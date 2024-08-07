In 2003, Illuminati researcher Fritz Springmeier was sentenced to 111 months in prison on the basis of no evidence. His experience suggests that at any time the Illuminati can put away anyone who irritates them.

Springmeier was convicted because a bank robber, Forrest E. Bateman Jr. testified that Springmeier visited his house on the same day as Bateman discussed the robbery with two accomplices.

Bateman received a reduced sentence for this testimony. He did not say he had discussed the robbery with Springmeier.

Bateman was turned in by his friend and accomplice Tony Huntington. Huntington also implicated Springmeier and received no sentence for the bank robbery. Over 120 years of prison time for drugs and guns were also forgiven. Pretty good incentive to lie?

At Springmeier's trial and appeal, James A. Redden, the sentencing judge, kept repeating -- "circumstantial evidence can be used to prove anything."

Indeed, Springmeier's case is in the law books as an example of the low standard of evidence needed to convict someone. Ann J Brown, the first Federal Judge to hear the case, had said, "There is no evidence against this man."

Springmeier received an extra five years because a firearm was used in the robbery.

Forrest Bateman fired a rifle into the ceiling to get everyone's attention when he and two accomplices robbed $6000 from the Key Bank in the Portland [Oregon] suburb of Damascus Oct 6, 1997.

Ten minutes prior to the robbery, a "bomb" exploded at the Fantasy Adult Video Store, located six miles west of the bank. No one was injured in the explosion but police investigators believe that the bomb was set off as a diversionary tactic.

The "bomb" was a propane tank. Springmeier was nowhere near either event and had no prior knowledge of either. At the time he was working at a print shop in Eagle Creek, 10 miles SE. However the proprietor refused to provide an alibi because Fritz had offended him by criticizing Billy Graham.

The point is that Fritz served seven years in prison for a crime he did not commit. He was sold out by his lawyer, Pat Birmingham, who, when given a copy of "Bloodlines of the Illuminati" exclaimed, "Am I in this?"

There was no evidence connecting Fritz to this crime. Yes, he knew Bateman (from a Bible Studies class, of all things) but there was no evidence he knew about the crime. Bateman and his accomplices got reduced sentences for implicating Springmeier.

These days, if you're an Illuminati researcher in the US, you are guilty until proven innocent.

Last October, Fritz was released to a halfway house in Portland.

In order to regain his freedom, he needs to find approved employment and accommodation.

Until then, this gifted opponent of the New World Order is in a guided cage, unable to leave the premises except on job expeditions. He needs to find a job within a 100 miles radius of Portland. If you can help, write to him at springmeiermessages@hotmail.com

Fritz Springmeier’s Letter from prison:

January 28, 2011



Dear Wife and friends,



The moment of truth when I will find out why I have been arrested and thrown in prison has still not arrived, even though it has been over two weeks since I was taken into custody. Basically 4 scenarios could play out---they realize a mistake was made and release me (not likely); they bar me from the halfway house for 30 days which means in two weeks I'm released; they keep me in prison until my sentence is over in March and then release me to approved housing (most likely in my opinion); they give me new charges and keep me in prison for an extended period of time (Lord have mercy, for I have done nothing wrong).



I continue to love the Lord, and my spirits are fine. I know how to do prison time! I am locked down for 20 hours out of the day, so it is hard to be productive with my time. Many of the projects I was working on to get my life re-established are down the drain. But we all have to take life as it comes, and make the best of it. The staff here claim they don't know why I'm here and don't know what will happen to me.



I want to give a special thanks to my wife Patty for her incredible quick and loving response to this latest tragedy. I feel so sad for so many people who are going to be stressed out about all this. There were many people making plans around my release, incl. a partner who wanted to work with me at getting the Bloodlines book translated into Spanish, and the sales more mainstreamed.



If I get out, I believe I need to keep a lower profile, as this last time, there was just to much flak sent my way. Every day I received around 90 emails trying to scam me or do other injustice! The guy who hacked into and hijacked my account may be the reason I'm in here, and he really made of hash of my job searching efforts when I was using my original email address.



I am trying my best to preserve my health. With the money that just arrived I hope to get some commissary food which will take the pressure off of my situation, and allow me to have better nutrition, and some shower shoes to prevent foot disease, and stamps to write people, etc. I have again tried to get my release address changed from Portland to where I was offered a job, and again have been denied. Thanks so much for reading this and your concern for me. The bottom line is that I continue to love the Lord and trust that He can bring some good out of all this.



Yours,

Fritz.

From Patricia Springmeier

"Yesterday, 1/22/11, the US Bureau of Prisons (BOP) website finally reflected Fritz's move to Sheridan Prison. If you go to that site, you can see the current status of any federal inmate by using the inmate locator.



Here is the info for Fritz in the federal system (DEAD LINK)



As you can see, at this time his release date is still 3/26/2011, and it says he's in Sheridan FCI. One thing I can say in favor of Sheridan, is it is one of the better facilities in the system. It's located in scenic farming and wine country, the climate is temperate and it's not overcrowded. If nothing else, federal prisons are usually better than the county jails--better food, and, once in prison, an inmate no longer has to deal with temporary, county inmates who, fresh off the street, are going cold-turkey off their addictions (Including cigarettes, which are now being banned in a lot of facilities nowadays.).



I haven't heard from him yet, but they've been transporting him, while I've been chasing (and wasted 2 attempts X $18.23 ) express overnight mail envelopes, used in the attempt to get $100 to him at Multnomah County Jail, in Portland, OR. I just got the "Return to Sender" from the 2nd attempt to County Jail, and will finally be sending $100 to place on his books this week at the prison--Sheridan Federal Corrections Institution (FCI).



As for how to get money to him, he'll be getting $100 from me this week. In the meantime write to him at the address below and coordinate further funds with him. IMPORTANT--Inmate personal mail and Inmate funds, go to 2 different addresses that I will give to you. As for his PayPal account, personally, I would wait to hear from him first, before putting money in his PayPal account, since, he cannot access the account to confirm his balances at this time.



Fritz had been released from Sheridan Prison in October to a halfway house in Portland. He had a job as a telemarketer and was looking forward to resuming normal life when he was re-incarcerated two weeks ago. Here is a support thread on David Icke.com

