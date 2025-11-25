The Inroads of Spirituality: Exposing the Luciferian Conspiracy & New Age Deception /w James Arrabito

Uncover the hidden history of spiritualism and its profound impact on modern society. This in-depth lecture traces the “Luciferian Conspiracy” from the ancient mysteries of Babylon through the rise of secret societies, the Theosophy movement, and into today’s New Age culture.

Discover how the doctrine of the “immortality of the soul” serves as the foundation for widespread deception in science, education, and religion. This video explores the connections between the occult, UFO phenomena, rock music, and the coming “New Age Christ.” Learn the Biblical perspective on the state of the dead and how to find true protection against spiritual deception.

Topics Covered:

The history of Theosophy (Blavatsky, Besant, Bailey).

The infiltration of the occult in media (Disney, Dungeons & Dragons).

The connection between UFOs, aliens, and demonic entities.

The spiritual dangers of rock music and altered states of consciousness.

JAMES ARRABITO, ONE OF THE GREATEST MODERN HISTORIANS (1950-1990, murdered.), historian, artist and evangelist. "On September 2, 1990, while returning from a photography trip in Alaska, Jim and two of his sons (Tony and Joey) were killed in a plane crash which also took the lives of the pilot and a young missionary from New Zealand."

Timestamps

00:00:00 The Great Counterfeit: Two Groups at the End of Time 00:06:46 The Origin of Lucifer and the First Deception 00:17:56 Ancient Serpent Worship and Pagan Mysteries 00:30:02 The Rise of Modern Spiritualism and Theosophy 00:47:16 Secret Societies: From Golden Dawn to the Illuminati 01:00:27 The New Age Movement and the Coming Avatar 01:12:05 The Occult in Health, Education, and Pop Culture 01:42:18 The UFO Deception: Flying Saucers and Fallen Angels 01:56:39 The Dangers of Rock Music and Subliminal Control 02:24:38 Conclusion: The Power of Christ Over Spirit Guides

