the gun was not an idle threat and mentioning a brother shot this way.

"Pirate programming" involved a setup with a pirate ship, jolly pirates, food, songs, and holding, designed to create an internal part to keep internal "baby" parts entertained unless needed for programming.

Mengele, known as "Herr Josef," was head of the programming labs during this time. Labs existed in Italy, East Germany, and Switzerland. He had assistants, including "Hilde," described as efficient with blond hair, blue eyes, and an ice-cold manner. Herr Josef was a primary trainer, and the author bonded to him out of necessity and survival, although he was not one of the three Fathers they loved.

Mengele reportedly loved "survival of the fittest" setups. Two bottles were placed in a room of infants; a bell would sound, and infants crawled to the bottles. Those who reached bottles first and fought off others "won". The others were killed in front of the survivors as an "object lesson" for "slow" or "expendable" babies. Mengele did not value human life, allegedly killing 99 babies to find one "worth keeping" out of a batch. He was manipulative. Punishments for disobedience were severe. If an infant held onto crib bars to avoid programming, Mengele would chop off the hand in front of other babies as an "object lesson," teaching the consequences of disobedience. Observing this scene, babies made the instant decision to never be "bad".

Only about ten babies out of a thousand survived the first six months in this environment. Mengele and his programmers demanded absolute obedience even in infancy, including allowing sexual abuse (babies were taught to open their legs on cue) and other abuse. If a baby cried too long or failed to greet Mengele with a smile after pain, they were placed in a locked sliding box for a day, abandoned in the dark. Taken out, frantic for holding, they were threatened with being kept in the box "forever" if they disobeyed again.

Rewards for performing well included being held by a nanny with a bottle, sometimes getting a peek at the outside world/sunshine. The Fathers the author loved would spend 15 precious minutes a day, expressing love, holding the author, and teaching expectations (including allowing sexual abuse).

By 15 months (toddler age), the author was put in a cage with dozens of other children for a "survival game". A buzzer would sound, cage doors opened, and children rushed to fight for limited food and drink (only enough for 2-3). The author described watching other children sicken and die over days, feeling sad and guilty for surviving, and trying unsuccessfully to help a sick girl in the next cage. Only three children survived out of sixty in this setup. Mengele praised the survivors, causing the author to wonder why this was considered good.

In another setup, as a baby learning to crawl through a maze, a bridge would appear with another baby crawling from the opposite direction. Both would get shocked if they didn't cross. The only way across was to push the other baby off. The author always did so and was rewarded with a bottle and no shocks, but had to watch the other baby die. Mengele made it clear that the price of survival was another's death.

The author began bonding to Mengele's younger (teen) top assistants. By age 12, children in the Order are considered adults, and by 13 are full trainers. One assistant became the author's primary trainer, a Father they loved, named Father Matthew, whom the author wanted to emulate.

As a toddler, the author tried to follow Fr. Matthew. By age two, allowed to wear a little white coat like Fr. Matthew's, the author tried to act and sound like her, aspiring to be a head trainer. The Fathers encouraged this, noting the author's rapid learning and survival of brutal tests, considering the author a "keeper" with potential for leadership.

Any infant surviving the facility during this time ranked high in strength, intelligence, and survival instinct. Potential leaders also showed the ability to look out for others' interests and the common good (illustrated by the author's attempt to help the sick girl). The first three years were described as a constant round of pain, testing, and sadness with few moments of nurture and bonding.

Part III: Ages 3 to 6

These years were used to illustrate how international occultic societies program members, based on the author's group, noting that many methods are used by other groups. At age three, the group graduated from white tunics to longer brown acolyte tunics, signifying progression and greater expectations.

The author began spending regular time at an ancient, walled monastery north of Rome, not open to the public. It had beautiful grounds, a garden, fountain, and flowers. Discipline was taught through tasks like scrubbing stone floors; sometimes, a father would urinate on the clean floor and order it redone to teach humility.

Children, genetically enhanced and highly intelligent, attended classes for four hours daily. By three and a half, the author could read and write in several languages. Subjects included languages, oral history, martial arts (a favorite), and military skills (assembling/shooting guns, defending against attack dogs, using poisons, first aid, climbing, tracking).

Extensive amnesia programming continued. In one setup, a father would leave a "forget code". If the author remembered anything later when questioned, the loved father was tortured in front of them. A setup involving a small "mission" and switching through internal parts tested memory bleedthrough. If a part remembered something they shouldn't, a loved Father held a gun to the author's head, threatening to shoot them as a security risk. Having seen a child shot for remembering, the author knew the threat was real and achieved complete amnesia in later sequences.

