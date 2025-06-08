Within the Illuminati, ranks are achieved with much learning and ritual. Within the Temple of Set, a member is required to read certain books. Fritz, the co-author has a list of books a Temple of Set member is asked to read, with the comments attached by the Temple of Set to each suggested title.

The Temple of Set Reading List

Metropolis by Thea Von Harbou

In their suggested/required reading Category 19 entitled "The Metamind" is Metropolis by Thea von Harbou. Their comments are "An Expressionistic portrait of a negative utopia in which humans are controlled by machines.. .the basis for many electronic/audio-visual ritual techniques employed by the Church of Satan and further developed by the Temple of Set." (p. C21-2)

Physical Control of the Mind: Towards a Psychocivilized Society by Jose M.R. Delgado

Another is Physical Control of the Mind: Towards a Psychocivilized Society by Jose M.R. Delgado. Their comments, "Delgado, Professor of Physiology at Yale University, is one of the most distinguished authorities in the field of Electrical/chemical Stimulation of the Brain (ESB). This book is necessarily dated, but it is so well-written that it deserves to be perused as a preface to more recent works on the subject." (p.C-16?-2)

The Psychology of Anomalous Experience by Graham Reed

The Psychology of Anomalous Experience by Graham Reed. Their comments, "This book addresses unusual, irregular, and puzzling experiences- dejà vu, illusions, delusions, hallucinations, etc.-in terms of the mind’s normal psychological processes of gathering, monitoring, processing, and storing information." (ibid.)

One more book on the Temple of Set’s reading list would be worthy to point out, The Psychology of Man’s Possible Evolution by Peter D. Ouspensky.

Psychology of Man’s Possible Evolution by Peter D. Ouspensky

Their comments, "Should be read especially by those members whose magical ability is hampered by flaws in their balance factor....A series of lectures which explain the Gurdjieff approach to the concept better than G. himself was able to do." There is an important link between Gurdjieff, mind-control, MPD, etc. but the subject is big and needs to be further investigated. Co-author Fritz has been investigating this link, including talking with leaders of the most successful Gurdjieff commune. As with so many groups, what you see, is not what you get

(The Illuminati Formula, Fritz Springmeier, pp. 463)

Overview of the Temple of Set Reading List

Metropolis

This source is excerpts from Thea von Harbou's novel Metropolis, which tells the story of Freder, the privileged son of the city's master, and his journey of discovery and transformation. Initially residing in the opulent "Club of the Sons," Freder is introduced to the grim reality of the underground city and the suffering "Hands" who operate the machines that power Metropolis, through a young woman named Maria. The narrative highlights the stark contrast between the wealthy elite living above ground and the laborers below, exploring themes of social inequality, industrialization, and the potential dangers of unchecked technological advancement. Ultimately, the story culminates in chaos and destruction caused by the workers' rebellion, led by a robotic "Maria" created by the inventor Rotwang, leading to a potential for reconciliation and a new beginning symbolized by the human Maria and Freder.

The Psychology of Man's Possible Evolution

This collection of excerpts explores a system of psychological thought, asserting that traditional psychology is fundamentally flawed and has lost touch with its ancient roots. The central premise is that humanity is not a finished product but a machine operating mechanically in a state of "waking sleep," lacking true consciousness, unity, and will. The path to "man's possible evolution" involves rigorous self-study, beginning with recognizing one's own mechanicalness, overcoming ingrained habits like lying, imagination, and identification, and requires the guidance and structure of a school that provides new knowledge and methods beyond ordinary understanding. This evolution involves developing consciousness and being in parallel, ultimately leading to a state of genuine self-knowledge and understanding, which differs significantly from mere intellectual knowing and requires effort and discipline on three simultaneous lines of work.

Physical Control of the Mind Toward a Psycho-civilized Society

This book, "Physical Control of the Mind: Toward a Psychocivilized Society" by Jose M. Delgado, explores the groundbreaking concept that the brain, the seat of our mental functions and behaviors, can be directly influenced and controlled by physical means, specifically electrical stimulation of the brain (ESB). The text details numerous experiments, primarily on animals and occasionally on humans with implanted electrodes, demonstrating that a wide range of actions and even emotional states, from simple limb movements and complex behavioral sequences to fear, pleasure, and aggression, can be reliably triggered or inhibited by artificial electrical signals. While highlighting the profound implications of this newfound ability to bypass traditional sensory inputs and directly manipulate neural activity, Delgado also discusses the ethical considerations and potential limitations of such control, suggesting that behavior under ESB is still heavily shaped by an individual's existing neural architecture and learned experiences.

