This compilation features transcripts and audio files of John Todd's testimonies regarding his alleged experiences within the Illuminati and witchcraft. Todd claims to have held a high rank within these groups before converting to Christianity, offering a perspective on their organizational structures and goals, including a supposed plan for world takeover. The accompanying text from James Arendt provides context and commentary on Todd's claims, including his own interpretations of biblical prophecy concerning the New World Order and the perceived role of the Vatican and the Rothschilds, while also addressing the controversies and criticisms surrounding Todd's assertions and later life. The material also includes a FAQ section addressing common questions about Todd and his testimony, and a discussion about demonic influence and Christian deliverance.

These excerpts contain a speaker's testimony detailing their experiences within the occult and the Illuminati. The speaker describes rising to a high level in witchcraft, alleging connections between these groups and influential figures in politics, entertainment (especially rock music and television), and even some religious organizations. The transcripts outline the speaker's claims about the Illuminati's goals of world control through financial manipulation and engineered crises. They also discuss the speaker's conversion to Christianity, the perceived threats they faced as a result, and warnings about occult symbols, practices, and preparation for future societal collapse.

Tape 1A John Todd's testimony of deliverance from the Occult, evils of witchcraft. 6.1 megabytes in MP3 format with 43 minutes of audio. The sound quality will greatly improve after the first couple minutes. Tape 1B Music and Spells. 44 minutes / 4.3 megabytes. Tape 2A Dangers of fortune telling, familiar spirits, CS Lewis, JRR Toiken, etc etc! 43 minutes / 4.2 megabytes. Tape 2B Charles Manson, Sharon Tate murder, Process Church, epilepsy, UFOs, demon possession, Jimmy Carter etc! 40 minutes / 3.8 megabytes. Tape 3A What is the Illuminati? CFR? Trilateral Commission, what 33rd. Degree Masons believe about Lucifer, etc! 43 minutes / 4.2 megabytes. Tape 3B Continuation of what is the Illuminati? Who leads it? The Charismatic movement / Chuck Smith / Jesus Rock / John Birch Society / Freemasons, purpose of Rock Music, etc! 40 minutes / 4.4 megabytes. Tape 4A How to survive, etc! 43 minutes / 4.6 megabytes. Tape 4B Masons, Salvation message by pastor 1 hour 16 minutes / 9.1 megabytes. It is the largest of all the files of this set. The audio quality is not very good but still audible. Tape 5A Todd's testimony about the occult world, the Illuminati, the Collins family, introduction of witchcraft to America, etc! 41 minutes / 6.1 megabytes. Tape 5B Salvation testimony, deliverance from fear based on 2Tim1:7, Rock Music, Book of Mormon based on the Witchcraft bible Book of Shadows, witchcraft symbols used in jewelry, Catholic mass compared to witchcraft, why JFK was killed, etc! 39 minutes / 4.3 megabytes. Tape 6A History as a witch, doctrine, evils of television,43 minutes / 4.7 megabytes. Tape 6B More details of his life in the occult, evils and addiction of rock music, purpose of rock music - to get Christians to cast spells on themselves! etc.36 minutes / 3.5 megabytes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main focus of these sources?

The central theme across these sources revolves around witchcraft, the occult, and a purported secret society known as the Illuminati. The speaker, John Todd, claims to have insider knowledge of these groups and their activities, presenting them as forces of evil and control in opposition to Christianity. He details various aspects of witchcraft practices, the perceived influence of the Illuminati on global events and institutions, and offers advice from a Christian perspective on how to counter these perceived threats.

What is the speaker's background in relation to witchcraft?

The speaker identifies himself as a former witch, stating he was a "Home Grown Witch" from the age of five. He emphasizes that he knew nothing but witchcraft for a significant portion of his early life and claims to have been part of high-level occult groups, including the "council of 13" and the "Golden Dawn Coven". He speaks about being initiated into witchcraft and having actively practiced it before his conversion to Christianity.

How does the speaker view the Illuminati and its connection to the Rothschilds?