Other amnesia setups included the "Remember the Flowers" setup, where a garden pool was filled with partially submerged bodies of children and adults the child "remembered" (some doubles of classmates and loved fathers), alongside water lilies. Each child represented a "flower," warning against remembering.

Age three being creative, many internal structures were heavily reinforced. These included internal trees (Tree of Life, Tree of Knowledge, Cross of false martyrdom), the Garden of Eden, the snake, Adam, Eve, and Lillith (first mother of witchcraft, "Adam's second wife" to programmers).

Spiritual programming was heavily reinforced for various systems. This included:

Babylonian programming: Deities (Ashtoth, Bel, Ashtaroth, Molech), rituals, sacrifices taught. A ritual involved hundreds of golden needles with wires inserted into the child, hanging them in a painful sun ritual to Bel.

Egyptian programming: Deities (Ra, Horus, Set), parts reinforced, sacrifices taught. Oral history was given for each culture. Internal pyramids with altars and chambers for internal parts were installed. Trauma setups included being chained to an altar in a recreation of an ancient Egyptian chamber and terrorized by actors portraying demons and gods, reinforcing programming and hindering memory.

Ancient Ones programming: Old earth deities, often appearing as giants in groves overseen by white-haired "ancient ones" with mage/witchcraft skills.

Q'bala programming: Installed to a greater degree, with the three trees tied to the delta computer logic system.

Druid programming: Conducted in ancient groves, included learning sacrifices, setting stones in magic circles, and being tied to a large old oak tree overnight.

Throughout these years, the author was taught rituals and sacrifices, progressing from dissecting corpses to living human beings (homeless people used for this). By age six, the author was skilled at dissecting and carving bodies, peeling skin (a torture technique), and knew major organs, circulatory/nervous systems, and nerve points. Initially, the author reacted negatively (turning white, vomiting), but learned this was not tolerated and developed dissociation.

Programming training continued, with all children expected to gain basic competency as trainers/programmers. Instructional classes allowed watching older trainers and asking questions. Skills were practiced on homeless and others deemed "less valuable," including installing programming, reading brain scans, and monitoring responses. By age six, the author had significant basic competency and could install many basic programs.

Due to loyalty's importance, children were taught to fear and hate traitors. Setups included "traitors" breaking into the monastery, attempting rape and arson until Fathers drove them away. A "running away" setup allowed angry children to "escape" abuse, only to be picked up by seemingly friendly "outsiders" who abused them terribly for days. After "escaping" back to the Fathers, who claimed worry, the child was asked their punishment, and the loved father would take half the flogging punishment to show "love". This taught that the outside world was worse and instilled mistrust/hate for outsiders. During military setups, children were "abducted" by "enemies" (non-members) who interrogated them with simple torture; the child would "escape," be rescued by Fathers, and praised for bravery under torture.

Learning to "rescue" loved ones was a critical skill/belief. Setups involved the child defying orders and facing severe punishment (e.g., a potentially lethal flogging with a flagellum). A loved Father would then step in and "take the punishment" for the child, being flogged until bleeding while looking lovingly at the child. This reinforced the belief that love meant taking another's pain. Over years, the author learned to do this. The ultimate setups involved the most loved Father asking if the author would die for him; at age four, the author agreed. The Father put the author to death and resurrected them using resuscitation equipment and spiritual means, saying, "Now we are tied by death and life". The author literally trusted this individual with their life, emphasizing that this willingness to agree to death and resurrection, born of great love (manipulated), was foundational for successful programming.

At age 3 ½, the author began training at Green House, named after Col. Green of MI6. Rented to various groups, Green House was used for agent training. The author's delta computer system programming was layered upon earlier base programs using sophisticated computerized technology. The author was hooked up to a computer for days, taught to simulate its functions internally. Delta parts learned a computerized flat affect, internal system checks, and storing information in security layers. Skills with guns, knives, and other abilities were improved.

By age six, the author was a competent trainer/programmer, skilled in human anatomy, torture, rituals, and had performed several assassination missions (first at age 4). The Order reportedly relied on children being deadly and unsuspected. The author had been hosted in several countries, building covers. At this point, they were considered ready to enter the Vatican school.

Part IV: Ages 6 to 12

At age six, members of the top class (selected by performance over the prior five years) enter the Vatican school. Classes are co-ed, grouped by age (classes of 12), not gender, and selected by performance. Other Jesuit training schools exist. Training continues until graduation at age 12-13, marked by a ceremony conferring full "Father" status (females are also called "father"). Military training extends into late teens with yearly "boot camps". The number of students decreases over these years due to deaths during exercises or programming.

