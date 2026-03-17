Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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The Secret City Within London: Roman Foundations & Global Financial Power Exposed [March 15-16th, 2026]

This show on the City of London turned into two shows as I was abruptly ended on the first night I presented this. We discuss the City of London, Jesuits, Switzerland and more!
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Mar 17, 2026

In this deep-dive episode of “Cause Before Symptom,” guest host Urban breaks down the complex and often misunderstood history of the City of London. Spanning over two hours, this discussion explores how a one-square-mile section of London became the financial hub of the world, operating under its own unique set of ancient laws and corporate governance.

We explore the historical transition of power from the Roman Empire to the Knights Templar, and the monumental 1213 agreement where King John resigned England to the Pope, establishing the British Isles as a papal fiefdom. Discover how this ancient framework still influences modern global finance, the American Bar Association, and the central banking systems controlled via the City of London and the Bank for International Settlements in Switzerland

Tower of Basel: Nazi Gold & the Untouchable Central Bank [Adam Lebor]

Tower of Basel: Nazi Gold & the Untouchable Central Bank [Adam Lebor]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
December 4, 2025
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Swiss Deception: Octogon, The Templars & The 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse [Full Documentary]

Swiss Deception: Octogon, The Templars & The 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse [Full Documentary]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
December 16, 2025
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From Webster’s 1828 Dictionary: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Templar

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Church of the Gesu in Rome on the left, Temple Bar in the City of London on the Right.

Key Topics Covered:

  • The Sovereign Square Mile: Why the City of London has its own police force and laws.

  • The 1213 Charter: How England became a papal fiefdom under King John.

  • The Secret Treaty of Verona: The historical effort to suppress representative governments.

  • Financial Foundations: The link between the City of London, the Federal Reserve, and Switzerland.

City of London Gog & Magog

https://londonist.com/2016/01/gog-and-magog-who-are-they-and-what-do-they-have-to-do-with-london

Wicker men: Gog (left) and Magog are paraded through the City for the Lord's Mayor's Show in 2009. Photo by Andrea Vail in the Londonist Flickr pool

Wicker Men?

May Day = May 1st = Illuminati Founded 1776. The Maypole is a fertility ritual, the lyrics of the song have to do with the Generative Principal https://grokipedia.com/page/May_Queen

The color of Lucifer within Occult / Esoteric mythology is GREEN, because it is connected to fertility and the “forced spring.” (Hence the Emerald City)

“May Eve was known as Beltain or Beltane to the Celts, Walpurgisnacht to the Teutons, and Floralia to the Romans. The presiding deity was the Goddess Flora, or Walpurga, or Maya-also known as Maj, May, Maia, and The Maiden. 1 The festival celebrated her virgin or "flower" aspect, harbinger of the fruit to come. It was a time of "wearing of the green," in honor of Earth's new green garment, as well as a time of sexual license, symbolizing nature's fertilization: a honey-moon when marriage bonds were temporarily forgotten and sexual freedom prevailed in rural districts all the way up to the sixteenth century. 2 The Maypole, still known in the 'East as the god's phallus, was planted in Earth's womb and celebrated with dance and song. 3 In northern Europe there were traditional "May ridings," featuring the King and Queen of May who represented Frey and Freya. Couples paired off and followed them into the woods for orgiastic encouragement of the new growth season.~ Because of the seemingly ineradicable sexual license of the May rituals, and their well-remembered pagan connotations, churchmen viewed May Eve as a major sabbat of witches”
~ The Women’s Dictionary of Symbols & Sacred Objects, Barbara Walker

🧠Satanic Mind Mapping: Color Programming [Masters Mahan Episode #12]

🧠Satanic Mind Mapping: Color Programming [Masters Mahan Episode #12]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Mar 11
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Links

  1. Notes on the City of London (Page I was reading from): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/city-of-london.html

  2. The Crown Temple Bar (Millennium Report): https://themillenniumreport.com/2014/11/the-crown-temple-a-history-of-the-bar-association-and-who-really-owns-the-usa/

  3. Banking & Money Trust (pCloud Drive): https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZgAog5Z9YJoV1OIwYH8kGIbrXR4pjxpxqO7