The speaker portrays the Illuminati as a powerful, pagan government founded by the Rothschild family. He claims the Rothschilds are not considered human by the occult world but rather "gods," believed to be sons and daughters of Lucifer. The Illuminati is depicted as a global conspiracy aiming for world domination, with the Rothschilds at the top, giving orders to their priesthood (including people in political power) who then implement their plans. The speaker alleges that the Illuminati controls finance, businesses, and even orchestrates events like wars for their own purposes.

What is the speaker's perspective on other belief systems and organizations?

The speaker strongly contrasts Christianity with witchcraft and other belief systems he considers part of the occult. He explicitly states that all religions except those "under the blood of Jesus" belong to Satan. He dismisses astrology and hypnotism as demonic. He also mentions the Masonic order, linking the higher degrees (like the 33rd degree) to the Illuminati and alleging that their initiation rituals involve recognizing "the seething energy of lucifer." He also mentions the Birch Society and Mormonism in a negative light, implying occult connections for the latter.

How does the speaker describe the influence of witchcraft and the occult on everyday life?

The speaker asserts that witchcraft and the occult exert influence through various means, including books and music. He claims that witches cast spells over books to make them sell and that a demon is ordered to inhabit every copy. Similarly, he states that musicians involved in witchcraft do the same to record albums, implying that owning such items can invite demonic influence into a home. He sees rock music as a spell designed by witches with the power residing in the music itself, not just the words.

What is the speaker's view on the spiritual battle and how it affects Christians?

The speaker emphasizes that the true conflict is spiritual, not physical, referencing Ephesians 6:12. He distinguishes between demonic possession, which he claims is impossible for a Christian who walks in the spirit, and demonic influence, which can affect Christians who give demons permission through certain actions or possessions. He uses terms like "oppression" (affecting the mind) and "obsession" (affecting the body) to describe how demons can impact believers. He also discusses "occult withdrawal," claiming it is worse than drug withdrawal for those leaving witchcraft.

What advice does the speaker give to Christians regarding defense and preparation?

The speaker advises Christians to rely on the "Word of God" as their source of power and to avoid anything associated with the occult, including astrology, hypnotism, and certain types of music and books. He suggests that those coming out of the occult should burn anything connected to it. He also touches upon physical preparedness for the "end times," including having food, medical supplies, and specific types of firearms for hunting and defense, warning against certain gun manufacturers allegedly bought out by the Illuminati who produce faulty weapons.

What are some specific examples of alleged Illuminati activities or beliefs mentioned?

Specific claims include the Rothschilds funding both sides of wars while owning both countries involved, the Illuminati planning a world takeover within a certain timeframe (with a target year of December 1980 mentioned as the "end of the Age of Aquarius"), their use of symbols (like the three globes of a pawn shop coming from the Rothschild family crest), their belief that Lucifer is the god of life and good while Jesus is the god of darkness and evil, and their strategy of bankrupting their own businesses to gain control of the world. He also mentions UFOs being demonic spirits in physical form.

Briefing Document: Insights into the Occult, Illuminati, and Related Topics

This document provides a briefing based on excerpts from a series of audio tapes. The speaker, John Todd, claims to have been a high-level member of a powerful occult organization called the Illuminati before becoming a Christian. The information presented draws directly from his testimony and responses to questions, as recorded in the sources.

1. John Todd's Background and Conversion

John Todd states that he was raised in witchcraft. He knew nothing but witchcraft from the age of five. His family members were involved in witchcraft, and they became upset when he attended a Nazarene Church at around age ten. They brainwashed him from early childhood that Christians were the most evil beings.

He was initiated into witchcraft at a young age, becoming a priest at fourteen and a high priest at eighteen. His sister also progressed quickly, becoming the Witch Queen of Ohio at thirteen. He was part of the "Outer Court," described as a school or Bible college where one is trained to be a priest in witchcraft.

Todd claims his family, the Collins family, helped create the Illuminati. Originally Druids in Scotland named Colleen, they fled to England due to being hunted for witchcraft and pretended to be Puritans. They brought the first Puritans to the United States on a ship owned by Frances Collins, landing near Salem, Massachusetts, in an area called Collins Bay. Todd claims the Collins family changed their name to 'Todd' about 100 years prior to the recording to cover up past actions.