The Jesuits tell children they receive the "best education," described as "well rounded" but with terrible aspects. A typical day included:

Wake up at 5 am. Classes sleep together, with a class leader by the door for protection. The author was class leader and slept closest to the door. Waking signal: a voice saying, "Today is an opportunity to do great things for the Order; you are blessed to have this chance".

Quick cleanup (5-minute communal showers), dress (brown acolyte robes, except for hosting). Children rushed to the communal dining room for a nutritious breakfast. Only 8 minutes were allowed for eating, which affected the author's lifelong eating speed.

Assigned tasks before chapel related to training, like checking military supplies or cleaning labs, including animal areas (primates used for experiments/teaching).

Chapel involved singing and devotion to Satan. Children sang beautifully but with lyrics different from Christian hymns; older children wrote new songs.

Classes began with "gym" (physical training, martial arts, hand-to-hand combat, climbing). Morning classes covered advanced academics: languages, world/civilization history, politics, economics, religion history, advanced math, reading classics in original languages. Children already had foundational reading, writing, math, and logical thinking skills by age six.

A quick break/meal at noon (15 minutes).

Afternoon classes included "anatomy and physiology" using live subjects (homeless people, purchased from refugee camps) to teach torture techniques (skinning alive, paralysis/pain points, using knives/instruments including heated needles/rods). Demonstrations covered killing methods (suffocation, poisons, knives). Children were given living humans to "dissect" for anatomical knowledge essential for torture/programming. Some classes included live brain demonstrations using probes to show responses, and teaching children to read real-time brain scans to monitor emotional/cognitive responses (described as more advanced than current PET scans). Practical "on-hands" programming classes were also held.

A half-hour break in mid-afternoon for active play like soccer.

Short dinner break around 5 pm.

Evening classes focused on mage and witchcraft skills: spells, rituals, animal/human sacrifices (using afternoon dissection techniques), reading/writing ancient magical manuscripts. These could also occur in the afternoon.

Short evening chapel with talks on world events and announcements.

Bedtime around 9 pm, though children might be woken for night rituals/festivities on holidays.

The school ran year-round in 4-6 week intervals with short breaks, but training continued. Military camps occurred at the end of intervals. Children were rotated through host families internationally, requiring complex scheduling. A child might spend a week in the UK, 5 weeks school, military camp; then 1-2 weeks in Germany, return to school, military camp; then weeks in Russia, US, Israel, returning to Rome for more schooling.

Children loved their host families but never fully bonded, knowing their real home was in Rome with their class siblings and loved Fathers. School years were busy with little free time beyond the daily break. Regular programming and learning to program others were core parts of the curriculum. Children were mentored by older trainers until age 12, becoming full trainers capable of adult roles. Specialized skills led to special mentorship and potential head trainer roles.

Leadership skills were honed. Class leaders were chosen for their ability to inspire love/loyalty, strength, skills, and quick decision-making for the class's good. Children were ranked, with seconds and thirds to support the leader. Teamwork, mutual help, and overcoming obstacles together were important. Competition was fierce but generally within bounds (cheating/sabotage frowned upon), with daily scores posted.

As children matured, they were mentored on missions (assassinations, intelligence gathering) and assessed for quick, strategic thinking under pressure. Spiritual mentorship continued, with learning increasingly complex mage/witchcraft/sorcery skills. Continuous assessment identified areas of greatest ability, leading to advanced training in subjects like martial arts, ancient languages, military strategy, and politics.

Children learned both normal (healing) and specialized surgery. This included placental transplants (technology reportedly available for years, part of prenatal programming). The fetus would be transplanted and told the original mother "did not want" it, creating a rejection wound and bonding to trainers/demonic. Neurosurgery skills were also taught, with advanced training for those showing ability.

Children would spend semesters at other schools (often monasteries) for cross-training and learning different practices. By age 12 or 13, survivors of the training/missions were skilled agents capable of intelligence gathering, tracking/removing targets invisibly, training others, and advanced magic. They reportedly had the equivalent of medical, law, political science, and language degrees, equipped to fit into almost any culture/social strata. They were ready for the ceremony to become a full Father and receive black robes.

