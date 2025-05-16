Dr. Karen Ralls, Ph.D.

Knights Templar Encyclopedia: The Essential Guide to the People, Places, Events, and Symbols of the Order of the Temple, New Page Books, 2007

⁠http://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/tg/detail/-/1564149269/hierco0f⁠

⁠http://www.ancientquest.com/

Knights Templar Encyclopedia

Part I

0:00 -1:00:28

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Part II

0:00 -54:17

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.