The Psychology of the Anomalous Experience

This excerpt from Graham Reed's The Psychology of Anomalous Experience explores various unusual cognitive experiences, viewing them not as strictly pathological but as variations of normal psychological functioning. The author emphasizes a cognitive approach, focusing on processes like attention, perception, imagery, and memory, rather than solely on clinical diagnoses. The text delves into phenomena such as absent-mindedness, "time-gap" experiences, illusions, and different types of amnesia and hallucinations, explaining how disruptions or unusual applications of typical mental processes can lead to these anomalous experiences. Key themes include the impact of stress and diminished sensory input, individual differences in cognitive styles, and how cultural context shapes the interpretation and classification of these experiences.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the concept of "I" differ from a unified self according to Ouspensky?

According to Ouspensky, the common understanding of "I" as representing the whole of a person is an illusion. He posits that a person is not a single, unified entity but rather a collection of numerous, often contradictory, "I"s. Each "I" represents only a small, temporary fragment of one's being—a passing thought, mood, or desire. These "I"s are frequently connected by accidental associations or imaginary similarities, and a person typically identifies with whichever "I" is expressing itself most strongly at any given moment, often forgetting previous contradictory "I"s. This fragmented nature prevents a consistent and integrated self.

What is the "starter" and the "organizer" in the context of behavioral initiation according to Delgado?

Delgado describes the process of initiating behavior using the concepts of the "starter" and the "organizer." The "starter" is the initial force or desire that determines the initiation of a series of motor acts. This starter includes internal processes such as drives, motivations, emotional perceptions, and memories. The "organizer," on the other hand, is a separate set of cerebral structures responsible for organizing a motor plan, a mechanical strategy, and deciding among several motor choices. The desire (starter) can exist independently of the ability to execute the action (organizer), as seen in hungry but paralyzed patients.

How does "Metropolis" explore the relationship between man and machine?

"Metropolis" portrays machines not just as tools but as powerful, god-like entities. Freder describes the machine-rooms as "temples" and the machines themselves as "great gods" with qualities like seeing, hearing, and procreating, yet being lifeless. The workers are depicted as "slaves of the god-machines," crushed between machine companionability and solitude. The machines carry the loads but consume human "food," suggesting a parasitic relationship where the machines rely on human labor for their existence. This highlights a dynamic of dependency and potential consumption of humanity by its own creations.

What is the significance of the character Maria in "Metropolis"?

Maria is presented as a figure of purity, goodness, and grace, a "great mediatress" who represents all that is most sacred on earth. She is deeply connected to the workers and is seen as a symbol of hope and a source of love for humanity. Freder is drawn to her not just romantically, but because she shows him the suffering of the workers and inspires him to seek a connection with them. Rotwang, in contrast, creates a mechanical "parody" of Maria, a "stolen ego" that is used to incite the workers to destruction, highlighting the duality of her symbolic power and the potential for it to be manipulated.

What are some of the described anomalous experiences in "The psychology of anomalous experience"?

The source describes various anomalous experiences, including hallucinations (auditory, olfactory), disturbances in the sense of self, and memory impairments. Auditory hallucinations are noted as characteristic of schizophrenia, often involving critical voices. Olfactory hallucinations, such as smelling poison gas, can occur in schizophrenia, epilepsy, and depression. The source also discusses "blurring of ego boundaries," where the sense of self merges with the environment, and "thought insertion," where thoughts are believed to be controlled or removed by an outside power. Memory issues, like the inability to recall recent events (mnestic syndrome), are also mentioned.

How does the concept of "ego boundaries" relate to anomalous experiences?

The blurring or weakening of "ego boundaries" is discussed as a characteristic of certain anomalous experiences, particularly in schizophrenia. This refers to a diminished sense of distinction between the self and the external world. Hallucinatory psychotics are suggested to be more "field-dependent," further implying a less defined boundary between the individual and their environment. While blurring of ego boundaries can occur in various states, its persistence in a conscious patient is considered a primary symptom of schizophrenia, suggesting a fundamental disruption in the experience of self.