Part V: Coming of Age

By age ten, most children were accomplished in training (developing plans, working independently) and advanced military exercises. The preteen years built upon previous skills, providing opportunities for independent work in preparation for adult roles at age 12 or 13. Scenarios and challenges became increasingly complex, involving multitasking. Computer and hacking skills reached advanced levels. Formal schoolwork was supplemented by practical skills like assisting/performing surgery (including fetal transplants), prenatal programming interventions, monitoring lab baselines/outcomes, developing training plans, problem-solving, complex field missions (infiltration, intelligence), overseeing/modeling for other children, acting roles in labs (evaluating programmed child's response), and developing technology/drugs with mentors in chemistry, neurobiology, etc.. Dimensional travel (to 12th and 13th dimensions) and advanced mage skills were also developed. Athletic skills were increased through daily martial arts, sparring, weapon use, and military exercises.

By age twelve, most children were ready for their adult role. The "coming of age" ceremony involved receiving the full father's black robes. Children from the facility and selected leadership from 12 other international occultic groups attended. Both males and females receive male names and are addressed as "father" after this rite.

The initiation ceremony began at dawn in a private arena. The arena had seating for leadership with group banners. The fathers-to-be were instructed beforehand on their role. In the center were 1000 golden poles with individuals tied, ranging from infants to young adults. The group spent the day killing them all with special golden knives in a mass sacrifice to initiate them into the order.

Wine in golden bowls was provided due to the heat and difficulty. Initially, infants and young children wailed, but silence gradually overtook the victims. A portion of blood from each sacrifice was collected in a bowl for an altar dedicated to Satan (called "Theo" or 'god').

By day's end, the initiates were exhausted in body and soul, the wine not fully numbing the effect. Some staggered or fell but were expected to rise and continue unaided to receive ordination; failure meant the other initiates were ordered to kill them within 15 minutes. Most succeeded, but occasionally one failed.

As the sun set, the ordeal ended. Killings and offerings completed, the initiates presented themselves to the council. They were blessed, took an oath of obedience and loyalty, and received their robes. The day's sacrifices demonstrated complete obedience and loyalty to Satan and his plan. Council members greeted the new fathers with a kiss and embrace, followed by a banquet with top leaders of other societies and the Order's leadership.

After the feast, new fathers rested and recovered from the "oppressive effect" of the slayings, spending days with those they loved best. They were praised and given special time with their main mentors/parental figures as a reward. Childhood was considered over, and their "real work" began: paving the way for the coming occultic messiah and implementing a world ruled by him.

Glossary of Key Terms

Acolyte: A young member of the order, typically wearing brown robes, undergoing training before becoming a full Father.

Amnesia Programming: Techniques used to prevent an individual from remembering certain events, locations, or aspects of their life, particularly between different "presentations" or cover identities.

Ancient Ones Programming: Spiritual programming related to very old earth deities and associated rituals and beliefs.

Ascended Beings: Trainers dressed in white or silver robes who appear to the infant with kind voices, teaching love and identification, often presented as rescuers from "mortals."

Baselines and Outcomes: In the context of programming, this refers to monitoring an individual's initial state and tracking their progress or response to programming interventions.

Bleedthrough: When memories or knowledge from one "presentation" or aspect of the programmed personality inadvertently appear in another, which is considered a security risk.

Celestial Paradise: A staged programming environment resembling a heavenly realm, used to associate obedience and ascension with positive experiences and "celestial" figures.

Coming of Age Ceremony: The initiation ritual where a child officially becomes a full Father in the order, typically occurring at age 12 or 13.

Core Guardians: Internal parts created during prenatal programming to protect the developing core personality from the reality of abuse.

Core Systems: The highest internal systems within the programmed individual, often bonded to trainers dressed as ascended beings.

Covers: The fabricated identities and backstories used by programmed individuals to blend into different cultures and societies.

Cruz (or Cross of False Martyrdom): An internal structure installed during programming, tied to concepts of sacrifice and suffering for the order.

Cult Host: In an international system, the real "host" or handler who ensures that memories of the cult life do not surface in the outside "presentations."

Delta Computer Logic System: A sophisticated computerized technology used to layer programming, particularly associated with training agents like those from MI6's Green House.

Demons: Trainers dressed in costume, used to show internal splits how to act and sound, often associated with the "Hell" programming. Also, internal parts believed to be completely "evil."

Dimensional Travel: An advanced skill taught during the preteen years, involving the ability to travel to higher dimensions (specifically mentioned are the 12th and 13th).

Disassociation: A psychological defense mechanism where an individual mentally separates themselves from traumatic experiences, a skill actively cultivated during programming to endure abuse and perform tasks without emotional response.

Druid Programming: Spiritual programming conducted in ancient groves, involving rituals, sacrifices, and magic circles.