He says he was saved on Labor Day in 1972 in San Antonio, Texas. His conversion was a combination of a personal witness through a coffee house ministry belonging to a Baptist church, a Jack Publications Tract, and the movie 'The Cross and the Switch Blade'. A Baptist church was praying and fasting for his salvation. He met a Baptist minister who was looking for him in an occult store. The minister prayed for him, ordering the demons in him to be silent and commanding the devil to stop giving him power and benefits, including drugs. This encounter, along with drug withdrawal, led him to seek help at a Christian coffee house. A Christian worker there witnessed to him, and he gave his heart to the Lord after hearing the scripture 2 Timothy 1:7, which spoke about God giving a spirit of power, love, and a sound mind, and taking away fear. He states that upon conversion, the fear was immediately taken away. Being born again is described as a complete change of one's life through repentance, where the person is not the same as before. For a Lordship Christian, the fruit of the Spirit will be present.

2. The Illuminati: Structure, Purpose, and Influence

The Illuminati is presented as an occult organization that is much more than simple spell casting or seances; it is a very political and financial world. Its stated purpose is complete world rule through finance and political power. It is referred to as the "great conspiracy".

The organization is allegedly led by the Rothschild family, who are considered "gods" by the occult world, not mere humans. Lucifer is considered the "father god" and the "eye" in the capstone of their symbol represents him. The Rothschilds allegedly claim to take their orders directly from Lucifer. They primarily reside in England, which is considered a holy land to witches and where they believe Lucifer is most fluent.

The structure of the Illuminati includes a "Grand Druid Council," which is the "council of thirteen". John Todd claims he was a member of this council. Below the council of thirteen is the "council of 33," which is the second highest council in the Illuminati, also called "Grand Masters" in Masonry.

Within the United States, the Illuminati is allegedly called the "Council of Foreign Relations" (CFR). The "Trilateral Council" (or Commission) is described as the brain center of the CFR and the American version of the European Common Market. David Rockefeller is identified as the head of both the CFR and the Trilateral Council and the second most powerful man in the Illuminati globally.

The Illuminati allegedly functions like pagan governments of old, where priests (witches) told the rulers what to do based on orders from their gods (the Rothschilds). Todd claims that during his time on the council of thirteen, he translated orders received from London from the Rothschild family for political figures (Governors, Senators, etc.) in his assigned territory.

The Illuminati's birthdate is May 1, 1776. They allegedly have a step-by-step plan to take over the world, particularly by taking over the United States. This plan had an eight-year timetable, aiming for complete world control (minus China) by the end of 1980. Their plan also includes the eventual return of "Adam," their term for the Antichrist, who they believe will bring peace so that Lucifer can return. They allegedly believed this "Adam" had been found by August 1, 1972. They planned to bankrupt the world by destroying their own businesses and industries to cause chaos and then solve the problems they created.

Illuminati communication often involved courier pouches carried by the US State Department. Orders could also come from Lucifer himself appearing at the Rothschilds' house or the Golden Dawn Coven.

Financially, the Illuminati is alleged to own or control a vast network of corporations. Standard Oil is identified as a major source of finance. Standard Oil allegedly owns or controls numerous major companies, including General Motors, Ford, American Motors, and Chrysler. Federal Department Stores, owned by the Lazarus family, are also linked, owning companies like Sears, Gold Circle, Kmart, and Woolworths. Montgomery Ward is also owned by Standard Oil. These businesses are allegedly marked with blue and red colors or occult symbols like the five-pointed star, rainbow colors, and the number 76. Shell Oil is largely owned by Philip Rothschild and Queen Juliana, though Gaul and Farzios are linked to British products (owned by the Illuminati) and the Mafia (controlled by the Illuminati) respectively. Banking institutions like Chase Manhattan Bank and Bank of America are allegedly owned by the Rockefellers. First National Bank is linked to the Dows, DuPonts, and Kennedys. The Federal Reserve Act is claimed to be an illegal, stockholder-owned company, not part of the US government, pushed through by President Woodrow Wilson.

John Todd claims US Presidents since Woodrow Wilson have been in the Illuminati. He specifically identifies Jimmy Carter as a member of the Trilateral Council.

