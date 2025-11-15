I have come around on my beliefs on the cyclical nature of this world as time has gone by - I do believe that every 8-10,000 years or so, humanity is wiped out and forced to start over. I don’t think the matter of the fact matters much at this point, as it’s become clear that we are in the end stage of yet another apocalypse.

If you seek proof other than that of my words, ask yourself why all the billionaires decided to build apocalypse-proof bunkers at the same time. They don’t particularly want you researching this topic, and a TV show named “Billionaires’ Bunker” has just been released in an attempt to hide these facts from the casual googler.

You may think they’re just joking around, but people don’t spend hundreds of millions of dollars on bunkers in the side of mountains or deep under islands unless they have a very real fear of what may be coming soon.

Historically, the “great reset” has been triggered by one of two things: Humans achieving immortality, or humans achieving AGI - soulless intelligence. Both of these trigger swift retribution from heaven, and the destruction that follows is just just another move in the cosmic battle that we are unwitting pawns and witnesses of. These two things being the trigger is something we are actually warned about in the origin story. The story of Adam and Eve isn’t actually about the garden of Eden, perhaps. Perhaps it’s actually an allegory to the forbidden fruit of suprahuman knowledge and eternal life. Having one or the other is tolerated for some time, but one inevitably leads to the other, triggering the apocalypse.

The tree of knowledge is a straightforward analogy - the forbidden knowledge granted to us by the fruit of the tree is much the same as the forbidden knowledge given to us by an AI that can surpass human capabilities. The tree of eternal life is quite similarly easy to understand.

I personally believe that what will trigger the apocalypse will be mass production of organoids - lumps of lab-grown flesh forced to feel and to think. We are already seeing these in production, as it has become obvious that computers alone are incapable of tapping into the higher cognitive processes necessary to achieve true AGI.

I similarly expect that human immortality will be announced within 10-20 years. They have already worked out an extremely flawed process involving the constant transplant of lab-grown organs, but it’s fraught with risk and doesn’t actually seem to provide all that much in terms of life extension. They tried full head transplants too but the shock of having the spinal cord severed was too much for the people who were being experimented on to survive for the most part. Currently they are on the edge of discovering a new biochemical method that will grant the body true immortality. Ozempic is a step along the way to this, and we will shortly hear about other drugs that are proven to reverse biological aging.

Once this will happen, the apocalyptic clock will be set off, and we will have roughly 20 years until the majority of the earth is wiped out again. If my calculations are correct, that gives this current cycle around 40-60 years remaining.

There’s not really anything anyone can do to delay it at this point. The race for AGI has been so weaponized that it’s inevitable at this point. Similarly, immortality research will continue at black labs in China and North Korea no matter who stands up against it. Just keep this post in mind, and when my predictions start coming about, you will be prepared for what comes next.

Cheers!

Stove