The Secret City Within London: Roman Foundations & Global Financial Power Exposed [March 15-16th, 2026]

In this deep-dive episode of “Cause Before Symptom,” guest host Urban breaks down the complex and often misunderstood history of the City of London. Spanning over two hours, this discussion explores how a one-square-mile section of London became the financial hub of the world, operating under its own unique set of ancient laws and corporate governance.

We explore the historical transition of power from the Roman Empire to the Knights Templar, and the monumental 1213 agreement where King John resigned England to the Pope, establishing the British Isles as a papal fiefdom. Discover how this ancient framework still influences modern global finance, the American Bar Association, and the central banking systems controlled via the City of London and the Bank for International Settlements in Switzerland

Church of the Gesu in Rome on the left, Temple Bar in the City of London on the Right.

Key Topics Covered:

The Sovereign Square Mile: Why the City of London has its own police force and laws.

The 1213 Charter: How England became a papal fiefdom under King John.

The Secret Treaty of Verona: The historical effort to suppress representative governments.

Financial Foundations: The link between the City of London, the Federal Reserve, and Switzerland.

City of London Gog & Magog

https://londonist.com/2016/01/gog-and-magog-who-are-they-and-what-do-they-have-to-do-with-london

Wicker men: Gog (left) and Magog are paraded through the City for the Lord's Mayor's Show in 2009. Photo by Andrea Vail in the Londonist Flickr pool

Wicker Men?

May Day = May 1st = Illuminati Founded 1776. The Maypole is a fertility ritual, the lyrics of the song have to do with the Generative Principal https://grokipedia.com/page/May_Queen

The color of Lucifer within Occult / Esoteric mythology is GREEN, because it is connected to fertility and the “forced spring.” (Hence the Emerald City)

“May Eve was known as Beltain or Beltane to the Celts, Walpurgisnacht to the Teutons, and Floralia to the Romans. The presiding deity was the Goddess Flora, or Walpurga, or Maya-also known as Maj, May, Maia, and The Maiden. 1 The festival celebrated her virgin or "flower" aspect, harbinger of the fruit to come. It was a time of "wearing of the green," in honor of Earth's new green garment, as well as a time of sexual license, symbolizing nature's fertilization: a honey-moon when marriage bonds were temporarily forgotten and sexual freedom prevailed in rural districts all the way up to the sixteenth century. 2 The Maypole, still known in the 'East as the god's phallus, was planted in Earth's womb and celebrated with dance and song. 3 In northern Europe there were traditional "May ridings," featuring the King and Queen of May who represented Frey and Freya. Couples paired off and followed them into the woods for orgiastic encouragement of the new growth season.~ Because of the seemingly ineradicable sexual license of the May rituals, and their well-remembered pagan connotations, churchmen viewed May Eve as a major sabbat of witches”

~ The Women’s Dictionary of Symbols & Sacred Objects, Barbara Walker

Links

Video(s)

Two Videos on the City of London by CGP Grey

The Hydra of Succession ( America Rebooted )

The first part of the Hydra of Succession series is on the Money Trust.

See Part TWO of the Hydra of Succession Series: https://rumble.com/v74btd4-lesson-2-harvard-and-the-money-trust-hydra-of-succession-series.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=7e7869d5-24b0-4dba-b65f-0458d9b8610a

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Urban’s Interviews /w Michelle Gibson

Please give Michelle a follow on YouTube, she’s done some amazing work and has been kind enough to do two shows with me. They are highly recommended. https://www.youtube.com/@michellegibson8946

Part One: King James, Jacobins & Manipulation of History

Part Two: The Company + Liveries & Guilds

(This is the edited version with additional follow-up information courtesy of Michelle Gibson)

Timestamps