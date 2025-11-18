Urban Odyssey

The Ethics of Neuroweapons & Neuro-Technologies | Lecture by Dr. Robert Duncan [May 1st, 2019]

A former DARPA and CIA researcher, Dr. Robert Duncan, delivers a keynote on the ethics of neurotechnology.
Nov 18, 2025

He begins with the “good news,” detailing incredible positive applications like an “empathy machine” to enhance communication , accelerated learning to reform prisoners , and neurobionics to extend our physical abilities.

He then pivots to the “bad news”—the dark side of this technology when weaponized by governments. He quotes Dr. Jose Delgado’s chilling call for “psychosurgery for political control” and details a horrifying arsenal of neuroweapons, including:

  • Acoustic weapons like LRAD and the Microwave Auditory Effect (linked to the Cuba embassy attacks)

  • The “Active Denial System” for “no touch torture”

  • US Air Force “dopamine dump” weapons

  • Weapon systems with acronyms like SATAN (Silent Assassinations Through Adaptive Neural Networks)

Dr. Duncan concludes with a stark warning about a future of “thought police” and global hive minds, urging a public debate on whether this technology leads to enslavement or freedom.

Urban’s Notes

  1. https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/robert-duncan.html

  2. https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/operations-scripts.html