Egyptian Programming: Spiritual programming related to Egyptian deities, rituals, and oral history, involving the installation of internal structures like pyramids.

Fathers: Male and female adult members of the order, who are trainers, mentors, and parental figures, often addressed by male names like "Father Matthew."

Flagellum: A whip with small bits of bone attached, used as a severe punishment, particularly by the Jesuits.

Fetal Transplants: A technology and practice where a fetus is transplanted from one birth mother to another, used as a programming setup to create rejection wounds and bond the fetus to trainers.

Garden of Eden (internal): An internal structure installed during programming, representing a false paradise and containing figures like the snake, Adam, Eve, and Lillith.

Generation 3 (G3): The third generation of genetic enhancements in the breeding program, focusing on intelligence, muscle strength, and healing capability.

Green House (MI6): A training facility, potentially associated with British intelligence, used by various groups for agent training and computerized programming.

He Who Is To Come (Antichrist): An internal structure or belief installed during prenatal programming, representing a messianic figure for the order.

Hell: A staged programming studio resembling a place of fire and torture, used to instill fear of disobedience and reinforce beliefs about punishment.

Herr Josef (Mengele): A primary trainer and head of the programming labs, known for his "survival of the fittest" setups and complete disregard for human life.

Hilde: Mengele's main assistant, known for her efficiency and ice-cold manner.

Host Families: Families in various countries who provided a cover for the child, presenting a "normal" life while the child was primarily raised in a cult facility.

International Occultic Groups: Various secret societies and organizations that use facilities and methods like those described for training their members.

Jesuits: One of the international occultic groups mentioned, with significant influence and training facilities, including the Vatican school.

Lillith: An internal structure installed during programming, referred to as the first mother of witchcraft and "Adam's second wife" by the programmers.

Mage/Witchcraft/Sorcery: Spiritual training involving spells, rituals, sacrifices, and reading ancient magical manuscripts.

Military Exercises/Boot Camps: Regular physical and tactical training sessions that are part of the curriculum, continuing into late teens.

Missions: Practical assignments given to programmed individuals, including assassinations and intelligence gathering.

Monastery (North of Rome): A training facility used for discipline, academic subjects, and military skills for children aged 3 to 6.

Operant Conditioning: A learning method where behavior is modified through rewards and punishments, extensively used in programming.

Order: The specific international occultic group the author was raised in.

Part: An internal personality state or alter created through trauma and programming.

Petri Dish: The method of conception for genetically enhanced individuals like the author.

Placental Transplants: A neurosurgery skill learned, used in prenatal programming to create rejection wounds.

Prenatal Programming: Programming begun in the womb, considered by programmers to be more intensive and difficult to break.

Presentations: The various cover identities and lives an individual has in different countries.

Primary Trainer: An individual who is the main trainer and often a significant bonding figure for the programmed individual.

Programmer: An individual skilled in installing and reinforcing programming in others.

Q'bala Programming: Spiritual programming tied to the delta computer logic system and the three trees (Tree of Life, Tree of Knowledge, Cruz).

Rescue Programming: Programming designed to chain individuals to the group by creating a need to rescue loved ones from torture or death if programming breaks.

Rituals and Sacrifices: Ceremonies and offerings, often involving animals and humans, that are a core part of the spiritual and operational training.

Seal of Mortality Programming: Prenatal programming involving agonizing pain to install a fear of mortality in higher or ascended parts of the system.

Setups: Elaborate, staged scenarios used to inflict trauma, install programming, and test loyalty or skills.

Sheol: The concept of the afterlife in the Christian Bible, contrasted with the cult's fabricated idea of "hell."

Spiritual Programming: Training focused on installing specific belief systems, deities, and internal structures related to various occultic or fabricated spiritual concepts.

Svali Speaks: The name used by the author of the source material.

Survival of the Fittest: A programming method, particularly associated with Mengele, where individuals are subjected to tests where only the strongest or quickest survive, with others being killed as an object lesson.

Theta Skills: Abilities associated with advanced intelligence and potentially supernatural or psychic capabilities.

Top Controllers: Internal parts created during prenatal programming to protect the developing core.

Traitors: Individuals considered disloyal to the order, used in setups to instill fear and hate of outsiders and reinforce loyalty.

Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil (internal): An internal structure installed during programming.

Tree of Life (internal): An internal structure installed during programming.

Trigger Warning: A notice indicating that the content contains graphic descriptions of trauma and programming setups.

Urbanus (officialurbanus): The individual who formatted and organized the blog post series into a PDF.