The Illuminati allegedly seeks to implement laws to control the population and consolidate power. These include the "Deed Gun Act" (gun control), the "Genocide Act" (penalizing conversion from birth faith), the "Presidential Martial Law Act" (already passed), the "Anti '40 Act'" (forbidding more than one month's food/fuel supply), and removing tax exemption for non-World Council of Churches members. These laws are allegedly advanced while the public is distracted by other issues publicized by the government.

The Illuminati allegedly plans to cause widespread chaos through strikes, particularly by the Teamsters and longshoremen, halting transportation of goods (including food and fuel). They also plan to derail trains carrying dangerous materials to cause damage and death. The energy crisis is seen as their main objective to gain control of the world.

The Illuminati is explicitly stated not to be a Zionist conspiracy, although some members were born Jewish but allegedly stopped believing in Yahweh and worship Lucifer. The organization's purpose is described as totally 100% Druid occult.

3. Witchcraft and Occult Practices

Witchcraft is defined as "Demonic Worship" and "Idolatry". It is described as real and supernatural. The power of witchcraft comes from demons. Involvement can lead to addiction. Leaving witchcraft is described as very dangerous, with a bounty placed on the head of those who leave, regardless of age. Professional enforcers are sent after defectors. The only way anyone has ever defeated witchcraft and gotten out is through the blood of Christ. Christians can gain authority over the devil and the demons in witches through the name of Jesus Christ.

Various occult practices are described as abominations to the Lord and linked to demons. Deuteronomy 18 lists these practices.

Divination/Fortune Telling: Described as obtaining spirits from the fortune teller. Psychic power and clairvoyance are forms of divination.

Consulting with Familiar Spirits: Described as mediums asking spirits for guidance. Familiar spirits are identified as demonic spirits, fallen angels, not spirits of the dead. The Ouija board is given as an example of consulting with familiar spirits.

Observer of Time: Identified as Astrology. Astrology is described as the cornerstone of witchcraft and spell casting. Witches cannot cast spells without it. It is addictive and involves spirits. According to the sources, the Bible (Deuteronomy 18) lists following the stars as an abomination punishable by death in the Old Testament. Witches cast spells on astrology charts so that the person using the chart will be under their control.

Enchanter: Identified as a Hypnotist. Hypnotism is called demonic power.

Witch/Wizard: A person who casts spells and controls others with their mind. Telekinesis is described as a form of this. Wizard is the male term, not warlock.

Necromancer: Someone who uses familiar spirits to tell the future, like using a Ouija board.

Human Sacrifice: Allegedly practiced at higher levels of witchcraft and required for initiation into the 6th realm and the council of 33 in Masonry. It is claimed that the power of witchcraft rests with blood sacrifice at higher levels.

Drugs: Used in occult practice to obtain supernatural powers. Rock musicians often get their music while on drugs.

Occult Symbols: Jewelry bearing certain symbols is warned against, including the five-pointed star (pentagram) in a circle, the six-pointed star (hexagram or "Star of David"), the cross with a serpent entwined, and the goat head. Triangles are also mentioned. These symbols are linked to witchcraft and demons. The Hexagram ("Star of David") is claimed to be a symbol of demonic worship created by Solomon after he backslid, and the word "hex" comes from it. The Ankh or "Cross of Life" comes from Egypt and is linked to worshipping the Sun God (Lucifer), despising virginity, practicing orgies, and believing in reincarnation. The "peace sign" is called the "broken cross" and represents a broken Christian cross. Jewelry with these symbols allegedly holds power and demons may follow them.

White Magic vs. Black Magic: Described as Catholic terms invented to protect those practicing witchcraft. Witches themselves allegedly say this distinction doesn't exist.

Make-up: Taught for witchcraft and linked to spirits.

Withdrawal: Coming out of the occult can cause severe withdrawal symptoms, described as worse than drug withdrawal, where individuals may experience intense fear and demonic influence trying to call them back.

Detecting a Witch: Witches can supernaturally detect Christians. Physically, identifying characteristics include specific jewelry and make-up. The "look in their eyes" is also mentioned as a sign of demons.

4. Influence in Media and Entertainment

The sources claim that media, particularly television and music, are extensively used to promote witchcraft and the occult.