What does the Yoshiwara establishment and the drug "Maohee" represent in "Metropolis"?

The Yoshiwara establishment, and the drug "Maohee" consumed there, depict a space of sensory overload, intoxication, and a merging of individual consciousness into a collective experience. September describes the "intoxication of the others," where the drug allows individuals to experience the collective ecstasy and madness of the multitude. The "round room" built like a seashell, where people are densely crowded and share a feverish expectation, symbolizes this loss of individuality and the merging into a singular, amplified experience. The man in the center embodies this collective intoxication, acting as a medium for the shared power, desire, and madness.

How does the relationship between Freder and Joh Fredersen evolve in "Metropolis"?

Initially, Freder is the privileged son of Joh Fredersen, the "Brain of Metropolis." However, his encounter with the suffering of the workers and his love for Maria lead him to challenge his father's authority and methods. He expresses a desire to look the workers in the face and pleads for help for them, which Joh Fredersen dismisses. Freder consciously chooses to "set myself free from my father," aligning himself with the workers and Maria. Their relationship becomes one of opposition, with Joh Fredersen using his resources (like Slim) to control Freder, and Freder eventually resorting to violence and experiencing a psychological break. The end of the excerpt suggests a potential for reconciliation, with Maria acting as a mediator, implying that both father and son have suffered and may need to atone and find a new understanding.

What are the common themes in all of the sources provided?

Here is a comprehensive response drawing on the provided sources and our conversation history to address the common themes found across all the texts:

Across all the provided sources – Jose M. R. Delgado's "Physical Control of the Mind," P.D. Ouspensky's "The Psychology of Man's Possible Evolution," Graham Reed's "The Psychology of Anomalous Experience," and Thea Von Harbou's "Metropolis" – several interconnected themes emerge regarding human nature, consciousness, control, and the pursuit of knowledge and understanding. While they approach these themes from different perspectives – scientific investigation, philosophical psychology, clinical psychology, and fictional narrative – the underlying concerns resonate throughout the texts.

1. Human Nature and its Limitations

A fundamental theme explored by all sources is the inherent nature and limitations of human beings. Delgado's work, rooted in neuroscience, posits that mental activities are dependent on basic mechanisms in the brain, and personality, though seemingly unique, is an "intra-cerebral elaboration of extra-cerebral information". Human behavior is the result of motor activities directed by complex cerebral command, and reactions are shaped by environmental stimuli interpreted by the brain. He notes that while humans have achieved ecological liberation, they have also created a "new kind of servitude dominated by levers, engines, currency, and computers". Despite advancements, decision-making still relies on little-known intra-cerebral mechanisms, and personality, rooted in nervous tissue, is influenced by environmental and historical factors.

Ouspensky, from a philosophical psychology standpoint, argues that man, as he currently exists, is largely a "machine" living in a state of "waking sleep". He contends that man thinks he possesses powers like consciousness, unity, and will, but in reality does not. Man is born with an "essence" but develops a "personality" which is often a bad imitation of something else. This "mechanicalness" includes manifestations like lying and artificial "negative emotions" that are not useful but supported by justification and self-indulgence. Man is categorized into different types (Man No. 1-7) based on his level of "being," suggesting a spectrum of human realization beyond the ordinary state.

Reed, using a cognitive psychology lens, examines the limitations of normal human experience by studying "anomalous" or unusual subjective phenomena. He shows how attention, perception, memory, self-experience, and judgment are subject to distortions, failures, and disorders. These anomalies, ranging from absent-mindedness to delusions, reveal the complex and often imperfect nature of human cognitive processing. For instance, the perception of reality is subjective and interpretive, and memory is a reconstructive process based on "schemata" rather than a perfect recording. Different individuals vary in their cognitive styles and responses to stress, and societies impose cultural norms that determine what is considered "normal" or "pathological".

Von Harbou's fictional narrative, "Metropolis," vividly portrays a dehumanized future where workers are reduced to mere "numbers", their identities blurred. They are depicted as "used up" and "hollowed out" by the god-like machines they serve. The human material is considered "deficient" compared to the machines. Driven by despair and suffering, the workers succumb to madness and a lust for revenge. The story highlights how social and technological systems can strip away individuality and reduce humans to mechanical, expendable parts of a larger machine, yet also shows moments of love, sacrifice, and the yearning for connection and reconciliation.

