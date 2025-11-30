The Dragon’s Broker: How the Dents and Breakspeares Delivered China to Rome

Watch this on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v71rvwc-the-dragons-broker-how-the-dents-and-breakspeares-delivered-china-to-rome.html

Monologue: The Empire Beneath the Cross and Crown

They tell the story of China’s fall to opium as a tale of British greed—gunboats, smugglers, and silver. But behind the cannon smoke and merchant flags stood a far older empire. One not marked by redcoats but by robes. Not ruled from London, but from Rome. It wasn’t merely Queen Victoria’s signature that cracked open the gates of Canton—it was the invisible hand of a priesthood that had already entered through the back door of the Forbidden City, centuries before, disguised as stargazers and scientists.

This is the tale of two families. Dent, the British merchant house that rose to wealth on the back of poppy smoke. And Breakspeare, the papal bloodline—descended from the only English pope—that silently authored the terms of spiritual war. While the Dents dealt opium from Hong Kong and signed treaties at gunpoint, the Breakspeares navigated higher courts, embedding Rome’s designs into British foreign policy, trade law, and the Jesuit economic web. Their connection was not always visible—but it was always deliberate.

When the Jesuits first entered China in the 16th century, they came not to conquer with steel, but to advise with knowledge. They seduced emperors with astronomy, flattered them with clocks, and translated their own catechisms into the tongue of dragons. For a time, they almost succeeded in converting the whole empire—not by force, but by fascination. But when the tides turned, and the Qing rejected their Western gospel, Rome turned to a different strategy: commerce. Guns. Debt. Families.

Dent & Co. became the merchant missionaries. They baptized China in addiction, not holy water. And as the East India Company collapsed, these private families—shielded by treaties and backstopped by Catholic banking syndicates—stepped in to finish the job. Through Hong Kong, through the Treaty of Nanking, and through countless “civilizing” enterprises, China was chained not only to Britain, but to the Jesuit-Venetian machine that controlled her shadow.

The Breakspeares, working through ecclesiastical circuits and elite legal trusts, ensured that this was no mere economic conquest. It was theological. Every crate of opium was a counterfeit Eucharist. Every Hong Kong charter was a rewritten catechism. The dragon did not bow to the cross—it was lured, drugged, bound, and offered as tribute. Not to Christ, but to the counterfeit throne Rome had polished for centuries.

And now, as China rises once more—not as a sovereign empire, but as a managed dragon within a globalist stable—we see the fruits of that long-forgotten alliance. Dent laid the chains. Breakspeare wrote the laws. Rome counted the coins. And China? She was made to forget. Until now.

