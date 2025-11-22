Kay Griggs: Elite Military is Run by Sexual Deviants & The Mob (Full Interview /w Wife of Col. George Griggs, 1998)

Kay Griggs, the former wife of Marine Corps Colonel George Griggs, breaks her silence to expose a shocking reality: the top echelons of the U.S. military and political system are controlled by a powerful, perverse clique known as “The Brotherhood” or “Members of the Firm”.

Drawing on eleven years of explosive revelations from her alcoholic husband and details from his personal diaries , Griggs claims this network of elite military officers, politicians (like John Warner ), and secret societies (like Cap and Gown and Skull and Bones ) systematically uses murder, drug trafficking , and sexual deviance (including widespread homosexuality ) to consolidate power and control.

In this detailed interview, Kay Griggs discusses:

How military-trained assassins like her husband and Mike Fuller execute “wet operations” (murder) under the guise of national security.

The psychological profiling and recruitment of young men with deviant backgrounds, like Dahmer and Oswald, for deep intelligence work and mind control.

The widespread network of JAG (Judge Advocate General) officers who control civilian courts to cover up military crimes, including domestic abuse and murder.

The existence of brutal military initiation rites, such as “Shellback” and “Dining In,” involving forced sexual acts and alcohol to create moral weakness and control.

The murder of prominent figures like William Colby and others who threatened the power of the “Firm”.

A Nice Writeup of Details

Source: https://godstruthwar.com/gtw/node/53

Kay Griggs Video Transcript From Altruistic World Online Library Godstruthwar 1.62MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction and Prayer 00:39:00 Early Life and Family Military Background 01:18:00 JAG Courts and Judicial Control 01:57:00 VMI, Secret Societies, and Military Hierarchy 02:36:00 Divorces, FISA Court, and Cover-Ups 03:15:00 Assassins, Mercenaries, and Profiling 03:54:00 Warnings, Existentialism, and Personal Threats 04:33:00 Training Centers and New Orleans Connections 05:12:00 Oswald Links and Military-Mob Ties 05:51:00 Homosexuality in Leadership and Final Revelations