All four sources, through their respective approaches, underscore that human nature is complex and multifaceted, subject to both internal constraints (brain function, mechanicalness, cognitive limitations) and external pressures (environment, technology, social structures, stress). They suggest that the common understanding of what it means to be human might be incomplete or flawed, highlighting inherent limitations and the potential for states beyond the perceived "normal."

2. Consciousness and the Perception of Reality/Experience

The nature of consciousness, awareness, and how humans perceive and interpret reality is a central theme that connects all texts. Delgado's work explores the material basis of consciousness, suggesting it might be tied to specific brain mechanisms, and demonstrating how ESB can influence perception, evoke subjective experiences like hallucinations, recollections, and illusions, and alter the interpretation of the environment. He stresses the essential role of sensory input for mental activity and views the mind as an intracerebral elaboration of this external information.

Ouspensky explicitly discusses different "states of consciousness," asserting that normal man lives in "waking sleep" or "relative consciousness", a state where he cannot know objective truth. He postulates that consciousness has degrees and can be made "continuous and controllable" through special effort, leading to higher states like "self-consciousness" and "objective consciousness". Understanding, in his system, goes beyond merely knowing facts; it involves seeing connections to a bigger whole and requires a change in one's state of being, contrasting subjective, ordinary understanding with objective understanding.

Reed delves into the subjective nature of consciousness by analyzing anomalous experiences, which challenge the conventional view of perception and reality. He describes how diminished sensory input, stress, and internal states can alter the experience of perception, leading to phenomena like hypnagogic imagery or derealization, where the individual loses a sense of reality. Perception is presented as an active, dynamic, selective, interpretive, and problem-solving process, where internal "schemata" significantly shape how external signals are processed and understood. Hallucinations are framed not just as perceptions without external objects, but as misinterpretations or alterations in the processing of internal or external information.

"Metropolis" portrays a society where the subjective experience of reality is fragmented and distorted by social division and technology. The city itself is described with characteristics akin to a living, perceiving entity. Workers' minds are "pumped dry", entering a state of reduced awareness akin to sleep or madness. The influence of drugs (Maohee) and the manipulation through robot Maria induce altered states and perceptions, leading to collective intoxication and destructive behavior. Maria's vision and teachings offer a different perspective on reality, contrasting the mechanical city with a spiritual understanding. The narrative implicitly questions the nature of the reality experienced by characters shaped by extreme circumstances.

Across the texts, there is a consistent emphasis on the subjective, dynamic, and often malleable nature of human consciousness and the perception of reality. They demonstrate how internal states, external stimuli, and interpretive processes can significantly alter our experience of the world, suggesting that "reality" as we commonly perceive it is a complex construction, not merely a passive reception of external data.

3. Control (Internal and External)

The theme of control – who or what exerts it, the mechanisms involved, and its consequences – is central to all four sources. Delgado directly investigates the "physical control of the brain" through ESB, demonstrating its capacity to influence a wide range of functions from simple movements to emotions and thoughts. He discusses the potential, though limited, to control drives, desires, and personality, and the use of ESB to inhibit behaviors like aggression. This technological control is presented as a significant power, raising profound ethical questions about influencing the minds of others. He also touches upon natural control (natural fate) being challenged by human control (technology).

Ouspensky argues that ordinary man lacks true internal "self-control". He is mechanical, and his functions often work "wrongly" without his conscious direction. The core aim of his psychological system is to help man acquire "control of consciousness" and command over his own functions. This self-mastery requires deliberate effort, self-observation, and struggle against mechanical thoughts and imagination. Participation in a "school" provides the necessary methods and discipline, including following rules, to gain internal control and move beyond the mechanical state.

Reed examines breakdowns in internal control mechanisms, particularly in attention, where "filtering" processes fail to manage incoming stimuli. Stress can overwhelm normal control mechanisms, and certain psychological conditions involve a loss of personal attribution, where individuals no longer feel their thoughts or actions are their own, attributing them to external forces. He discusses practices like contemplative meditation as involving the deliberate "redeployment of attention" and exclusion of stimuli. Reed also notes that suggestion can exert external control by manipulating expectancy and set, influencing subjective experience.

