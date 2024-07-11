Source

You can read Part I HERE. I established some links between the Black Nobility and the European Royals, and some of their schemes. As far as “low-level” players go, The Grosvenor clan in England is worth mentioning. This family lived as most of the European families did for centuries, on ground rent. Today the family owns at least 300 acres of land in the center of London. The land is never sold but leased on a 39-year leasehold agreement – the ground rent of the middle ages. Grosvenor Square, where the American Embassy stands, belongs to the Grosvenor family, just like Eaton Square.

Eaton Square apartments cost $30,000-$80,000 a month and that doesn’t include maintenance costs. The immense wealth the Black Nobility garners from ground rents cannot be calculated but it’s certainly in the trillions. These ancient families aren’t interested in industrial progress, because of the excess population it sustains. This is the reason why these bloodlines are fans of eugenics and are behind Agenda 2021 (and 2030). Not by chance, they spearhead the rotten pro-environmental movements that ultimately and covertly aim to curb population growth.

Prince Philip and Prince Charles are the most visible symbols of this train of thought. Both spoke with the utmost callousness about the need to get rid of unwanted people. The Duke of Edinburgh said: “If I reincarnate, I wish to return to earth as a killer virus to lower human population levels.” More recently, Prince William argued for urgent depopulation efforts in Africa. “Africa’s rapidly growing human population is to double by 2050. There is no question that this increase puts wildlife and habitat under enormous pressure.”

The Committee of 300

Also known as The Olympians, is the official authority as far as secret societies go. The Black Nobility are the founders of this group which devolved into other subservient secret societies. The Club of Rome, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg Group, and others are all subservient. Steps below these elite secret societies, we find Freemasonry, the Rosicrucians, and the Knights of Malta, for example. Not all members of these societies are “in the know,” as they are a recruitment feeder for the elites. There are wealthy lackey families who are not related to them:

The Montefiores: Financial servants of the Black Nobility since the 13th century.

The Goldsmith and Mocatta: Leading merchants for the British royals since the 17th century.

The Oppenheimer: Controllers of a large portion of diamond and gold mining in South Africa.

The Sassoons: Agents of the Windsors in India and dedicated to opium production since the 18th century.

Elite criminals hide behind interlocking banking directorates, holding companies, and free port concessions. The Black Nobility tentacles are everywhere, and the banking cartels are their main weapon. The Warburg, Schiff, Meyer, Loeb, Radziwill, De Menil, and Spadafora families. The Schroeder, von Finck, Wittelsbach, Lambert, Hambro, Luzzatto, and countless others. Direct collaborators of Fascism and Marxism, all camouflaged out of public view. In fact, Adolf Hitler had Rothschild blood, and that certainly explains his ironic part in the birth of Zionism.

The Jesuit Order

After World War II, the nazi criminals went to work for Soviet and Anglo-American intelligence. Josef Mengele and his “work” involving mind control techniques is a nefarious example. One of many, unfortunately. Project MK-Ultra kidnapped children who were tortured during top-secret intelligence programs. These children form part of those big numbers you see every year worldwide. Intelligence agencies like the CIA or Mossad are subservient to the elites, and not to the people. All of them play an active role in the drug, organ, and human trafficking cartels.

Ephesians 6:12: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” The control the Jesuits and Freemasonry have over the Catholic Church is now blatant. The first Jesuit pope is now a reality as Jorge Bergoglio sits on the Vatican throne. Pope Francis as some call him, has a very problematic past back in Argentina. The current white pope was a human trafficker enabler and collaborator during the Videla fascist regime. His best friend Gustavo Vera still excels in the field, allegedly.

In 1540, The Farnese family created the Jesuit Order during the reign of Pope Paul III. The Jesuit general is referred to as the “Black Pope” because he always dresses in black and lurks in the dark. Ignatius Loyola became the first Jesuit general in history and he was commissioned by Cardinal Alessandro Farnese. Francis Borgia was the great-grandson of Pope Alexander VI and the co-founder of the Jesuits. He descended from King Ferdinand of Aragon on his mother’s side, which is why the Jesuit Order is so strong in Spain.