Vatican School: A primary training facility for top-class Jesuit children aged 6 to 12.

Voice Outside the Womb: A programming technique where a voice proclaims to be "god" and demands obedience, accompanied by bright lights.

Womb: The location of prenatal programming, considered crucial for installing deep-seated beliefs and programming.

Timeline of Main Events

This timeline details the events described in the source, primarily focusing on the life and experiences of the narrator ("Svali Speaks" or "I") within the international occultic group.

Late 1950s:

The narrator is conceived in a petri dish at a genetics laboratory in Switzerland.

The narrator is considered "generation 3" of genetic enhancements, with genes for intelligence, muscle strength, and healing capability added.

Third Day of Life (Approximate):

The narrator is implanted in her birth mother.

The birth mother, along with other birth mothers, are taken to a special facility in a European country for prenatal programming under a well-known programmer (the narrator's genetic father).

Weeks 1-2 of Prenatal Programming:

Birth mothers are treated well, praised, and told they are carrying "special" babies. This is priming for later betrayals.

After Week 2 of Prenatal Programming:

Torture of birth mothers begins. They are forced to do repugnant acts and punished brutally for hesitation with agonizing pain, suffocation, and a tone accompanied by an injunction to always obey.

This distress is imprinted on the unborn child's spirit.

Ongoing Prenatal Programming (Weeks to Months):

Torture and programming sessions become more severe, with rewards given using operant conditioning techniques.

Both mother and child are subjected to electric shocks and drugs inducing severe pain ("seal of mortality" programming).

The fetus is told that this pain is their "ascended" self feeling mortal pain.

The fetus is told the birth mother can be "saved" if the fetus takes in a demon. If the fetus complies, pain stops, and a bliss-producing drug is given, described as the "joy of ascension." This teaches the fetus to rescue the birth mother, forming a foundation for later rescue programming.

Punishments for disobedience become more severe: a finger digit is cut off the fetus (which grows back but the trauma remains). Digits are also cut off the birth mother.

The birth mother is raped and traumatized by a pretend "Jesus" to teach the fetus to hate Christianity.

Foundation templates for later programming and splits are created: inside "Satan," inside "god," inside "He who is to come" (later "he who has come"), top controllers, and core guardians. These protect the developing core from abuse.

Bright lights are shone into the womb as punishment, accompanied by a voice claiming to be "god" demanding obedience.

End of the Seventh Month of Prenatal Programming:

The birth mother's limbs have been traumatically amputated.

She is forced to eat out of a dish like a dog.

Soon After Seventh Month (Prenatal Programming):

The birth mother loses her mind completely, and the link to her is gone for the fetus.

The fetus is in complete despair.

A kind voice offers love and reassurance, bonding the fetus completely to their primary trainer (the narrator's genetic father). Fetuses who don't accept this bonding die in the womb.

Moment of Birth (Approximately 1960):

The narrator's birth mother is killed by being pulled apart during birth, creating guilt in the narrator that she killed her mother by living.

A ritual is done where the primary trainer suffocates the newborn, asking if she will accept a demon. She agrees and is allowed to breathe.

The narrator is given to a nanny to nurse and hear cult songs.

The narrator's genetic mother and father participate in a ritual dedicating the narrator to Satan.

The narrator is taken to the newborn nursery with 11 other infants born around the same time (including on January 5th, Epiphany).

Ages 0-3 (Cult Facility):

Non-stop programming occurs.

Trainers dress as deities ("celestial beings") to teach love and identification, and as "demons" to teach splits how to act and enjoy raw flesh.

Highest (core) systems are bonded to trainers dressed as ascended beings with covered eyes. These parts hate mortals and are committed to the destruction of the human race.

"Celestial Paradise" programming: infants are placed in a chariot that ascends to a staged paradise with kind beings, music, and treats.

"Hell" programming: infants are taken to a staged hell with demonic creatures and torture setups. "Satan" often appears to "rescue" the infant, teaching obedience for safety.

By age three, the belief in ascending/descending based on obedience is deeply ingrained. Internal structures representing heaven and hell are created.

Loyalty programming: setups involve "traitors" attacking and abusing infants, until Fathers "rescue" them. The word 'traitor' evokes intense dislike.

Anti-Christian programming: a man dressed as "Jesus" abuses infants, who are then "rescued" by Fathers.

Presentation and Amnesia Programming: nine presentations are created for host families in different countries (America, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, Amsterdam, Israel).