"Metropolis" presents a stark depiction of external control exerted through technology and social hierarchy. Joh Fredersen, as the "Brain," controls the entire city through machines. The machines themselves control the lives, movements, and minds of the workers, demanding perpetual watchfulness that "sucks out the brain". The narrative highlights the dangers of this absolute control, leading to dehumanization and ultimately, destructive revolt. Manipulation is also shown through Rotwang's creation of robot Maria, used to incite the workers, and the influence of drugs like Maohee, which exert a form of control over emotional states and collective behavior. The central moral emphasizes the need for mediation ("The mediator between brain and muscle must be the Heart"), suggesting that a balance of forces, rather than absolute control by one element, is necessary.

The concept of control, therefore, manifests as external dominion (technology, social structure, manipulation) and internal regulation (brain function, conscious effort, psychological mechanisms). All sources explore the capabilities, limitations, and consequences of both exerting control and being subjected to it, questioning the ideal form of control and the potential dangers of its absence or excess.

4. Knowledge, Understanding, and the Search for Truth

All four sources, in their unique ways, embark on a quest for knowledge and understanding, often highlighting the inadequacy of conventional perspectives and seeking deeper truths about human experience and the world. Delgado's work is explicitly a scientific endeavor to investigate the brain and mind, using new methodologies like ESB to gain "direct knowledge about the cerebral basis of human behavior". He emphasizes that current knowledge is "elemental" and a comprehensive understanding requires an interdisciplinary approach, combining neurophysiology and the study of behavior and social factors.

Ouspensky's system is presented as a pursuit of "New Knowledge", a form of psychology that differs from the low-level modern approach by focusing on "man's possible evolution". He states that the first principle of old psychological schools was "To know oneself", which means understanding oneself as a "machine". True "understanding" involves seeing things in relation to a "bigger whole" and is not attainable through ordinary "knowing" or information gathering alone; it requires a transformation of "being". The system provides a "new language" as a tool for more precise thinking and understanding. Access to this knowledge is facilitated through "schools", which transmit hidden truths.

Reed's book is a systematic attempt to understand "anomalous experience" by examining it through the lens of "normal psychology" and cognitive processes. He argues that understanding requires going beyond surface descriptions and distinguishing between the "form" and "content" of experience. His exploration of concepts like "schemata" and "information processing" represents an effort to build a framework for understanding the psychological mechanisms underlying diverse phenomena like illusions, hallucinations, and delusions. He acknowledges that current understanding is incomplete but provides tools and perspectives for further investigation.

In "Metropolis," the search for understanding is a driving force for several characters. Joh Fredersen's "Brain" is focused on technical knowledge, numbers, and control, but lacks understanding of the human element and the consequences of his actions. Freder seeks to understand the workers and their suffering, moving beyond his sheltered reality to gain direct experience. Maria, through her teachings and the story of the Tower of Babel, offers a mythological explanation for the lack of understanding between the "Brain" and the "Hands", advocating for the understanding mediated by the "Heart". Rotwang's knowledge is purely technical, focused on invention, not the human implications. The workers' pleas ("Tell us!—tell us!") represent a desperate search for understanding in their suffering.

All texts, therefore, emphasize the pursuit of knowledge and understanding as crucial aspects of the human condition. They highlight the limitations of current or conventional understanding, suggesting the existence of deeper truths about the brain, mind, experience, and reality. They explore different methodologies for gaining this understanding, whether scientific, psychological, philosophical, or experiential, and sometimes link the attainment of understanding to a transformation of the individual or society.

In conclusion, while diverse in genre and approach, these four sources converge on fundamental questions about what it means to be human. They explore our capabilities and limitations, the nature of our internal experience and perception of the world, the forces that control us and our attempts to exert control, and our perpetual quest for knowledge and understanding in a complex and often bewildering reality.

