Synthetic Pleasures: The Future of Technology and Virtual Reality (1997)

An around the world exploration of the social impact of the cutting edge technologies of virtual reality, cyber sex, nootropics, artificial recreations and amusements, cryonics, cybernetics, and plastic beauty. Analyzes these “hyperreal” environments and questions society’s desire for artificial transformation and its influence on our culture as we approach the 21st century. Features Timothy Leary, R.U. Sirius, Jaron Lanier, Scott Bukatman, John Perry Barlow, Orlan, Edward Regis, Howard Rheingold, Michio Kaku, Max More, Scott Frazier, Robert Ettinger. (Located on the Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/SyntheticPleasures)

Are we ready to transcend the limitations of the human body? From the birth of virtual reality at NASA to the cutting-edge research in nanotechnology and cryonics, this film investigates our deep-seated drive to adapt the environment to ourselves through technology.

View the full “Gothic Materialism / Ccru” Words & Terms Album: https://imgur.com/a/hsdcFmi

Notes on the Ccru (Cybernetic Culture Research Unit): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/quantum/ccru.html

Featuring interviews with futurists, scientists, and digital pioneers, we dive into:

The Controlled Environment : How we create microcosms of nature, optimized and sanitized for our consumption.

Virtual Reality & Cyberspace : Exploring the “embryonic information gel” that allows us to communicate and interact in a world without distance.

Post-Humanism & Cyborgization : The merger of humans and machines, from bionic limbs to the potential for downloading human consciousness.

Transhumanism & Longevity: The quest for immortality through chemical synaptic enhancement and cryonic suspension.

As the industrial model gives way to the biological model, we face a critical question: is technology a force of alienation, or a transcendental electronic reality?

The Technology is Older than We Think

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See Also

Assorted Cyberpunk Aesthetic Clips Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHex49ca_a3TnrfvYh_NAtaKR

Archive List: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/8/cyberpunk

Semiconductor Manufacture Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHezOW6RqIi65NjcAAujxqTln

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