    1. The USA is a Crown Colony (Further evidence + King John Agreement /w Pope): https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZGbh95ZQL0YrSnUErREzY4gBqdhCuIWxe6k

    2. The Secret Treaty of Verona: https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZX2aq5ZgEj5K4Ge8Ry4IHqoR7l1cR13ziFV

    3. Palmerston’s London during the 1850s: A tour of the human multicultural, zoo (Webster Tarpley): https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZksaq5ZRGhfgDdocoFrHrzSB4M68QDAmGTX

  4. Temple Bar London: Historic City Gate at Paternoster Square

  5. Paternoster Square - City of London

  6. The interconnection between the Knights Templar, Freemasonry, Jesuits (and Illuminati)

  7. https://grokipedia.com/page/Order_of_Montesa

  8. Freemasonry in Piazza del Gesù. A history of mergers and splits. Women’s admission. The secretive, powerful, and secretive lodge. In Liguria, silence reigns

    1. https://grokipedia.com/page/grand_lodge_of_italy

    2. Grand Lodge 2025. The Assembly of the Grand Orient of Italy has revoked all relations with the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite headquartered at Piazza del Gesù in Rome and annulled the vote of March 3, 2024

Video(s)

The Illuminati Exposed: Aristocratic Bloodlines & The New World Order (Part 1)

The Illuminati Exposed: Aristocratic Bloodlines & The New World Order (Part 1)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Mar 8
Read full story
Aristocratic Bloodlines (Pt. 2): The Great Reset & The Transhumanist Agenda

Aristocratic Bloodlines (Pt. 2): The Great Reset & The Transhumanist Agenda

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Mar 9
Read full story
From Guy Fawkes to 9/11 - 400 Years of STATE SPONSORED Terror [Webster G. Tarpley]

From Guy Fawkes to 9/11 - 400 Years of STATE SPONSORED Terror [Webster G. Tarpley]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Mar 5
Read full story
Oligarchy: The Cancer in Human History (Webster Tarpley; July 14th, 1994)

Oligarchy: The Cancer in Human History (Webster Tarpley; July 14th, 1994)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Mar 3
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Two Videos on the City of London by CGP Grey

Webster’s 1828 Dictionary - https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Remembrancer

The Hydra of Succession (America Rebooted)

The first part of the Hydra of Succession series is on the Money Trust.

See Part TWO of the Hydra of Succession Series: https://rumble.com/v74btd4-lesson-2-harvard-and-the-money-trust-hydra-of-succession-series.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=7e7869d5-24b0-4dba-b65f-0458d9b8610a

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Urban’s Interviews /w Michelle Gibson

Please give Michelle a follow on YouTube, she’s done some amazing work and has been kind enough to do two shows with me. They are highly recommended. https://www.youtube.com/@michellegibson8946

Part One: King James, Jacobins & Manipulation of History

The Playbook of the Jacobins Revealed & Robison's Proofs of a Conspiracy

The Playbook of the Jacobins Revealed & Robison's Proofs of a Conspiracy

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
December 3, 2025
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Part Two: The Company + Liveries & Guilds

(This is the edited version with additional follow-up information courtesy of Michelle Gibson)

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The Mercers’ Maiden (Worshipful Company of Mercers)
Michelle’s Substack
I research, and write about, a suppressed, ancient, advanced, worldwide civilization - that needs to be brought back into collective awareness and what happened to it, and who was responsible for bringing us to the world we live in today.
By Michelle Gibson

Timestamps

00:00:00 Intro: Cause Before Symptom & Elite Potion 
00:03:52 The History of Londinium & Roman Origins 
00:11:45 The Two Londons: The City vs. The Metropolis 
00:23:15 King John & The 1213 Charter: Resigning to the Pope 
00:36:40 The Knights Templar: The World’s First Bankers 
00:51:10 The "Remembrancer" & Corporate Voting Rights 
01:05:25 The Livery Companies & Control of Global Trade 
01:18:50 The 1822 Secret Treaty of Verona Explained 
01:34:12 The Crown Temple & The American Bar Association 
01:48:30 Switzerland & The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) 
02:02:15 Closing Thoughts: Understanding the System

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