Rooms are set up in programming labs for host families to interact, take photos, speak in the host country's language, and work on amnesia cues. Sacrifices are done to maintain amnesia between presentations.

The narrator is to be hosted with her identical twin, E, in France.

Before going to host countries, a baby sibling is killed in front of the narrator for "remembering" the cult facility, sealing amnesia.

Jesuit Fathers make agreements with cult hosts in presentation countries to prevent memories of the cult life from rising.

Setups involve being questioned about remembering seeing Jesuit Fathers or cult objects in a room. If the narrator remembers, the Father she loves is tortured or threatens to kill her (or a sibling is killed). This reinforces forgetting.

Pirate Programming: a positive setup with a pirate ship, good food, songs, and holding is used to keep internal baby parts entertained.

Mengele ("Herr Josef") is the head of programming labs in Italy, East Germany, and Switzerland. His main assistant is "Hilde."

"Survival of the fittest" setups by Mengele: infants fight for bottles; those who lose are killed. This teaches what happens to "slow" or "expendable" babies.

Mengele values obedience above all else; disobedience (like holding crib bars to avoid torture) results in hands being chopped off.

Babies are punished for crying too long or not greeting Mengele with a smile by being placed in a locked, dark sliding box.

Rewards for performance: being held by a nanny, a bottle, a peek at the outside world, or time with the Fathers she loves.

By 15 months, the narrator is in a cage with other toddlers in a "survival game" where they fight for limited food and drink. Others die, teaching survival of the fittest. The narrator tries to help a sick child who eventually dies.

As a baby, the narrator learns to push other babies off a bridge in a maze to avoid being shocked, receiving rewards but also witnessing death.

The narrator begins bonding to younger (teen) assistants of Mengele, including "Father Matthew," who becomes her primary trainer.

By age two, the narrator is allowed to wear a small white coat like Father Matthew and wants to be a head trainer. She is considered a "keeper" with potential due to her survival instinct, strength, intelligence, and ability to look out for others.

Ages 3-6 (Cult Facility and Monastery):

The narrator and her group graduate from white tunics to longer brown acolyte tunics.

Regular time is spent at an ancient, walled monastery north of Rome for training.

Training includes discipline (scrubbing floors, having them urinated on), languages (multiple languages), oral history, reading and writing (proficient by 3.5 in several languages), martial arts, military skills (gun use, self-defense against attack dogs, poisons, field first aid, climbing, following).

Extensive amnesia programming continues: forgetting specific interactions, remembering being in different presentations, or remembering seeing Fathers or cult objects can lead to the torture or threatened killing of loved ones or herself.

"Remember the Flowers" setup: a pool filled with bodies representing those who were "remembered" serves as a warning.

Internal structures are reinforced: Tree of Life, Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil, Cruz (Cross of false martyrdom), Garden of Eden (with snake, Adam, Eve, Lillith).

Spiritual Programming is reinforced: Babylonian (deities, sacrifices like Ashtoth, Bel, Ashtaroth, Molech, sun ritual with needles), Egyptian (deities like Ra, Horus, Set, sacrifices, internal pyramids), Ancient Ones (earth deities, giants, ancient ones with mage skills), Q'bala (tied to delta computer logic), Druid (groves, sacrifices, magic circles, tied to oak trees).

Learning rituals and sacrifices includes dissecting corpses and living humans (homeless people used). By age six, the narrator can expertly carve cadavers and living people, peel skin, and knows anatomy/nerve points. She learns to dissociate.

Programming Training continues: observation of older trainers, asking questions, hands-on training on homeless people (installing programming, reading brain scans, monitoring responses). By age six, the narrator has basic competency as a trainer.

Learning to Hate Traitors and Anti-Interrogation setups: "traitors" attack the monastery; running away leads to abuse by "outsiders" and rescue by Fathers; during military setups, the narrator is "abducted" and interrogated, resisting torture. These teach mistrust of outsiders and loyalty to the Order.

Learning to "rescue" others: intentionally disobeying leads to punishment (flogging). A Father the narrator loves takes the punishment for her, reinforcing the belief of taking on pain for loved ones. This progresses to agreeing to die and be resurrected by the Father, creating a bond tied by death and life, foundational for programming success through willing agreement.

At age 3 ½, the narrator is taken to Green House (MI6) for agent training.

Delta computer system programming is layered onto base programs using sophisticated technology. Delta parts learn computerized affect, internal system checks, and security layers. Skills with guns and knives are improved.

Age 4:

The narrator completes her first assassination mission. She is considered deadly due to her young age and lack of suspicion.