AI Discussion on Temple of Set Reading List Paired /w Works Authored by Michael Aquino

From Metropolis (Thea Von Harbou) – Dystopian Control & Techno-Ritual: The reading list highlights its "Expressionistic portrait of a negative utopia... humans controlled by machines" and, crucially, its use as a basis for "electronic/audio-visual ritual techniques." For Aquino, particularly in any "mind war" context or in structuring the Temple of Set's internal dynamics and "magical" workings, this is prime source material. It’s about understanding mass psychology under technological pressure, the power of symbolism in a machine age, and how to use media – "electronic/audio-visual" – not just for entertainment, but for ritual, for programming, for creating a desired "Metamind." You can bet Aquino would see the parallels between a city controlled by a central machine and the potential for a society, or at least a select group, to be guided by a central, controlling ideology amplified by modern tech. From Physical Control of the Mind (Delgado) – Direct Neural Interface: Delgado’s work on ESB (Electrical/Chemical Stimulation of the Brain) is foundational for anyone interested in the nuts and bolts of influencing thought directly. Even if "dated," the principles of direct neural intervention would be invaluable for a "mind war" theorist. Aquino wouldn’t necessarily need to replicate Delgado’s specific 1960s tech; the concept of direct, physical influence over thought and behavior, bypassing reason and will, is the gold here. It informs the potential for control, the far-edge possibilities that psy-ops strategists dream about. From The Psychology of Anomalous Experience (Reed) – Exploiting Mental Glitches: Understanding how the mind naturally produces illusions, delusions, déjà vu, and hallucinations is key for anyone looking to either induce such states for effect, debunk them, or even harness them. For the Temple of Set, which delves into "Black Magic" and altered states of consciousness (as per your Aquino brief), knowing how to manipulate perception, blur the lines of reality, or trigger profound subjective experiences would be essential. In a "mind war" scenario, creating confusion, uncertainty, and psychological distress through exploiting these "anomalous experiences" is a potent weapon. From Psychology of Man’s Possible Evolution (Ouspensky/Gurdjieff) – Self-Mastery & Hierarchical Control: This one’s about the "evolution" of consciousness, fixing "flaws in balance" for "magical ability." The Left-Hand Path philosophy of the Temple of Set, with its emphasis on self-deification ("Xeper" – "I Have Come Into Being," which your Aquino brief likely details), would resonate strongly with Gurdjieff's intensive methods for self-development and the unlocking of latent human potential. Aquino's "MindStar" concept could very well be an evolution of these ideas. Furthermore, the hierarchical structure of Gurdjieffian groups, the idea of esoteric knowledge passed through degrees, and the (as "Fritz" noted) potential links to "mind-control" within such communes, would offer a model for structuring an initiatory organization like the Temple of Set itself, designed to elevate the consciousness and power of its initiates. "What you see is not what you get" is a recurring theme.

The Synthesis: This reading list isn't just academic, runner. It's a blueprint for understanding and potentially engineering consciousness – both individual and collective. It provides a theoretical and practical foundation for:

Creating controlled environments and narratives (Metropolis).

Understanding direct mental influence (Delgado).

Manipulating psychological states and perceptions (Reed).

Developing personal power and structuring initiatory systems (Ouspensky/Gurdjieff).

Aquino, with his military background in psychological operations and his role as founder of an esoteric order dedicated to an entity like Set (often seen as an isolative, individualistic force), would find this curriculum not just influential but instrumental. The ideas here would directly inform his theories on "mind war" – which is fundamentally about controlling or influencing the perception and will of an adversary – and the philosophical underpinnings of the Temple of Set, aimed at individual apotheosis and the wielding of "magical" or psychological power.

It looks like Aquino was aiming to build a system grounded in a very specific, curated understanding of how minds work, how they can be controlled, and how they can (at least for the select few) be "evolved."

Potential Influences of the Temple of Set Reading List on Michael A. Aquino's Work in Psychological Operations

1. Introduction

This briefing examines the potential intellectual influences on Lieutenant Colonel Michael A. Aquino's work, particularly his concepts related to psychological operations (PsyOps) as articulated in "From PSYOP to MindWar: The Psychology of Victory." The analysis focuses on texts identified in the "Temple of Set Reading List" (as cited in Fritz Springmeier's "The Illuminati Formula") and how their core ideas might have informed Aquino's perspectives on influencing human thought, will, and behavior on a strategic scale. Aquino's own Setian philosophy, especially concepts like Lesser Black Magic (LBM), will be referenced where it provides a congruent framework for understanding these influences.