Three Heads of The Snake

There has been an internal struggle taking place for the past 500 years. The Spanish Inquisition gained control over the Vatican through the Jesuits. All the Jesuits answer to their general in Rome, as he strives not to arouse the Italian-Spanish hostilities. The Black Pope is part of the Arcana Arcanorum controlled by the Papal Bloodlines and the Black Nobility. Pepe Orsini acts as the King of Rome at this present time, and his son seems ready to lead next.

The Queen of England oversees the Commonwealth and the United States Corporation. This corporation exists under International Maritime Admiralty Law based upon Vatican Canon Law. The next in power beneath the Jesuits was the Bourbon King, Juan Carlos of Spain. The Roman King (Orsini), The Jerusalem King (Borbon), and the Military General (Sosa). These are the three heads of the snake right now, and yet they fly under the radar. Arturo Sosa serves as a military General protecting the Zoroastrian and Mithraic mystery schools. They use intelligence agencies and other lackey societies for that purpose.

Their command center is located in Borgo Santo Spirito, which is missile-protected by nukes. Henry Breakspear from Asia and Pepe Orsini from Europe are in control of the Grey Council of Ten. The Grey Council of Ten is an elite Satanic round table rumored to communicate with Lucifer directly. The Jesuit Assistance Soldier, James Grummer, represents the council’s interests in the United States Corporation. All roads lead to Rome.

Saturnalian Brotherhood

The Black Nobility is also known as the Saturnalian bloodline, and It goes back to the Roman Empire. Saturnalia was an ancient Roman festival in honor of the god Saturn, held from December 17th through the 23rd. The holiday started with a sacrifice at the Temple of Saturn in the Roman Forum. Private gift-giving, continual partying, and a carnival atmosphere that overturned Roman social norms happened every year.

Saturnalia influenced some of the customs associated with Western European celebrations occurring in midwinter. Christmas, the Feast of the Holy Innocents, and Epiphany owe many of their customs to the Romans. Although probably the best-known Roman holiday, Saturnalia as a whole is not described from beginning to end in any single ancient source. The Saturnalia was the dramatic setting of the multivolume work of that name by Macrobius, a Latin writer from late antiquity who is the major source of information about the holiday. Saturnalian has two meanings:

Of or about the Saturnalia.

Of unrestrained and intemperate jollity; riotously merry; dissolute.

Macrobius describes the reign of Justinus “King Saturn” as plentiful. “King Saturn’s reign was a time of great happiness, both on account of the excess and because there was no division into bond and free.” This is gathered from the complete license enjoyed by slaves at the Saturnalia festivals. In Lucian’s Saturnalia, it is Chronos himself who proclaims a “festive season, when is lawful to be drunken, and slaves have a license to revile their lords.”

Saturn’s Death Cult

Macrobius interpreted Saturnalia as a: “Festival of light leading to the winter solstice, with abundant candles symbolizing the quest for knowledge and truth. The renewal of light and the coming of the new year.” The main celebration happened on December 23, known as Dies Natalis Solis Invicti, and the “Birthday of the Unconquerable Sun.” When the Roman Empire came under Christian rule, it discarded pagan folklore and Saturnalia dwindled after the 4th century.

Many of its customs were recast into the seasonal celebrations surrounding Christmas and the New Year. Saturn also had a less benevolent aspect. One of his consorts was Lua, sometimes called Lua Saturni (“Saturn’s Lua”). She’s also identified as Lua Mater, or “Mother Destruction.” Weapons of enemies killed in wars were burned in her honor, perhaps in expiation. Saturn’s unruly greedy nature connected him to the underworld and its ruler Dis Pater.

Third-century sources state Saturn received dead gladiators as offerings (munera) during Saturnalia. These gladiatorial events lasted ten days throughout December, ten days of darkness. Many criticized “Gladiator munera” as a vile form of pagan human sacrifice and with good reason. Macrobius says that “Dis Pater” and “Saturn” were appeased with human heads and sacrificial victims. These are the origins of Saturn’s Death Cult, a secret society of the darkest order.