Age 6:

The narrator is a competent trainer and programmer, skilled in torture and anatomy, knows rituals, and has performed assassination missions.

She has been hosted in several countries and is building covers.

She enters the Vatican school.

Ages 6-12 (Vatican School):

Top-class children enter the Vatican school (or other Jesuit training schools). Training continues until graduation at age 12-13.

Classes are separated by age (groups of 12). The narrator is class leader.

Typical day includes: wake up at 5 am, quick cleanup, rush to communal dining (8 minutes to eat), assigned tasks (checking military supplies, cleaning labs/animal areas), chapel (singing devotion to Satan), morning classes (gym, martial arts, hand-to-hand combat, rope climbing), advanced academics (languages, history, politics, economics, religions, math, classics).

Noon: quick break and meal (15 minutes).

Afternoon classes: anatomy and physiology using homeless people/refugees to teach torture techniques (skinning, paralysis/pain points, knife/instrument use, heated needles/rods), killing methods (suffocation, poisons, knives). Children dissect living humans. Live brain demonstrations teach reading monitors and responses. Practical programming classes are held.

Mid-afternoon: half-hour break for soccer or active games.

Around 5 pm: short dinner break.

Evening/afternoon: mage and witchcraft classes (spells, rituals, animal/human sacrifice using afternoon class techniques, reading ancient magical manuscripts).

Short evening chapel: talk on world events, announcements.

Bedtime around 9 pm (may be woken for special holiday rituals).

School runs year-round in 4-6 week intervals with short breaks and regular military camps.

Children are rotated through host families in different countries for a week or two between school intervals. They love host families but know their real home is the school with their class and Fathers.

Regular programming and learning to program others continues. Children are mentored by older trainers and become full trainers by age 12.

Leadership skills are honed. Class leaders are chosen based on inspiring loyalty, strength, skills, and decision-making ability. Children are ranked and compete.

Children are mentored on missions (assassinations, intelligence gathering), assessed for strategic thinking under pressure, and mentored spiritually in mage/witchcraft skills.

Children are assessed for greatest ability and given advanced training (martial arts, ancient languages, military strategy, politics).

The narrator learns surgery (normal and specialized like placental transplants), neurosurgery.

Children are rotated between schools (often in monasteries) for semesters for cross-training.

By age 12 or 13, if they survive, children are skilled agents with knowledge equivalent to multiple advanced degrees, proficient mages/sorcerers, and can fit into almost any culture/society. They are ready for the ceremony to become a full Father.

Ages 10-12/13 (Preteen Years):

Children are accomplished in training (developing independent plans), advanced military exercises, complex scenarios, multi-tasking, advanced computer/hacking skills.

Formal schoolwork is supplemented by advanced practical skills: performing surgery (including fetal transplants), prenatal programming interventions, monitoring/evaluating programming outcomes, developing training plans, problem-solving, complex field missions (infiltration, intelligence), overseeing other children, acting in complex programming roles (Lillith, Bel), developing new technology/drugs with adult mentors (chemistry, neurobiology), dimensional travel (12th and 13th dimensions), advanced mage skills.

Increased athletic skills: daily martial arts, sparring, weapons use, ongoing military exercises.

By age 12, the child is considered ready to step into their adult role.

Age 12 or 13 (Coming of Age Ceremony):

The long-anticipated initiation into full fatherhood ceremony takes place at dawn in a private arena.

Children who have completed the rite (including females) are given male names and addressed as "Father."

Leadership from the narrator's group and 12 other international occultic groups attend.

1000 individuals (infants to young adults) are tied to golden poles in the arena center.

The group of fathers-to-be spends the day killing these individuals with golden knives in a mass sacrifice. Blood is collected at an altar dedicated to Satan ("Theo").

Young initiates drink wine from golden bowls throughout the day.

The killing is physically and emotionally draining. Initiates are expected to rise and continue if they stumble or fall. If they fail to rise within 15 minutes, the other initiates are ordered to kill them.

As the sun sets, the ordeal is over. Initiates present themselves to the council.

They are blessed, take the oath of obedience and loyalty, and receive their black father's robes. This ceremony shows their complete obedience and loyalty to Satan and his plan.

The council greets new Fathers with a kiss and embrace.

A special banquet is held with top leaders of the societies and the Order.

New Fathers are allowed several days to rest and recover, spending time with mentors and parental figures as a reward.

Childhood is over. Their new life as adult members begins, focused on paving the way for the occultic messiah and implementing a world ruled by him.

Cast of Characters

This list includes the principle people mentioned in the source, with brief descriptions based on the text.