2. Analysis of Individual Texts and Potential Influences

The Temple of Set's reading list, according to the provided documents, included specific commentaries on why these books were considered relevant. These commentaries, alongside the content of the books themselves, offer insights into how they might have shaped Aquino's thinking.

2.1. "Physical Control of the Mind: Toward a Psychocivilized Society" by Jose M.R. Delgado (1969)

Core Themes (Delgado): Direct physical manipulation of brain functions via Electrical Stimulation of the Brain (ESB). Demonstrated ability to elicit or inhibit motor responses, emotional states (pleasure, pain, fear, aggression), and even influence what could be perceived as will or complex behaviors. The brain as the physical basis of the mind, with mental activities being susceptible to external physical control. Ethical implications of such control and the potential for a "psychocivilized society."

Temple of Set Commentary: "Delgado, Professor of Physiology at Yale University, is one of the most distinguished authorities in the field of Electrical/chemical Stimulation of the Brain (ESB). This book is necessarily dated, but it is so well-written that it deserves to be perused as a preface to more recent works on the subject."

Potential Influence on Aquino's PsyOps (MindWar): Principle of Malleability: Delgado's work, though focused on direct physical intervention, would have powerfully underscored the fundamental principle that the mind and behavior are malleable and subject to external control. For someone developing theories of psychological warfare, this provides a scientific (for its time) basis for the idea that the "mind" itself is a battlefield and a target. Bypassing Rationality: The ability of ESB to evoke emotions and behaviors directly, bypassing conscious reasoning, aligns with PsyOps goals of influencing target audiences at a deeper, less rational level. MindWar's aim to "strengthen one's own national will and attack the enemy's" implies a desire to affect core psychological states. Strategic Implications: While MindWar does not propose using ESB, Delgado's vision of a "psychocivilized society" hints at the potential for large-scale behavioral influence. This could resonate with MindWar's strategic ambition to shape the perceptions and policies of entire nations by influencing their populations' minds. The idea is less about the specific method (ESB) and more about the possibility and scale of mental influence.



2.2. "The Psychology of Man's Possible Evolution" by P.D. Ouspensky (2001)

Core Themes (Ouspensky): Humanity's ordinary state is one of "waking sleep," characterized by mechanical behavior and a lack of true consciousness or unified will. The illusion of a single "I"; humans are comprised of many shifting, often contradictory "I"s. The necessity of self-observation and "self-remembering" to overcome mechanicalness. The role of "schools" or specialized systems of knowledge in facilitating genuine psychological evolution.

Temple of Set Commentary: "Should be read especially by those members whose magical ability is hampered by flaws in their balance factor....A series of lectures which explain the Gurdjieff approach to the concept better than G. himself was able to do."

Potential Influence on Aquino's PsyOps (MindWar): Exploiting "Waking Sleep": Ouspensky's concept of "mechanical man" operating in "waking sleep" is highly relevant to PsyOps. If individuals and masses are largely unconscious of their true motivations and react predictably to stimuli, they become more susceptible to manipulation through carefully crafted psychological campaigns. MindWar's aim to "map the minds" could be interpreted as identifying these mechanical patterns to better influence them. Targeting Fragmented "I"s: The idea of multiple "I"s suggests that PsyOps could target specific facets of a population's identity or create internal conflict by appealing to contradictory desires or beliefs, thereby weakening collective will or guiding it. Introducing "New Knowledge" for Transformation: The concept of "schools" providing transformative knowledge could be metaphorically extended to PsyOps campaigns that seek to introduce a new narrative or ideological framework to a target population, thereby altering their worldview and behavior. MindWar aims to change how the enemy thinks and perceives their interests.



2.3. "The Psychology of Anomalous Experience" by Graham Reed (1972)

Core Themes (Reed): Anomalous experiences (illusions, delusions, hallucinations, déjà vu) are often extensions or distortions of normal cognitive processes (attention, perception, memory, judgment). The influence of stress, sensory input (or deprivation), expectation ("set"), and individual cognitive styles on subjective experience. Cultural factors in defining and interpreting anomalous experiences.