Television: Major networks (ABC, CBS, NBC) are alleged to be Illuminati-owned. Hypnotic symbols and subtle messages are allegedly broadcast through television programs. Shows like 'Star Wars', 'Bewitched', and 'Dark Shadows' are highlighted as promoting occult beliefs. 'Star Wars' allegedly teaches five major doctrines of witchcraft and led to over 1 million people joining witchcraft. People involved in 'Star Wars' were allegedly initiated witches. Some soap operas also allegedly require staff to be initiated witches and bear scars of initiation. Many figures in media and entertainment are claimed to be initiated witches or Satanists.

Music: Rock music is described as thousands of years old and essential to witchcraft; witches allegedly cannot function without it. It is claimed to be a spell. Musicians allegedly get their music from spirit guides (demons) or while on drugs. Witches and occultists allegedly cast spells on record albums and order demons into copies to make the music addictive and place demonic influence on listeners. Christian rock music ("Jesus rock") was allegedly created and funded by the Illuminati (through Chuck Smith of Calvary Chapel) to keep young people involved in rock music when Christians were rejecting it. The power in rock music is claimed to be in the music itself, not the words. Some songs are allegedly written in "witch language". Rock groups are claimed to use witchcraft spells to control audiences during concerts. Tom T. Hall is mentioned as a leader in country music with a song promoting witchcraft. Country music is also criticized for promoting adultery, fornication, drunkenness, and violence.

Literature: Books by C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien (including 'The Hobbit' and 'Lord of the Rings') are claimed to be considered "witchcraft bibles" by witches, required reading for initiation, and are allegedly based on secret witchcraft knowledge. Both authors are alleged to have been members of the Rothschilds' private coven, the Golden Dawn. Books on the occult, including fiction like 'Atlas Shrugged' by Ayn Rand, are claimed to have spells cast on them to addict readers to the occult world. 'Atlas Shrugged' is also described as an Illuminati code book containing a step-by-step plan for world takeover, mirroring current events like energy shortages and crippling of infrastructure.

5. Religious Institutions and the Occult

The sources assert significant occult influence within various religious institutions.

Catholic Church: Many of its rites and doctrines are claimed to originate from witchcraft, including exorcism rites, the altar (minus the knife), bells, incense, and holy water. The Catholic Church allegedly turned old pagan gods into saints to maintain followers. Pope Paul VI is claimed to have sanctioned "White Witchcraft" as permissible for Catholics. The whole Congress and Cardinals are alleged to be part of the Illuminati.

Masonry: Allegedly identical to witchcraft initiations at the first level, differing only in being clothed and not cutting wrists or receiving a sprinkle baptism/new name. Masonry is claimed to have been founded by the Illuminati/witches to go underground and protect themselves during periods of persecution. Higher-level Masons (33rd degree) allegedly worship Lucifer and believe Jesus is the god of evil, and require human sacrifice for initiation. Lower-level Masons are allegedly kept ignorant of the true beliefs of the higher levels. The council of 33 are identified as the 33 highest Masons in the world.

Mormonism: Described as very close to witchcraft, with its bible resembling passages from the "Book of Shadows" (the witchcraft bible). Leaders of the Mormon religion are claimed to be high echelons in the Illuminati. Mormonism is included with "obscene religions" by the speaker. They allegedly do not believe in a born-again experience as defined in the Bible, or in the second coming.

Charismatic Movement: Allegedly funded and used by the Illuminati and occult world. Its main function is claimed to be the destruction of the Fundamental Church and the uniting of liberal churches (including Catholics, Lutherans, Mormons, Methodists, Presbyterians). Some charismatic leaders are claimed to preach false doctrines, such as not needing to repent or be born again, or that Satan and Jesus have been united, or that witches cannot be saved. They are also accused of advising people to stop attending church services.

Scientology: Claimed to have been formed by a witchcraft coven in California, with its leader receiving orders from the Rothschilds. Included with "obscene religions".

John Birch Society: Despite exposing the CFR, Trilateral Commission, and parts of the Illuminati, it is labeled a "hate group" and associated with the Illuminati. It is claimed to be like the Masons, with lower members unaware of the leadership's true affiliations. Its platform is claimed to be almost identical to American Nazi and Klan platforms, and it is allegedly anti-Semitic. Leaders allegedly criticize the Baptist fundamental church. Illuminati funds allegedly went to the John Birch Society.

