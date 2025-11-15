Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Discussion about this post

L B Bowen
Nov 15

This pattern of self-destruction seems to be related to hierarchical, patriarchal societal structures. Perhaps changing the dominant societal values could break the cycle of self-destruction. Maybe this is how planetary civilizations evolve—they figure out the flaw in the system and correct it.

1 reply by Urban (theofficialurban)
Patricia Shope
Nov 15

If you look back at history, we seem to have a series of resets. Some spiritual, some human race, some natural disaster and some economics. I believe we are in an economic reset. Trump has separated us from all our allies, we don't have the open trade to keep our economy going since tariffs basically isolated us, and our national debt will never get paid down unless we tax the billionaires and corporations at the rates they should have been since Reaganomics. China is the new super power, their GDP is 4.3% whereas ours is less than 1%. We don't have anything of value, and with the chaos of Trumpism, everyone else left to make trade agreements among themselves. So, unless we turn around from Capitalism, to Demo-socialism, where we make our own industry, we are literally screwed. Maybe the rapture will come and save us from ourselves, but as long as Trump is in charge, that ain't happening.