Temple of Set Commentary: "This book addresses unusual, irregular, and puzzling experiences- dejà vu, illusions, delusions, hallucinations, etc.-in terms of the mind's normal psychological processes of gathering, monitoring, processing, and storing information."

Potential Influence on Aquino's PsyOps (MindWar): Manipulating Perception and Belief: Reed's work provides a framework for understanding how perceptions can be shaped and beliefs (even false or delusional ones) can be instilled and maintained. This is central to PsyOps, which often involves information management, propaganda, and deception to create a desired "reality" for the target audience. Leveraging Cognitive Processes: Understanding the normal psychological processes of information gathering and processing, as Reed details, allows a PsyOps practitioner to identify vulnerabilities. For instance, by controlling information flow (sensory input) or creating high-stress situations, one might increase susceptibility to suggestion or distorted thinking. Creating "Subjective Overlays": Aquino's concept of Lesser Black Magic involves creating "subjective overlays" that alter how individuals perceive the objective universe. Reed's analysis of how normal cognition can lead to misinterpretations and illusions directly supports the feasibility of such manipulation. MindWar's use of mass media aims to create a pervasive psychological climate, effectively a large-scale subjective overlay.



2.4. "Metropolis" by Thea Von Harbou (2003)

Core Themes (Von Harbou): Dehumanization through industrialization and social stratification. Manipulation of the masses through charismatic leadership, powerful symbols, and emotional appeals (e.g., the real Maria vs. the robot Maria). The creation of a "negative utopia" where humans are controlled by machines or overarching systems. The power of media and spectacle to incite or pacify a population.

Temple of Set Commentary: "An Expressionistic portrait of a negative utopia in which humans are controlled by machines...the basis for many electronic/audio-visual ritual techniques employed by the Church of Satan and further developed by the Temple of Set."

Potential Influence on Aquino's PsyOps (MindWar): Mass Media and Symbolic Manipulation: The ToS commentary directly links "Metropolis" to "electronic/audio-visual ritual techniques," which aligns perfectly with MindWar's proposed reliance on mass electronic media (television, radio) to influence global populations. The novel vividly illustrates how powerful imagery and narratives can sway collective emotions and actions. Control and Dehumanization: The theme of humans being controlled by machines or systems in a "negative utopia" could inform an understanding of how populations might be managed or directed through pervasive psychological influence. While MindWar is framed as achieving "harmony" with U.S. interests, the mechanisms of influence, if unchecked, could lead to forms of societal control. Shaping Collective Will: "Metropolis" explores how the collective will of the workers is first oppressed, then ignited and manipulated. This narrative provides a potent illustration of the dynamics PsyOps seeks to understand and leverage – the breaking and reshaping of an enemy's collective will.



3. Synthesis and Conclusion

The texts on the Temple of Set Reading List, viewed collectively, offer a multifaceted perspective on the human psyche, its vulnerabilities, and its potential for being influenced or controlled.

Delgado's work suggests the physical and direct controllability of mental processes.

Ouspensky highlights the mechanical, often unconscious nature of human behavior, making it susceptible to external guidance.

Reed explains how normal cognitive functions can be manipulated to alter perception and belief.

"Metropolis" illustrates the power of mass media, symbolism, and narrative in controlling populations.

These themes resonate strongly with the core tenets of Michael Aquino's "MindWar" concept:

The premise that war is ultimately won in the minds of people.

The strategic importance of influencing the enemy's will and perception through non-kinetic means.

The use of mass communication technologies as primary tools.

The need to understand the psychological terrain ("map the minds") of target populations.

Aquino's Setian concept of Lesser Black Magic (LBM)—influencing the objective universe by manipulating obscure physical or behavioral laws, often without the subject's conscious awareness, particularly in mass situations like politics and propaganda—appears to be a philosophical framework that could readily integrate the insights from these diverse texts. The reading list provides theoretical and illustrative support for the idea that human consciousness and behavior are not fixed but are dynamic and susceptible to sophisticated forms of influence.

While it is not possible to definitively state direct causation, the alignment between the themes in these influential books and the strategic objectives outlined in "MindWar" suggests that they likely contributed to the intellectual environment and conceptual toolkit from which Aquino developed his theories on psychological operations. They provide a rationale for why the mind should be considered a primary domain of warfare and offer insights into the potential mechanisms for waging such unconventional conflict.