Cults: Many cults are described as operating under the guise of Christian churches today, teaching variations from the word of God. They allegedly serve the purpose of keeping people's eyes off of Calvary as the only way to salvation.

Other Ministers: Many ministers are alleged to be involved in witchcraft or receive funds from the Illuminati. Some are claimed to have previously been witchcraft ministers who didn't disclose their past. Kathryn Kuhlman is called a witch. Roberts (possibly Oral Roberts) is claimed to have attended seances and used mediums before his healing ministry. Billy Graham is mentioned as someone the speaker can criticize without backlash, unlike charismatic leaders.

6. The Mark of the Beast (666) and End Times Preparation

The "Mark of the Beast" (666) is discussed in the context of a coming control system. It is believed to be a physical mark or card. The forehead is interpreted as the mind and the hand as works, consistent with biblical prophecy. Taking the mark knowingly is equated to rejecting God and blaspheming the Holy Spirit, which the speaker believes can result in a born-again Christian losing their salvation.

A national security card, allegedly designed by President Jimmy Carter, is presented as the intended vehicle for the mark. This card and world currency printed with the 666 symbol were planned. New computer cash registers and card readers are seen as part of the infrastructure for this system. The plan involves destroying the value of current money, making the card necessary for buying and selling.

The sources strongly advocate for Christians to prepare for "end times" and impending chaos. This preparation involves:

Stockpiling: Acquiring a minimum of three months' (preferably six months to a year) supply of food (dehydrated/freeze-dried is recommended) and storing canned goods carefully.

Weapons: Obtaining specific firearms (12 gauge pump shotguns, Colt AR 15s, .45 automatic handguns, or .357 caliber revolvers, and .22 semi-automatic rifles) and ammunition for both defense and hunting. Certain brands (Smith & Wesson, Winchester) are warned against due to alleged Illuminati ownership and poor quality.

Retreats: Relocating to Christian retreats, often in mountain areas, for safety during civil unrest, looting, and persecution. Retreats need to be guarded and self-sufficient (construction materials, farm tools, animals needed). Believers are encouraged to sell their homes and build on retreat land if possible.

Defense: Christians must be willing and able to defend themselves and their families against attackers, using force if necessary, based on interpretations of scripture.

Barter System: Preparing for a barter system as traditional currency becomes worthless.

Prayer: Increased and fervent prayer is emphasized as crucial.

Information: Staying informed about world events and laws being passed by monitoring sources like shortwave radio broadcasts, as traditional news media allegedly hide information.

The timing of the "rapture" in relation to these events is uncertain, but the speaker personally believes Christians will likely see the mark/card system implemented before they are taken.

7. Other Noteworthy Claims

UFOs: Described as demons or fallen angels appearing in various forms, including flying saucers, to deceive the world and promote a one-world army.

Salem Witch Trials: Claimed that Christians were killed by witches during the trials, not the other way around, and that the executions were performed by witches.

John F. Kennedy: Allegedly killed because he converted to Christianity three months before his death. He allegedly refused mass shortly before his death.

Alternative Healing: Methods like acupuncture, layer trail, and reflexology are linked to psychic energy and potentially the devil, as physical healing is allegedly observed without scientific explanation, and those healed show high psychic power ratings.

Epilepsy: Claimed to be caused by a demon, and can be healed through casting out the demon in the name of Jesus. Medical treatment is seen as feeding the demon.

Demonic Possession and Influence: Possession means total ownership by a demon, preventing the person from controlling their actions or even praying. Most cases are described as people "possessing the demon" because they do not want to give up the sin associated with it. Demons can influence Christians who are not living fully for the Lord, especially if they have given permission through past involvement in occult practices or drugs. Deliverance is necessary to remove this influence. There are seven principalities and about 200 powers (higher-level demons), with lower spirits below them.

Chuck Manson: Member of a brotherhood called "The Process," which allegedly practiced human sacrifice and believed Lucifer was god. The Tate killings were allegedly ordered by the Process leadership. The Process later allegedly became the "Church Universal Triumphant" or "Summit International".

This briefing document summarizes the key claims and information presented in the provided source materials. It is intended to provide a comprehensive overview based directly on the speaker's statements.

